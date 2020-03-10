Go Ahead zegt alle aflopende contracten op Liveblog corona

Go Ahead zegt alle aflopende contracten op

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 41 minuten geleden Update: 41 minuten geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · een paar seconden geleden
Joshua plaatst zichzelf in quarantaine
Anthony Joshua gaat voorlopig in quarantaine. De wereldkampioen zwaargewicht bij de IBF, WBA en WBO besluit daar zelf toe nadat hij onlangs in contact is geweest met de Britse kroonprins Charles, die vanochtend positief testte op het coronavirus. Joshua woonde op 9 maart een religieuze dienst bij in de Abdij van Westminster, waarbij ook prins Charles aanwezig was.
Coronavirus · 16 minuten geleden
Van Gerwen: 'Pas weer darten bij aanwezigheid alle spelers'
Michael van Gerwen vindt dat er pas weer moet worden gedart als alle spelers aanwezig kunnen zijn op een toernooi. Anderhalve week geleden werden er nog toernooien afgewerkt terwijl sommige spelers niet aanwezig konden zijn omdat ze moesten terugkeren naar hun land vanwege het coronavirus. "De PDC begreep zelf ook wel dat dat heel erg rot was omdat er op die manier sprake was van een soort competitievervalsing, maar ze konden het niet meer op het allerlaatste moment afgelasten", zegt Van Gerwen. "Er moet pas weer iets doorgaan als alle betrokkenen erbij kunnen zijn. Je moet niet iets afwerken met alleen maar Engelsen."
Coronavirus · 30 minuten geleden
Topsprintster Felix wil ook in 2021 naar Tokio
Allyson Felix wil ook volgend jaar 'gewoon' meedoen aan de Olympische Spelen in Tokio, ook al is het evenement door de coronacrisis met een jaar uitgesteld. "Ik houd mijn droom levend en wil in 2021 weer het gevoel ervaren van op het podium staan. Ik hoop dat ik anderen inspireer om ook door te gaan en gedurfde dromen na te jagen", schrijft de 34-jarige Amerikaanse topsprintster, die zes keer olympisch goud won, op de website van Time.
Coronavirus · 43 minuten geleden
Go Ahead zegt alle aflopende contracten formeel op
Go Ahead Eagles zegt alle aflopende contracten van spelers formeel op vanwege de onzekerheid rondom de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Een drastisch besluit, maar met het oog op de huidige situatie in de wereld kunnen we geen risico’s nemen", zegt technisch manager Paul Bosvelt van de club uit Deventer. Het gaat om veertien spelers, onder wie Hobie Verhulst, Jeroen Veldmate, Elmo Lieftink, Jaroslav Navrátil en Alexander Bannink.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Het is terecht dat de KNVB de optie om de voetbalcompetities dit seizoen uit te spelen openhoudt.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Een prachtig gebaar van de Zwitserse nationale ploeg: de spelers doneren een bedrag aan de zorg in hun land en steunen de Zwitserse bevolking door middel van het zingen van Imagine van John Lennon.
Video

Together with my teammates from the Swiss national team, we would like to show our solidarity with a viral clip of the song “Imagine“ that really inspired us. It shall give you courage and hope. In addition, we're donating to the Swiss Nurses Association so that they can buy urgently needed protection material for their nursing staff. It’s crucial that we all stick together and follow the official guidelines. Please make sure to stay at home in order to protect yourself and others, that’s how we fight this virus. But most importantly: stay positive, as one #TEAM we can do this! 🇨🇭⚽️💪#stayhome #flattenthecurve #weareone #protectyourselfandothers #socialdistancing #coroNO #natimitderschweiz

