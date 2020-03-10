KNZB stopt competities in waterpolo en zwemmen

Stay home, stay safe. 💙🌍
- odegaard.98
Morgen met @KNVB en @1e_Divisie overleg over gevolgen van zojuist afgekondigde maatregelen door @Regering. Het is te vroeg om hier nu inhoudelijke uitspraken over te doen. Tenslotte steunen wij de aangescherpte maatregelen en herhaal ik nog eens dat gezondheid boven alles gaat
- Mattijs Manders
Namens de supportersgroepen Fansupport, FCDH, SV Haagsche Bluf en ADO Den Haag wordt er een spandoekenronde gedaan langs verzorgingshuizen om ouderen in deze lastige tijd te steunen! Te beginnen met de WZH-locatie Sammersbrug 👏 Stay strong, opa en oma! 💛💚 #OnzeTrots
- ADO Den Haag 🔰
Coronemos este virus compartiendo en casa con nuestros seres queridos!, en estas épocas difíciles aprendemos que la familia es lo más valioso que tenemos, y que debemos aprovechar de su presencia al máximo. Un fuerte abrazo a todos y #CoronemosElVirusDesdeCasa @Arkea_Samsic
- NairoQuinCo
Een brief van onze bondscoaches.
- onsoranje
We beleven mogelijk de grootste crisis uit ons leven, alles staat nu in het teken van de keiharde aanpak van deze crisis. Rest is bijzaak! Zeker ook alle mediaberichten over gevolgen voor de #Eredivisie. Dit zijn slechts wensen, meningen en ideeën, maar zeker nog geen besluiten!
- Mattijs Manders
𝘿𝙊𝙂 𝙉𝘼𝙈𝙀 -> Which (former) Ajax player would you choose? 🤭 @afcajax x @ajaxvrouwen 🐶 edition #StayHomeWithAjax
- afcajax
In self isolation as @GeorgeLineker has symptoms. They’re not the regular ones, but complete loss of sense of taste and smell. Odd these have not been pointed out much. Been nearly a week and has spent time at mine. I’ve been vigilant, hand washing/distancing but isolation it is.
- Gary Lineker
I must admit, I was busy too lately and if I am really honest with myself I lost the ‘live slow’ part of my motto #liveslowridefast. With the whole pandemic going on I try to use this situation it in a good way. It is a forced reset and gives me the opportunity to become happy with those those small things again. Like a 5 hr bbq. Like home schooling the kids. Like drinking good coffee. Like going out on the bike, without a clear goal around the corner. Just because it makes me happy. Even solo. I hope everyone stays safe out there. Keep distance! #liveslowridefast
- laurens_ten_dam
So Baku won't be race 1. Which one will it be? https://t.co/RcHOHTlID6
- Romain Grosjean
