'Giro en Vuelta overlappen elkaar op nieuwe kalender'

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Ricciardo gaat niet simracen: 'Fysieke training productiever'
Veel van zijn collega's leggen zich in deze periode toe op het simracen, maar Renault-coureur Daniel Ricciardo doet er niet aan mee. "Ik weet van mezelf dat ik er door mijn fanatisme heel veel uren heel veel uren in zou steken, als ik thuis een simulator zou hebben", zegt hij tegen The New Daily. "Voor je het weet mis je een trainingssessie omdat je te lang in de simulator zit. Ik heb gewoon het gevoel dat fysiek trainen veel productiever is."
Naar verwachting wordt komende week de nieuwe wielerkalender gepresenteerd en een concept daarvan is in handen van het Spaanse AS. Het opvallendste op het schema is dat de Giro d'Italia van 3 tot en met 25 oktober duurt en dat de Vuelta a España op 20 oktober begint, wat dus inhoudt dat de grote rondes elkaar overlappen. Verder gaat het seizoen verder op 1 augustus met de Strade Bianche en is de Tour de France van 1 tot en met 20 september. De Ronde van Lombarije is op 14 november de laatste koers van het jaar.
Tennisfans kennen Dustin Brown vooral van zijn overwinning op Rafael Nadal tijdens Wimbledon 2015. Tijdens een speciaal toernooi in Duitsland, dat achter gesloten deuren wordt gehouden, laat hij zien dat hij nog altijd kan toveren.
Zaterdag stonden fans van SC Cambuur lang in de file om hun club uit de brand te helpen. De voetbalclub uit Leeuwarden haalde geld op om het kort geding tegen de KNVB te bekostigen.
Supporters SC Cambuur massaal in rij voor donatie aan club
MGM Resorts nodigt NBA uit om seizoen af te werken in Las Vegas
Hotel- en casinoketen MGM Resorts International, dat onder meer dertien hotels bezit op de befaamde The Strip in Las Vegas, heeft de NBA uitgenodigd om de competitie in hotels en casino's af te werken in de bekende gokstad. Dat meldt The New York Times. Volgens het bedrijf kunnen zo'n 24 congreszalen worden omgebouwd tot basketbalzalen. De spelers, coaches, officials en familieleden kunnen dan in quarantaine in de hotels blijven. De NBA heeft eerder al een vergelijkbaar voorstel van Disney World in Orlando gekregen.
Max Verstappen reed met zijn Formule 1-auto door heel Nederland om de Grand Prix van Zandvoort, die vandaag zou worden verreden, te promoten.
Ode aan GP Zandvoort: Verstappen rijdt met F1-auto door Nederland
Max Verstappen baalt er nog steeds flink van dat hij vandaag niet voor tienduizenden uitzinnige fans kan racen. Eerder dit jaar nam hij in Nederland samen met zijn teamgenoot Alexander Albon deze spectaculaire video op.
Still gutted that there is no #DutchGP today. I would have loved to race in front of the #OrangeArmy in my own country Earlier this year we made a fantastic road trip through the Netherlands, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing style Although it is not the same as racing in front of a home crowd, I hope you will enjoy this Full movie 👉 link in bio 🇳🇱