Avatar
shaqirixherdan
Auteur
shaqirixherdan
Moment van plaatsen
18:49 - 25 maart 2020
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Volgende week spoedberaad over Wimbledon
De All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club houdt volgende week een spoedberaad over het al dan niet doorgaan van Wimbledon. Het Grand Slam-toernooi in Londen staat van 29 juni tot en met 12 juli gepland, maar moet vrezen voor de coronacrisis. De organisatie houdt alle opties open, waaronder uitstel en afgelasting.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Burgemeester: 'Dit jaar nog Ronde van Vlaanderen wordt moeilijk'
Burgemeester Philippe Willequet van Kluisbergen, waar de Oude Kwaremont en de Paterberg liggen, heeft er een hard hoofd in dat de Ronde van Vlaanderen dit jaar nog verreden kan worden. "We hebben voorlopig geen idee hoe het coronavirus zal evolueren. Het is nog koffiedik kijken of de Ronde van Vlaanderen dit jaar nog doorgang zal vinden", zegt Willequet tegen Het Laatste Nieuws. "Maar als je ziet hoeveel maanden voorbereiding voorafgaan aan 'De Ronde', dan denk ik dat het heel moeilijk wordt."
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Ramos doneert flink bedrag aan UNICEF
Een mooi gebaar van Sergio Ramos: de aanvoerder van Real Madrid doneert samen met zijn partner Pilar Rubio een flink bedrag aan UNICEF voor de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Het bedrag kan besteed worden aan vijftienduizend detectiekits, duizend beschermende middelen en 265.541 mondkapjes.

Nosotros ya hemos colaborado con @unicef_es. ¡Ayuda necesaria e inmediata! El material sanitario, imprescindible para los profesionales sanitarios, llegará el viernes a España. Tú también te puedes sumar, porque en esta situación de crisis sanitaria por el #COVID19 cualquier ayuda es poca. Solo tienes que enviar un SMS con la palabra “UNICEF” al 28028. Nuestros centros y profesionales sanitarios nos necesitan en su lucha contra el virus. Más info 👉 link en la bio

Avatar
sergioramos
Auteur
sergioramos
Moment van plaatsen
11:05 - 25 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden

Vanhaezebrouck: 'Coronacrisis bewijs dat BeNeLiga onhaalbaar is'
Hein Vanhaezebrouck, oud-trainer van onder meer Anderlecht en AA Gent, ziet al niets in een eventuele oprichting van een BeNeLiga en wordt in zijn mening gesterkt door de coronacrisis. "Als je ziet hoe er in beide landen wordt omgegaan met het coronavirus... Dat is een verschil van dag en nacht", zegt de Belg tegen Het Nieuwsblad. "In België kozen we voor een lockdown light, die daarna wat strenger gemaakt is. In Nederland waren ze er niet van overtuigd dat dit de goeie methode was en kozen ze voor het ontwikkelen van groepsimmuniteit."

Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Speler Fenerbahçe test positief
Ook Fenerbahçe is getroffen door het coronavirus. De Turkse club maakt bekend dat een speler en een lid van de medische staf positief hebben getest. Het is onbekend om welke speler het gaat. Maandag werd Galatasaray-coach Fatih Terim als eerste in het Turkse voetbal positief getest op het virus.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Ook spelers Union Berlin leveren deel salaris in
Ook de spelers van FC Union Berlin staan een deel van hun salaris af tijdens de coronacrisis. De selectie van de middenmoter in de Bundesliga wil er zo voor zorgen dat andere werknemers van de club niet hoeven te vrezen voor hun baan. De spelers van Union Berlin volgen daarmee hun collega's van Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen en FSV Mainz 05.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Hockeysters Xan de Waard en Ginella Zerbo hebben moeite met de verveling tijdens de coronacrisis, maar de twee Oranje-internationals kunnen zich in ieder geval nog met elkaar vermaken.
Video

