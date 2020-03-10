Formule 1-baas denkt aan hermetisch afgesloten circuits Liveblog corona

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 5 minuten geleden
De Graafschap en SC Cambuur hebben recht op een plek in de Eredivisie.
Coronavirus · 20 minuten geleden
Ranomi Kromowidjojo en haar partner Ferry Weertman kunnen vanaf nu ook in hun eigen achtertuin trainen.
🔥 Lifegoal! 🔥 super vet en super blij ben ik dat we al even in onze achtertuin kunnen trainen! 😁 Het bad is “maar” 4m lang maar ik kan wel 58sec/100m gaan door middel van superstroming. Mega vet. Nu kan ik gewoon serieus gaan trainen in m’n achtertuin! 💪🏽🤩 En ook lekker plonzen tijdens een warme lentedag 😎😉 (voor info Check www.swimm.nl) #startyourimpossible #waterinstinct #SWIMM

14:18 - 1 mei 2020
Coronavirus · 30 minuten geleden
Afscheidsduel Sneijder jaar uitgesteld
De afscheidswedstrijd van Wesley Sneijder wordt vanwege de coronacrisis met een jaar uitgesteld, zo bevestigt zijn zaakwaarnemer Guido Albers tegenover RTV Utrecht. De recordinternational van het Nederlands elftal zou op 3 juni in Stadion Galgenwaard voor het laatst in actie komen, maar het duel is verplaatst naar 9 juni 2021. Op die dag viert Sneijder zijn 37e verjaardag.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Spaanse sportraad: 'Zonder vaccin geen toeschouwers'
Volgens Irene Lozano, de baas van de Spaanse nationale sportraad CSD, zal het nog lang duren tot er weer publiek aanwezig zal zijn bij sportwedstrijden. "Zolang er geen vaccin is, is het ondenkbaar dat er wedstrijden met publiek zijn", zegt Lozano, die ook van mening is dat het te vroeg is om een datum te noemen voor het hervatten van La Liga. "Op dit moment is het onmogelijk een termijn vast te leggen. Daarvoor zullen we de coronacijfers steeds moeten bekijken."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
NOC*NSF vindt noodpakket 'geweldig nieuws'
Gerard Dielessen, algemeen directeur van NOC*NSF, noemt het noodpakket ter waarde van 110 miljoen euro voor de sport "geweldig nieuws". "Met dit bedrag kunnen we onze 25.000 sportverenigingen in ieder geval op korte termijn overeind houden, waarmee minister Van Rijn tegemoetkomt aan zijn eerder gedane toezegging dat de unieke Nederlandse sportinfrastructuur niet in gevaar mag worden gebracht door de coronacrisis."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
NOC*NSF vroeg eerder om 150 miljoen
Met het noodpakket van 110 miljoen euro voor de ongeveer 25.000 sportverenigingen in Nederland komt het kabinet voor een groot deel tegemoet aan de wensen van NOC*NSF. De sportkoepel vroeg eerder vandaag nog om 150 miljoen euro van de overheid voor de noodlijdende sportclubs.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
20 miljoen voor sportclubs met eigen complex
De resterende 20 miljoen euro is bedoeld voor sportverenigingen met een eigen accommodatie. "Deze verenigingen worden geconfronteerd met omzetverlies en doorlopende lasten en komen vaak niet in aanmerking voor de rijksbrede regelingen. Per sportvereniging gaat het om een eenmalige tegemoetkoming van maximaal 2.500 euro."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Ministerie komt met noodpakket van 110 miljoen
Het ministerie voor Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport (VWS) komt met een noodpakket van 110 miljoen euro om de Nederlandse sportclubs te ondersteunen in de coronacrisis. Dat maakt minister Martin van Rijn van Medische Zorg bekend. "In de eerste plaats gaat er 90 miljoen euro naar sportverenigingen door de huur kwijt te schelden over de periode 1 maart tot 1 juni. Voor veel sportverenigingen is de huur de grootste kostenpost op de begroting."
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
UEFA steunt KNVB bij besluit over afwikkeling beker
De UEFA steunt het besluit van de KNVB om FC Utrecht geen Europese ticket te geven op basis van een finaleplaats in het toernooi om de KNVB-beker. Dat laat de Europese voetbalbond in een brief weten aan zowel de KNVB als FC Utrecht. Volgens de UEFA moet het Europese ticket dat is gekoppeld aan het bekertoernooi worden overgeheveld naar de competitie als het bekerseizoen om sportieve gronden niet kan worden afgerond. FC Utrecht eindigde als zevende in de Eredivisie en greep daardoor ook naast een Europese ticket.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
FC Utrecht overweegt nog altijd naar de rechter te stappen om het besluit van de KNVB aan te vechten. De Domstedelingen betwisten dat het Europese ticket dat gekoppeld is aan het bekertoernooi zomaar naar de competitie mag worden overgeheveld. Grootaandeelhouder Frans van Seumeren kondigde aan "alle advocaten die er zijn" in te schakelen om zijn gelijk te halen.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Kiki Bertens schreef gisteren het virtuele tennistoernooi van Madrid op haar naam. De Wateringse was op de PlayStation in de finale met 6-2 te sterk voor de Française Fiona Ferro. Beelden van haar knap staaltje gamen.
Kiki Bertens pakt ook op de PlayStation titel in Madrid
Kiki Bertens pakt ook op de PlayStation titel in Madrid
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Brawn denkt aan hermetisch afgesloten circuits
Ross Brawn, directeur van de Formule 1, heeft details prijsgegeven over het vervolg van de Formule 1. De topman denkt aan hermetisch afgesloten circuits waar de coureurs verblijven en racen. "Een van de logistieke problemen is om iedereen getest en gekeurd te krijgen om in de paddock en de race-omgeving te werken. Als we dat eenmaal geregeld hebben, is het zeer aantrekkelijk om iedereen ook in die omgeving te houden, in een soort van biosfeer, afgesloten tot de volgende race", zegt hij in de podcast F1 Nation. (1/2)
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
De eerstvolgende Grand Prix op de kalender is de race in Oostenrijk (5 juli). "In de praktijk kunnen we iedereen binnen die omgeving van de buitenwereld afsluiten. Als we er eenmaal zijn, dan is het dus aanlokkelijk om er een week later nog een race te houden", laat Brawn een proefballonetje op. (2/2)
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Polsstokhoogspringers in achtertuincompetitie
De beste drie polsstokhoogspringers in de wereld hebben een unieke achtertuincompetitie bedacht. Wereldrecordhouder Armand Duplantis, tweevoudig wereldkampioen Sam Kendricks en olympisch kampioen Renaud Lavillenie gaan zondag in hun achtertuin proberen zo vaak mogelijk over vijf meter te springen. De atleten zijn te volgen via een livestream.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
'Gaan niet vragen om Eredivisie met twintig clubs'
SC Cambuur en De Graafschap gaan tijdens het kort geding volgende week vrijdag niet vragen om een Eredivisie met twintig clubs. "Maar het zou een uitkomst kunnen zijn", zegt Dolf Segaar, de advocaat van beide clubs, tegen NU.nl. "Er zijn verschillende varianten. We vragen niet om een ander KNVB-besluit, maar om het ongedaan maken van het huidige besluit. Het is vervolgens aan de planners hoe dat dan moet worden vormgegeven." (1/2)
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
'Procedure KNVB niet goed verlopen'
"Cambuur en De Graafschap vinden dat het besluit beleidstechnisch en inhoudelijk niet goed is genomen", vervolgt Segaar. "Het is qua procedure niet goed verlopen, omdat het reglement andere mogelijkheden bood. De clubs vinden dat er een formelere procedure gevolgd had moeten worden. Dat hopen we volgende week vrijdag te bepleiten." (2/2)
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Ook Feyenoord hervat vanaf vandaag de training op trainingscomplex 1908. De Rotterdammers doen dat volgens de voorschriften van de overheid in kleine groepjes, zoals hier met Marcos Senesi en Renato Tapia.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
De Tour de France is al een keer uitgesteld vanwege het evenementenverbod in Frankrijk en staat vooralsnog van 29 augustus tot en met 20 september op het programma. Roland Garros is verschoven naar 20 september-4 oktober.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Tour de France en Roland Garros niet zonder publiek
De Franse minister van Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, komt terug op haar eerdere uitspraken dat de Tour de France en Roland Garros achter gesloten deuren worden afgewerkt. "Bij deze twee evenementen horen toeschouwers. Ze worden niet achter gesloten deuren gehouden", zegt ze gisteren in gesprek met RMC Sport. "Wanneer het in september nog steeds beter gaat, dan zullen grote evenementen die dan op de kalender staan zoals Roland Garros en de Tour de France plaatsvinden."
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Ligue 1 voorbeeld voor De Graafschap en Cambuur
SC Cambuur en De Graafschap vinden dat ze recht hebben op promotie naar de Eredivisie, omdat ze als respectievelijke nummers één en twee van de Keuken Kampioen Divisie aan het einde van het seizoen een stap omhoog zouden maken. In Frankrijk is tijdens de afwikkeling van Ligue 1 bijvoorbeeld wel besloten om clubs te laten degraderen en promoveren. Ook in Italië klinken serieuze geluiden over promotie/degradatie.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Kort geding tegen KNVB dient op 8 mei
Het kort geding dat SC Cambuur en De Graafschap hebben aangespannen tegen de KNVB dient op 8 mei om 10.00 uur in Utrecht, maakt de rechtbank Midden-Nederland bekend. De twee clubs uit de Keuken Kampioen Divisie zijn het niet eens met het besluit van de voetbalbond om af te zien van promotie en degradatie in het profvoetbal.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Het kabinet moet voldoen aan het noodpakket van sportkoepel NOC*NSF en in totaal 150 miljoen euro overmaken aan de sportclubs.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Het noodpakket ter waarde van 150 miljoen euro zou een extra steun zijn voor de sportclubs. Zij kunnen al een beroep doen op enkele noodregelingen van de overheid, zoals een tegemoetkoming in de loonkosten voor werknemers en een eenmalige gift van 4.000 euro. Niettemin lopen de clubs in totaal miljoenen aan inkomsten mis, waaronder uit de horeca en kaartverkoop.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
NOC*NSF vraagt om steunpakket van 150 miljoen
Sportkoepel NOC*NSF dringt bij het Ministerie van Volksgezondheid en Sport aan op een extra noodpakket van 150 miljoen euro om de ongeveer 25.000 sportclubs te compenseren in de coronacrisis. Het geld is vooral bedoeld voor de accommodatiehuur van de clubs. "We kunnen het ons als maatschappij niet veroorloven dat sportverenigingen zouden verdwijnen, juist nu het belang van sport en bewegen voor onze gezondheid zo evident is gebleken", aldus NOC*NSF-voorzitter Anneke van Zanen.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Haaland heeft Cristiano Ronaldo als voorbeeld
Erling Braut Haaland, de doelpuntenmachine van Borussia Dortmund, heeft Cristiano Ronaldo als voorbeeld. "Je ziet aan het gezicht van Ronaldo dat "ik vandaag de man ben" en "vandaag doelpunten maak", en dat doet hij dan ook", zegt de Noor in gesprek met ESPN. "Dat is wat mij het meest in hem aanspreekt, hoe toegewijd en hongerig hij is om successen te behalen."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Dit zijn de eerstvolgende drie races in de Formule 1:

5 juli: GP Oostenrijk (zonder publiek)
19 juli: GP Groot-Brittannië (zonder publiek)
2 augustus: GP Hongarije (zonder publiek)
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
GP Hongarije sowieso zonder publiek
De Grand Prix van Hongarije wordt op 2 augustus sowieso zonder publiek verreden, zo hebben officials besloten. De Hongaarse regering verlengde gisteren het verbod op evenementen met meer dan 500 mensen tot 15 augustus, waardoor toeschouwers niet welkom kunnen zijn op de Hungaroring. Fans die al een kaartje hadden gekocht, kunnen die verlengen naar de editie van 2021 of hun geld terugvragen.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
AS Roma-speler heeft geen moeite met salarisoffer
Davide Santon, verdediger van AS Roma, heeft geen enkele moeite om zestien weken salaris op te geven om de toekomst van zijn club te waarborgen. "Zo veel mensen in het voetbal hebben niet ons salaris. Daarom is het goed dat we andere mensen helpen", zegt hij tegen Sky Sports. "Vier maanden is veel, maar we geven om de mensen die voor ons werken. Voetbal bestaat niet alleen uit voetballers en coaches, er zijn veel mensen die rondom het voetbal werken."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Riis hekelt 'egoïstische' Brailsford na Tour-uitspraken
Bjarne Riis heeft geïrriteerd gereageerd op uitspraken van Team INEOS-ploegleider Dave Brailsford over de Tour de France. Brailsford liet onlangs weten dat hij Team INEOS zou terugtrekken voor de Tour van later dit jaar als hij het gevoel heeft dat de situatie vanwege het coronavirus onveilig is. "Ik kan me daar niet in vinden. Het is niet aan hem om zo'n beslissing te nemen, maar aan overheden en organisatoren. Ik ken Tour-baas Christian Prudhomme heel goed en hij zou de Tour echt niet door laten gaan als het onveilig is", zegt Riis tegen onder meer Cyclingnews.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Jeugdteams Feyenoord trainen op Varkenoord
De jeugdteams van Feyenoord trainen vanaf vandaag weer op trainingscomplex Varkenoord. Dat doen ze de komende tweeënhalve week in groepen van zes tot acht personen, waarbij de kinderen van dertien tot en met achttien jaar de afstandsregels in acht moeten nemen. Ook zijn de kleedkamers en andere ruimtes gesloten. Ouders en publiek zijn niet welkom op het complex.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'Promotie/degradatie als Serie A niet wordt afgerond'
Mocht het seizoen in de Italiaanse Serie A alsnog voortijdig beëindigd worden, dan vindt er 'gewoon' promotie/degradatie plaats. Dat hebben volgens Sky Sport Italia de clubs gisteren besloten in een gezamenlijk overleg. Het is hoogst onzeker of de Italiaanse competitie wordt hervat. De Italiaanse minister van Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, achtte onlangs de kans klein dat de competitie wordt afgerond.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Heracles tegen Eredivisie met twintig clubs
Heracles Almelo is tegen een Eredivisie met twintig clubs, laat directeur Rob Toussaint weten aan Tubantia. "Je moet eerder beginnen met de competitie, omdat er meer wedstrijden worden gespeeld. Dat kost geld, want als er in het begin zonder publiek wordt gespeeld, heb je geen inkomsten. Er moeten vervolgens vijf clubs degraderen, niemand wil bij de onderste vijf zitten, dus gaan clubs grote financiële risico’s nemen om erin te blijven. Dat wordt een catastrofe die helemaal niet goed is voor de bedrijfstak." (1/2)
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
De Graafschap en SC Cambuur lobbyen
De Graafschap en SC Cambuur zijn een lobby gestart voor een tijdelijk uitbreiding van de Eredivisie, nu beide clubs door het besluit van de KNVB vorige week niet promoveren naar de hoogste voetbalcompetitie. Beide clubs sturen aan op een algemene vergadering betaald voetbal, waarin het plan ter stemming kan worden gebracht. Anders stappen De Graafschap en SC Cambuur naar de voorzieningsrechter. (2/2)
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
São Paulo houdt rekening met later vertrek Antony
São Paulo houdt rekening met een later vertrek van Antony naar Ajax. De Amsterdammers zouden normaal gesproken vanaf 1 juli beschikken over de twintigjarige aanvaller, waarvoor 15,75 miljoen euro is neergeteld, maar door de coronapandemie is reizen naar Nederland vanuit Brazilië niet mogelijk. "Niets is duidelijk", zegt Antony's zaakwaarnemer Junior Pedroso tegen Globo. "Ik denk dat het tot in augustus kan duren."
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Agüero: 'Bang om alweer te beginnen'
Sergio Agüero, sterspeler van Manchester City, vreest voor een snelle hervatting van de Premier League. "Het merendeel van de spelers is bang om nu alweer te beginnen. Zij hebben ook een gezin en kinderen", verwijst de spits in gesprek met het Argentijnse televisiestation El Chiringuito naar de wereldwijde verspreiding van het coronavirus. De Premier League wil op 8 juni de competitie hervatten, wat betekent dat de spelers op 18 mei weer in training moeten.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
'Dit doet zoveel meer dan individueel trainen'
Topsprinter Dafne Schippers is blij dat ze donderdag voor het eerst weer op de atletiekbaan op Papendal stond, nadat het sportcomplex op 15 maart werd gesloten vanwege het coronavirus. "Het is heel fijn om weer met een klein groepje te kunnen trainen. het doet zoveel meer dan alleen individueel trainen. Een klein beetje sociale contacten hebben is ook weer fijn", zegt ze bij de NOS.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Zusters Williams en Osaka doen mee aan benefiet
Tenniskampioenen Serena en Venus Williams en Naomi Osaka doen zondag mee aan een virtueel benefiettennistoernooi, waarvan de opbrengsten gaan naar goede doelen. Tijdens het toernooi vormen de tennissterren een koppel met musici, modellen en dj's, waarmee ze het op de Nintendo Switch tegen elkaar opnemen. Ieder deelnemend team krijgt 25.000 dollar (22.800 euro) om te doneren, de winnaar krijgt nog eens één miljoen dollar (913.000 euro) te besteden.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
'Hebben weer wat uit te leggen bij ministerie'
De stiekeme trainingen van enkele zwemmers op het nationale zwemcomplex in Zeist hebben geen consequenties voor zwembond KNZB, aldus Anneke van Zanen, voorzitter van sportkoepel NOC*NSF, in De Telegraaf. "Voor zover ik kan overzien niet, maar je spreekt elkaar er wel op aan. Want als je het op deze manier doet, is de kans kleiner dat het ons wordt gegund om weer een volgende stap te maken. Nu hebben we bij VWS weer wat uit te leggen." (1/3)
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
De Volkskrant meldde deze week dat meerdere zwemmers de afgelopen drie weken incidenteel trainden in het zwembad in Zeist, terwijl alle topsportlocaties op last van de overheid zijn gesloten. Toen NOC*NSF vorige maand lucht kreeg van de trainingen, greep de sportkoepel in en werd de zwembond op de vingers getikt. (2/3)
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
'Niet solidair in zware tijden'
"Ik begrijp dat iedereen in de topsport probeert tot het randje te gaan. Maar dit was gewoon riskant, want je kunt hiermee de rest van de topsportgroep duperen", vervolgt Van Zanen in De Telegraaf. "Je neemt een risico voor alle topsporters. Het heeft ook iets met solidariteit te maken. We zitten allemaal in hetzelfde schuitje en dit was gewoon niet solidair in zware tijden." (3/3)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:00
NASCAR keert op 17 mei terug met race zonder fans
De Amerikaanse autosportklasse NASCAR keert op 17 mei weer terug op de kalender, maakt de organisatie bekend. Er wordt op die datum zonder publiek geracet op het circuit van Darlington (South Carolina). Later in de maand vinden er nog zes races plaats. Het is de eerste grote autosportklasse die weer wordt opgestart sinds het begin van de coronacrisis.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:42
Meulenkamp wint derde en laatste partij vanuit huis
Ron Meulenkamp heeft zijn derde en laatste partij van de avond gewonnen. De darter versloeg tijdens de Home Tour de Ier Ciaran Teehan met 5-1. Omdat Meulenkamp eerder met diezelfde cijfers verloor van Chris Dobey, is groepswinst echter niet meer mogelijk. Meulenkamp won in zijn eerste partij van Kai-Fan Leung.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:30
Andy Murray viert zijn zege op de virtuele Madrid Open met een goed glas champagne. De Schot schenkt het prijzengeld aan twee goede doelen: de Britse gezondheidszorg en het steunfonds voor tennissers.

Going to get ‘virtually’ legless celebrating my win online @mutuamadridopen Hope anyone who watched got some sort of enjoyment out of it in these tough times. I’ll be donating half of the 45 thousand dollars prize money to the NHS and the other half to the tennis player relief fund. #tennis #castore #nhs #stayhome

21:52 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:19
Meulenkamp verliest tweede partij bij Home Tour
Ron Meulenkamp is er tijdens de veertiende speelronde van de PDC Home Tour niet in geslaagd om te stunten tegen Chris Dobey. De Nederlander, die eerder op de avond nog won van Kai-Fan Leung, moest buigen voor de nummer 20 van de wereld: 5-1. Meulenkamp speelt later vanavond nog zijn derde en laatste partij tegen de Ier Ciaran Teehan.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:00
Ferrari-coureur Charles Leclerc heeft zich van zijn beste kant laten zien. De Monegask schoot het Rode Kruis in Monaco te hulp en bezorgde voedsel aan ouderen die nu noodgedwongen niet hun huis uit kunnen.

Nice work, @charles_leclerc 🚚📦 . Swapping his Ferrari car for a delivery van, Leclerc has been lending his time and support to the Red Cross in Monaco delivering meals to elderly residents unable to leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic 👏 . #Formula1 #F1 #Charles16 #MonteCarlo (📸Monaco Red Cross)

21:40 - 30 april 2020
