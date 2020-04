Engelse voetbalsters doneren aan gezondheidszorg

I鈥檝e been nominated by my friends Josh and @emilyvancamp for the #teabagchallenge to raise money for the @nhswebsite But please donate anything you can to help your local health care providers in your country! Money or supplies or just your love and support to these wonderful heroes working on the front lines every day. We are so grateful for your hard work! 鉂わ笍馃檹馃徏 I nominate : @niallhoran , @willianborges88 , @granitxhaka , @wrightyofficial , @aubameyang97 , @lacazettealex , @robert_pires07 and @433 https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=ClapForOurCarers&pageUrl=1