BORED. #hometeam #adidas With my quarantine buddy. 🖤👯‍♀️

Avatar
xandewaard
Auteur
xandewaard
Moment van plaatsen
12:04 - 25 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Noodfonds van 500 miljoen euro voor Spaanse clubs
De Spaanse voetbalbond stelt een bedrag van maar liefst 500 miljoen euro beschikbaar als noodfonds voor Spaanse profclubs die door de coronacrisis in financiële problemen komen. Het gaat om renteloze leningen die over een periode van vijf tot zes jaar mogen worden terugbetaald. "Hiermee willen we de clubs uit Primera en Segunda División helpen. De clubs die nu al 15 à 20 miljoen euro nodig hebben, kunnen daarop rekenen. Het moment is aangebroken om onze krachten te bundelen en samen te werken", aldus voorzitter Luis Rubiales.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Belgische wielerbond verlengt seizoen
De Belgische wielerbond besluit het wielerseizoen te verlengen tot 31 oktober. Hierdoor bestaat de mogelijkheid om enkele voorjaarsklassiekers in het najaar in te halen. Normaal gesproken eindigt het Belgische seizoen op 13 oktober met de Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Oud-NEC'er Barreto besmet met coronavirus
Sampdoria-middenvelder Edgar Barreto is de volgende speler die het coronavirus onder de leden heeft. De Paraguayaanse middenvelder, die in het verleden uitkwam voor NEC, test samen met zijn vrouw positief. Het gaat naar omstandigheden goed met Barreto, die al de achtste speler van Sampdoria is met het coronavirus. Voor de negatief geteste spelers van de Italiaanse club zit de periode van quarantaine er inmiddels op.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Valverde (39) wil ook in 2021 naar Spelen
Alejandro Valverde is 41 jaar als de Olympische Spelen volgend jaar zomer worden gehouden, maar dat weerhoudt hem er niet van om volgend jaar af te reizen naar Tokio. "Het uitstel van de Olympische Spelen was de beste optie, omdat de gezondheid van iedereen nu het allerbelangrijkste is", schrijft de 39-jarige Spanjaard, die over precies een maand veertig wordt, op Twitter. "In 2021 wil ik met hetzelfde enthousiasme proberen mee te doen."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
De sporters proberen op allerlei creatieve manieren aan hun conditie te werken tijdens de coronacrisis. Manchester City-middenvelder Kevin De Bruyne krijgt daarbij wat hulp tijdens het trainen van zijn beenspieren.
Video