Directeur FC Köln: 'Niemand heeft roekeloos gehandeld'
FC Köln kreeg deze week een storm van kritiek over zich heen toen bleek dat de club ondanks drie positieve coronatests de groepstrainingen door liet gaan. Sportief directeur Horst Heldt is zich echter van geen kwaad bewust. "Niemand binnen de club heeft roekeloos gehandeld", zegt hij tegen Bild. "Feit is dat we drie besmette medewerkers en meer dan vijftig niet-besmette medewerkers hebben. We gaan er nog steeds vanuit dat de maatregelen op de club werken." Bij de club werden twee spelers en een fysiotherapeut positief getest. Zij zitten twee weken in quarantaine.
Brighton tegen plannen om op neutraal terrein te spelen
Een van de ideeën om de Premier League weer op te kunnen starten, is om de resterende wedstrijden af te werken op neutraal terrein. Het idee is om de helft van de beschikbare stadions hiervoor te gebruiken. Het Brighton & Hove Albion van Davy Pröpper keert zich echter al tegen die plannen, zo laat directeur Paul Barber weten. "We begrijpen heel goed dat het spelen achter gesloten deuren waarschijnlijk een compromis is om het seizoen te kunnen hervatten. Maar op dit cruciale punt in het seizoen heeft in onze ogen het spelen op neutraal terrein een effect op de integriteit van de competitie."
'De Jong keert vandaag terug in Barcelona'
Het leek vanwege het beperkte vliegverkeer tussen Nederland en Spanje even een probleem te worden om Frenkie de Jong op tijd te laten terugkeren bij FC Barcelona, maar de club meldt tegenover AS dat hij als het goed is vandaag weer voet op Catalaanse grond zet. Barcelona wil de selectie snel testen, zodat later deze week de trainingen weer kunnen worden opgestart. De Jong vloog voorafgaand aan de coronacrisis naar Nederland. Ook de Deen Martin Braithwaite, die tijdelijk in een Madrileens hotel woont, kan volgens de club aansluiten.
Trainer Henk de Jong is verheugd met de actie van de supporters. "Dit is niet normaal, dit is Cambuur", zegt de 55-jarige coach in een videoboodschap. "We laten ons niet kisten. Vorige week hebben we een klap gehad, maar die is helemaal weg. Ik hoop dat iedereen in Zeist zijn verstand gaat gebruiken. Deze club hoort in de Eredivisie." (3/3)
Op het hoogtepunt stond er rond het stadion van Cambuur ruim 2 kilometer file. "De steun die we hebben mogen ervaren en de saamhorigheid die we hebben gevoeld zijn werkelijk hartverwarmend en onvergetelijk", schrijft Cambuur op de eigen site. "Van een jonge supporters die zijn spaarpot kwam brengen tot een tot een man die zich verontschuldigde voor zijn donatie omdat hij in de schuldsanering zit. Wat er volgende week ook gaat gebeuren: dit pakken ze ons nooit meer af en deze saamhorigheid is sterker dan welke storm dan ook." (2/3)
Cambuur haalt ruim 45.000 euro aan donaties op
SC Cambuur heeft de afgelopen dagen ruim 45.000 euro opgehaald aan donaties. Met de bijdrage van de fans moet de juridische procedure worden bekostigd, waarmee de Friese club alsnog promotie naar de Eredivisie hoopt af te dwingen. Supporters van SC Cambuur konden in de afgelopen twee dagen met hun auto door het stadion rijden en daar stickers op hun auto laten plakken. In ruil daarvoor deden de fans een donatie. De hoogte van die donatie mochten zij zelf bepalen. (1/3)
Een virtuele etappe in de Giro d'Italia vandaag voor sommige renners. De winst ging naar... Robert Gesink!

Victory! We have won the Laghi di Cancano stage in the virtual @giroditalia 🏆🥇 . . @robertgesink clocked the best time (53'05") with @stevenkruijswijk finishing third (54'22"). . . Well done guys 👏 . . #samenoverwinnen #staysafetogether #ridebianchi #tjv #teamjumbovisma #jumbovisma #neverstopcycling #girovirtual

