Leclerc bezorgt voedselpakketten aan ouderen in Monaco

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: een uur geleden Update: een uur geleden

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 23 minuten geleden
NASCAR keert op 17 mei terug met race zonder fans
De Amerikaanse autosportklasse NASCAR keert op 17 mei weer terug op de kalender, maakt de organisatie bekend. Er wordt op die datum zonder publiek geracet op het circuit van Darlington (South Carolina). Later in de maand vinden er nog zes races plaats. Het is de eerste grote autosportklasse die weer wordt opgestart sinds het begin van de coronacrisis.
Coronavirus · 40 minuten geleden
Meulenkamp wint derde en laatste partij vanuit huis
Ron Meulenkamp heeft zijn derde en laatste partij van de avond gewonnen. De darter versloeg tijdens de Home Tour de Ier Ciaran Teehan met 5-1. Omdat Meulenkamp eerder met diezelfde cijfers verloor van Chris Dobey, is groepswinst echter niet meer mogelijk. Meulenkamp won in zijn eerste partij van Kai-Fan Leung.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Andy Murray viert zijn zege op de virtuele Madrid Open met een goed glas champagne. De Schot schenkt het prijzengeld aan twee goede doelen: de Britse gezondheidszorg en het steunfonds voor tennissers.

Going to get ‘virtually’ legless celebrating my win online @mutuamadridopen Hope anyone who watched got some sort of enjoyment out of it in these tough times. I’ll be donating half of the 45 thousand dollars prize money to the NHS and the other half to the tennis player relief fund. #tennis #castore #nhs #stayhome

Avatar
andymurray
Auteur
andymurray
Moment van plaatsen
21:52 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Meulenkamp verliest tweede partij bij Home Tour
Ron Meulenkamp is er tijdens de veertiende speelronde van de PDC Home Tour niet in geslaagd om te stunten tegen Chris Dobey. De Nederlander, die eerder op de avond nog won van Kai-Fan Leung, moest buigen voor de nummer 20 van de wereld: 5-1. Meulenkamp speelt later vanavond nog zijn derde en laatste partij tegen de Ier Ciaran Teehan.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Ferrari-coureur Charles Leclerc heeft zich van zijn beste kant laten zien. De Monegask schoot het Rode Kruis in Monaco te hulp en bezorgde voedsel aan ouderen die nu noodgedwongen niet hun huis uit kunnen.

Nice work, @charles_leclerc 🚚📦 . Swapping his Ferrari car for a delivery van, Leclerc has been lending his time and support to the Red Cross in Monaco delivering meals to elderly residents unable to leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic 👏 . #Formula1 #F1 #Charles16 #MonteCarlo (📸Monaco Red Cross)

Avatar
f1
Auteur
f1
Moment van plaatsen
21:40 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Olympique Lyon overweegt juridische stappen na misgrijpen Europees ticket
Olympique Lyon is het kind van de rekening nu de Ligue 1 definitief is afgebroken en de Franse bond de Europese tickets op basis van de ranglijst vóór de coronacrisis heeft verdeeld. De club van Memphis Depay en Kenny Tete stond op dat moment zevende. Lyon-voorzitter Jean-Michel Aulas stelde voor om play-offs te spelen voor de Europese tickets, maar dat voorstel is door de Franse bond afgewezen. De club overweegt nu om naar de rechter te stappen.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Meulenkamp wint eerste wedstrijd tijdens Home Tour
Ron Meulenkamp heeft zijn eerste wedstrijd van de PDC Home Tour gewonnen. Hij was met 5-4 te sterk voor Kai-Fan Leung, een speler uit Hong Kong. Meulenkamp speelt later op de avond nog tegen Ciaran Teehan en Chris Dobey.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Een stralende glimlach bij Kiki Bertens, die eerder vandaag de titel pakte bij de virtuele editie van de Madrid Open.