Creative legday with the kids @lacroixmichele 😂

Avatar
kevindebruyne
Auteur
kevindebruyne
Moment van plaatsen
10:26 - 25 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Ook McGregor doneert miljoen euro tegen virus
Het regent donaties vanuit de sportwereld in de wereldwijde strijd tegen het coronavirus. In navolging van onder anderen Roger Federer, Lionel Messi en Cristiano Ronaldo doneert MMA-vechter Conor McGregor beschermingsmiddelen ter waarde van 1 miljoen euro aan alle ziekenhuizen in de Ierse regio Leinster.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Spelersvakbond wil snel duidelijkheid van KNVB
De spelersvakbond VVCS wil dat de KNVB snel duidelijkheid verschaft over het al dan niet hervatten van de Eredivisie en de Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Voorzitter Evgeniy Levchenko heeft al van verschillende spelers gehoord dat zij liever niet meer willen voetballen vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "De spelers zijn nu al een paar weken aan het trainen in thuisisolement, maar waar doen ze het eigenlijk voor? Zij willen weten waar ze aan toe zijn en dat weet nu eigenlijk niemand. Wij hopen dan ook vandaag meer te horen van de KNVB", zegt Levchenko in gesprek met NU.nl.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
PSV zet streep door prestigieus jeugdtoernooi
PSV schrapt de Otten Cup, een prestigieus jeugdtoernooi, van de agenda. De organisatie van het evenement, dat deze zomer gepland stond en meerdere topclubs uit Europa zou trekken, heeft geconcludeerd dat langer uitstellen van de noodzakelijke voorbereidingen ongewenst is vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
ZLM Tour uitgesteld vanwege coronavirus
De ZLM Tour wordt dit jaar niet verreden vanwege de extra overheidsmaatregelen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De organisatie van de rittenkoers, die van 27 tot en met 31 mei afgewerkt zou worden in het zuiden van Nederland, ziet door het verbod op bijeenkomsten geen andere reden de wedstrijd te schrappen van de kalender. De ZLM Tour werd vorig jaar gewonnen door Mike Teunissen.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Watford biedt stadion aan in strijd tegen virus
De Engelse voetbalclub Watford biedt zijn stadion aan de plaatselijke ziekenhuizen aan voor het verzorgen van coronapatiënten. In het Verenigd Koninkrijk loopt het aantal besmettingen met het coronavirus rap op. Inmiddels zijn ruim achtduizend Britten besmet. Het dodental staat op 427. "Onze nabijheid als voetbalclub naast een ziekenhuis stelt ons in een geweldige positie om hulp te bieden en we doen er alles aan om het zorgpersoneel en hun families te ondersteunen", schrijft Watford.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'Atalanta-Valencia was een biologische bom'
De burgemeester van Bergamo is ervan overtuigd dat de Champions League-wedstrijd tussen Atalanta en Valencia op 19 februari de oorzaak is geweest van de massale verspreiding van het coronavirus in Italië en Spanje. Bij het heenduel in de achtste finales van de Champions League in Milaan waren ruim 44.000 toeschouwers aanwezig in San Siro. "De wedstrijd was een biologische bom", aldus burgemeester Giorgio Gori in een interview met buitenlandse pers via Facebook.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Federer doneert bijna miljoen euro aan families
Roger Federer en zijn vrouw Mirka doneren 1 miljoen Zwitserse Frank (940.000 euro) aan kwetsbare gezinnen in Zwitserland in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De meest succesvolle tennisser aller tijden (20 Grand Slam-zeges) roept meer prominenten in Zwitserland op families in het land financieel te ondersteunen. "Dit zijn uitdagende tijden voor iedereen en niemand mag achterblijven", aldus Federer. In Zwitserland zijn ruim tienduizend mensen besmet met het virus. Het dodental in het land staat op 145.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
McLaren last vervroegd 'shutdown' in
McLaren heeft de Formule 1-fabriek tot zeker 15 april gesloten vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Nu de Formule 1 voorlopig stilligt vanwege de coronapandemie, besloot de Engelse renstal de zogenoemde shutdown naar voren te halen. Gedurende die shutdown mogen de technici drie weken niet aan de auto's sleutelen.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Hockeycoach Caldas wil niets kwijt over toekomst
Max Caldas wil nog niets kwijt over zijn toekomst als bondscoach van de Nederlandse hockeyers, nu uitstel van de Olympische Spelen een feit is. De 47-jarige coach zou na de Spelen in Tokio stoppen bij de hockeybond. "Tot 1 december is er tijd genoeg om te praten, over hoe wat, wie en waar", zegt Caldas in gesprek met NU.nl. Volgens de bondscoach loopt zijn contract formeel op 1 december af.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
AZ stelt ontspanningsstoelen beschikbaar voor ziekenhuis
