Frank de Boer test negatief op virus Liveblog corona

Frank de Boer test negatief op virus

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 20 minuten geleden Update: 20 minuten geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · een paar seconden geleden
Nieuwe update, nieuw polletje! Wat moeten we doen met de Eredivisie (en Keuken Kampioen Divisie)?
Coronavirus · 18 minuten geleden
De Boer: 'Wel getest, maar dat was negatief'
Frank de Boer heeft niet het coronavirus opgelopen. De trainer van Atlanta United is wel getest op het virus. "Maar dat was negatief. Ik had een beetje diarree en was snotterig. Ik dacht: laat ik het dan maar gehad hebben. Maar het bleek negatief", zegt De Boer bij Rondo. "We weten niet waar het naartoe gaat in Amerika. Het is net als in Nederland: afwachten. De meeste mensen houden zich wel aan de oproep om zoveel mogelijk binnen te blijven."
Coronavirus · 24 minuten geleden
Niet alleen in Nederland, maar ook in Denemarken is het rustig op straat, zo ziet Tess Wester.

Strange to see all of the empty streets.. 🌆 #maarzorgtwelvoormooieplaatjes #blijfbinnenlievemensen #nogevendoorbijten #hoevakerbinnen #destesnellerweernaarbuiten #jatoch #nietdan

Avatar
tessiewester
Auteur
tessiewester
Moment van plaatsen
21:34 - 29 maart 2020
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
De KNVB werkt momenteel aan drie scenario's voor de Eredivisie: de competitie voor 30 juni afmaken en de wedstrijden tot 1 juni achter gesloten deuren spelen, de competitie in juli afronden of de competitie per direct stoppen, waarover verder nog niets is gemeld. "Het scenario waar we in eerste instantie op afkoersten (het uitspelen met publiek, red.) wordt natuurlijk steeds minder realistisch", beseft Manders. "Als je nu kijkt naar de ontwikkelingen, zou het zomaar kunnen dat als de competitie al wordt uitgespeeld, dat dat zonder publiek is." (2/2)
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
'Eredivisie uitspelen met publiek steeds minder realistisch'
Algemeen directeur Mattijs Manders van de Eredivisie CV verwacht dat het restant van de Eredivisie zonder publiek wordt afgewerkt, als het seizoen nog wordt afgemaakt. "Dinsdag krijgen we te horen waar we staan ten aanzien van het virus. In principe streven we ernaar om de competitie uit te spelen", vertelde Manders in Studio Sport. "Dat proberen we steeds op allerlei manieren mogelijk te houden." (1/2)
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
De meeste Premier League-teams moeten nog negen wedstrijden spelen en sommige ploegen tien duels. Bovendien moeten er zeker zes speelrondes worden ingehaald. Kane vreest dat een te lang seizoen effect heeft op de daaropvolgende seizoenen. "De grens is voor mij eind juni. Als het seizoen dan nog niet voltooid is, moeten we ons richten op volgend seizoen. Hoe langer het seizoen duurt, hoe meer het effect heeft op de komende seizoenen. Zowel op het EK in 2021 als zelfs het WK in 2022." (2/2)
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Kane vindt dat Premier League uiterlijk eind juni moet worden voltooid
Harry Kane vindt dat het seizoen in de Premier League niet te lang mag duren, als wordt besloten om het nog af te maken. De aanvoerder van de Engelse nationale ploeg ziet het niet zitten om na eind juni nog in actie te komen. "Ik vind dat we moeten proberen het seizoen uit te spelen, maar er moet wel een moment komen waarop het genoeg is", zegt Kane in een gesprek met oud-voetballer en analist Jamie Redknapp op Instagram. "Ik zie er geen voordeel in om in juli of augustus nog te spelen en volgend seizoen later te laten beginnen." (1/2)
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Tagliafico: 'Ik vermaak mij wel'
Via Instagram liet Nicolás Tagliafico al zien dat hij zich, samen met zijn vriendin Caro Calvagni, thuis niet verveelt in deze voetballoze periode. De Argentijn zegt zelf ook de tijd wel door te komen. "Ik heb nog nooit zoveel geslapen als nu. Tussen mijn lange dutjes door speel ik op de PlayStation. En natuurlijk train ik ook om fit te blijven. Zo vliegen de dagen voorbij. Het klinkt misschien gek, maar ik vermaak mij wel", zegt de linksback van Ajax tegen het Argentijnse Olé.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Matthijs de Ligt en zijn collega's bij Juventus schieten te hulp voor ziekenhuizen in Turijn en de regio Piëmont.
Video

We must do what we can to overcome this obstacle 💪 We can all give an assist to reach our goals. (Link to donate ini bio!)

Avatar
juventus
Auteur
juventus
Moment van plaatsen
19:01 - 29 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Sporters die afhankelijk zijn van sportscholen en zwembaden moeten in deze tijden creatief zijn. Zwemster Sharon van Rouwendaal heeft iets bedacht waardoor ze toch kan trainen.
Olympisch kampioen Van Rouwendaal traint in opblaaszwembad
Video
Olympisch kampioen Van Rouwendaal traint in opblaaszwembad
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Brengt deze tijd van quarantaines ons wel wat nieuwe topsporters?
Video

Using the lockdown to become a pro golfer... 🏌🔥

Avatar
sportbible
Auteur
sportbible
Moment van plaatsen
18:10 - 29 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Rafael Nadal loopt een stukje hard op de hometrainer. Ook voor de Spanjaard zijn het andere tijden. Normaal gesproken had hij zich nu voorbereid op Roland Garros, het graveltoernooi dat Nadal nog wel eens wist te winnen.

En casa seguimos 😉 Hay que mantenerse activos 💪🏻 #yomequedoencasa #iostoacasa #jerestechezmoi #istayhome

Avatar
rafaelnadal
Auteur
rafaelnadal
Moment van plaatsen
17:51 - 29 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Zondag 29 maart. Het had de dag moeten zijn van Gent-Wevelgem. De Belgische wielerklassieker zou voor de 82e keer verreden worden. Vorig jaar won Alexander Kristoff bij de mannen en Kirsten Wild bij de vrouwen. Mathieu van der Poel werd knap vierde.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Wanneer wordt de Eredivisie hervat?
Op die vraag komt hopelijk dinsdag een antwoord, want dan laat het kabinet weten of de coronamaatregelen voor de sport in Nederland op 6 april worden beëindigd of juist niet. De kans is groot dat de maatregelen ook voor de sport worden verlengd, maar de vraag is dan wat de nieuwe deadline wordt en wat dat betekent voor alle sportclubs in ons land.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
'BVB' gaat weer trainen 'in groepjes van twee'
Coronacrisis of niet: Borussia Dortmund hervat morgen weer de training op het sportpark, maar dan wel in kleine groepjes. "Morgen gaan we er opnieuw tegenaan. We starten rustig, in groepjes van twee spelers. Ik kijk ernaar uit om weer iets te doen te hebben. Het is belangrijk om opnieuw op het veld te staan", aldus middenvelder Emre Can tegen Sport1. Het is nog niet duidelijk wanneer de bal weer gaat rollen in de Bundesliga, want voorlopig ligt ook de Duitse competitie stil.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Gewoon even voor de fijnproevers in deze sportloze periode: een fraai punt van de Oekraïner Sergei Bubka tijdens het Masters-toernooi van Miami in 2012.
Video

When you pull off a worldie against the trickshot king 🤯 Check this out from @buba__s at Miami 2012 . #tennis #tennistv #sports #instasport #atptour #atp #miamiopen #miami

Avatar
tennistv
Auteur
tennistv
Moment van plaatsen
16:14 - 29 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Darter Kyle Anderson besmet met coronavirus
Het coronavirus treft nu ook het darts: de Australische darter Kyle Anderson is namelijk positief getest op het COVID-19-virus. Anderson zou in deze periode normaal gesproken in Europa zijn om toernooien te spelen, maar hij keerde anderhalve week geleden terug naar zijn thuisland. Volgens zijn manager gaat het naar omstandigheden goed met de darter, die nu in thuisisolatie zit.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Heeft iemand in Limburg een tennisbaan in de achtertuin? Dubbelspecialiste Demi Schuurs zoekt er één, zodat ze daar kan trainen.

GEZOCHT!! Heeft er iemand in Limburg (NL) een tennisbaan (in goede staat) in de tuin waar ik gebruik van kan/mag maken? 🎾

Avatar
demischuurs
Auteur
demischuurs
Moment van plaatsen
14:06 - 29 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Bergwijn terug naar Nederland voor geboorte van kind
Steven Bergwijn heeft van zijn nieuwe club Tottenham Hotspur toestemming gekregen om terug te keren naar Nederland. De oud-PSV'er staat namelijk op het punt om vader te worden. Ook de Koreaan Son Heung-min mag van de club vanwege 'privéredenen' terug naar zijn thuisland, meldt de club. Wat die redenen precies zijn, maakt de club niet bekend. Beide aanvallers werken hun trainingsschema thuis verder af.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
In hetzelfde bericht meldt FC Emmen dat de club het contract van spits Michael de Leeuw heeft verlengd. In zijn contract stond dat de verbintenis automatisch zou worden verlengd als hij 25 basisplaatsen achter zijn naam zou hebben staan, maar de club heeft zijn optie eerder gelicht. De overeenkomst loopt nu door tot de zomer van 2021. (2/2)
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
FC Emmen stuurt negen contractspelers formele ontslagbrief
FC Emmen heeft in navolging van FC Twente een deel van de selectie een formele ontslagbrief gestuurd. Het gaat om negen spelers en twee trainers, meldt de club op de website. De Eredivisionist doet dit omdat aflopende contracten van trainers en spelers formeel voor 1 april moeten worden opgezegd. Anders wordt de verbintenis stilzwijgend onder dezelfde voorwaarden automatisch verlengd. Het betekent dus niet dat de club definitief afscheid van de betrokkenen neemt. Het gaat bij Emmen om de volgende spelers: Wouter Marinus, Jafar Arias, Henk Bos, Stefan van der Lei, Tom Hiarej, Michaël Heylen, Lorenzo Burnet, Robbert de Vos en Desevio Payne. De trainers in kwestie zijn René Grummel en Casper Goedkoop. (1/2)
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Zeeman over Tour: 'Hopen dat ASO half mei beslissing brengt'
Ploegleider Merijn Zeeman van Team Jumbo-Visma hoopt dat Tour de France-organisator ASO ruim voor de geplande start van het evenement met een beslissing komt over het wel of niet doorgaan van de koers. Dat zegt hij in gesprek met het radioprogramma De Perstribune. "We willen klaar zijn als de wedstrijd doorgaat. We zullen de komende periode een inschatting maken of de Tour kan worden verreden en dan binnen onze mogelijkheden een plan maken." Wel vraagt hij zich af of het verstandig is om de Tour door te laten gaan. "De volksgezondheid is veel belangrijker dan het sportieve aspect. We moeten ons bij het organiseren van de Tour de vraag stellen: is de samenleving ermee gediend? Dat is op dit moment niet het geval."
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Serie A-voorzitter prijst Juventus voor instellen loonsverlaging
Serie A-voorzitter Gabriela Gravina is zeer blij met de actie van de Juventus-selectie, die akkoord is gegaan met een loonsverlaging. Zo levert bijvoorbeeld Cristiano Ronaldo zo'n 3,8 miljoen euro in. "De overeenkomst van Juventus is een voorbeeld voor iedereen", zegt hij tegen persbureau ANSA. "Ik dank Giorgio Chiellini (aanvoerder, red.), zijn teamgenoten en Maurizio Sarri (trainer, red.) omdat ze het algemeen belang nu voorop stellen." Door de actie van de selectie bespaart Juventus in de komende tijd zo'n 90 miljoen euro.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
McLaren-coureur Lando Norris dankt zijn fans. De Brit hield gisteren een inzamelingsactie tijdens een livestream via het populaire platform Twitch. Het leverde in totaal 12.000 dollar (een kleine 11.000 euro) op voor de strijd tegen het coronavirus.

Thanks to all my viewers for raising over $12,000 by the end total for #twitchstreamaid and the fight against Covoid-19 ! I do have to cut all my hair off now though... 😂 #besttwitchchat

Avatar
landonorris
Auteur
landonorris
Moment van plaatsen
13:15 - 29 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Djourou slaat terug na ontslag bij FC Sion: 'Het gaat om principes'
Het zit de Zwitsers international Johan Djourou behoorlijk dwars dat hij en acht medespelers na het ontslag bij FC Sion door die club wordt neergezet als iemand die vooral aan zichzelf denkt. Djourou en acht medespelers zeiden op 19 maart 'nee' tegen een werktijdverkorting, naar eigen zeggen omdat er te weinig informatie over bekend was. De flamboyante voorzitter Christian Constantin stelde echter dat de negen spelers werden ontslagen om ze hun volledige salaris wilden behouden, maar dat klopt volgens Djourou niet. "Ik verwijt de club persoonlijke schade. Niet alleen bij mij, maar ook bij mijn teamgenoten", zegt hij tegen France TV Sport. "Voor mij is het onacceptabel en daarom maak ik er een principekwestie van."
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Ook Barguil twijfelt over Tour zonder publiek
Eerder meldden we al dat Julian Alaphillippe liever niet denkt aan een Tour de France zonder publiek, nu spreekt ook zijn landgenoot Warren Barguil zijn twijfels uit over het voorstel. "Je kunt niet voorkomen dat mensen aan de kant van de weg gaan staan. Ik weet eigenlijk niet of het haalbaar is", zegt de renner van Arkéa-Samsic in een interview bij Ouest-France. Hij voelt er meer voor om de Tour uit te stellen, zodat er weer publiek bij aanwezig kan zijn. "Als het niet op de geplande data kan, dan kan het beter worden verschoven."
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Ook spelers van de Nederlandse voetbalclubs moeten een deel van hun salaris afstaan om de medewerkers op de club te kunnen behouden.
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Italiaanse minister van Sport: 'Grote clubs moeten zich aanpassen'
De Italiaanse minister van Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, roept de Serie A-clubs op om zich in de toekomst op financieel gebied aan te passen. "Na de coronacrisis kan het niet meer gaan zoals het tot nu toe ging. Grote clubs leven echt in een bubbel, met vooropgesteld de enorm hoge salarissen voor spelers", zegt hij tegen La Repubblica. Verder kondigt hij aan met een reddingsplan te komen voor de amateursport in het land. Spadafora is van plan om een noodfonds van 400 miljoen euro op te starten. De Serie A ligt stil tot 3 mei, maar de minister verwacht dat het nog wel langer duurt voor de competitie wordt hervat. "Die datum is onrealistisch." Hij kondigt vast aan dat alle sport in de hele maand april stil ligt.
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Een klein en bescheiden feestje in huize Overmars vandaag, want de technisch directeur van Ajax is jarig. De oud-vleugelaanvaller van onder andere Ajax, Arsenal en FC Barcelona viert vandaag zijn 47e verjaardag.

𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮 to youuuuu...🎷🥁 Enjoy your day (at 🏠), Marc!

Avatar
afcajax
Auteur
afcajax
Moment van plaatsen
08:04 - 29 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
AS Roma wil hulpverleners eren met vijfduizend vrijkaarten voor thuisduel
AS Roma stelt bij de eerstvolgende thuiswedstrijd met publiek vijfduizend vrijkaarten beschikbaar voor de hulpverleners die in Italië strijden tegen het coronavirus. De Italiaanse club van Justin Kluivert schrijft in een verklaring op de officiële website met het initiatief de artsen en medici te willen 'eren' die 'in de frontlinie van het gevecht met het COVID-19-virus strijden'. Ook wordt tijdens het duel stilgestaan bij de 51 zorgmedewerkers die zijn overleden aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus. Bij de eerstvolgende thuiswedstrijd met publiek wordt bovendien een deel van elk verkocht kaartje opzijgelegd voor de aanschaf van ziekenhuisapparatuur en medische benodigdheden voor de ziekenhuizen in Rome.
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
Kim Clijsters bevindt zich momenteel in de Verenigde Staten. Daar zou ze eigenlijk meedoen aan de toernooien van Indian Wells en Miami, maar die zijn vanwege het coronavirus natuurlijk afgelast. Gelukkig voor de Vlaamse, die haar comeback maakt, is haar gezin met haar meegereisd. Op Instagram spreekt ze haar bewondering uit voor ziekenhuismedewerkers.

During this uncertain time, we are very grateful that we can be together – safe and healthy – as a family. We have great admiration for all the workers on the front-line in the hospitals – the doctors, nurses, all medical staff – who are working so hard. From our family - thank you for everything you do. 🙏 💙#ThanksHealthHeroes #StayHome #allemaalsamen #blijfinuwkot

Avatar
clijsterskim
Auteur
clijsterskim
Moment van plaatsen
19:10 - 27 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
'Navas vlucht per privévliegtuig naar thuisland Costa Rica'
PSG-keeper Keylor Navas heeft de regels van de lockdown in Frankrijk volgens ESPN aan zijn laars gelapt. De Costa Ricaan is volgens de sportzender namelijk per privévliegtuig naar zijn thuisland gevlogen om bij zijn vrouw en kinderen te kunnen zijn. Dat grapje kostte de ex-keeper van Real Madrid een slordige 200.000 euro. Een week geleden postte hij nog op Instagram dat we ons allemaal verantwoordelijk moesten gedragen. Dat geldt blijkbaar niet voor hemzelf.
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
Veel topsporters gaan in deze periode de verveling tegen door in huis te klussen. Neem bijvoorbeeld Jumbo-Visma-renner Tony Martin. De Duitser is aan het schilderen geslagen.

Hard times for cycling and the whole world. At least some time to do something different at home...like painting the terrace😄 #stayathome I hope, you all feel good despite this crazy times and that you make the best of it💪 #teamjumbovisma #staysafetogether #SamenOverwinnen #bianchi #supermarkthelden #itstimetoreflect @fizikofficial #neverstopcycling #everydayriding @agu_cc @agu.de #roadid #fucktheroutine

Avatar
tonymartin_procyclist
Auteur
tonymartin_procyclist
Moment van plaatsen
10:44 - 29 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
IJshockeyende Wit-Russische president negeert coronavirus: 'Hier zijn geen virussen'
Overal in Europa ligt de sport stil vanwege COVID-19, maar in Wit-Rusland doen ze net of er niets aan de hand is. Er wordt gevoetbald, maar bijvoorbeeld ook geijshockeyd. President Alexander Lukashenko deed gisteren zelfs een potje mee. Tegenover journalisten grapte hij over het coronavirus. "Hier zijn geen virussen", zei hij lachend. "Het lijkt hier wel een ijskast. Sport en vooral wintersport is het beste middel tegen het coronavirus."
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
De Bruyne en Alli halen miljoenen op met potje Fortnite
Kevin De Bruyne en Dele Alli dragen ook hun steentje bij aan de bestrijding van COVID-19. De spelers van Manchester City en Tottenham Hotspur speelden gisteravond een potje van het razendpopulaire online spel Fortnite. Het potje werd uitgezonden via streamingdienst Twitch en kijkers konden doneren. Dat werd gretig gedaan: gisteravond stond de teller al op 2 miljoen pond (ongeveer 1,8 miljoen euro).
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
Godín laakt afwachtend coronabeleid in Italië
Diego Godín vindt dat er in Italië te lang is gewacht met het stilleggen van de competities vanwege het coronavirus. "We zijn tot het allerlaatste moment doorgegaan, tot de situatie onhoudbaar was", zegt de verdediger van Internazionale tegen ESPN. "Men bleef maar aan een touw trekken, kijken hoe ver ze konden gaan. We bleven doorvoetballen en trainen, achter gesloten deuren, tot een speler van Juventus (Daniele Rugani, red.) positief werd getest en hun selectie in quarantaine moest. Toen pas kwam de competitie stil te liggen."
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
De spierballen van de kleine Jazzlyn beginnen al een beetje op die van haar vader Rico Verhoeven te lijken. Zien we hier een kickbokser in spé?

The whole family gets in shape during quarantine 💪🏻 #focus #mindset #daughter #jazlynn

Avatar
ricoverhoeven
Auteur
ricoverhoeven
Moment van plaatsen
09:44 - 29 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 13 uur geleden
Eigenaar New York Knicks besmet met coronavirus
James Dolan, de eigenaar van basketbalfranchise New York Knicks en ijshockeyclub New York Rangers, heeft positief getest op het coronavirus. Volgens de club zit hij in thuisisolatie, maar heeft hij 'weinig tot geen klachten' en kan hij gewoon zijn werk voortzetten. New York is het epicentrum van de corona-uitbraak in de Verenigde Staten. Er zijn daar al meer dan 50.000 besmettingen vastgesteld.
Coronavirus · 13 uur geleden
Japanse publieke omroep: 'Spelen volgend jaar in juli'
Als we de Japanse publieke omroep NHK moeten geloven, dan worden de uitgestelde Olympische Spelen volgend jaar in de maanden juli en augustus gehouden. Volgens de zender stuurt de organisatie aan op 23 juli als openingsdatum. Dat zou dan bijna een jaar na de oorspronkelijke openingsdatum (24 juli) zijn. De Spelen duren dan tot 8 augustus. De Paralympics beginnen in dat geval op 24 augustus. De organisatie gaat deze week in overleg met het IOC en de gemeente Tokio over de voorgestelde data.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:30
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts

WK-stand Formule 1

WK-stand Formule 1
Bekijk de klassementen van de wereldkampioenschappen in de Formule 1.
Bekijk de klassementen
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden