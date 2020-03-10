Einddatum Serie A met een maand verschoven Liveblog corona

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 16 minuten geleden Update: 16 minuten geleden

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Klaasen door nederlaag in afwachting
Jelle Klaasen gaat in zijn laatste partij van de PDC Home Tour verrassend onderuit. 'The Cobra' moet zijn meerdere erkennen in de Engelsman Ryan Meikle: 4-5. Desondanks blijft Klaasen dankzij een net iets beter legsaldo wel koploper, maar moet hij het resultaat van de partij tussen Gabriel Clemens en Gavin Carlin afwachten. Als de Duitser twee legs verliest, is Klaasen wel zeker van een plek in de volgende ronde.
EK atletiek in Parijs geschrapt
De EK atletiek van komende zomer in Parijs wordt volledig van de kalender gehaald. Bovendien wordt het toernooi in 2021 niet ingehaald. De Europese atletiekbond en het organisatiecomité hebben naar alle mogelijkheden gekeken om de EK te verplaatsen, maar de coronacrisis maakt dat onmogelijk. Het evenement stond van 25 tot en met 30 augustus op het programma.
Klaasen begint Home Tour met winst
Jelle Klaasen kent een goede start tijdens de PDC Home Tour. 'The Cobra' zet in zijn eerste groepswedstrijd van het digitale dartstoernooi de Noord-Ier Gavin Carlin met 5-2 opzij. Later op de avond neemt Klaasen het nog op tegen de Duitser Gabriel Clemens en de Engelsman Ryan Meikle.
Spartak en Zenit bieden stadions aan
Spartak Moskou en FC Zenit stellen beide hun stadion beschikbaar voor het inrichten van noodkampen. De twee accommodaties zijn volgens de Russische clubs qua bereikbaarheid en uitrusting zeer geschikt als tijdelijke opvangplek voor coronapatiënten. "Dokters en ander verplegend personeel kunnen in beide complexen goed hun werk doen."
Deadline seizoensslot Serie A opgeschoven
De Serie A krijgt een maand extra de tijd om het seizoen af te ronden. De Italiaanse voetbalbond (FIGC) besluit de deadline voor het beëindigen van het Serie A-seizoen op te schuiven van 30 juni naar 2 augustus. FIGC-voorzitter Gabriele Gravina benadrukt tijdens een vergadering met Minister van Sport Vincenzo Spadafora nogmaals dat hij de competitie wil uitspelen.
Kruijswijk: 'INEOS uitgebreid geanalyseerd'
Steven Kruijswijk en Laurens De Plus willen dit jaar met Jumbo-Visma nog altijd de Tour de France winnen, al is het nog onduidelijk of de Franse wielerronde doorgaat. De Nederlandse ploeg start sowieso met drie kopmannen en heeft concurrent Team INEOS stevig onder de loep genomen. "Wij hebben ze, net als ze in het voetbal doen, uitgebreid geanalyseerd. We weten waar we hen eventueel pijn kunnen doen", vertelt Kruijswijk in een interview met Het Laatste Nieuws.
Noodlijdende F1-teams krijgen financiële hulp
Enkele Formule 1-teams die in de problemen zitten door de coronacrisis, krijgen financiële hulp. Liberty Media, eigenaar van de koningsklasse in de autosport, maakt premies voor later in het seizoen voortijdig over. Het is onbekend welke ploegen een financiële injectie krijgen. Verschillende teams, waaronder McLaren, Williams en Renault, stuurden een deel van hun personeel de afgelopen maand al op verlof.
De Graafschap-icoon Overgoor (75) overleden
Droevig nieuws: De Graafschap-icoon Henk Overgoor is op 75-jarige leeftijd overleden aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus. De oud-verdediger lag ruim twee weken op de intensive care. Overgoor speelde van 1965 tot en met 1980 bijna vierhonderd wedstrijden voor de Doetinchemmers. Alleen John Leeuwerik, Ron Olyslager en Jan Vreman kwamen vaker uit voor De Graafschap.
Burgemeester wil onderzoek naar Liverpool-Atlético
Burgemeester Steve Rotheram van Liverpool wil dat er een onafhankelijk onderzoek wordt ingesteld naar het doorgaan van het Champions League-duel tussen Liverpool en Atlético Madrid. De wedstrijd van 11 maart op Anfield wordt als een van de oorzaken gezien voor de verspreiding van het coronavirus in de Engelse stad. Het stadion was die avond uitverkocht met 51.000 Engelse supporters en 3.000 uit Madrid afgereisde Spaanse fans.
'La Liga wil alle spelers en trainers testen'
La Liga wil dat alle spelers en trainers dagelijks worden getest op het coronavirus vanaf het moment dat de trainingen worden hervat. Dat wordt duidelijk uit een protocol dat de competitieorganisatoren hebben opgesteld en dat in handen is gekomen van persbureau AP. Het is nog onbekend wanneer de trainingen in Spanje weer kunnen worden hervat.
Mikhail Kukushkin is weliswaar de nummer 91 van de wereld, maar de Kazach heeft duidelijk nogal moeite met de challenge van Roger Federer.
The Federer #tennisathome challenge. Expectation vs Reality By World No. 91 @kukushkin_mikhail

'Arsenal wijst vier spelers op richtlijnen'
Arsenal tikt vier spelers op de vingers omdat ze zich niet aan de richtlijnen omtrent het coronavirus hebben gehouden, zo meldt de BBC. Het gaat om Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pépé en Granit Xhaka. Lacazette kwam te dicht in de buurt van iemand die zijn auto schoonmaakte, terwijl David Luiz en Xhaka elkaar hadden opgezocht in een park en Pépé op een pleintje voetbalde met enkele vrienden.
Küng wint tweede rit Ronde van Zwitserland
Stefan Küng is een klasse apart in de tweede etappe van de virtuele Ronde van Zwitserland. De Zwitser van Groupama-FDJ rijdt bij de start direct weg bij zijn concurrenten en staat zijn leidende positie niet meer af. De Italiaan Filippo Ganna eindigt als tweede en Michael Matthews beslist de felle strijd met Greg Van Avermaet om de derde plek in zijn voordeel.
Alle Sampdoria-spelers hersteld van virus
Alle Sampdoria-spelers die besmet waren met het coronavirus, zijn inmiddels genezen. In totaal testten zeven spelers van de Italiaanse club positief op het virus. Manolo Gabbiadini was op 12 maart de eerste, waarna Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Morten Thorsby, Jakub Jankto, Fabio Depaoli en Bartosz Bereszynski volgden.
Ook vandaag trainen de sporters weer op allerlei alternatieve manieren. Anouk Vetter heeft daarvoor een mooi stekje gevonden om te speerwerpen.

🌼🌼 #ASICS #UntiedYetUnited #SoundMindSoundBody

UEFA heeft twee scenario's voor uitspelen CL
De UEFA houdt vast aan twee scenario's voor het hervatten van de Champions League en de Europa League. De eerste mogelijkheid is dat beide toernooien parallel gaan lopen aan de hervatte nationale competities. De andere optie is om de Champions League en de Europa League in augustus uit te spelen.
Zwitserse voetballiga komt met gedetailleerd plan
In Zwitserland stellen de competitieorganisatoren een gedetailleerd document van maar liefst 36 bladzijden op voor het geval de competitie hervat wordt. Werkelijk alles komt aan bod: trainingsvoorschriften, het afraden van juichen tijdens doelpunten, het aantal ballenjongens. "Het topvoetbal wil met de hervatting een signaal geven", meldt de Swiss Football League. "Het lijkt de enige haalbare manier om het Zwitserse profvoetbal in zijn huidige vorm te redden, en tegelijkertijd te voldoen aan de belangrijke eisen voor de bescherming van spelers en de bevolking."
EK houdt dezelfde naam ondanks uitstel
Het EK blijft ondanks de verplaatsing naar 2021 Euro 2020 heten. De UEFA komt tot dat besluit omdat de naam een symbolische waarde heeft en omdat er anders heel veel materiaal zou moeten worden weggegooid.
UEFA wil Europese tickets op sportieve gronden verdelen
De UEFA stelt voor om de tickets voor de Champions League en de Europa League te verdelen op basis van de huidige tussenstand, mochten competities door de coronacrisis niet kunnen worden afgemaakt. "Deelname aan Europese toernooien moet altijd gebaseerd zijn op basis van sportieve gronden", meldt de UEFA. De Europese voetbalbond staat tevens toe competities niet uit te spelen.
Bundesliga in afwachting van politiek
Het is nog onduidelijk of de Bundesliga vanaf 9 mei wordt hervat. Tijdens een videovergadering van de Duitse voetballiga (DFL) wordt geen specifieke datum voor de hervatting vastgesteld, maar willen de clubs wachten op groen licht vanuit de politiek. "Het is niet aan ons om een datum te noemen", zei directeur Christian Seifert van de DFL. "Dat moet de politiek doen."
UEFA geeft clubs eerder 70 miljoen aan premies
De UEFA staat binnenkort bijna 70 miljoen euro af aan clubs die internationals hebben afgestaan tijdens het EK-kwalificatietoernooi. Normaal gesproken zouden de premies in maart worden betaald, na de laatste play-offs. Die wedstrijden zijn door de coronacrisis nog niet gespeeld. In totaal gaat het om 676 clubs, die bedragen ontvangen van 3.200 tot 630.000 euro.
Bundesliga bereikt akkoord over tv-gelden
De Bundesliga bereikt een akkoord met Sky en bijna alle andere omroepen over de televisiegelden voor de rest van het seizoen, zo maakt DFL-directeur Christian Seifert bekend. Op die manier worden de clubs in de twee hoogste Duitse divisies financieel geholpen tijdens de coronacrisis. Normaal gesproken krijgen de clubs in Duitsland pas televisiegeld als de wedstrijden zijn gespeeld.
Diamond League-wedstrijden Eugene en Parijs uitgesteld vanwege coronavirus
De organisatie van de prestigieuze Diamond League heeft de twee wedstrijden die in juni zouden plaatsvinden uitgesteld. Het gaat om de wedstrijden in Eugene (VS) van 7 juni en Parijs (13 juni). De wedstrijd in Oslo, die op 11 juni gepland staat, gaat voorlopig in een alternatieve vorm wél door. Bij die wedstrijd wordt rekening gehouden met de coronaregels in Noorwegen. Hoe het er precies uit komt te zien, is niet bekend. Eerder werden de Diamomd League-wedstrijden in Stockholm, Napels, Rabat, Doha en een nog te bepalen Chinese stad uitgesteld.
UEFA plant EK vrouwenvoetbal in juli 2022
Eerder deze maand werd al bekend dat het EK vrouwenvoetbal, dat eigenlijk in 2021 zou plaatsvinden, wordt uitgesteld naar 2022. We weten nu ook wanneer dat toernooi precies wordt gehouden, want de Engelse voetbalbond (FA) en de UEFA hebben de data vastgesteld: 6 tot en met 31 juli 2022. De verplaatsing is het gevolg van het verschuiven van het EK voetbal voor mannen en de Olympische Spelen, die beide nu in de zomer van 2021 plaatsvinden. Het toernooi wordt gehouden in Engeland.
Ferrari dreigt uit Formule 1 te stappen vanwege verlaging budgetplafond
Teambaas Mattia Binotto van Ferrari is fel tegenstander van mogelijke verdere verlaging van het budgetplafond. "Als het salarisplafond nog verder verlaagd wordt, dan begeven wij ons in een positie waarin we naar andere opties moeten kijken om ons race-DNA te ontplooien, naast de Formule 1", zegt Binotto tegen The Guardian. Het budgetplafond wordt per 2021 al verlaagd naar 175 miljoen dollar (zo'n 155 miljoen euro). Doordat de teams vanwege de coronacrisis veel inkomsten verliezen, pleitten de kleinere renstallen recentelijk voor een nog lager budgetplafond van bijvoorbeeld 140 of zelfs 90 miljoen euro. Dat ziet Ferrari dus niet zitten.
'Roemeense voetbalbond wil competitie afronden in Turkije'
De Roemeense voetbalbond wil de Liga 1 hoe dan ook afronden en heeft volgens het Roemeense Gazeta Sporturilor een creatieve manier bedacht om dat voor elkaar te krijgen. De bond is namelijk met de vertegenwoordigers van de Liga 1 overeengekomen om het seizoen af te ronden in de Turkse badplaats Antalya. De wedstrijden zouden dan in juni en juli op velden van de hotels moeten worden gespeeld, iets wat de Turkse voetbalbond voor de eigen competitie overigens naar verluidt ook al heeft bedacht. Of de gemeente Antalya het ook ziet zitten, is niet bekend.
Excuses Lukaku om onjuiste beweringen over corona-infecties bij Internazionale
Romelu Lukaku baarde gisteren opzien door in een Instagram-chat te beweren dat 23 van de 25 selectieleden van Internazionale besmet zijn geweest met het coronavirus. Die bewering is volgens de club echter onjuist, evenals de bewering dat Inter de eerste Italiaanse club met besmettingen moet zijn geweest. De Belgisch international heeft inmiddels zijn excuses aangeboden. Dat was voor Inter voldoende: hij wordt niet beboet.
Murray: 'Tennis als een van de laatste sporten hervat'
Andy Murray denkt dat tennis als een van de laatste sporten wordt hervat als het coronavirus weer onder controle is. Dat zegt de drievoudig Grand Slam-winnaar in een interview met CNN"Bij ons komen spelers en coaches uit alle delen van de wereld. Het duurt nog wel even voor iedereen weer kan reizen. Het zou me zeer verbazen als we in september weer een groot toernooi kunnen houden."
Standard-spelers akkoord met salarisvermindering, geld naar ziekenhuizen
De selectie van Standard Luik is definitief akkoord gegaan met een tijdelijke salarisvermindering, zo maakt de club bekend. Een deel van het ingehouden geld wordt gedoneerd aan de Luikse ziekenhuizen. De onderhandelingen over de salarisvermindering liepen al een maand, maar verliepen om diverse redenen stroef.
Martínez wil beslissingswedstrijd tegen AZ om landstitel
Als het aan Ajacied Lisandro Martínez ligt, dan wordt zijn club niet zomaar aangewezen als landskampioen. Liever speelt hij met Ajax een beslissingswedstrijd tegen AZ om de landstitel. Dat zegt hij in een interview met het Argentijnse TyC Sports. "Ik denk niet direct aan mezelf, ik ben niet egoïstisch. Ik zou wel een derde keer tegen AZ willen spelen om te bepalen wie kampioen wordt."
Femke Heemskerk vindt in deze periode uitdaging in het beklimmen van rotswanden. De zwemster bevindt zich momenteel in Californië.

