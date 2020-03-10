'Giro en Vuelta overlappen elkaar op nieuwe kalender'

@dreddy_ja still hitting worldies behind closed doors 😳 (via @exo_tennis) . #tennis #tennistv
- Avatar
- Auteur
- tennistv
- Moment van plaatsen
Still gutted that there is no #DutchGP today. I would have loved to race in front of the #OrangeArmy in my own country Earlier this year we made a fantastic road trip through the Netherlands, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing style Although it is not the same as racing in front of a home crowd, I hope you will enjoy this Full movie 👉 link in bio 🇳🇱
- Avatar
- Auteur
- maxverstappen1
- Moment van plaatsen
#LaPortada El fútbol que viene
- Avatar
- Auteur
- MARCA
- Moment van plaatsen
🥇 Leo #Messi's FIRST CAREER GOAL at the Bernabéu. #OnThisDay 2009 #ElClásico
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FC Barcelona (from 🏠)
- Moment van plaatsen
Nota della Società 📄 https://t.co/m2o3TBii2M #WeAreOne
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Bologna Fc 1909
- Moment van plaatsen
Matthijs de Ligt is zijn corona kapsel beu en wordt geknipt + geschoren door zijn privé kapster @AnnekeeMolenaar. ✂️💈💇🏻♂️ We zijn benieuwd naar het resultaat, wordt het een @bonucci_leo19/@chiellini kapsel? 👩🏼🦲 @mdeligt_04
- Avatar
- Auteur
- BalcioNL ⚽🇮🇹
- Moment van plaatsen
Victory! We have won the Laghi di Cancano stage in the virtual @giroditalia 🏆🥇 . . @robertgesink clocked the best time (53'05") with @stevenkruijswijk finishing third (54'22"). . . Well done guys 👏 . . #samenoverwinnen #staysafetogether #ridebianchi #tjv #teamjumbovisma #jumbovisma #neverstopcycling #girovirtual
- Avatar
- Auteur
- jumbovisma_road
- Moment van plaatsen
Dal 4 Maggio sessioni individuali facoltative al #MapeiFootballCenter 🏃 Il comunicato ufficiale è su https://t.co/RfgEbIGwM8 #ForzaSasol 🖤💚
- Avatar
- Auteur
- U.S. Sassuolo
- Moment van plaatsen
⚽️ Clarence Seedorf #OTD in 2007... #UCL | #OnThisDay
- Avatar
- Auteur
- UEFA Champions League
- Moment van plaatsen
- Avatar
- Auteur
- UEFA Champions League
- Moment van plaatsen
𝗛 𝗔 𝗞 𝗜 𝗠. 🇲🇦
- Avatar
- Auteur
- AFC Ajax
- Moment van plaatsen
Deze video geeft wel al hoe erg het leeft in Leeuwarden. Bizarre drukte rondom het stadion. #CambuurKomtEraan
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Neal Petersen
- Moment van plaatsen
𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠! ✌️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- AFC Ajax
- Moment van plaatsen
Happy birthday my friend @davidbeckham 🎉 Love you!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- ronaldo
- Moment van plaatsen
😍 DIT. IS. NIET. NORMAAL. Het is nog veel drukker dan gister bij de autosticker drive-in. Wat een steun, wat een club! 💛💙 #KNVB #CambuurKomtEraan
- Avatar
- Auteur
- SC Cambuur (gewoan 🏠)
- Moment van plaatsen
Discovering my island with the best company👨👦❤️ #madeiraisland #staysafe
- Avatar
- Auteur
- cristiano
- Moment van plaatsen
Als kind is er niks leukers dan voetballen met je vriendjes en vriendinnetjes, jullie mogen weer ⚽! Denk aan alle maatregelen en let goed op elkaar 💪🏽 #samenvooruit #hetbegintbijdejeugd 🦁
- Avatar
- Auteur
- viviannemiedema
- Moment van plaatsen
🏆 @maxverstappen1 and @redbullracingesports will join the The Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup season which starts today at Circuit Zandvoort. There will be two races on this Supercup raceday, which will take place on the @iracingofficial platform with the 2010-version of our circuit. • 🎥: Porsche • #circuitzandvoort #esports #porsche #maxverstappen
- Avatar
- Auteur
- circuitzandvoort
- Moment van plaatsen
🇮🇹 Giro Virtual 🚩 Race 5: Bocca del Braulio - Laghi di Cancano 🚴 30 km ⏰ 11:00 🏁 ~12:00 #⃣ #GiroVirtual 📺 Social Channels @giroditalia Participating for @JumboVismaRoad are: @s_kruijswijk and @RGUpdate
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
- Moment van plaatsen
This is a plain picture of me with not a lot of stuff going on. This is because I feel a little striped from the things I like to do.... the trails are closed the ocean is closed. I know there are reasons for why this is all happening. There is a lot of shit going on very political stuff and I’m not educated enough to have a clear view. However I have some questions. Are we going to be locked up like this forever until they have a “vaccine” that’s going to let us all out again?After we will be OKed by our governments? Will we be having restrictions to what we are allowed to do if not complying? Yes some deep stuff to think about.... Is this message coming out of the blue? Because all of a sudden Dorian is not allowed in the water any more.... No not really it’s been on my mind for a while but as I got a bit of spare time I thought I’ll put some effort into it. #lifeofdorian #whatyougonnado #tagandrelease
- Avatar
- Auteur
- lifeofdorian
- Moment van plaatsen