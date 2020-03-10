Frank de Boer test negatief op virus

Strange to see all of the empty streets.. 🌆 #maarzorgtwelvoormooieplaatjes #blijfbinnenlievemensen #nogevendoorbijten #hoevakerbinnen #destesnellerweernaarbuiten #jatoch #nietdan
- tessiewester
We must do what we can to overcome this obstacle 💪 We can all give an assist to reach our goals. (Link to donate ini bio!)
- juventus
- juventus
Using the lockdown to become a pro golfer... 🏌🔥
- sportbible
- sportbible
En casa seguimos 😉 Hay que mantenerse activos 💪🏻 #yomequedoencasa #iostoacasa #jerestechezmoi #istayhome
- rafaelnadal
- rafaelnadal
Deze foto van Pim Ras. Dit omvat #spaned in 1 beeld.
- Tim Calis
- Tim Calis
90+4. Wauw... Oranje verslaat Spanje met 1-5! 😍 📺 Even checken, weet jij nog waar je was tijdens deze memorabele wedstrijd? 😉 #spaned #StudioSportArchief https://t.co/V0rFGd9DCL
- OnsOranje
- OnsOranje
When you pull off a worldie against the trickshot king 🤯 Check this out from @buba__s at Miami 2012 . #tennis #tennistv #sports #instasport #atptour #atp #miamiopen #miami
- tennistv
- tennistv
'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.' ⛳ Don't think Gareth Bale minds self-isolation too much...
- Metro Sport
- Metro Sport
🎈 As it's his birthday... We need to talk about Marc Overmars. What a player 🙌
- Arsenal
- Arsenal
GEZOCHT!! Heeft er iemand in Limburg (NL) een tennisbaan (in goede staat) in de tuin waar ik gebruik van kan/mag maken? 🎾
- demischuurs
- demischuurs
📋 De opstellingen zijn binnen! 🇳🇱 Cillessen; Janmaat, Vlaar, De Vrij, Martins Indi, Blind; De Jong, De Guzmán, Sneijder; Robben, Van Persie. 🇪🇸 Casillas; Azpilicueta, Piqué, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Alonso, Xavi, Silva, Iniesta; Costa. #spaned #StudioSportArchief
- OnsOranje
- OnsOranje
Five years ago today - a very special day for Seb 👀 Vettel takes his first ever win for @ScuderiaFerrari as he triumphs in Malaysia 🇲🇾 And @Max33Verstappen becomes the youngest ever points scorer in F1 history 👏 #F1
- Formula 1
- Formula 1
Thanks to all my viewers for raising over $12,000 by the end total for #twitchstreamaid and the fight against Covoid-19 ! I do have to cut all my hair off now though... 😂 #besttwitchchat
- landonorris
- landonorris
There's always a solution, you just have to be creative! 🙈🥶 I could only do 45 minutes in total because the water is very cold... • #stayactive #becreative #openwater #swimming #wetsuit #coldwater #littlepool
- Sharon v Rouwendaal
- Sharon v Rouwendaal
𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮 to youuuuu...🎷🥁 Enjoy your day (at 🏠), Marc!
- afcajax
- afcajax
During this uncertain time, we are very grateful that we can be together – safe and healthy – as a family. We have great admiration for all the workers on the front-line in the hospitals – the doctors, nurses, all medical staff – who are working so hard. From our family - thank you for everything you do. 🙏 💙#ThanksHealthHeroes #StayHome #allemaalsamen #blijfinuwkot
- clijsterskim
- clijsterskim
Hard times for cycling and the whole world. At least some time to do something different at home...like painting the terrace😄 #stayathome I hope, you all feel good despite this crazy times and that you make the best of it💪 #teamjumbovisma #staysafetogether #SamenOverwinnen #bianchi #supermarkthelden #itstimetoreflect @fizikofficial #neverstopcycling #everydayriding @agu_cc @agu.de #roadid #fucktheroutine
- tonymartin_procyclist
- tonymartin_procyclist
- ricoverhoeven
Belarus Cumhurbaşkanı Alexander Lukashenko: Burada virüs yok! Onları uçarken gördün mü? Ben görmedim. Soğuk en iyi sağlıktır! Spordan daha iyi, özellikle buz, anti-virüs ilacı, en iyi ilaç bu, gerçek!
- Rusya Araştırmaları Enstitüsü
- Rusya Araştırmaları Enstitüsü
