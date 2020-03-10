Luuk de Jong levert deel salaris in bij Sevilla Liveblog corona

Luuk de Jong levert deel salaris in bij Sevilla

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: een uur geleden Update: een uur geleden

Wereldwijd zijn veel sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · één minuut geleden
Geen vervelende plek om in quarantaine te zitten. Robert Gesink houdt zijn conditie op peil op het terras bij zijn huis in Andorra.

Working on the tanlines. ☀️🏔🇦🇩🚲🐹 • • #EveryDayRiding #ShotOnIphone #RideRecoverRepeat #RideBianchi #NeverStopCycling

Avatar
robertgesink
Auteur
robertgesink
Moment van plaatsen
23:01 - 15 april 2020
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
De Jong levert deel salaris in bij Sevilla
Zoals bij zoveel buitenlandse topclubs leveren ook de spelers van Sevilla een deel van hun salaris in. Door dit gebaar van Luuk de Jong en zijn ploeggenoten kan aan de gewone werknemers van de club, die een veel bescheidener loonstrookje hebben, 95 procent van het salaris worden doorbetaald.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Barcelona-coach Setién: 'Voel me geen kampioen als we titel cadeau krijgen'
Trainer Quique Setién is er geen voorstander van dat koploper FC Barcelona reglementair tot landskampioen wordt uitgeroepen, mocht het seizoen in La Liga niet afgemaakt kunnen worden vanwege het coronavirus. "De vraag is of het eerlijk is om in deze fase van het seizoen een titel weg te geven als dat nodig is. Ik wil graag kampioen worden met Barcelona door te spelen, dat lijkt me duidelijk", zegt Setién in gesprek met de Catalaanse televisiezender TV3.
"Ik zal me in ieder geval geen kampioen voelen als wij de titel cadeau krijgen, ook al hebben we nu twee punten meer dan Real Madrid."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:27
Verstappen crasht in tweede virtuele race
Na zijn overwinning vanavond in de eerste race van Real Racers Never Quit-serie, moet Max Verstappen in deel twee pas op de plaats maken. Hij komt in de virtuele race in aanraking met DTM-racewinnaar Daniel Juncadella en blijft steken op P18. De door Team Redline georganiseerde races stonden dit keer in het teken van het eren van historische autosportlegendes, waaronder de onlangs overleden Stirling Moss.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:09
Setién: 'Zou me geen kampioen voelen bij stoppen La Liga'
Trainer Quique Setién zal er geen waarde aan hechten als FC Barcelona bij het stopzetten van de Spaanse competitie tot kampioen wordt uitgeroepen. "Ik weet niet of het zin heeft om de titel uit te reiken als we niet meer verder kunnen spelen", zegt hij op de clubsite. "De waarheid is dat ik me geen kampioen zou voelen, al hebben we twee punten meer dan Real Madrid. Het zou geweldig zijn als we weer kunnen spelen, maar nu is het eerst zaak om deze hele moeilijke situatie op te lossen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:49
Bardet wijzigt plannen en gaat toch naar Tour
Romain Bardet zou dit jaar de Tour de France een keer links laten liggen en zich focussen op de Giro, de Vuelta, het WK en de Olympische Spelen. Omdat het coronavirus de wielerkalender helemaal overhoop heeft gegooid, worden die plannen nu gewijzigd. "Nu het EK en de Olympische Spelen zijn verschoven naar 2021 wordt de Tour hét sportevenement van het jaar", zegt teambaas Vincent Lavenu tegen Cyclingnews. "Daar zullen we op volle sterkte aan de start verschijnen, met Bardet als leider van ons team."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:25
Russische ouderen die door het coronavirus niet meer de deur uit kunnen of durven, krijgen hun eten mogelijk thuis afgeleverd door schaatser Pavel Kulizhnikov. Ongetwijfeld de snelste maaltijdservice ter wereld.