Defended my title😉🎮 thanks @mutuamadridopen for organizing this great event!! #playathome

Avatar
kikibertens
Auteur
kikibertens
Moment van plaatsen
18:29 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
EK zwemmen in Boedapest verplaatst naar volgend jaar
De EK zwemmen in Boedapest zijn donderdag voor de tweede keer uitgesteld. Het toernooi is nu verplaatst naar volgend jaar. De EK stond dit jaar eerst van 11 tot en met 24 mei op het programma. Vanwege de coronacrisis stelde de Europese zwembond (LEN) het evenement uit naar 17 tot en met 30 augustus. Volgens de organisatie van de EK is die periode ook niet haalbaar, waardoor het toernooi dus opnieuw verplaatst is. Waarschijnlijk maakt de LEN tijdens een congres in november een nieuwe termijn voor het evenement bekend.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
We gaan zometeen beginnen aan de veertiende speelronde van de PDC Home Tour. Ron Meulenkamp zorgt voor de Nederlandse inbreng. Hij neemt het op tegen Chris Dobey, Kai Fan Leung en Ciaran Teehan.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Besluit over herstart Bundesliga uitgesteld naar volgende week
De Duitse clubs moeten langer wachten op het besluit over een herstart van de Bundesliga. Bondskanselier Angela Merkel maakte donderdag duidelijk dat het onderwerp is doorgeschoven naar volgende week woensdag. "Dan bekijken we of en zo ja, onder welke voorwaarden competities kunnen worden hervat", liet Merkel weten tijdens een conferencecall met de minister-presidenten van de deelstaten. Er werd verwacht dat er ook een besluit zou worden genomen over een hervatting van de Bundesliga. Als streefdatum voor de eerste wedstrijden wordt door verschillende Duitse media nu 16 mei genoemd.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Darter Kyle Anderson hersteld van coronavirus
Mooi nieuws voor Kyle Anderson: hij mag eindelijk uit quarantaine. De Australische darter testte eind maart positief op het coronavirus en moest vervolgens in quarantaine. Anderson heeft in totaal ruim een maand in quarantaine gezeten.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Selectie AZ vanaf maandag weer in training 
De selectie van AZ hervat komende maandag de training, zo maakt de club bekend. De club werkt in de komende drie weken achter gesloten deuren in kleine groepen. De spelers komen in shifts naar de club en lossen elkaar af. Buitenlandse spelers die eerder naar eigen land vertrokken, keren terug om aan te sluiten bij de aangepaste trainingen. Ook Jong AZ staat vanaf maandag weer op het veld. Eerder werd al bekend dat Feyenoord, Ajax, FC Twente, RKC Waalwijk, Willem II en ADO Den Haag weer gaan trainen.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Bertens wint virtuele editie van WTA-toernooi van Madrid
Kiki Bertens heeft de digitale editie van het tennistoernooi van Madrid gewonnen. De Wateringse, die vorig jaar tijdens de 'normale' editie van het toernooi ook al de beste was, versloeg in de finale de Française Fiona Ferro met 6-2. Eerder op de dag versloeg ze Caroline Wozniacki in de halve finale. De finale bij de mannen gaat zo tussen Andy Murray en David Goffin.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Nadine Visser is blij dat ze vanaf vandaag weer mag trainen op de atletiekbaan van Papendal.

Ready for fast track sessions again!🏃‍♀️ From today on, we are allowed to train @papendal again🙌 Under certain conditions of course, but happy to be back on track @adidas #HomeTeam #createdwithadidas

