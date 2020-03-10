Flamengo-coach Jorge Jesus test positief

Zoals bij vele clubs gebeurt, kunnen onze jongens van TGV niet achterblijven. Tof van hun en alle supporters dat ze hun steun uitdragen. Ze staan niet alleen achter hun spelers en club maar ook voor de mensen in de maatschappij 🙏💛💚
- Kevin Hofland
Ook de World Cup turnen in Birmingham is inmiddels afgelast vanwege het coronavirus. Turnster Vera van Pol zou Nederland vertegenwoordigen bij deze meerkamp World Cup. #TeamNL #turnen
- Dutch Gymnastics
Coronavirus can make people nervous, but I want to reassure you all to stay calm. Don’t forget that handwashing is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others. For official NHS advice visit: https://t.co/zH7Ce2dRAw #coronavirus #COVID19 @NHSuk
- Lewis Hamilton
Just left Tenerife in time... Had to go back home very quick to avoid to get stuck at Tenerife for weeks... Hotels are closed (this is my hotel also closed just some hours after I left) and not allowed to train on the road. Happy that this is still possible in NL but we all need to take care. Felt extra strange to leave El Teide because I felt very safe with very low risks of getting infected at the vulcano... Now at home. Thoughts go every where and change day by day. From being worried about races that will be cancelled now worried if we can manage this outbreak all together. 🤞🤞🤞 We are all responsible so I will also try to minimize social contacts. For me I will sit down with my coach this week to set new goals and make a plan for next weeks. Hard to continue now to train without goals. This is only a small personal problem compared to what is happening with #CoronaVirus around us. Shout out to all the people that work so hard these days to manage this situation in best possible way!
- annemiekvanvleuten
De rittenkoersen in de WorldTour voor dit seizoen sneuvelen in rap tempo. Enkele uren nadat de Ronde van Romandië bekendmaakte dat de editie van dit jaar wordt geannuleerd wegens het coronavirus, volgt de Ronde van Baskenland dat voorbeeld. "We hebben er echt alles aan gedaan om de koers door te laten gaan, maar gezien de recente ontwikkelingen en de ernst van de situatie, is dit de beste keuze. We willen niemand in gevaar brengen", meldt de organisatie. De Ronde van Baskenland stond van 6 tot en met 11 april op de agenda.
❌ #Itzulia Basque Country 2020 postponed ❌ Itzulia Basque Country 2020 atzeratu egingo da ❌ La itzulia Basque County 2020 se aplaza ❌ L'Itzulia Basque Country 2020 est reportée #covid19
- Itzulia Basque Country
As it stands now in European football with leagues suspended or playing on @EuropeanLeagues
- Rob Harris
Pirelli have confirmed a member of their on-ground team in Australia has tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/JhKT9A0co2
- Formula 1
Bij de op het laatste moment afgelaste Grand Prix van Australië blijkt nog iemand besmet te zijn geraakt met het coronavirus. Het gaat om een persoon die in Melbourne aanwezig was namens bandenleverancier Pirelli, meldt een journalist van PA Sport. Eerder werd het virus al vastgesteld bij een teamlid van Formule 1-team McLaren. Mede als gevolg daarvan kwam vrijdag het besluit dat de eerste race van het seizoen niet kon doorgaan.
Pirelli statement: "A member of the Pirelli F1 team tested positive for Covid-19 in Melbourne yesterday. The person concerned is now following all the relevant procedures put in place by the Australian health authorities." https://t.co/g80YK2uGl2
- Philip Duncan
It’s an odd and uncertain time, with a huge impact on many people. Let's try to follow all the emergency instructions in your region and appreciate the moments with each other even a little bit more ❤ Very thankful to all people who are working hard to keep us safe and healthy🙏
- Rafael van der Vaart
Hup zorgpersoneel!
- Breda Loco's
So I want to give a little update from my side, since I’m getting a lot of questions. With the team we’re now in quarantaine which means we can’t go outside anymore. Three players of Valencia tested positive for COVID-19, and because we played our game against them (and won that’s why we’re in the final 8 of the UCL, I know... not the right time) we’re now in quarantaine. I never thought I’d have to deal with a situation like this. After the game against Valencia we were happy for an hour before we went back to talking about the situation in Italy, Bergamo. ‘Cause it’s really bad. The streets are completely empty. All you hear is the sound of ambulances and the church bells, that ring for the people who sadly passed away. Better days are coming, Italy is strong, but I want to wish everyone strength these coming weeks.
- martenderoon15
𝗣𝗦𝗩 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗨𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗚𝗔𝗡𝗚 = 🔐 Tot en met 6 april is ons trainingscomplex gesloten. Stay safe & stay inside! 😘
- psv
@kikibertens waar was je nou? #puzzle Geinig concept. #mystery
- robin_haase
Luego de darle ayer una alegría más a mi país, cumpliré con los 14 días de aislamiento preventivo que me han dicho al regresar a Colombia. Gracias por apoyarme siempre. Gracias a mi equipo @arkeasamsic.
- nairoquincoficial
𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀: Geen collectieve trainingen tot 6 april. #COVID19NL https://t.co/tNCSsfHQJl
- VVV-Venlo
Snooker, toch een groen speelveld.
- Michel Abbink
❌ Uitwedstrijd vs @AZAlkmaar ❌ Collectieve trainingen ❌ Activiteiten voetbalacademie ❌ Trainingsaccommodatie en MijnVitesse (GelreDome) gesloten ✅ Webshop ✅ Vitesse Fanservice bereikbaar via mail en Whatsapp ⬇️ Bekijk alle maatregelen https://t.co/tEeM4CiauP #Vitesse
- Vitesse
📯 𝚄 𝙿 𝙳 𝙰 𝚃 𝙴 Alle trainingen en wedstrijden t/m 6 april afgelast
- Willem II
O silêncio ensurdecedor da Arena marcou uma partida atípica pelo #Gauchão2020. Com portões fechados devido ao COVID-19, vencemos de virada o São Luiz pelo placar de 3x2. Os gols foram marcados por @paulomiranda_3, Thiago Neves e @diegosouzads87,. 💪🏽⚽️🇪🇪 #GRExSLU #VamosTricolor 📸 @lucasuebel | Grêmio FBPA
- gremio