Маска на месте, перчатки на месте - все меры предосторожности соблюдены. Это самая быстрая доставка продуктов в мире!  Павел Кулижников помог развезти продукты пенсионерам. За кадром - Татьяна Каранникова, которая вместе с Павлом поработала волонтером 😉 #коньки #teamrussia #covid19 #коронавирус #коломна #коломнакатит

Avatar
russianskating
Auteur
russianskating
Moment van plaatsen
10:54 - 15 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:02
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:37
'Premier League-clubs praten over inkorten seizoen'
Een aantal clubs in de Premier League heeft er geen vertrouwen meer in dat alle resterende speelrondes nog kunnen worden afgewerkt. Tijdens een online meeting op vrijdag wordt er een plan op tafel gelegd om het seizoen in te korten, melden meerdere Engelse kranten. Volgens de Daily Mirror zouden zeker negen clubs daarmee in willen stemmen. Voordeel is dat het seizoen dan voor 30 juni kan worden afgerond, waardoor er geen discussies over aflopende contracten ontstaan. Welke duels er dan nog gespeeld moeten worden en welke kunnen worden geschrapt, is voorlopig onduidelijk.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:18
Schotse Premier League kan worden gestopt
De kans is groot dat de Schotse Premier League dit seizoen niet uitgespeeld gaat worden. Omdat Dundee FC vandaag voor een resolutie stemde om het seizoen te beëindigen, werd de vereiste meerderheid behaald. Daardoor wordt er per direct een punt gezet achter de drie laagste divisies, over het lot van de Premier League gaat het bestuur in overleg met de clubs. Als ook daar de handdoek in de ring wordt gegooid, gaat de titel waarschijnlijk naar Celtic, dat al soeverein aan kop ging. Saillant detail: dankzij de stem van Dundee FC promoveert aartsrivaal Dundee United naar het hoogste niveau.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:08
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:57
McLaren-teambaas: 'Coronacrisis laatste wake-up call'
McLaren-teambaas Andreas Seidl maakt zich zorgen over de toekomst van de Formule 1. De Duitser hoopt dat de beleidsbepalers in de koningsklasse van de autosport leren van de financiële gevolgen van de coronacrisis bij de teams. "Ik denk dat deze crisis waar we nu in verkeren de laatste wake-up call is voor de sport. We komen uit een ongezonde situatie en de sport is niet duurzaam. We hebben nu het punt bereikt dat we grote en drastische veranderingen nodig hebben", zegt hij tegen Motorsport.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:43
'Serie A wil alle spelers testen voor herstart'
De Italiaanse voetbalbond FIGC wil dat spelers en stafleden van clubs uit de Serie A eerst worden getest op het coronavirus en vervolgens worden geïsoleerd in trainingskampen als ze zich gaan voorbereiden op een mogelijke herstart van het seizoen. "Om het voetbal weer op een veilige manier te kunnen hervatten, is het in dit stadium essentieel om de best mogelijke procedures te ontwikkelen. We werken zonder haast, maar ook zonder te rusten zodat we klaar zijn als de instellingen ons groen licht geven", zegt FIGC-voorzitter Gabriele Gravina.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:14
De maatregel dat er in België tot eind augustus geen grote evenementen mogen worden gehouden, heeft ook gevolgen voor de Grand Prix van België op 30 augustus. De race op het Circuit van Spa-Francorchamps zal normaal gesproken alleen door mogen gaan zonder supporters. Al moet de Formule 1-karavaan, met alle coureurs, personeel, journalisten en tv-zenders, dan mogelijk wel flink uitgedund worden.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:49
Wright en Price wel in actie bij PDC Home Tour
In tegenstelling tot Michael van Gerwen hebben wereldkampioen Peter Wright en Gerwyn Price zich wel ingeschreven voor PDC Home Tour. Het nieuwe digitale dartstoernooi, waarbij geen prijzengeld te verdienen is, gaat vrijdag van start. Van Gerwen is er niet bij omdat hij niet kan voldoen aan de voorwaarde dat het stil moet zijn in huis. "Ik heb namelijk een opentrappenhuis en een pasgeboren baby, een kind van 2,5 jaar en drie honden", zegt hij tegen NU.nl.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:25
'Voortbestaan Schalke 04 in gevaar'
Schalke 04 bivakkeert als gevolg van de coronacrisis op de rand van de afgrond. De Duitse topclub kijkt met spanning uit naar 2 mei, als duidelijk wordt of Sky, ARD en DAZN met geld voor de tv-rechten over de brug komen. Zonder deze 16 miljoen euro komt het voortbestaan van Schalke in gevaar, schrijft Kicker. De ploeg uit Gelsenkirchen probeerde de kosten al terug te brengen door te snijden in de spelerssalarissen en werktijdverkorting aan te vragen voor het personeel, maar voorlopig lijkt dat niet voldoende.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:06
Vuelta-baas: 'Zinloos om te overlappen met Tour'