Barcelona gokt deze zomer op ruildeals
De komende transferperiode zal anders verlopen dan gebruikelijk, zo verwachten ze bij FC Barcelona. De club denkt dat er creatiever gehandeld moet worden dankzij de coronacrisis. "Het inzetten van diverse spelers van onze club bij ruildeals wordt een onderdeel van het spel. Zo gaat de transfermarkt er komende zomer uit zien", aldus vicevoorzitter Jordi Cardoner tegen ESPN. "Bijvoorbeeld dus een ruildeal waarbij een speler van club A naar B gaat, een speler van club B naar C, en een speler van club C naar A."
Het wielrennen wordt net als bijna alle andere sporten geteisterd door het coronavirus. Alle WorldTour-wedstrijden tot augustus zijn afgelast, waardoor de renners zich de komende tijd nog moeten zien te vermaken op de hometrainer. "De meeste renners zitten al een hele tijd vast in hun huis, hun doelen voor dit jaar zijn weg en dat heeft invloed op hun geestelijke gezondheid. Wij houden dat scherp in de gaten en bieden waar nodig hulp", aldus Peiper. (2/2)
Ploegleider UAE: 'Geestelijke gezondheid van renners een probleem'
UAE Emirates-ploegleider Allan Peiper maakt zich zorgen over de geestelijke gezondheid van wielrenners tijdens de coronacrisis. Velen mogen door de lockdown in hun land niet naar buiten en kunnen dus niet optimaal trainen. "De geestelijke gezondheid van de renners is een probleem. Er wordt niet heel veel over gesproken, maar ik denk dat een goede geestelijke gezondheid belangrijker is dan weer echt kunnen trainen", zegt Peiper in gesprek met Cyclingnews. (1/2)
Mourinho: 'Ik mis voetbal, ik mis onze wereld'
José Mourinho verveelt zich niet tijdens de coronacrisis. De manager van Tottenham Hotspur is ondanks de voeballoze periode druk bezig met zijn werk. "Om eerlijk te zijn, kijk ik meer voetbal dan ooit op dit moment. Ik analyseer en leer veel van andere teams en coaches. Ik mis voetbal, ik mis onze wereld. Dat zeker, maar we moeten geduld hebben en voorzichtig zijn. Dit is een gevecht dat ons allemaal aangaat. Iedereen speelt zijn rol", aldus Mourinho tegen Marca.
De Premier League is druk bezig met Project Restart, een uitgebreid plan om van 8 juni tot en met 27 juli het seizoen uit te kunnen spelen. De clubs herhaalden gisteren in een digitale vergadering de wens om het seizoen 'gewoon' af te ronden. "Als we ons vaak genoeg kunnen laten testen, dan is dat oké. Maar ik zit niet echt lekker, en dat geldt voor iedereen, als we niet zeker zijn dat de mensen in de zorg ook kunnen worden getest. Het is belangrijk dat het voetbal zijn plaats kent", aldus Lampard. (2/2)
Lampard: 'Voetbal moet plek kennen'
Chelsea-manager Frank Lampard heeft zijn twijfels of het verstandig is om dit seizoen nog te voetballen in de Premier League. De Engelsman maakt zich zorgen over de gezondheid van de spelers en zijn collega's in de staf. "Op dit moment houdt het land zich zo goed aan de regels wat betreft social distancing, maar wij beoefenen een contactsport en hoe gaan we dan de spelers niet in gevaar brengen als we weer het veld op mogen?", zegt Lampard tegen BT Sport. (1/2)
"Twee spelers en één medewerker zijn waarschijnlijk geïnfecteerd, maar de rest traint gewoon verder. Wie met COVID-19 traint, riskeert schade aan longen, hart en nieren. Het verbaast mij dat de spelers dit laten gebeuren. Voetbal zou een voorbeeld moeten zijn, geen brood en spelen", schrijft Lauterbach op Twitter. Organisator DFL eiste onlangs dat alle hoofdrolspelers in de Bundesliga en Tweede Bundesliga moeten worden getest. Dit is een belangrijke maatregel om het seizoen nog deze maand te hervatten. (2/2)
Köln krijgt flinke kritiek voor doorgaan met trainen ondanks besmettingen
1. FC Köln krijgt flink wat kritiek te verduren nadat de Duitse club bekendmaakte gewoon verder te gaan met de groepstraining ondanks dat drie personen positief werden getest op het coronavirus. De drie personen moeten volgens het protocol van Köln twee weken in quarantaine, maar de training kan volgens hen wel gewoon doorgaan als gepland. En dat vinden veel mensen in Duitsland niet kunnen, onder wie Karl Lauterbach, gezondheidsexpert bij de sociaaldemocratische SPD. (1/2)
Tennissers spelen 'coronaproof' demonstratietoernooi
Het klinkt surreëel, maar in het Duitse Koblenz vindt er deze week een tennistoernooi plaats: de Tennis Point Exhibition Series. Bij het toernooi is geen publiek aanwezig en er wordt gespeeld zonder ballenjongens en lijnrechters. Spelers komen met een mondkapje op naar het tenniscentrum en schudden na de wedstrijd elkaars handen niet. Er doen overigens geen grote namen mee aan het toernooi. Dustin Brown, die in 2015 Rafael Nadal versloeg op Wimbledon, is de bekendste. Het toernooi wordt georganiseerd door Tennis Channel.
FIFA-topman wil voetbalseizoen in kalenderjaar bespreekbaar maken
Naar aanleiding van de coronacrisis zou de voetbalwereld de mogelijkheid moeten bespreken om de seizoenen voortaan parallel te laten lopen aan de kalenderjaren. Dat oppert Victor Montagliani, vice-voorzitter bij de FIFA en voorzitter van de CONCACAF, de bond van Midden- en Noord-Amerika en de Caraïben. "Hier in Noord-Amerika worden de seizoenen al in één kalenderjaar gespeeld. Misschien zou het een goede oplossing zijn om dit tijdens de coronacrisis te bespreken in Europa en Afrika. Het zou een goede oplossing zijn, zeker met oog op het WK van 2022 in Qatar, dat in november en december gehouden wordt."
De Braziliaanse Ronaldo feliciteert zijn vriend David Beckham, die vandaag 45 kaarsjes uit mag blazen. De twee speelden jarenlang samen bij Real Madrid.

Happy birthday my friend @davidbeckham 🎉 Love you!

