Dumoulin breekt trainingskamp op Tenerife af

Na de selecties van Arsenal en Chelsea en eerder al Manchester City en Leicester City, moeten ook de spelers van Everton voorlopig in quarantaine vanwege het coronavirus. De club laat weten dat de selectie op basis van medische adviezen voor een bepaalde periode in thuisisolatie moet.
🔵 | Club Statement.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Everton
- Moment van plaatsen
De wielerploeg Bahrain McLaren gaat vandaag niet meer van start in Parijs-Nice. De Bahreinse formatie wil niet meer rijden vanwege het coronavirus. De Franse rittenkoers, een van de weinige sportevenementen die nog wel wordt afgewerkt, gaat om 12.15 uur verder met de zesde etappe.
🇫🇷 #ParisNice Team Bahrain McLaren has with regret today withdrawn from @ParisNice. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/BF3HVhrSOd
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team Bahrain McLaren
- Moment van plaatsen
Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- calteck10
- Moment van plaatsen
Het Formule E-seizoen wordt vanwege het coronavirus voor twee maanden stilgelegd. De races in Rome, Parijs, Seoel en ook Jakarta gaan daarom niet door. Nyck de Vries en Robin Frijns zijn de Nederlanders die actief zijn in de Formule E.
BREAKING: @FIAFormulaE announces temporary suspension of #FIAFormulaE season six. Read the full statement on our website.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Envision Virgin Racing Formula E
- Moment van plaatsen
La FFR suspend l’ensemble de ses compétitions
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Bernard Laporte
- Moment van plaatsen
We were all looking forward to the start of the 2020 season. Of course I’m disappointed but we all understand that in the end this was the right decision. Feeling sorry for all the fans and everyone involved. Stay safe 🙏🏼 #AusGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- maxverstappen1
- Moment van plaatsen
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- rudygobert27
- Moment van plaatsen
Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), have taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Jos Verstappen net gesproken. Pakken nu spullen in en gaan zsm naar Nederland. Het is gedaan! 😢@Olav_Mol
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Jack Plooij
- Moment van plaatsen
If you are confused about the status of the Australian F1 GP, join the club 🤔
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Martin Brundle
- Moment van plaatsen
Lots of disgruntled fans at the gates of Melbourne GP. No news, no explanations, nothing
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Matt Dickinson
- Moment van plaatsen
Drie uurtjes geslapen, en de F1-shitshow in Melbourne draait nog steeds. Grote onduidelijkheid, teams verdeeld, enkele coureurs al onderweg naar huis (?). Totale chaos. #F1 #AusGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Joost Nederpelt
- Moment van plaatsen
@ParisNice will be the last race you’ll see in a while. We are the last man standing. Enjoy it while you can.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Thomas De Gendt
- Moment van plaatsen