Het verschuiven van de Tour de France betekent dat ook de Vuelta a España op zoek gaat naar een nieuwe datum. "We moeten allemaal verhuizen op de kalender, omdat het geen zin heeft om op dezelfde data te rijden als de Tour", zegt Vuelta-baas Javier Guillén tegen Ciclo21. "Ik wil de UCI en de Tour bedanken voor de snelheid waarmee ze duidelijkheid hebben gegeven. We wachten nu 15 mei af, want dan kan hopelijk de nieuwe wielerkalender worden vastgesteld." Als de plannen niet worden gewijzigd, gaat de Vuelta dit jaar van start in Utrecht.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:22
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:05
Alaphilippe: 'Begon de hoop al te verliezen'
Julian Alaphilippe is blij dat van uitstel van de Tour de France (voorlopig) geen afstel komt. "Dit is geweldig nieuws en zorgt voor grote vreugde. Eerlijk gezegd begon ik de hoop al wat te verliezen gezien de huidige gezondheidssituatie", zegt de Fransman tegen L'Équipe. "Het is een mooie motivatie voor ons als renners. Het zou wel jammer zijn als er straks wat minder mensen langs de kant staan, maar dat is gewoon een gevolg van het uitstel." Alaphilippe eindigde vorig jaar als vijfde in de Tour, na twee weken lang in het geel te hebben gereden.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:22
'Teams waren bang te moeten stoppen zonder Tour'
Het verschuiven van de Tour heeft ook grote gevolgen voor de rest van de wielerkalender. Volgens Tour-baas Christian Prudhomme staat het echter als een paal boven water dat de belangrijkste koers van het jaar sowieso door moet gaan. "Sommige teams zeiden dat ze misschien zouden moeten stoppen als er dit jaar geen Tour zou zijn. Daarom vormt die de basis van de nieuwe kalender. Ik hoop dat alle teams ook echt aan de start kunnen verschijnen. Ik voorspel ook dat dat zal gebeuren."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:07
Prudhomme: 'Het wordt geen tweederangs Tour'
Hoewel de Tour de France dit jaar later plaats gaat vinden dan ooit, zal de koers er niet wezenlijk anders uitzien dan voorgaande jaren. "Het is niet uitgesloten dat we hier en daar wat veranderen, maar de geest van de Tour blijft hetzelfde", zegt Tour-baas Christian Prudhomme tegen persbureau AFP. "Het wordt geen tweederangs Tour. We hebben voor dit tijdstip gekozen om zo ver mogelijk weg te blijven van de pandemie. Renners krijgen zo ook de tijd om weer in topvorm te komen." Tot half juli zijn er geen grote publieksevenementen toegestaan in Frankrijk, waardoor de Tour noodgedwongen op zoek moest naar een andere datum.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:46
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:54
FC Barcelona deelt een video om de fans van de club een hart onder de riem te steken tijdens de coronacrisis.
FC Barcelona deelt opbeurende video met bekende sporters
Video
FC Barcelona deelt opbeurende video met bekende sporters
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:42
UCI-directeur na vinden startdatum Tour: 'Eerste stap is gezet'
UCI-directeur David Lappartient zegt dat met een nieuwe startdatum voor de Tour de "eerste stap is gezet". "We hebben nog werk te doen om het volledige nieuwe programma van 2020 af te ronden. Er is nu een kader waarmee de fundamentele rechten van renners en het personeel gewaarborgd zijn, terwijl de nodige maatregelen worden genomen door ploegen om de crisis te overleven. Samen zullen we deze crisis doorstaan en onze sport na het coronavirus weer opbouwen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:37
(2/2) Van Hulsteijn vervolgt: "Zodra we een nieuwe datum krijgen, zullen we de consequenties hiervan moeten onderzoeken. Dit betekent dat we samen met de startsteden Utrecht, Den Bosch en Breda en de provincies Noord-Brabant en Utrecht zullen bespreken welke mogelijkheden er liggen. Maar ook voor de 31 andere doorkomstgemeenten moet dit kunnen. Er spelen ontzettend veel factoren mee in zo’n onderzoek waar allemaal rekening mee gehouden moet worden."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:26
Vuelta Hollanda: 'Dit moeten we even verwerken'
(1/2) Ook bij de Nederlandse organisatie van de Vuelta-start is het nieuws aangekomen dat de Vuelta a España nu definitief niet door kan gaan op de originele datum. De Vuelta zou dit jaar op 14 augustus beginnen in Utrecht. Door de verschuiving van de Tour komt die datum te vervallen. "Natuurlijk is dit even iets wat we moeten verwerken", zegt Vuelta Hollanda-rondedirecteur Martijn van Hulsteijn in gesprek met NU.nl. "Wij waren er klaar voor om in het weekend van 14, 15 en 16 augustus een groot feest te vieren in de provincies Utrecht en Noord-Brabant. De coronacrisis heeft de hele sportwereld deze zomer op zijn kop gezet en dit treft ons nu ook."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:18
Vandaag een jaar geleden zag de wereld er heel anders uit. Ajax was onderweg naar Turijn om daar het tweeluik met Juventus in de kwartfinales van de Champions League winnend af te sluiten.