AZ stelt ontspanningsfaciliteiten beschikbaar voor intensivecaremedewerkers van het Erasmus MC in Rotterdam. Zij kunnen gebruikmaken van stoelen, die zijn voorzien van een speciale ontspanningstechnologie. De intensivecare-afdeling van het Erasmus MC zal deze week honderden coronapatiënten opnemen. Hiermee komt er een enorme druk op alle verpleegkundigen en artsen op de ic.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Van der Breggen weet nog niet of ze doorgaat
Anna van der Breggen (29) heeft nog geen besluit genomen over haar toekomst nu de Olympische Spelen met een jaar zijn uitgesteld. "Of ik nu ook een jaar langer door fiets? Poeh, dat is een goede vraag", zegt de regerend olympisch kampioen op de weg in De Stentor. "De Spelen zijn wel het doel waar ik me nog helemaal op wilde richten, dus dat zou goed kunnen. Maar het heeft nu niet echt prioriteit om dat soort beslissingen te nemen, eerst moeten we maar weer eens gaan koersen en dan komen ook dergelijke zaken weer op de voorgrond terecht."
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Bach sluit Spelen in lente 2021 niet uit
Thomas Bach van het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) zegt dat het geen uitgemaakte zaak is dat het vierjaarlijkse evenement in de zomer van 2021 plaatsvindt. "We hebben afgesproken dat de Spelen uiterlijk in de zomer van 2021 gehouden moeten worden. Dat betekent niet dat het ook in de zomer gaat gebeuren. Alle opties liggen op tafel en worden bekeken", zegt de Duitser bij een persmoment.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
IOC overlegt donderdag met bonden over data Spelen
Het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) gaat donderdag in overleg met de internationale sportbonden om een nieuwe datum van de Olympische Spelen te kunnen bepalen. De Spelen van komende zomer in Tokio werden gisteren vanwege de coronacrisis uitgesteld naar 2021. Bach noemde de kwestie vergelijkbaar met een "jigsaw-puzzel". "Je haalt er één stukje uit en de puzzel is waardeloos. Om tot een nieuwe oplossing te komen zijn compromissen en offers nodig van alle betrokkenen. Maar we hebben er vertrouwen in dat we die puzzel gaan leggen."
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Geen Nederlands kampioen handbal in BENE-league
Het Nederlands Handbal Verbond roept ook geen Nederlands kampioen uit in de BENE-league, de gecombineerde competitie tussen Nederland en België. De competitieorganisatie besluit het Belgische Bocholt op basis van de eindrangschikking wel uit te roepen tot kampioen van de competitie, nadat het finaletoernooi om de landstitel werd afgelast, maar een Nederlands kampioen blijft achterwege. Vorig jaar legde Aalsmeer beslag op de Nederlandse landstitel.
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Bach: 'Nog onduidelijkheid over atletendorp'
Bach kan op diezelfde persconferentie weinig kwijt over de beschikbaarheid van het olympisch dorp. Het onderkomen van de atleten zou na de Spelen van komende zomer worden omgeturnd in een appartementencomplex. "Ik kan je niet vertellen wat de situatie is. Dit is een van de vele duizenden vragen. In het olympisch dorp klopt het hart van de Spelen. Deze Spelen vragen offers en compromissen van alle partijen."
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
IOC stelde maandag uitstel voor bij Japanse premier
Het internationaal olympisch comité heeft maandag van het de wereldgezondheidsorganisatie WHO alarmerende berichten ontvangen dat de Olympische Spelen van komende zomer in Tokio in het gedrang zouden komen door het coronavirus, zegt Thomas Bach op een persconferentie via de telefoon. Daarom belde Bach met de Japanse premier Shinzo Abe om uitstel van de Spelen naar 2021 voor te stellen.
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Thomas Bach houdt op dit moment een teleconferentie met vertegenwoordigers van de buitenlandse media. Het hoofd van de het internationaal olympisch comité licht verder toe waarom de Olympische Spelen in Tokio pas gisteren vanwege de coronacrisis zijn verplaatst naar 2021. Ook de consequenties voor de sporters van deze beslissing komen naar voren.
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
'Tussen Pasen en mei besluit over GP Canada'
Tussen Pasen en mei wordt er een beslissing genomen over het al dan niet doorgaan van de Grand Prix van Canada, zo laat François Dumontier, de hoofdorganisator van de GP, weten aan de Huffington Post. Dumontier schat de kansen op fifty-fifty dat de Formule 1-race op 14 juni wordt verreden op Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Dit seizoen zijn al acht races uitgesteld. "Er zijn twee opties: de race vindt plaats op 14 juni of er is uitstel. De Canadese Grand Prix wordt niet geannuleerd."
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
Wielrenner Richeze hersteld van coronavirus 
Maximiliano Richeze is hersteld van het coronavirus en heeft het ziekenhuis in Abu Dhabi verlaten, laat hij weten via Instagram. De Argentijnse renner van UAE Team Emirates testte ruim twee weken geleden positief op het virus. "Eindelijk, na achttien dagen in het ziekenhuis waren mijn laatste twee COVID-19-tests negatief en mocht ik het ziekenhuis verlaten. Ik wil de dokters en verpleegsters bedanken voor hun zorg en mijn team voor alle steun."
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
