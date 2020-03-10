Flamengo-coach Jorge Jesus test positief

Just left Tenerife in time... Had to go back home very quick to avoid to get stuck at Tenerife for weeks... Hotels are closed (this is my hotel also closed just some hours after I left) and not allowed to train on the road. Happy that this is still possible in NL but we all need to take care. Felt extra strange to leave El Teide because I felt very safe with very low risks of getting infected at the vulcano... Now at home. Thoughts go every where and change day by day. From being worried about races that will be cancelled now worried if we can manage this outbreak all together. 🤞🤞🤞 We are all responsible so I will also try to minimize social contacts. For me I will sit down with my coach this week to set new goals and make a plan for next weeks. Hard to continue now to train without goals. This is only a small personal problem compared to what is happening with #CoronaVirus around us. Shout out to all the people that work so hard these days to manage this situation in best possible way!