‪Exactly 𝟙 year ago...🛫‬ ‪We were flying to Turin for a special @ChampionsLeague matchday. 🇮🇹‬ ‪#OnThisDay | @TUInederland

Avatar
afcajax
Auteur
afcajax
Moment van plaatsen
12:21 - 15 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:54
Een nieuwe dag, een nieuw voetbalshirt voor Edwin van der Sar. De voormalig doelman werkt vandaag in zijn Fulham-tenue.

Specially dressed with original @FulhamFC jersey during my video meeting with @adidas. Taking no chances with screenshots as we discussed season 21/22 kit colours and styles. adidias have been my loyal partner for 15 years during my career and still taking care with shoes and clothes for myself and the family. 👟 From which season is this Fulham shirt? 🔍 #VdSarShirts #coyw

Avatar
edwinvandersar1
Auteur
edwinvandersar1
Moment van plaatsen
13:41 - 15 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:29
Naast de nieuwe data van de Tour en het verschuiven van alle nationale kampioenschappen maakt de UCI nog een aantal andere dingen bekend:

  • De UCI zet een streep door alle WorldTour-koersen tot 1 augustus die nog niet zijn afgelast.
  • Alle wielerwedstrijden tot 1 juli worden geschrapt.
  • De WK wielrennen in het Zwitserse Aigle-Martigny blijft staan op de originele data (20 tot 27 september).
  • Na de Tour de France zal de Giro d'Italia worden verreden. Het is de bedoeling dat daarna de Vuelta a España wordt afgewerkt.
  • Naar nieuwe data voor Milaan-San Remo, de Ronde van Vlaanderen, Parijs-Roubaix, Luik-Bastenaken-Luik en de Ronde van Lombardije wordt nog gezocht. 
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:13
NK wielrennen schuift op naar 22 en 23 augustus
De UCI maakt ook bekend dat alle nationale kampioenschappen in het weekend voor de Tour zullen worden afgewerkt. Dat betekent dat de NK wielrennen van 20 en 21 juni naar 22 en 23 augustus verhuist.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 11:24
Daags na de Tour in Boxmeer afgelast
Een bericht dat niet als een verrassing komt: Daags na de Tour op 20 juli gaat niet door. Omdat de Tour de France wordt verplaatst, gaat er ook een streep door het criterium in Boxmeer. "Mocht de Tour dit jaar op een later tijdstip starten, dan bekijken wij serieus de mogelijkheid om Daags na de Tour dit jaar alsnog door te laten gaan", aldus Karel van Soest, de burgemeester van Boxmeer. Het criterium werd vorig jaar gewonnen door Mike Teunissen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 10:22
Ricciardo stemt in met loonsverlaging
Daniel Ricciardo is akkoord gegaan met een loonsverlaging bij zijn team Renault. Volgens teambaas Cyril Abiteboul vond de Australiër het geen probleem om zijn team tijdelijk uit de brand te helpen. "De details moeten we nog afronden, maar in grote lijnen zijn we er samen uitgekomen", zegt Abiteboul in gesprek met L'Equipe. Ricciardo is met een salaris van naar verluidt 18 miljoen euro per jaar een van de grootverdieners in de Formule 1.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:22
Engelse vrouwenvoetbalploeg doneert aan gezondheidszorg
De vrouwenvoetbalploeg van Engeland doneert een geldbedrag aan de Britse gezondheidszorg. De Engelse voetbalsters volgen daarmee het voorbeeld van de voetballers in de Premier League, die eerder ook een gezamenlijk bedrag aan de NHS beschikbaar stelden. Het is niet bekendgemaakt welk bedrag er met de donatie gemoeid is.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:02
Scheidsrechter Danny Makkelie heeft de oplossing voor voetbal in een anderhalvemetersamenleving al gevonden.
Video