Avatar
nadine_visser
Auteur
nadine_visser
Moment van plaatsen
17:23 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Burgemeester vreest voor chaos bij eventueel kampioenschap Liverpool
Burgemeester Joe Anderson van Liverpool denkt dat het niet verstandig is om de Premier League te hervatten. Hij vreest voor chaotische situaties als supporters uit zijn stad een eventuele titel van Liverpool zullen vieren, ook als de club op neutraal terrein kampioen wordt. "Zelfs als het achter gesloten deuren zou gebeuren, zouden er vele duizenden mensen buiten Anfield opduiken", zegt Anderson donderdag tegen de BBC. "Er zullen niet veel mensen zijn die onze uitspraken zullen respecteren. Een hoop mensen zullen het komen vieren, dus ik denk dat een herstart niet handig is." De Premier League heeft de clubs laten weten dat alleen "goedgekeurde locaties" zullen worden gebruikt als de competitie wordt hervat.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
PSG uitgeroepen tot kampioen in Frankrijk, Amiens en Toulouse gedegradeerd
Koploper Paris Saint-Germain is uitgeroepen tot kampioen van de Ligue 1, zo maakt competitie-organisator LFP bekend. Het voetbalseizoen in Frankrijk werd dinsdag al definitief gestaakt vanwege de coronacrisis. Paris Saint-Germain had met nog elf wedstrijden te spelen een voorsprong van twaalf punten op nummer twee Olympique Marseille, dat nog tien duels voor de boeg had. Het is de zevende titel in acht jaar voor de Parijzenaars. Amiens en Toulouse degraderen en maken plaats voor Lorient en Lens. Het nieuwe seizoen begint op 22 augustus.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Bertens naar finale digitale Madrid Open
Kiki Bertens heeft zich geplaatst voor de finale van de digitale editie van de Madrid Open. De Wateringse versloeg in de halve finale Caroline Wozniacki met 7-5. Ze speelt in de finale tegen de winnaar van de wedstrijd tussen Sorana Cirstea en Fiona Ferro. Bertens won vorig jaar het échte WTA-toernooi van Madrid.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Nationale hockeyselecties mogen vanaf morgen weer trainen
De Nederlandse hockeymannen en -vrouwen mogen vanaf morgen weer trainen, maakt hockeybond KNHB bekend. De olympische selecties van bondscoaches Max Caldas en Alison Annan, beide bestaande uit 23 spelers of speelsters, trainen morgen op de velden van het Wagener Stadion in Amsterdam. Bij de trainingen gelden wel restricties: zo moet de 1,5 meter-regel in acht worden genomen.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Kiki Bertens is begonnen aan de halve finale van de virtuele Madrid Open. De Wateringse neemt het daarin op tegen Caroline Wozniacki. Het staat 1-1.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'Geen Tour-wildcard voor team Van der Poel'
Eerder vandaag leek de deur naar de Tour voor Mathieu van der Poel nog open te staan, maar volgens Cycling News hoeft zijn team Alpecin-Fenix niet te hopen op een wildcard. Volgens de website bestaat het deelnemersveld van de Tour dit jaar gewoon uit de 22 ploegen die aanvankelijk al zouden meedoen. De continentale ploeg Alpecin-Fenix zit daar niet bij.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'Spanje stelt coronatests beschikbaar voor atleten'
Professionele Spaanse sporters kunnen volgens Marca vanaf 4 mei worden getest op het coronavirus, zodat ze na de test weer aan het werk kunnen. Dat is het resultaat van een overleg tussen onder meer La Liga, het Spaans olympisch comité en La Endesa (de basketbalcompetitie). De tests kunnen worden afgenomen door clubartsen, meldt de sportkrant.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Ook Diamond League-ontmoeting in Lausanne gaat niet door
De kalender van de prestigieuze Diamond League wordt steeds kaler. Nadat eerder al de wedstrijden in Doha, China, Stockholm, Rome, Rabat, Eugene en Parijs zijn uitgesteld of geannuleerd, gaat er nu een streep door de wedstrijd in Lausanne. Die wedstrijd zou eigenlijk op 20 augustus plaatsvinden, maar kan niet doorgaan omdat de Zwitserse regering besloten heeft om alle grote evenementen tot 31 augustus te verbieden.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Formule 1-coureur Lando Norris is enorm onder de indruk van de verrichtingen van de Britse veteraan Tom Moore, die al 30 miljoen pond (zo'n 34,5 miljoen euro) heeft opgehaald voor de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De McLaren-coureur had daarom een mooie verrassing in petto voor de vandaag honderd jaar oud geworden Moore: een gesigneerde helm en een persoonlijke boodschap.