The only way is up! 'Normal' way or in this case the alternative way 💪 . . . #StayStrong #BigHornSheep #Hiking 📸 : @guido_frackers

Franse minister: 'Sport geen prioriteit als Frankrijk uit lockdown gaat'
De Tour en Roland Garros zijn verplaatst naar later dit jaar, maar volgens de Franse minister van Sport moeten we ons nog zeker niet rijk rekenen. Volgens Roxana Maracineanu heeft sport namelijk niet de prioriteit als het land over een tijdje mogelijk uit de lockdown gaat, meldt Eurosport. "Als er competities hervat worden, zal dat uitsluitend gebeuren zonder publiek, of met een beperkt publiek en strikte richtlijnen voor de toeschouwers." Mocht er alsnog een streep door de evenementen gaan, dan is dat volgens Maracineanu niet het einde van de wereld. "Het zal het einde lijken voor veel partijen die inkomsten uit de Tour of andere evenementen halen. Die moeten wellicht een jaar overslaan en zich heroriënteren."
'Vier Arsenal-spelers overtreden lockdownregels'
Arsenal-spelers David Luiz, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pépé en Alexandre Lacazette worden door hun club op het matje geroepen vanwege het overtreden van de Britse lockdownregels, meldt boulevardkrant The Sun. In een video die is verspreid over WhatsApp is te zien hoe Luiz, Xhaka en Pépé niet voldoende afstand houden als ze een balletje aan het trappen zijn. Lacazette werd 'betrapt' toen hij met zijn auto bij de wasstraat stond: daar hield hij volgens een getuige niet voldoende afstand tot een medewerker.
Edwin van der Sar is al weken in een nostalgische bui. Vandaag denkt hij terug aan zijn debuut in het eerste elftal van Ajax, exact 29 jaar geleden. Leo Beenhakker was de man die hem liet debuteren.

‪#OnThisDay - 1991‬ ‪Back in the days: my debut in professional football @AFCAjax. The beginning of the journey...🧤 ‬

Vijfvoudig Olympisch kampioene schoonzwemmen Svetlana Romashina laat zien dat je ook prima in je eigen badkuip kunt trainen.
Olympisch kampioene synchroonzwemmen traint met dochter in bad