De oplossing om nu al te kunnen starten met voetballen | The solution to be able to play football again 🤣 #joke #funny #solution #nietomdathetmoetmaaromdathetkan

Avatar
dannymakkelie
Auteur
dannymakkelie
Moment van plaatsen
06:31 - 15 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 07:43
Trump: 'We moeten sport zo snel mogelijk terugkrijgen'
Donald Trump hoopt dat de Amerikaanse sportwereld zo snel mogelijk weer op gang komt. De president van de Verenigde Staten is het naar eigen zeggen zat om oude wedstrijden terug te kijken. "Het is heel belangrijk dat we onze sporten terug gaan krijgen", zegt Trump tijdens zijn dagelijkse persconferentie. "Ik word er moe van om naar honkbalwedstrijden van veertien jaar geleden te kijken, al heb ik daar eigenlijk geen tijd voor. Ik zie één slagman en ga dan zelf weer aan het werk."
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 23:22
Opbrengst huiskamerduel 'Barney' door miscommunicatie deels niet naar goede doel
Raymond van Barneveld wilde met zijn huiskamerduel met Phil Taylor, afgelopen donderdagavond, zoveel mogelijk geld ophalen voor de Voedselbank Haaglanden. Door een miscommunicatie is het geld daar echter deels niet terecht gekomen, meldt De Telegraaf. Dat zit zo: het organiserende wedkantoor Paddy Power keerde per gegooide 180'er 1.000 pond (ong. 1.150 euro) uit, maar dat bleek zonder dat 'RVB' er vanaf wist alleen bestemd voor het goede doel van Taylor: de nationale gezondheidsdienst in Groot-Brittannië. Volgens zijn manager van Jaco van Bodegom wordt nu uitgezocht of er nu op een andere wijze toch nog geld aan de voedselbank kan worden gedoneerd.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 23:00
PDC lanceert virtuele dartscompetitie voor alle Tourkaarthouders
De PDC start deze vrijdag met de PDC Home Tour: een online dartscompetitie waar alle Tourkaarthouders aan mee mogen doen. De eerste ronde van het toernooi wordt uitgesmeerd over 32 opeenvolgende dagen. Elke avond nemen vier spelers het in een best-of-nine-legs format op tegen elkaar. De beste speler van die avond plaatst zich als groepswinnaar voor de volgende ronde. Hoe die er precies uit gaat zien, is nog niet bekend. De dartsbond maakt morgen de eerste zestien spelers, die in de eerste vier dagen van het online toernooi in actie komen, bekend. Omdat het een vrijwillige competitie is, zullen niet alle bekende spelers meedoen.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 21:45
Eerder vanavond zagen we al hoe een videogesprek van de selectie van FC Barcelona eruit ziet, nu zien we dat van Liverpool. Bij die ploeg gaat het er, mede door de enorme glimlach van Sadio Mané, vrolijk aan toe.
Video

Seeing those smiles makes our day 🥰 #StayHome, keep active and stay in touch with family and friends ❤️

Avatar
liverpoolfc
Auteur
liverpoolfc
Moment van plaatsen
21:05 - 14 april 2020
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 21:25
Ook Bournemouth draait verlof voor personeel terug
In navolging van diverse Premier League-clubs draait nu ook Bournemouth de beslissing om het personeel met tijdelijk verlof te sturen, terug. Dat meldt de club op haar website. Bournemouth kondigde het verlof eerder deze maand aan, maar komt daar nu dus op terug. "Onze intenties waren goedbedoeld, maar we zijn ons bewust van de kritiek die wij en andere Premier League-clubs hebben gekregen. We hebben de beslissing daarom teruggedraaid." Eerder deed onder meer Tottenham Hotspur hetzelfde.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 21:10