Fosu-Mensah deelt winkeltegoedbonnen uit in Amsterdamse supermarkt
Manchester United-speler Timothy Fosu-Mensah laat zich vandaag van zijn beste kant zien. De geboren Amsterdammer staat namelijk in een supermarkt aan het Bijlmerplein winkeltegoedbonnen ter waarde van 50 euro uit te delen, meldt AT5. Fosu-Mensah wil op deze manier gezinnen die hard getroffen zijn door de coronacrisis een hart onder de riem steken. In totaal helpt hij er honderd gezinnen mee.
Cristiano Ronaldo is samen met zijn op ontdekkingstocht door zijn huiseiland Madeira.

Discovering my island with the best company👨‍👦❤️ #madeiraisland #staysafe

Voor wie zich nog afvroeg voor welke club Vivianne Miedema al van jongs af aan fan is:

Als kind is er niks leukers dan voetballen met je vriendjes en vriendinnetjes, jullie mogen weer ⚽! Denk aan alle maatregelen en let goed op elkaar 💪🏽 #samenvooruit #hetbegintbijdejeugd 🦁

Avatar
Max Verstappen zou vandaag normaal gesproken de derde vrije training en de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Zandvoort rijden, maar dat gaat natuurlijk niet door. In plaats daarvan rijdt hij in de digitale wereld over een oudere versie van het circuit. Verstappen doet namelijk mee aan de eerste race van de Porsche Esports Cup.
Video

🏆 @maxverstappen1 and @redbullracingesports will join the The Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup season which starts today at Circuit Zandvoort. There will be two races on this Supercup raceday, which will take place on the @iracingofficial platform with the 2010-version of our circuit. • 🎥: Porsche • #circuitzandvoort #esports #porsche #maxverstappen

Murray steunt plan Federer om ATP en WTA samen te voegen
Andy Murray staat achter het idee van Roger Federer om de mannentour (ATP) en vrouwentour (WTA) samen te voegen, zegt hij tegen CNN. "Veel toppers bij de mannen praten er over, dat is veelbelovend." Hij verwacht wel weerstand van enkele spelers. "Ik heb spelers gesproken die liever nog minder geld verdienen, dan dat vrouwen hetzelfde gaan verdienen. Met die mentaliteit moet je wel rekening houden."
PSV komt supporters tegemoet en voert geen prijsverhoging door
PSV-fans hoeven komend seizoen niet meer te betalen voor seizoenskaarten en losse tickets, ook al wordt de Eindhovense club flink geraakt door de coronacrisis. Dat zegt algemeen directeur Toon Gerbrands in een open brief aan de supporters op de website van de club. Hij dankt daarin verder de supporters die hebben afgezien van een financiële tegemoetkoming vanwege de gemiste wedstrijden. De directie van de club levert 20 procent salaris in. Er wordt momenteel met de selectie gesproken over tijdelijke salarisvermindering.
EK wielrennen in Trentino verplaatst naar 2021
De EK wielrennen in de Italiaanse regio Trentino, die gepland stonden van 9 tot en met 13 september, worden met een jaar uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. Dat maakt de organisatie vandaag bekend. Het uitstel betekent overigens niet direct dat er dit jaar geen EK wielrennen plaatsvinden: de Europese wielerunie (UEC) is samen met de UCI en nationale wielerbonden op zoek naar een alternatief voor dit jaar.
Dorian van Rijsselberghe vraagt zich hardop af hoe lang het nog duurt voor hij weer het water op mag. "Zitten we vast totdat er een vaccin is?"

This is a plain picture of me with not a lot of stuff going on. This is because I feel a little striped from the things I like to do.... the trails are closed the ocean is closed. I know there are reasons for why this is all happening. There is a lot of shit going on very political stuff and I’m not educated enough to have a clear view. However I have some questions. Are we going to be locked up like this forever until they have a “vaccine” that’s going to let us all out again?After we will be OKed by our governments? Will we be having restrictions to what we are allowed to do if not complying? Yes some deep stuff to think about.... Is this message coming out of the blue? Because all of a sudden Dorian is not allowed in the water any more.... No not really it’s been on my mind for a while but as I got a bit of spare time I thought I’ll put some effort into it. #lifeofdorian #whatyougonnado #tagandrelease

'Barça' ondervindt problemen om De Jong terug te halen bij hervatting trainingen
FC Barcelona wil deze week volgens AS alle spelers testen alvorens ze weer beginnen met trainen, maar de club heeft één probleem: Frenkie de Jong zit nog in Nederland. De 22-jarige middenvelder vloog naar Nederland voordat Spanje in lockdown ging. De Catalanen hopen De Jong maandag weer te kunnen verwelkomen, maar omdat er nauwelijks vluchten zijn tussen Nederland en Spanje is het nog maar de vraag of dat lukt. De club wacht overigens ook nog de Deen Martin Braitwaithe, die in een hotel in Madrid zit omdat hij nog op zoek is naar woonruimte.