Wanted to give a little appreciation gift to #CaptainTomMoore for raising £30Million and of course for reaching his incredible 100th Birthday! Happy Birthday Colonel! #YoureOurHero #NHS

Avatar
landonorris
Auteur
landonorris
Moment van plaatsen
14:11 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Mourinho: 'Goed voor voetbal als Premier League wordt afgemaakt'
José Mourinho hoopt dat de autoriteiten het toelaten dat het Premier League-seizoen wordt afgemaakt. De 57-jarige manager van Tottenham Hotspur mist het voetbal. "Als we de laatste negen wedstrijden van het seizoen spelen, is dat goed voor iedereen", zegt Mourinho tegen Sky Sports. "Als we achter gesloten deuren spelen, betekent dat niet dat dat ook daadwerkelijk zo is. Met alle camera's om ons heen zullen miljoenen mensen naar ons kijken. Dus als we een leeg stadion in wandelen, zal het zeker niet écht leeg zijn."
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
'PSG uitgeroepen tot kampioen'
Paris Saint-Germain wordt uitgeroepen tot kampioen, melden Franse media. De Ligue 1 kan net als de Eredivisie niet afgemaakt worden, maar in Frankrijk lijkt het erop dat er dus wél een landstitel wordt vergeven. De voorsprong van PSG op naaste belager Olympique Marseille bedraagt liefst twaalf punten.
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
Net als veel andere topsporters hervatten ook de schaatsers hun training op locatie. Sanneke de Neeling van Gewest Fryslân test haar benen in het Abe Lenstra Stadion van sc Heerenveen.

De eerste fietstest van seizoen 2020 - 2021 zit er weer op. Dit maal in corona opstelling onder de tribunes van het Abe Lenstra Station. Fijn om fit te beginnen aan het nieuwe seizoen😁 #vo2max #lekkerfietsen #victronenergybv #ekwadraat #decoverf #FBoranjewoud #bouwgroepdijkstradraisma #rabobank #kuiperverzekeringen #topsportnoord #TORQ #sportbase #gewestfryslân #sportmassageHeerenveen #schaatsen

Avatar
sannekedeneeling
Auteur
sannekedeneeling
Moment van plaatsen
11:41 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
Virtuele GP Zandvoort op Interlagos
Komende zondag zou eigenlijk de Grand Prix van Zandvoort op het programma staan, maar net als alle andere afgelaste races wordt de GP vervangen door een virtuele wedstrijd. Aangezien Zandvoort niet in het huidige Formule 1-spel zit, wordt er geracet op het Braziliaanse circuit van Interlagos. Deelnemers zijn Formule 1-coureurs Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alexander Albon, George Russell en Nicholas Latifi, maar ook AC Milan-aanvoerder Alessio Romagnoli, cricketers Stuart Broad en Ben Stokes en rallykampioen Petter Solberg. 
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
Roland Garros-winnaar is nu vakkenvuller
Tennisser Kevin Krawietz, die vorig jaar het dubbelspel won op Roland Garros, werkt als vakkenvuller in zijn lokale supermarkt nu de ATP Tour stilligt vanwege de coronacrisis. "Ik wilde altijd al een 'normale' baan", zegt de 28-jarige Duitser tegen Der Spiegel. "Door de huidige bijzondere omstandigheden krijg ik daar nu de kans toe."
Coronavirus · 13 uur geleden
'Tour-deelname Van der Poel stapje dichterbij'
Mathieu van der Poel zou weer wat meer hoop mogen koesteren dat hij dit jaar kan debuteren in de Tour de France. De internationale wielerbond UCI is volgens Het Laatste Nieuws vanwege de coronacrisis van plan om het aantal renners per ploeg in grote rondes te verminderen van acht naar zeven, waardoor drie (Pro Continental-) teams extra kunnen meedoen. Alpecin-Fenix heeft momenteel geen wildcard voor de Tour, maar in dit scenario lijkt deelname van de ploeg van Van der Poel een zeer reële optie.
Coronavirus · 13 uur geleden
WK mountainbike gaat definitief niet door in Duitsland
De WK mountainbike wordt dit jaar sowieso niet in het Duitse Albstadt gehouden. Het evenement van eind juni werd eerst al uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus en nu is er definitief een streep door gezet. Mathieu van der Poel hoopte in de Duitse plaats zijn collectie regenboogtruien aan te vullen. Het opmerkelijke is overigens wel dat de UCI nog steeds hoopt de WK dit jaar op een andere locatie te organiseren.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:31
Bach: 'Uitstel kost honderden miljoenen dollars'
Thomas Bach, voorzitter van het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC), schrijft in een brief aan de olympische beweging dat het uitstel van de Olympische Spelen in Tokio naar 2021 "honderden miljoenen dollars" kost. "Dit is een primeur in onze lange olympische geschiedenis en een enorme taak voor het IOC, onze Japanse partners en alle leden van onze olympische gemeenschap. Deze nieuwe situatie vereist solidariteit, creativiteit, vastberadenheid en flexibiliteit."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:51
'Coronavirus zeker drie jaar van invloed op kalender'
Het coronavirus heeft nog zeker twee tot drie jaar invloed op de voetbalkalender, zegt Lars-Christer Olsson, lid van het uitvoerend comité van de UEFA en voorzitter van de European Leagues, een overkoepelende organisatie van alle competities. Door de coronapandemie zijn de competities in Nederland en Frankrijk al voortijdig beëindigd. Volgend jaar staat het EK op de rol, in 2022 het WK in Qatar.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:15
Het is terecht dat de Vuelta-organisatie de Ronde van Spanje heeft ingekort tot achttien etappes in plaats van de gebruikelijke 21.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:35
Cats: 'Maar de vraag of we regels overtreden'
André Cats, technisch directeur bij de zwembond, wil bij het AD weinig kwijt over de stiekeme zwemtrainingen in Zeist. "Ik ga niet ontkennen dat we gebruik hebben gemaakt van Zeist, maar hoe en wat vind ik niet relevant", aldus Cats. "Het is maar de vraag of we de regels hebben overtreden. Maar daar wil ik nu niet op ingaan. Het belangrijkste is dat we vanaf morgen weer kunnen trainen in onze zwembaden in Amsterdam en Eindhoven. Wij kijken naar de toekomst."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:31
Topzwemmers trainden stiekem in Zeist
De Nederlandse topzwemmers hebben de afgelopen drie weken stiekem getraind in een zwembad in de bossen van Zeist, meldt het Algemeen Dagblad. Nadat NOC*NSF lucht kreeg van de trainingen in het topsportbad van de nationale zwembond, heeft de sportkoepel direct ingegrepen en de sessies verboden, bevestigt Maurits Hendriks, technisch directeur bij NOC*NSF, tegenover de krant. "We hebben erop aangedrongen dat de zwemmers moesten stoppen en dat hebben ze gedaan", aldus Hendriks.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:11
