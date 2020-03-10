Einddatum Serie A met een maand verschoven

Maybe stick to F1, @LandoNorris. 😂 Have you been inspired to take part in #TheBigNightIn Spin Challenge? Support the appeal here ➡️ https://t.co/CGkMjKK2or @BBCCiN
KLAASEN WINS! Gabriel Clemens hits a 180 at the end but it's not enough as Jelle Klaasen pins D7 to seal a 5-3 victory! UP NEXT: Jelle Klaasen v Ryan Meikle
TON TO WIN IT! Ryan Meikle seals a 5-1 victory over Gavin Carlin with a superb 100 out to claim his first win of the night!
Incredibly clinical from Clemens who takes out 94 in two darts to kick this evening's action off with a 14-darter! Watch for FREE - https://t.co/6KOZ9IEnDF
Ready for the @unibet Home Tour tonight? Let us bring you your Thursday fix of Darts for FREE Starts 19:30pm UK time ➡️ https://t.co/fmr1plk116
The Federer #tennisathome challenge. Expectation vs Reality By World No. 91 @kukushkin_mikhail 😂 #expectationvsreality #tennis #atptour
Looking forward playing in tonight’s @unibet Home Tour👌🏽😉🎯🐍 @officialpdc @officialunicorndarts @lstyleglobal @hsbetonwarenbv who’s watching?? 🤙🏽
#DigitalSwiss5🇨🇭 @blingmatthews out of the saddle and pushing hard as his battle for 3rd place with Van Avermaet continues. This is an exciting one!😃
The 2nd day of #DigitalSwiss5 in #Frauenfeld just started! @srfsport @BLICK_Sport @searchch @Vaudoise_de @gorouvy @PrimeoEnergie
A message from the Head Coach... 👏🏻 Jose will be volunteering his time to make weekly deliveries from our Training Centre to the food distribution hub at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 💙 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS
🇨🇭 #DigitalSwiss5 | Day 2 📍 Frauenfeld ➡️ Frauenfeld 🚩 Start 17:15 🏁 Finish 18:15 🏔️ 180m elevation 🛣️ 46km Let's roll 👊🏼
The final 4️⃣! @StefTsitsipas, @DonnaVekic, @denis_shapo and @CaroWozniacki complete the cast for the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro! 😍 Not long to go now! ⏰ #PlayAtHome 🎮
⚪️⚫️ Zinédine Zidane scores for Juventus #OTD in 1997 ⚽️ #UCL | @juventusfcen
The only way is up! 'Normal' way or in this case the alternative way 💪 . . . #StayStrong #BigHornSheep #Hiking 📸 : @guido_frackers
#OnThisDay - 1991 Back in the days: my debut in professional football @AFCAjax. The beginning of the journey...🧤
