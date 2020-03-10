'IOC in gesprek met sportbonden over Spelen'

It’s an odd and uncertain time, with a huge impact on many people. Let's try to follow all the emergency instructions in your region and appreciate the moments with each other even a little bit more ❤ Very thankful to all people who are working hard to keep us safe and healthy🙏
- Rafael van der Vaart
Hup zorgpersoneel!
- Breda Loco's
So I want to give a little update from my side, since I’m getting a lot of questions. With the team we’re now in quarantaine which means we can’t go outside anymore. Three players of Valencia tested positive for COVID-19, and because we played our game against them (and won that’s why we’re in the final 8 of the UCL, I know... not the right time) we’re now in quarantaine. I never thought I’d have to deal with a situation like this. After the game against Valencia we were happy for an hour before we went back to talking about the situation in Italy, Bergamo. ‘Cause it’s really bad. The streets are completely empty. All you hear is the sound of ambulances and the church bells, that ring for the people who sadly passed away. Better days are coming, Italy is strong, but I want to wish everyone strength these coming weeks.
- martenderoon15
𝗣𝗦𝗩 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗨𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗚𝗔𝗡𝗚 = 🔐 Tot en met 6 april is ons trainingscomplex gesloten. Stay safe & stay inside! 😘
- psv
@kikibertens waar was je nou? #puzzle Geinig concept. #mystery
- robin_haase
Luego de darle ayer una alegría más a mi país, cumpliré con los 14 días de aislamiento preventivo que me han dicho al regresar a Colombia. Gracias por apoyarme siempre. Gracias a mi equipo @arkeasamsic.
- nairoquincoficial
𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀: Geen collectieve trainingen tot 6 april. #COVID19NL https://t.co/tNCSsfHQJl
- VVV-Venlo
Snooker, toch een groen speelveld.
- Michel Abbink
❌ Uitwedstrijd vs @AZAlkmaar ❌ Collectieve trainingen ❌ Activiteiten voetbalacademie ❌ Trainingsaccommodatie en MijnVitesse (GelreDome) gesloten ✅ Webshop ✅ Vitesse Fanservice bereikbaar via mail en Whatsapp ⬇️ Bekijk alle maatregelen https://t.co/tEeM4CiauP #Vitesse
- Vitesse
📯 𝚄 𝙿 𝙳 𝙰 𝚃 𝙴 Alle trainingen en wedstrijden t/m 6 april afgelast
- Willem II
O silêncio ensurdecedor da Arena marcou uma partida atípica pelo #Gauchão2020. Com portões fechados devido ao COVID-19, vencemos de virada o São Luiz pelo placar de 3x2. Os gols foram marcados por @paulomiranda_3, Thiago Neves e @diegosouzads87,. 💪🏽⚽️🇪🇪 #GRExSLU #VamosTricolor 📸 @lucasuebel | Grêmio FBPA
- gremio
ℹ Gezien de meest recente ontwikkelingen rondom het coronavirus zal het Abe Lenstra stadion in ieder geval tot 6 april worden gesloten. ❌ Komende week ook geen activiteiten van het eerste elftal.
- scheerenveenofficial
- ADO Den Haag 🔰
⛔ De extra maatregelen in Nederland hebben ook gevolgen voor #RKC Waalwijk. ❌ Zo zullen er geen trainingen meer plaatsvinden bij het Mandemakers Stadion en is RKC Waalwijk - Feyenoord afgelast. 🔗 Alle informatie: https://t.co/TdgJEnfc0H
- RKC Waalwijk
Extra maatregelen in Nederland vanwege het coronavirus. De gevolgen voor Feyenoord: ▪️ #rkcfey afgelast ▪️ Geen trainingen op 1908 tot 6 april ▪️ De Kuip en Varkenoord gesloten Lees meer:
- Feyenoord Rotterdam
Recovery Sunday
- memphisdepay
Gotta stay busy 🏓
- gwijnaldum
📢 Update: Tot en met 6 april géén wedstrijden en géén trainingen. #AZ #CoronaVirusUpdates
- AZ
Geen voetbalwedstrijden tot en met 6 april:
- KNVB
𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀 | Roda JC neemt verdere maatregelen wegens Coronavirus Training maandag afgelast ❌ Kantoren en Fanshop gesloten ❌ Voetbalacademie gesloten ❌ 𝘓𝘦𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘳 ⤵️ https://t.co/bQttljvy8Z
- Roda JC Kerkrade
Marijuana is the Dutch toiletpaper? This is the line in front of the coffee shops that are closing before the lockdown 🇳🇱🤷🏻♀️😂 #StayTheFHome
- Merel van Dongen
De nieuwe maatregelen tegen corona betekenen dat er nog een speelronde vervalt, en het einde is nog niet in zicht. Niemand weet hoe 2019-2020 af gaat lopen. UEFA-overleg dinsdag kan voor enige duidelijkheid zorgen.
- Supporterscollectief
