'Juventus-spits Higuaín wil niet terugkeren uit Argentinië'

The first stage Virtual-Giro🇮🇹 is done! My fans were around👨👩👧👦😍
- lutsenko_alexey
🇮🇹 #GiroVirtual Today’s top ten! @PMartens83 in 9th .
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
🗓 #OnThisDay in 2017, @Cristiano scored a perfect hat-trick v Bayern Munich to become the first player to reach 💯 European Cup/@ChampionsLeague goals in the competition’s history. 6 months later? He went on to be crowned #TheBest 🙌
- FIFA.com
"Jan your hair is growing a lot." "Hugo, two weeks and you'll be fine." 💇♂️A new trim for the skipper that Jose was quick to notice! 🤣🤣 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS
- Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡)
Just incredible to see 🇮🇹 💓 #tennisathome
- atptour
Para que no se pierda la magia 👍🏻 y la concentración 🎯🧤👌🏻😉
- claudiobravo1
- 1-5: 30.000 dollar
- 6-10: 20.000
- 11-20: 15.000
- 21-50: 10.000
- 51-100: 5.000
Ook de top-20 van de dubbelranglijst legt geld in. Zij betalen in het plan ieder 5.000 dollar. In totaal moet de actie iets meer dan een miljoen dollar opleveren. (2/3)
The best way to start the day 🙏❤️
- cristiano
FINAL STANDINGS A 5-1 win for Peter Wright in the final game of the night against Niels Zonneveld. But it's not enough to top the group - Jamie Lewis is the first group winner in the Unibet Home Tour!
- PDC Darts
Max Verstappen finished 3rd and 2nd in the 2nd round of 'A Tribute To Motorsport Legends' of 'Real Racers Never Quit' by @TeamRedlineSim It was great fun in the Lotus 79 at Oulton Park 🎮 💪
- Max Verstappen
LEWIS WINS! Jamie Lewis tops the table going into the final game of the night after a 5-4 victory over Peter Jacques!
- PDC Darts
LEWIS BEATS WRIGHT! What a result for Jamie Lewis as he defeats the World Champion Peter Wright 5-1 with an average just less than 100! Up next: Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques
- PDC Darts
JACQUES WINS! Peter Jacques gets his first win on the board with a dominant 5-2 victory over Niels Zonneveld, boasting a 95 average and a 155 finish!
- PDC Darts
ZONNEVELD WINS! Niels Zonneveld gets off to a great start as he defeats Jamie Lewis 5-3 in this evening's second match! Up next: Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld
- PDC Darts
Done! And over £300k raised 👀 thank you everyone for your support and donations, they kept me going 💪🏼
- Geraint Thomas
WRIGHT WINS THE OPENER! World Champion Peter Wright wins the first match of the Unibet Home Tour with a 5-4 last leg decider winner against Peter Jacques! What a way to win it too, a 100 finish with two double tops!
- PDC Darts
De Belgische voetbalwereld begint met 'Souliers du Coeur', dat letterlijk Schoenen van het Hart betekent, een initiatief voor het goede doel. Het doel is om hulp te bieden aan verenigingen die de gezondheid ondersteunen van de meest kwetsbare mensen die worden geconfronteerd met het coronavirus. De Belgische bondscoach Robert Martínez is een van de circa vijftig namen die de actie ondersteunt.
Nouveau soutien de haut vol pour les @souliersducoeur : Roberto Martinez! ❤️
- souliersducoeur
Peter Jacques winning the battle of the WiFi connections so far. #PDCHomeTour
- James Whaling
Peter Wright’s brilliant NHS themed hair ahead of tonight’s first ever Unibet Home Tour 🌈 Make sure you tune in! Sign up for a free account to watch ➡️ https://t.co/9voaHtStQM
- PDC Darts
NIGHT ONE! It's almost time for the opening night of the @unibet Home Tour to get underway! 🏡🎯🙌 Sign up for a free PDCTV account to watch ➡️ https://t.co/9voaHtStQM
- PDC Darts