Spelers Dortmund leveren deel salaris in
De spelers van Borussia Dortmund leveren een deel van het salaris in zolang de coronacrisis woedt in Duitsland. Ook de technische staf staat een deel van het honorarium af. De Bundesliga ligt tot zeker 2 april stil, al wil de wedstrijdleiding de Duitse competitie uitstellen tot zeker 1 mei. "Borussia Dortmund zal in totaal tientallen miljoenen besparen", schrijft de club in de verklaring, die aan meerdere media is verstuurd. Volgens Bild leveren de spelers 10 procent van hun salaris in als er nog zonder publiek wordt gespeeld. Wordt er niet meer gevoetbald, dan gaat er 20 procent van de vergoeding af.
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
Topsprinter Gatlin (38) gaat 'gewoon' jaar door
Topsprinter Justin Gatlin gaat nog een jaar door nu de Olympische Spelen in Tokio zijn uitgesteld naar 2021. De 38-jarige Amerikaan zou aankomende zomer na de Spelen een punt zetten achter zijn imposante loopbaan. "Iedereen denkt dat de tijd nu tegen mij is, maar dat is bezijden de waarheid", zegt de olympisch kampioen van 2004 op de 100 meter tegen het Amerikaanse TMZ Sports. "Alle veteranen, onder wie ik, zullen met hernieuwde energie deelnemen aan de Spelen in 2021."
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
De Boer twee weken uit voorzorg in thuisquarantaine
Frank de Boer zit in de Verenigde Staten al twee weken uit voorzorg in thuisquarantaine. "Dat doe ik uit eigen beweging. Ik ben wat verkouden en heb daarom ook getest op corona, maar ik heb de uitslag nog niet binnen", zegt de trainer van het Amerikaanse Atlanta United tegen VTBL. "Ik voel me verder prima. Iedereen moet nu zo veel als mogelijk binnen blijven, alleen bij hoge uitzondering mag je naar buiten. Dat is ook het beleid van de club."
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
'Gekwalificeerde sporters behouden tickets'
Sporters die zich al gekwalificeerd hadden voor de Olympische Spelen in Tokio, behouden ook na het uitgesproken uitstel naar 2021 hun olympische ticket. Dat zegt IOC-lid Nicole Hoevertsz tegen Radio 1. "Daar hadden we zondag al over gesproken en we hebben toen afgesproken dat de 57% die zich al gekwalificeerd heeft, gerespecteerd wordt. Dat blijft staan." Voor de sporters die zich nog niet geplaatst hebben voor de Spelen wordt een nieuw kwalificatietraject opgesteld, aldus Hoevertsz, afkomstig uit Aruba.
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
Van de Donk: 'Kan niet heel teleurgesteld zijn'
Voetbalster Daniëlle van de Donk heeft begrip voor de beslissing van het internationaal olympisch comité de Olympische Spelen uit te stellen naar 2021. Van de Donk zou met de Oranjevrouwen komende zomer voor het eerst in de historie deelnemen aan het grootste sportevenement ter wereld. "Iedereen had dit wel voorspeld, dus ik kan niet heel erg teleurgesteld zijn. Ik ben blij dat ze de veiligheid van de mensen boven de sport stellen", aldus de 104-voudig international in het Eindhovens Dagblad.
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
FC Twente mogelijk in geldproblemen door virus
FC Twente komt mogelijk in geldproblemen als de coronacrisis blijft voortduren. Door het stilleggen van de Eredivisie zijn de inkomsten opgedroogd bij de Tukkers, die De Grolsch Veste in eigen beheer hebben. FC Twente betaalt wel beheerderskosten. "Door hogere inkomsten uit ticketing, horeca en sponsoring liepen we tot 1 maart voor op onze begroting. We hebben dus een liquiditeitsbuffer, maar het is duidelijk dat ons dat niet tot in het oneindige zal helpen", zegt algemeen directeur Paul van der Kraan tegen Voetbal International.
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
Dumoulin: 'Goed dat er duidelijkheid is'
Tom Dumoulin baalt vanzelfsprekend dat de Olympische Spelen zijn uitgesteld naar 2021, maar vindt het begrijpelijk dat het evenement komende zomer niet doorgaat vanwege de coronacrisis. Voor de Limburger vormde de olympische tijdrit met de Tour de France het hoofddoel van het seizoen. "Het is fijn dat er in dit stadium al een beslissing is genomen. Dat geeft wel duidelijkheid. Heel jammer voor mij en voor veel andere sporters, maar ik neem aan en ik hoop dat we ons volgend jaar mogen verheugen op de Spelen. Op dit moment zijn er ergere en belangrijkere dingen in de wereld dan sport."
Coronavirus · 13 uur geleden
De Boer overwoog niet terug te keren naar Nederland
Frank de Boer heeft niet overwogen om terug te keren naar Nederland. De oud-international is trainer van Atlanta United uit de Verenigde Staten, waar momenteel een inreisverbod geldt om verdere verspreiding van het coronavirus tegen te gaan. "Maar ik beschouw dit nu ook echt als thuis", zegt De Boer tegen VTBL. "Dus we Facetimen veel met onze dochters. Zo komen we de tijd wel door, we moeten er het beste van maken. Het is inderdaad jammer van de sportzomer. Maar het zij zo. Andere dingen zijn nu belangrijker."
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts

WK-stand Formule 1

WK-stand Formule 1
Bekijk de klassementen van de wereldkampioenschappen in de Formule 1.
Bekijk de klassementen
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden