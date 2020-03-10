Ibrahimovic traint vrijwillig mee bij Hammarby IF Liveblog corona

Ibrahimovic traint vrijwillig mee bij Hammarby IF

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 2 uur geleden Update: 2 uur geleden

Wereldwijd zijn veel sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Verstappen rijdt Supercars All Stars Eseries
Max Verstappen doet mee aan de Supercars All Stars Eseries, een virtueel racekampioenschap met Supercars. De Nederlandse Formule 1-coureur, die door de coronapandemie noodgedwongen thuiszit, rijdt woensdag de GP van Groot-Brittannië en Spanje op de spelcomputer.
Todt: 'Geloof in Formule 1-races met publiek'
Jean Todt, voorzitter van autosportfederatie FIA, denkt dat er dit jaar nog races in de Formule 1 met publiek worden verreden. "Daar geloof ik echt in", zegt de Fransman in gesprek met motorsport-total.com. "Ik hoop ook vurig dat het zal gebeuren, want we hebben het nodig." Hij denkt niet dat het seizoen langer gaat duren, tot januari 2021. "Erg waarschijnlijk lijkt me dat niet. Er zijn wel gesprekken met de commerciële partners en uiteindelijk is het aan ons om te beslissen."
Niet-voetballende medewerkers 'Spurs' krijgen uitbetaald
Alle niet-voetballende medewerkers van Tottenham Hotspur krijgen de komende twee maanden hun salaris volledig uitbetaald. De club heeft de bekritiseerde beslissing om te korten op de salarissen en een beroep te doen op een verlofregeling bij de overheid teruggedraaid. Het bestuur van de club levert een deel van het salaris in om deze geste mogelijk te maken.
Toch maar een polletje op deze Eerste Paasdag. Welke sport mis je het meest in deze periode?
Internationals Portugal doneren aan amateurvoetbal
De internationals van Portugal staan de helft van hun verdiende EK-premie af om het amateurvoetbal in het land te ondersteunen. Het geld komt bovenop een noodfonds van de Portugese voetbalbond, dat momenteel 4,7 miljoen euro bedraagt. Woensdag besloot de bond alle amateurcompetities voortijdig te beëindigen vanwege het coronavirus.
Lokomotive Leipzig trekt 120.000 toeschouwers
Lokomotive Leipzig trekt liefst 120.000 toeschouwers voor een denkbeeldige wedstrijd tegen een onzichtbare tegenstander. De leiding van de illustere club, nu uitkomend op het vierde niveau in Duitsland, geeft een eigen draai aan het idee van de supporters om een virtuele wedstrijd te spelen. Lokomotive Leipzig vraagt 1 euro per kaartje. Normaal gesproken zitten er 3.200 toeschouwers op de tribune.
In Wit-Rusland rolt ook vandaag op Tweede Paasdag gewoon weer de bal in de nationale voetbalcompetitie. In het voormalige Sovjet-land merken ze echter wel dat de publieke belangstelling afneemt vanwege de zorgen rondom het coronavirus. Om de gaten in de stadions op te vullen zijn de hoofden van supporters op kartonnen poppen geplakt.
Gobert: 'Geen sprake van ruzie met Mitchell
Rudy Gobert zegt dat er geen sprake is van een ruzie met Utah Jazz-teamgenoot Donovan Mitchell. Gobert besmette Mitchell met het coronavirus nadat hij in eerste instantie laconiek deed over het virus. "Het is waar dat we hierna elkaar een tijdje niet hebben gesproken, maar we we hebben elkaar een paar dagen geleden weer gesproken", zegt Gobert in een videopost op Instagram. "We zijn allebei klaar om erop uit te trekken en proberen een titel voor dit team te winnen."
Ibrahimovic traint mee bij Hammarby IF
Zlatan Ibrahimovic heeft vanochtend meegetraind bij Hammarby IF, de Zweedse club waarvan hij mede-eigenaar is. Ibrahimovic is werknemer bij AC Milan, maar bij de Italiaanse grootmacht mag de 38-jarige spits niet trainen vanwege het coronavirus. In Zweden zijn alle sportactiviteiten voorlopig nog wel toegestaan door de overheid.
Spelers Anderlecht weer welkom op trainingscomplex
De spelers van Anderlecht, onder wie Michel Vlap, zijn weer welkom op het trainingscomplex Neerpede voor activiteiten. Het gaat niet om groepstrainingen, maar om individuele sessies. De kleedkamer en gebouwen blijven gesloten. "De looptrainingen zijn in Neerpede veiliger dan bijvoorbeeld in een druk Brussels park", schrijft de club in een verklaring.
Aandeelhouders pompen 30 miljoen in West Ham
De aandeelhouders van West Ham United injecteren ruim 30 miljoen euro in de Engelse club om de coronacrisis het hoofd te bieden. Het personeel van de Londenaren leveren ook salaris in. Trainer David Moyes moet het voorlopig doen met 30 procent minder loon, net als de vicevoorzitter en de financieel directeur van de club. Ook de spelers nemen genoegen met minder. Hoeveel zij inleveren, is niet bekendgemaakt.
'Italiaanse sportclubs mogen vanaf 4 mei trainen'
Italiaanse sportclubs mogen waarschijnlijk vanaf 4 mei de trainingen hervatten. Dat schrijft de Italiaanse minister van Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, vrijdag in een brief aan het Italiaanse olympisch comité. Op 3 mei loopt vooralsnog de lockdown in Italië af in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De Italiaanse Serie A ligt sinds 9 maart stil vanwege het coronavirus.
Vanmarcke: 'Parijs-Roubaix in najaar winnen specialer'
Sepp Vanmarcke hoopt dat Parijs-Roubaix nog in het najaar wordt verreden. "Het is mogelijk en het zou het nog specialer maken om dan te winnen", aldus de Belgische specialist in gesprek met Het Nieuwsblad. De Franse kasseienklassieker zou eigenlijk gisteren op het programma staan in Noord-Frankrijk, maar door de coronapandemie is de koers uitgesteld.
Curlingbond rouwt om overlijden partner bondscoach
De Nederlandse curlingbond rouwt om de dood van Christian Leibbrandt, de man van bondscoach Shari Leibbrandt-Demmo. Leibbrandt overlijdt aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus. Sinds 2014 was hij ook official bij de wereldcurlingbond.
Messi: 'Zorgmedewerkers anonieme helden'
Lionel Messi steekt op Instagram alle medewerkers in de zorg een hart onder de riem. "Ik wil mijn grote dank uitspreken voor het werk van de hulpverleners", aldus de Argentijnse superster van FC Barcelona. "Stuk voor stuk zijn het anonieme helden die lange dagen en nachten maken, ver weg van hun familie, zodat wij gezond blijven."
Froome: 'Ik ben compleet hersteld'
Chris Froome heeft het gevoel dat hij vrijwel volledig is hersteld van de zware valpartij van vorig jaar. De viervoudig winnaar van de Tour de France deed gisteren met een aantal ploeggenoten mee aan een virtuele koers van Team INEOS. "Het gaat erg goed", zegt de 34-jarige Froome over zijn herstel na de ruim 28 kilometer lange virtuele race. "Ik zou zelfs zeggen dat ik zo goed als compleet hersteld ben."
'FA: restant Premier League in leeg Wembley'
De Engelse voetbalbond heeft de clubs voorgesteld de resterende wedstrijden in de Premier League te spelen op Wembley en St. George's Park om het seizoen te kunnen voltooien. Dat schrijft The Times. De duels zouden achter gesloten deuren worden gespeeld. Op Wembley zouden meerdere wedstrijden op een dag kunnen worden gespeeld. Door de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus ligt de Premier League sinds 13 maart stil.
Van Polen kritisch op burgemeester Eindhoven
PEC-aanvoerder Bram van Polen is kritisch op het optreden van burgemeester John Jorritsma van Eindhoven. De burgervader van de Brabantse stad zei afgelopen week meermaals dat hij niet toestaat dat er in zijn gemeente gevoetbald wordt, bij PSV en FC Eindhoven. "Ik vind dat hij op de zaken vooruitloopt", aldus Van Polen bij de NOS. "Als het mag en het kan, waarom dan bij voorbaat al zeggen dat het uitgesloten is dat je in Eindhoven gaat voetballen?"
Politie legt feestje stil bij speler Standard Luik
De politie in België heeft een feestje van Standard Luik-speler Obbi Oulare in Hasselt stilgelegd. De agenten deelden bovendien vijf boetes uit vanwege het schenden van het samenscholingsverbod. Oulare vindt de boete onterecht en stelt dat de politie 'overdrijft'. "Er was geen feestje, alleen een barbecue in mijn tuin, met een vriend die hier woont", zegt de spits in Het Nieuwsblad.
FIFA-directeur: 'Transfermarkt niet open op 1 juli'
De transfermarkt gaat niet open op 1 juli. Dat zegt Emilio García Silvero, juridisch directeur bij de FIFA. "Spelers wier contract op die dag afloopt, kunnen hun huidige club verlaten, maar ze kunnen niet bij een ander team terecht. Want: de transfermarkt blijft dicht", kondigt het bestuurslid aan in een interview met het Spaanse AS. De FIFA is volgens García Silvero juridisch niet in staat om de einddatum van het contract, 30 juni, te verlengen.
Hazard: 'Probeer voorraadkast te vermijden'
Eden Hazard heeft het moeilijk nu hij in Spanje noodgedwongen in quarantaine moet. "Dat is lastig voor mij", aldus de aanvaller van Real Madrid en België in RTBF. "Ik probeer niet heel veel te eten. Ik probeer te vermijden dat ik de voorraadkast induik om broodjes naar binnen te werken, maar dat is niet makkelijk." Met 166.019 besmettingen is Spanje het zwaarst getroffen land in Europa door het coronavirus.
'Italiaanse kampioenschappen wielrennen uitgesteld'
De Italiaanse kampioenschappen wielrennen zijn uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus, meldt het doorgaans goed ingevoerde Spaziociclismo. De nationale kampioenschappen stonden van 14 juni tot en met 21 juni op het programma. De eliterenners zouden op 21 juni in actie komen. Het is nog niet bekend wanneer de koersen worden ingehaald.
Spaanse site zendt duels in Wit-Rusland en Tadzjikistan uit
De honger naar de bal neemt in dit coronatijdperk zonder sport groteske vormen aan in het buitenland. De Spaanse sportwebsite AS heeft besloten om alle voetbalwedstrijden in Wit-Rusland en Tadzjikistan, zowat de enige nog lopende competities in de wereld, via de website uit te zenden. Bedoeld als medicijn tegen de voetbalheimwee.
Real Sociedad ziet toch af van trainingssessies
Real Sociedad ziet bij nader inzien toch af van de trainingen die vanaf komende week in groepjes zouden worden hervat op het trainingsveld. De Basken laten in een verklaring weten dat daartoe besloten is na overleg met de Spaanse sportraad. Spelers, onder wie oud-Eredivisie-voetballers Martin Ødegaard en Alexander Isak, moeten voorlopig thuis hun conditie op peil houden. La Liga ligt tot zeker 26 april stil vanwege het coronavirus.