Tsitsipás besteedt tijd nu aan cursus Frans
Stéfanos Tsitsipás gebruikt de tijd die hij nu heeft aan hele andere zaken dan tennis. Het flamboyante Griekse talent volgt namelijk een cursus Frans, zo maakte hij bekend tijdens een videogesprek met de Griekse minister-president Kyriakos Mitsotakis. "Een van die dingen die ik nu doe, is elke dag wat Frans bijleren. Dat wou ik al lang, maar het kwam er nooit van." De Griek heeft sowieso een druk leven naast het tennis: hij is onder andere amateurfotograaf en muziekliefhebber.

Coronavirus · dinsdag om 20:23
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 19:47
De selectie van FC Barcelona doet de teambesprekingen nu digitaal. Dat ziet er zo uit:

Teammates. Team meeting. Teamwork. 🙌 Trabajo en equipo. Treball en equip. 💙❤️ #CulersAtHome

Avatar
fcbarcelona
Auteur
fcbarcelona
Moment van plaatsen
19:44 - 14 april 2020
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 19:12
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 19:06
'Tour de France start op 29 augustus'
Nu er definitief een streep is gezet door een Tourstart op 27 juni, wordt er druk gespeculeerd over een nieuwe startdatum. De Franse regionale krant Dauphiné Liberé  meldt dat de Tour nu op 29 augustus in Nice van start gaat. De finish is dan op 20 september in Parijs. Door het uitstellen naar eind augustus is er volgens de krant voldoende ruimte om voorbereidingskoersen zoals het Criterium du Dauphiné te organiseren.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 18:05
UEFA vergadert op 23 april verder met bonden over afronding seizoen
De UEFA voert volgende week donderdag tijdens een conferencecall verder overleg met alle 55 nationale bonden over de afloop van de Europese competities dit seizoen. De Europese voetbalbond vergaderde twee weken geleden door middel van een videoverbinding ook al met alle bonden en drong er toen op aan het seizoen waar mogelijk af te maken en niet per direct te staken. De UEFA gaf toestemming om het seizoen, dat normaal moet eindigen voor 30 juni, te verlengen tot juli en augustus en waarschuwde dat als landen toch zelf een streep zetten door het seizoen, dat dat ten koste kan gaan van de Europese tickets.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 17:40
Williams-coureur Nicolas Latifi moet door de coronacrisis nog even wachten op zijn officiële debuut in de Formule 1. Toch is hij nu al trots dat hij een stoeltje heeft weten te bemachtigen.
Video

47 seconds that show why the hard work is so worthwhile! #NL6 #wearewilliams #F1

Avatar
nicholaslatifi
Auteur
nicholaslatifi
Moment van plaatsen
17:10 - 14 april 2020
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 17:06
Georginio Wijnaldum probeert positief te blijven tijdens de coronacrisis.

Smile 😁 Who feels like sharing some #positivity today? Share your best smiling picture with the hashtag #GiniSmile

Avatar
gwijnaldum
Auteur
gwijnaldum
Moment van plaatsen
17:03 - 14 april 2020
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 16:53
Daniel Ricciardo vermaakt zich thuis prima met een zelfbedachte sport: plastic flesjes in een container op een rijdende wagen gooien.
Video

If this is a sport sign me up. I’m here all day.

Avatar
danielricciardo
Auteur
danielricciardo
Moment van plaatsen
11:29 - 14 april 2020
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 16:20
PDC druk bezig met 'grote' uitbreiding van Darts at Home
De PDC is achter de schermen druk bezig met het opzetten van een digitaal dartstoernooi. Het nieuwe evenement is een uitbreiding van Darts at Home, dat de afgelopen weken werd georganiseerd als gevolg van de coronacrisis. "Deze week komen we met een grote uitbreiding van Darts at Home. We hebben een briljant team dat werkt aan een masterplan voor alle spelers op ons circuit", zegt PDC-voorzitter Barry Hearn dinsdag in de Weekly Dartscast. "Natuurlijk zal de sfeer van het publiek ontbreken en zal de productie niet net zo goed zijn als normaal, maar het is tenminste iets. Mensen kunnen zich opmaken voor een hoop darts."
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden