Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt, uitgesteld of afgewerkt zonder publiek vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
'Drie F1-medewerkers mogelijk besmet'
Drie personen die werken voor een Formule 1-team zijn in quarantaine geplaatst in Australië. Zij zijn mogelijk besmet geraakt met het coronavirus. Volgens Britse media gaat het om twee personeelsleden van Haas en één van McLaren. Zij moeten op hun hotelkamer blijven tot duidelijk is of ze het virus inderdaad hebben. Het is niet duidelijk of een positieve test gevolgen heeft voor de Grand Prix van komend weekend.
F1-coureurs delen geen handtekeningen uit
De Formule 1-coureurs delen dit hele weekend bij de seizoensopener in Australië geen handtekeningen uit aan fans en gaan ook niet met ze op de foto. De gebruikelijke handtekeningensessie gaat niet door en wordt nu een interviewsessie. Ook de andere activiteiten waarbij fans betrokken zijn, gaan gepaard met meer afstand. Op die manier wil de organisatie de coureurs beschermen voor het coronavirus.
Atalanta wil pas in juni feesten
Atalanta Bergamo viert de plaatsing voor de kwartfinales van de Champions League voorlopig niet met de fans. De club komt uit de regio Lombardije, dat zwaar is getroffen door het coronavirus. Uit vrees voor verspreiding werd daarom al in een leeg stadion gespeeld tegen Valencia. Toch wil Atalanta het historische feit nog wel met de eigen fans delen. "We vieren in juni feest om de plaatsing en om het gevaar dat we dan zullen hebben verslagen", aldus trainer Gian Piero Gasperini na de 3-4-zege.
Getafe weigert naar Italië te reizen
Getafe reist vandaag niet naar Milaan af voor het Europa League-duel met Internazionale. Voorzitter Ángel Torres van de Spaanse club vindt het vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus niet verantwoord om naar Italië te gaan. "We hebben de UEFA gevraagd om een alternatieve locatie te zoeken om te spelen. Als er niets aan de huidige situatie verandert, zal Getafe niet naar Italië afreizen", zei Torres gisteren in gesprek met radiostation Onda Cero.
Hotel vlakbij F1-circuit dicht om coronavirus
Een hotel vlak naast het Albert Park-circuit in het Australische Melbourne is gesloten nadat een zeventigjarige man positief werd getest op het coronavirus. Op het circuit wordt dit weekend de openingsrace van het Formule 1-seizoen verreden. Volgens lokale media is de man besmet geraakt met het COVID-19-virus nadat hij in onder meer Singapore, Iran en Jordanië was geweest. De man bezocht het hotel bij het circuit afgelopen zaterdag. Zondag werd het virus bij hem vastgesteld. Het hotel moet nu twee weken dichtblijven.
Coronavirus zorgt voor unicum
Het is de eerste keer dat er een wedstrijd in de Premier League wordt uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. Onduidelijk is nog wanneer het duel tussen Arsenal en Manchester City ingehaald kan worden. De club heeft begrip voor de supporters die er niet blij mee zijn dat het duel is uitgesteld. "We begrijpen hoe teleurstellend dit is voor onze supporters, vooral voor hen die al naar Manchester zijn afgereisd voor deze wedstrijd. De tickets blijven geldig voor het moment dat de wedstrijd wordt ingehaald."
Spelers Arsenal in quarantaine, duel uitgesteld
De wedstrijd in de Premier League tussen Manchester City en Arsenal gaat vanavond niet door. Enkele spelers van Arsenal Arsenal moeten voor veertien dagen in quarantaine omdat ze in contact zijn geweest met Olympiacos- en Nottingham Forrest-eigenaar Evangelos Marinakis, die positief heeft getest op het coronavirus. Het is nog onduidelijk om welke spelers het precies gaat. Ook vier leden van de staf van Arsenal zijn in quarantaine. Volgens Arsenal is de kans "extreem klein" dat ze daadwerkelijk het COVID-19-virus hebben, maar wil de club geen enkel risico nemen.
Atalanta: geen warm onthaal vanwege coronavirus
Atalanta bereikte eerder op de avond voor het eerst de kwartfinales van de Champions League, maar de Italiaanse club wil geen feest vieren bij thuiskomst. De club roept de fans vanwege het coronavirus op om niet voor een warm onthaal te zorgen. "In overeenstemming met het ministerieel besluit om de volksgezondheid te beschermen willen wij de mensen vragen om geen bijeenkomsten te organiseren in het centrum van Bergamo, luchthaven Orio al Serio of in het Bortolotti Center in Zingonia bij de terugkeer van het team uit Valencia", zo laat de club weten.
MXGP Argentinië verplaatst vanwege coronavirus
Jeffrey Herlings hoeft op 22 maart niet in actie te komen bij de MXGP Grand Prix van Patagonië. De race in Argentinië is vanwege het coronavirus verplaatst naar 22 november. Eerder werd ook de race in het Italiaanse Trentino al opgeschoven vanwege de uitbraak van het virus.
Jürgen Klopp, trainer van Liverpool, viel uit tegen een journalist. Tijdens een persconferentie vroeg de journalist vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus of er nog gevoetbald kan worden. De vraag viel niet goed bij de 52-jarige trainer.
Klopp boos op journalist na vraag over handen schudden
Video
Klopp boos op journalist na vraag over handen schudden
PSV-FC Emmen, Willem II-sc Heerenveen en RKC Waalwijk-FC Groningen (Eredivisie) en TOP Oss-FC Den Bosch (Keuken Kampioen Divisie) waren al afgelast. Inmiddels is ook duidelijk dat het duel tussen Jong PSV en Go Ahead Eagles van komende maandagavond (ook Keuken Kampioen Divisie) niet wordt gespeeld. Ook deze wedstrijd wordt uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus.
'Zonder publiek spelen is onze laatste optie'
De KNVB wil wedstrijden in de Eredivisie liever niet afwerken zonder fans. De voetbalbond ziet liever dat duels wordt uitgesteld. "Zonder publiek spelen is pas onze laatste optie, als het echt niet anders kan en we anders geen ruimte meer hebben op de speeldagenkalender", zo laat de KNVB weten.
'Voetballen zonder supporters heeft weinig zin'
Josep Guardiola vreest dat Premier League-duels binnenkort ook zonder publiek zullen worden gespeeld vanwege het coronavirus. De Manchester City-manager ziet weinig in voetballen in lege stadions. "We moeten ons afvragen of voetbal wel werkt zonder toeschouwers. Profvoetbal zonder supporters heeft weinig zin, want we spelen voor hen. Het gaat ook hier gebeuren dat we achter gesloten deuren gaan spelen, We zullen natuurlijk de instructies van de overheid volgen, de volksgezondheid is vanzelfsprekend het belangrijkste, maar ik zou niet graag willen spelen zonder publiek."
Het coronavirus legt ook twee dartstoernooien in de Europese Tour plat. Het European Darts Open (27-29 maart) en de German Darts Grand Prix (11-13 april) gaan allebei niet door vanwege het virus.
'Olympische Spelen kunnen worden uitgesteld'
In geval van nood kunnen de Olympische Spelen het beste één of twee jaar worden uitgesteld. Dat zegt Haruyuki Takahashi, lid van het organiserend comité. Vanwege het coronavirus wordt er veel gespeculeerd over het doorgaan van de Spelen komende zomer in het Japanse Tokio. "Het IOC zou in grote problemen komen bij een afgelasting van de Spelen", zegt Takahashi tegen The Wall Street Journal. "Uitstel is de enige optie, al ziet het er nu naar uit dat de Olympische Spelen gewoon door kunnen gaan."
Ook de Brabantse derby tussen Top Oss en FC Den Bosch (vrijdag 13 maart) in de Keuken Kampioen Divisie gaat komend weekend niet door. Het is nog onduidelijk of het duel tussen Jong PSV en Go Ahead Eagles, dat maandag op het programma staat, wél door kan gaan.
Komend weekend geen Eredivisie-duels in Noord-Brabant vanwege coronavirus
De wedstrijden PSV-FC Emmen, Willem II-Heerenveen (beide zaterdag 14 maart) en RKC-FC Groningen (zondag 15 maart) zullen komend weekend geen doorgang vinden. Wanneer de wedstrijden ingehaald gaan worden, is nog niet bekend.
Start MotoGP-seizoen weer uitgesteld door coronavirus
De start van het MotoGP-seizoen is opnieuw uitgesteld. De Grand Prix van de Verenigde Staten, die op 5 april zou worden gehouden, wordt verplaatst naar 15 november vanwege het coronavirus. Eerder werden de races in Qatar en Thailand al uitgesteld vanwege het virus.
De voetbalcompetitie in Oostenrijk is helemaal stilgelegd. De voetbalbond aldaar wil in principe alleen wedstrijden mét toeschouwers organiseren.
Ook duels in Frankrijk en Portugal achter gesloten deuren
Ook de wedstrijden in de Franse Ligue 1 en 2 en de twee hoogste Portugese competities zullen voorlopig achter gesloten deuren plaatsvinden.
Bij Evangelos Marinakis, de eigenaar van Olympiakos Piraeus en Nottingham Forest, is het coronavirus vastgesteld. Dat laat hij weten via zijn Instagram-kanaal.

In de Duitse deelstaat Beieren zijn alle bijeenkomsten met meer dan duizend mensen tot 19 april verboden. Dat betekent dat onder meer de duels van Bayern München zonder publiek gespeeld zullen worden.
De KNVB praat woensdag met alle clubs uit de Eredivisie en Keuken Kampioen Divisie over het coronavirus, de protocollen en werkwijze van de overheid. Mogelijk leidt de bijeenkomst tot maatregelen: "We moeten op alles voorbereid zijn en houden alle opties open," aldus een woordvoerder van de KNVB.
Spaanse sport voorlopig zonder publiek
De Spaanse overheid bevestigt het nieuws van eerder op de dag. De komende twee speelrondes in La Liga en Segunda Division worden zonder publiek gespeeld. Daarna volgt een interlandperiode en wordt de situatie opnieuw bekeken. De maatregel geldt overigens voor alle sportevenementen in het land.
Het is voorlopig even gedaan met kleedkamerinterviews en -beelden van teams uit de NBA, MLS, NHL en MLB. In verband met het coronavirus zijn de kleedkamers en andere stadionfaciliteiten voorlopig alleen beschikbaar voor spelers en staf. Ook de media wordt daar dus geweerd.
Wie een sjaaltje of shirt van RKC wil kopen, moet nog even wachten. De fanshop (en het secretariaat) van de club zijn tot nader order gesloten in verband met het coronavirus.
UCI-baas maakt zich zorgen om doorgaan Giro d'Italia
UCI-baas David Lappartient maakt zich zorgen over de doorgang van de Giro d'Italia vanwege het coronavirus. "Er is een potentieel risico dat de Giro niet kan doorgaan en dat geldt misschien ook wel voor de Tour de France. We hopen natuurlijk dat beide koersen gewoon verreden kunnen worden. Het zou een ramp voor onze sport zijn als de Giro en de Tour niet door kunnen gaan." De Giro begint op 9 mei.
Ook het stadion van Borussia Dortmund blijft komend weekend leeg. De Kohlenpott-derby tegen Schalke 04 wordt wegens het coronavirus zonder publiek afgewerkt.
Een volgende coronamaatregel in Spanje. Alle duels in de komende twee speelrondes in La Liga en de Segunda Division worden zonder publiek afgewerkt. Dat voorstel heeft de Spaanse bond gedaan aan de ministerraad, die het nog officieel moet bekrachtigen. Dat lijkt echter een formaliteit.
Ook FC Barcelona-Napoli wordt woensdag zonder publiek gespeeld als maatregel tegen verspreiding van het coronavirus. Het heenduel in Italië eindigde in 1-1. In Spanje zijn inmiddels ruim 1.200 mensen besmet met het virus.
Het duel tussen FC Basel en Eintracht Frankfurt in de Europa League van donderdag is uitgesteld wegens het coronavirus. Het is nog niet bekend wanneer de wedstrijd moet worden ingehaald.