Hodgson wil alles doen wat nodig is voor afronding PL
Roy Hodgson, manager van Crystal Palace, wil niet denken aan een voortijdige beëindiging van het seizoen in de Engelse Premier League. In een brief aan de supporters van de club uit Londen zegt Hodgson alles te willen doen om de jaargang af te ronden, ook al zou dat betekenen dat wedstrijden in korte tijd moeten worden afgewerkt. "Iedereen is het er volledig over eens dat we dit seizoen moeten beëindigen", aldus Hodgson.
Rossi (41) genoot van debuut in virtuele MotoGP
Ook in de MotoGP hebben ze de spelcomputer ontdekt nu er geen races worden verreden vanwege het coronavirus. De 41-jarige Valentino Rossi heeft al veel meegemaakt in zijn illustere loopbaan, maar een virtuele race op de Playstation 4 hoorde daar tot vandaag nog niet bij. De Italiaan genoot van zijn debuut, ondanks een crash in de laatste bocht op de Red Bull Ring. "Mijn niveau was niet fantastisch, maar ik ga het vaker doen om mezelf te verbeteren."
Eerder vandaag schreven we dat de voetbal- en honkbalcompetitie in Taiwan zijn begonnen met alleen personeel en pers op de tribunes. De bonden hadden echter nog wat supporters opgetrommeld om toch wat geluid van de tribunes te laten klinken. Die supporters waren geen mensen, maar poppen en robots, enkele zelfs met drum.
FIFA sluit derde transferperiode niet uit
Wereldvoetbalbond FIFA sluit een derde transferperiode komend seizoen niet uit. Door de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus is het nog altijd onzeker hoeveel geld clubs hebben te besteden op de spelersmarkt. Normaal gesproken is er een transferperiode van acht weken in de zomer en van vier weken in de winter. "Maar daar kunnen we flexibel in zijn", zegt James Kitching, directeur voetbalregelementen van de FIFA, tegen de Duitse omroep Ard. "Zolang het totaal van 16 weken niet overschreden wordt."
Honkbal en voetbal in Taiwan begonnen ondanks coronavirus
De voetbal- en honkbalcompetitie in Taiwan zijn ondanks de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus vandaag 'gewoon' begonnen. De bonden uit het Aziatische land hebben wel maatregelen genomen om verdere verspreiding van COVID-19 te voorkomen, want alleen het personeel en de pers waren welkom bij de wedstrijden uit de hoogste klassen. In Taiwan zijn 388 besmettingsgevallen en zes doden gemeld.
Voorzitter Brescia ziet niets in hervatting Serie A
Massimo Cellino, voorzitter van de Italiaanse voetbalclub Brescia, wil absoluut niet meewerken aan de hervatting van het seizoen in de Serie A. De preses van de hekkensluiter in de Italiaanse competitie vindt het onverantwoord in actie te komen gedurende de coronacrisis. De Serie A ligt sinds 9 maart stil. "Ik laat mijn team simpelweg het veld niet opgaan, ook al levert dat strafpunten op", laat hij optekenen in de lokale media.
"Als je de verantwoordelijkheid draagt voor dit soort grote beslissingen, moet je die niet nemen op basis van onderbuikgevoelens", vervolgt Bach. "We moesten ook rekening houden met het voortbestaan van de Olympische Spelen op de lange termijn. De enige manier om snel een beslissing te nemen, was door de Spelen helemaal af te gelasten, want voor uitstel was ook het akkoord van het organisatiecomité en de Japanse overheid nodig. Maar in onze conferencecalls met vertegenwoordigers van atleten wilde niemand afstel." (2/2)
Bach hekelt 'samenzweringstheorieën' over uitstel Spelen
Voorzitter Thomas Bach van het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) vindt het onterecht dat zijn organisatie het verwijt krijgt dat het te lang treuzelde met het besluit om de Olympische Spelen van Tokio uit te stellen. "Er zijn veel samenzweringstheorieën verspreid. Maar de feiten laten iets anders zien", zegt de 66-jarige Bach tegen het Duitse Welt am Sonntag. "Het zegt genoeg dat het ons gelukt is om in drie dagen te besluiten de Spelen uit te stellen en binnen zes dagen nieuwe data te vinden." (1/2)
Ook Julian Alaphilippe vermaakt zich wel op deze Eerste Paasdag.
On garde le moral !!! Bon dimanche à tous, et joyeuses Pâques 🐇🍫 We keep the moral !! Happy Sunday everybody, and Happy Easter!! #stayhome @deceuninck_quickstepteam #WolfpackEasterChallenge

Even een hattrick van Dennis Bergkamp bij Arsenal voor deze voetballoze Eerste Paasdag.
🐐Is this the greatest #ArsenalHatTrick of all time?⁠ ⁠ ⚽️ 9'⁠ ⚽️ 61'⁠ ⚽️ 90'⁠ ⁠ #Arsenal #Bergkamp

Ook spelers Sporting krijgen minder salaris
Ook de spelers van Sporting CP zullen de komende maanden wat minder verdienen. Het bestuur van de Portugese club heeft de salarissen van de selectie voor de komende drie maanden met 40 procent verlaagd in de strijd tegen de financiële problemen door de coronacrisis. Niet alleen de spelers moeten wat inleveren, want de directieleden krijgen 50 procent minder salaris.
'Wielrennen pas hervat in augustus'
Volgens Renato Di Rocco, baas van de Italiaanse wielerbond, gaat het wielerseizoen niet verder voor augustus. "Heel misschien eind juli, maar niet eerder", zo zegt Di Rocco tegen Tuttobici. Een mogelijk scenario is dat de Tour de France in augustus wordt verreden, de Giro d'Italia in oktober en de Vuelta a España in november. "Ik sluit uit dat we zonder publiek koersen en het seizoen kan verlengd worden tot maximaal half november."
Tsja. We moeten het voorlopig maar doen met het terugblikken...

⏮ Flashback ⏮ presented by @giordanacycling The brutal cobbles, the distance, the dust, the fans...There´s so many things that make #ParisRoubaix so EPIC! What do you love the most? ❣️ • • 📸 @gettyimages / 2019 @kramon_velophoto #ParisRoubaix #SCOTTbikes #SCOTTaddictRC #Cycling #Racing #CyclingLife #CyclingPhoto #RoadBike #Race #CyclingShot #MitcheltonSCOTT #Mitchelton #PirelliCycling #GiordanaCycling #MTS #Syncros #RideShimano #Tacx #NeverStopCycling #Garmin

Dalglish herstelt thuis van coronavirus
Kenny Dalglish is weer thuis. De Liverpool-legende herstelt daar verder van het coronavirus. De 69-jarige Dalglish lag de afgelopen dagen in het ziekenhuis. "Mensen denken misschien dat mijn naam mij de beste zorg heeft opgeleverd, maar iedere patiënt van de NHS (National Health Service, red.) krijgt de beste zorg. We hebben geluk met ze en ik wens ze het allerbeste. Ze werken allemaal zo hard om ons hier doorheen te krijgen", zegt de Schot tegen The Sunday Post.
Jumbo-Visma heeft in ieder geval een alternatief gevonden op de geschrapte Parijs-Roubaix.

🧙🏼 We miss it, but create the feeling ourself: The magic of Paris-Roubaix 2020: lockdown edition 📱 Post yours and tag @jumbovisma_road -> maybe we’ll share it in our stories😃 #staysafetogether #samenoverwinnen #parisroubaix

Thomas gaat drie keer twaalf uur fietsen om geld op te halen voor zorg
Geraint Thomas gaat komende week drie halve dagen fietsen op zijn hometrainer voor het goede doel. De Tour-winnaar van 2018 wil geld ophalen om de National Health Service (NHS) in Groot-Brittannië te steunen. INEOS, de hoofdsponsor van Thomas' ploeg, maakt tijdens de coronacrisis ontsmettingsmiddelen voor de NHS. Thomas (33) gaat geld ophalen voor dat project. "Het zijn natuurlijk uitdagende tijden. De NHS doet geweldig werk en ons Team INEOS werkt super hard om ziekenhuizen in het hele land te ondersteunen met ontsmettingsmiddelen", zegt Thomas in een videobericht op Twitter. (1/2)
Fabian Cancellara blikt terug op zijn zege in Parijs-Roubaix van 2006, veertien jaar geleden. De Zwitser won de klassieker destijds voor het eerst en zou later in 2010 en 2013 opnieuw de beste zijn.

Feels like yestersay - @parisroubaixcourse 2006 Happy Easter, everyone! 🐣 #TeamCancellara #cycling #ParisRoubaix

Ook Wayne Rooney heeft een alternatief gevonden voor het paasweekend zonder voetbal.

Easter bonnet competition 🤣💛🌞

Vorig jaar won Philippe Gilbert de voorjaarsklassieker Parijs-Roubaix. De Belg bleef Nils Politt voor in een sprint-a-deux.