Directie Willem II levert 15 procent salaris in
De directie van Willem II levert 15 procent van het salaris in gedurende de periode dat supporters niet welkom zijn bij wedstrijden. Ook gaat de club in overleg met de spelers en medewerkers om een loonoffer te vragen. De Tilburgers zijn blij dat seizoenkaarthouders en sponsoren massaal hebben laten weten geen tegemoetkoming te vragen voor de wedstrijden die niet zijn gespeeld. "Een fantastisch gebaar waarvoor wij hen zeer dankbaar zijn en waarvan wij hopen dat veel Willem II’ers dit mooie voorbeeld volgen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:50
Grim: 'Mooi om weer op veld te staan'
RKC hervatte vandaag als eerste Eredivisie-club de training na een noodgedwongen coronastop van ruim zes weken. "Het is heel erg mooi om weer voor de eerste keer op het veld te hebben gestaan", zegt trainer Fred Grim in De Telegraaf. "Als trainer heb je dan ineens een heel andere manier van omgaan met je spelers dan normaal, wanneer je ze zes of zeven weken niet hebt gezien. Nu blijf je ineens steriel op vijf meter afstand van elkaar staan. Je geeft even kort aan wat er wordt getraind. Niet leuk, maar de situatie wereldwijd is verschrikkelijk."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:21
UEFA: competities kunnen wel worden hervat
Tim Meyer, voorzitter van de medische commissie van de UEFA, zegt dat het "zeker mogelijk" is om de Europese competities te hervatten. De uitspraak van de Duitser verschilt met die van de medische baas van de FIFA, Michel D’Hooghe, die zei dat het niet mogelijk is om de competities voor september af te ronden. "Alle voetbalclubs die van plan zijn de wedstrijden te hervatten, zullen uitgebreide protocollen opstellen om ervoor te zorgen dat de gezondheid van de betrokkenen bij de wedstrijden wordt beschermd. Dan is het zeker mogelijk om de competities te hervatten."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:05
Bertens tegen Wozniacki in halve finales Madrid Open
Kiki Bertens neemt het in de halve finales van de virtuele Madrid Open op tegen Caroline Wozniacki. De Deense rekent in zeven minuten af met Johanna Konta. Het is nog niet bekend wanneer de strijd voor een plek in de finale wordt gespeeld.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:12
Super League mag op 8 juni hervat worden
De Super League in Zwitserland, de hoogste competitie van het land, mag op 8 juni hervat worden, zo heeft de federale overheid besloten. Het hervatten van de voetbalcompetitie maakt deel uit van een pakket versoepelingen, die de overheid van het land gaat doorvoeren om de lockdown langzaam af te breken. Er zijn geen toeschouwers welkom bij de wedstrijden. Vanaf 11 mei mogen de clubs ook weer trainen, zij het wel in groepen van maximaal vijf spelers. Ricky van Wolfswinkel speelt bij FC Basel.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:58
Vuelta: voor het eerst sinds 1985 minder dan 21 etappes
Het is voor het eerst in 35 jaar dat de Ronde van Spanje uit minder dan 21 etappes bestaat. De laatste keer was in 1985, toen de ronde negentien etappes en een proloog telde. Pedro Delgado kroonde zich destijds tot eindwinnaar.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:54
Vuelta-directeur: 'Moeten ons aanpassen'
"Natuurlijk verwacht je bij het ontwerpen van de koers niet dat je zulke grote veranderingen zult moeten aanbrengen. We moeten ons aanpassen aan de huidige situatie en begrijpen dat een officiële start erg moeilijk te vervangen is vanwege de logistieke planning", zegt Vuelta-directeur Javier Guillén. "We hopen in ieder geval dat deze ongekende gezondheidscrisis snel zal worden opgelost en dat we allemaal een normaal leven kunnen hervatten, inclusief de Vuelta, die in 2021 terugkeert naar de gebruikelijke 21 etappes en twee rustdagen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:49
Onbekend wanneer Vuelta verreden wordt
Het is nog niet bekend wanneer de Vuelta a España, die gaat bestaan uit achttien etappes en twintig koersdagen, wordt verreden. De UCI maakt op 5 mei de nieuwe koerskalender bekend. Aanvankelijk zou de Ronde van Spanje van 14 augustus tot 6 september worden afgewerkt, maar is door de coronapandemie tot nader order uitgesteld.
