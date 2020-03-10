F1-coureurs delen geen handtekeningen uit

OFFICIAL: tomorrow's final between Italy and Germany has been canceled to allow for the Italian National Team to return to its country as flight supresssion due to the COVID-19 virus has limited the options available.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Algarve Cup
- Moment van plaatsen
In Duitsland wordt de ijshockeycompetitie (DEL) per direct beëindigd vanwege het coronavirus. Er zullen geen play-offs meer worden afgewerkt en er komt daardoor ook geen kampioen dit jaar.
Die DEL sieht sich gezwungen, die Saison 19/20 mit sofortiger Wirkung vorzeitig zu beenden und lässt keine Playoffs spielen. Es wird keinen Meister geben. Die DEL folgt damit den Empfehlungen von Bundeskanzlerin Merkel sowie Gesundheitsminister Spahn. https://t.co/EGSCQty6kX
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Deutsche Eishockey Liga
- Moment van plaatsen
❗ IMPORTANT ❗ Thursday's @EuropaLeague tie with @ManUtd will be played behind closed doors More information to follow
- Avatar
- Auteur
- LASK English🇬🇧🇺🇸
- Moment van plaatsen
The Albert Park Hotel has postponed its reopening due to #coronavirus. Dangerously close to the #AusGP.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Michael James
- Moment van plaatsen