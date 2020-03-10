Dumoulin breekt trainingskamp op Tenerife af Liveblog coronavirus

Dumoulin breekt trainingskamp op Tenerife af

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 59 minuten geleden Update: 59 minuten geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt, uitgesteld of afgewerkt zonder publiek vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Bundesliga dit weekend door, daarna stop tot 2 april
De wedstrijden in de Bundesliga gaan dit weekend nog door, maar vanaf dinsdag gaat ook de Duitse competitie on hold tot 2 april, zo laat de nationale voetbalbond weten. Het was al bekend dat de duels van dit weekend zonder publiek gespeeld zouden worden. "Het doel is nog steeds om de competitie voor de zomer af te ronden", aldus de bond. "We werken nauw samen met het Ministerie van Gezondheid en en de lokale gezondheidsorganisaties: het welzijn van de hele bevolking - en dus ook de voetbalfans - is onze topprioriteit."
De GP van Bahrein staat gepland om volgend weekend zonder publiek afgewerkt te worden, maar de Formule-teams lijken momenteel weinig trek te hebben om de wereld over te reizen. "Er zullen gesprekken komen over uitstel van de start van het seizoen", aldus Horner. "De Formule 1 zal er van alle kanten naar kijken en heeft meer informatie dan ik, maar uitstel lijkt onvermijdelijk." (2/2)
Horner noemt het 'onvermijdelijk' dat ook GP Bahrein niet doorgaat
Na de afgelasting van de Grand Prix van Australië is het onduidelijk wanneer het Formule 1-seizoen wel kan beginnen. Red Bull Racing-teambaas Christian Horner verwacht dat de race in Bahrein van volgende week zondag ook niet doorgaat. "Het is redelijk onvermijdelijk dat de GP van Bahrein ook wordt afgelast", zegt Horner tegen Motorsport.com. "Het moet nog bevestigd worden, maar het lijkt me lastig voor teams om af te reizen naar Bahrein." (1/2)
De Grand Prix van Australië is donderdagavond laat alsnog afgelast. De autoriteiten in Melbourne vinden het onverantwoord om de openingsrace van het Formule 1-seizoen door te laten gaan. Het nieuws werd ontvangen met boegeroep.
Formule 1-fans laten zich horen na afgelasten GP Australië
Formule 1-fans laten zich horen na afgelasten GP Australië
Ronde van Vlaanderen op losse schroeven
Ben Weyts, de Vlaamse minister van Sport, rekent er niet op dat de Ronde van Vlaanderen op 5 april wordt verreden. Tot dusver zijn alle sportevenementen in België tot en met 3 april afgelast, maar ook de Vlaamse wielerklassieker lijkt te sneuvelen vanwege het coronavirus. "Ik zie dat niet goed komen, de kans lijkt me klein dat het kan doorgaan. Ik denk dat organisator Flanders Classics zo snel mogelijk nood heeft aan duidelijkheid, en dat willen we hen zo snel mogelijk verschaffen", aldus Weyts.
Dumoulin verlaat trainingskamp op Tenerife
Jumbo-Visma-renners Tom Dumoulin en Tobias Foss verlaten Tenerife en keren vandaag terug naar Nederland. Beide rijders van de Nederlandse ploeg breken hun trainingskamp af vanwege het coronavirus, zo laat Jumbo-Visma weten.
Callum Hudson-Odoi, de Chelsea-speler die besmet is geraakt met het coronavirus, laat weten dat het goed met hem gaat. De aanvaller isoleert zich een week van de buitenwereld.
Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️

Turnploeg verlaat Bakoe, Zonderland blijft
De Nederlandse turnploeg verlaat per direct Bakoe en vliegt terug naar huis vanwege het coronavirus. De atleten komen dus niet in actie tijdens de wereldbekerwedstrijd in Azerbeidzjan. Epke Zonderland blijft wel in Bakoe, want hij moet voor de volledigheid nog in actie komen om zich te plaatsen voor de Olympische Spelen. Dat ticket heeft de olympisch kampioen van 2012 eigenlijk al binnen.
Formule 1-directeur Ross Brawn hield tot het laatste moment hoop dat de Grand Prix door zou kunnen gaan. "We wilden een beetje verlichting brengen in moeilijke tijden. Toen bleek dat er een team niet kon racen door het coronavirus, wisten we dat er een probleem was." Door de afgelasting van de Grand Prix in Australië is de Grand Prix van Bahrein op 22 maart vooralsnog de eerste race op de kalender, maar die race wordt hoe dan ook zonder publiek afgewerkt.
Het is nog altijd twijfelachtig wat er met de Premier League gaat gebeuren. Gisteren werd bekend dat alle duels in Engeland gewoon worden afgewerkt, maar nadat Arsenal-coach Mikel Arteta positief is getest op het coronavirus, besloot de overkoepelende organisatie van de competitie om deze ochtend een spoedoverleg te hebben over het vervolg van de Premier League. Wordt uiteraard vervolgd...
Hamilton: 'Dit is de juiste beslissing'
Ook Lewis Hamilton staat volledig achter de keuze om de GP in Australië af te gelasten. "Dit is de juiste beslissing. Niemand wil dit, iedereen wil gewoon racen, maar we moeten realistisch zijn en de gezondheid op de eerste plaats zetten. Het is een serieuze zaak en dat is de realiteit. We moeten alle maatregelen nemen die nodig zijn om zoveel mogelijk mensen te helpen", aldus de Brit op Twitter.
PGA Tour schrapt alle golftoernooien tot 2 april
De PGA Tour heeft zojuist besloten om alle golftoernooien tot 2 april te annuleren. The Players Championship in Florida, dat gisteren begon, is daarom alsnog afgelast. Het eerstvolgende toernooi op de kalender is nu het Valero Texas Open op 2 april. Een week later staat in Augusta The Masters op het programma, de eerste major van het jaar. The Players Championship is officieel geen major, maar wordt door de grote prijzenpot gezien als een van de meest prestigieuze toernooien op de golfkalender.
Max Verstappen baalt natuurlijk van het afgelasten van de eerste GP van het seizoen, maar de Nederlander heeft alle begrip voor het besluit.

We were all looking forward to the start of the 2020 season. Of course I’m disappointed but we all understand that in the end this was the right decision. Feeling sorry for all the fans and everyone involved. Stay safe 🙏🏼 #AusGP

De sport op deze vrijdag 13 maart 2020 ziet er dus een stukje anders uit dan we een maand geleden voor ogen hadden. Een overzicht van wat er is afgelast:

Afgelast:
  • ADO-Fortuna Sittard (Eredivisie)
  • Acht duels uit Keuken Kampioen Divisie
  • GP Australië (Eerste en tweede vrije training)
  • Real Madrid-Eibar (La Liga)
  • Hellas Verona-Napoli (Serie A)
  • Bologna-Juventus (Serie A)

Daarnaast zijn ook de nodige toernooien en wielerkoersen afgelast die vandaag al onderweg zouden zijn, zoals de WK shorttrack, de Tirreno-Adriatico, de WK indooratletiek en enkele tennistoernooien zoals Indian Wells.

Wat gaat nog wel door:
  • Zesde etappe Parijs-Nice
  • Olympique Lyon-Stade Reims (Ligue 1)
  • Fortuna Düsseldorf-Paderborn (Bundesliga)
"Sinds ik ben gediagnosticeerd met het coronavirus zijn er veel emoties door me heen gegaan, met name angst en schaamte", schrijft de Fransman Gobert op Instagram. "Ten eerste wil ik me publiekelijk verontschuldigen omdat ik mogelijk andere mensen in gevaar heb gebracht. Op dat moment had ik geen idee dat ik besmet was." (2/2)

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

Besmette NBA-ster Gobert biedt excuses aan voor spotten met coronavirus
NBA-ster Rudy Gobert biedt zijn verontschuldigingen aan voor de manier waarop hij onlangs de spot dreef met het coronavirus. De basketballer van Utah Jazz is inmiddels zelf besmet. Gobert baarde begin deze week opzien door aan het einde van een persmoment alle microfoons en opnameapparatuur van journalisten aan te raken, waarmee hij liet zien de uitbraak van het COVID-19-virus niet bepaald serieus te nemen. (1/2)
Nog even terug naar gisteravond en deels ook vannacht: de Grand Prix van Australië gaat dit weekend niet door. Het duurde allemaal zeer lang, maar uiteindelijk is toch besloten om niet te gaan racen vanwege het coronavirus. Meerdere teams zagen dat niet zitten en McLaren besloot eerder op de dag - vanwege een besmetting in het team - al om niet in actie te komen.
"Alle mensen die met hem hebben gewerkt de laatste dagen, gaan in thuisisolatie", schrijft Chelsea in een verklaring. "Dat geldt voor de selectie en de technische staf. De mensen die geen nauw contact met hem hebben gehad, zullen de komende dagen hun werk hervatten." Door de besmetting van Arteta en Hudson-Odoi zijn er inmiddels vier personen uit een van de grote Europese competities die positief zijn getest. In Italië bleken Juventus-verdediger Daniele Rugani en Sampdoria-spits Manolo Gabbiadini besmet. (2/2)
Ook Chelsea-talent Hudson-Odoi heeft coronavirus
Naast Arsenal-manager Mikel Arteta is ook Chelsea-aanvaller Callum Hudson-Odoi positief getest op het coronavirus. Alle spelers en stafleden van de twee Engelse topclubs zijn in quarantaine geplaatst. Hudson-Odoi had maandagochtend symptomen die konden duiden op het COVID-19-virus en liet zich sindsdien uit voorzorg niet meer op het trainingsveld zien. Gisteren werd bekend dat hij inderdaad besmet is. (1/2)
GP van Australië definitief afgelast
Het hoge woord is eruit: de Grand Prix van Australië is definitief afgelast. De Formule 1 en de FIA laten in een gezamenlijke verklaring weten dat alle activiteiten die te maken hebben met de Formule 1 dit weekend geen doorgang zullen vinden. Meerdere teams en coureurs hadden al laten weten graag te zien dat de race zou worden uitgesteld.
FIFA stelt WK-kwalificatieduels Zuid-Amerika uit
De kwalificatiewedstrijden voor het WK 2022 die in de laatste week van maart gespeeld zouden worden in Zuid-Amerika, worden uitgesteld. Dat heeft de FIFA laten weten in een brief aan de CONMEBOL, de Zuid-Amerikaanse voetbalbond. De wereldvoetbalbond zoekt samen met de CONMEBOL naar nieuwe data voor de duels. Veel spelers van Zuid-Amerikaanse landen verdienen hun brood in Europa en de FIFA wil voorkomen dat zij niet terug kunnen keren naar huis door reisbeperkingen.
Premier League belegt spoedoverleg
Eerder vandaag stelde de Premier League nog dat alle wedstrijden dit weekend gewoon konden worden gespeeld, maar de besmetting van Arsenal-manager Mikel Arteta en de daaropvolgende quarantaine van de selectie en staf van de 'Gunners' heeft daar verandering in gebracht. De overkoepelende organisatie kondigt aan dat er morgenochtend een spoedoverleg zal plaatsvinden. Het is zeer waarschijnlijk dat daar alsnog zal worden besloten de competitiewedstrijden in Engeland van dit weekend te schrappen.
Arsenal-coach Arteta positief getest op coronavirus
Terwijl de Premier League net heeft bepaald dat de dertigste speelronde niet doorgaat, wordt Arsenal-manager Mikel Arteta positief getest op het coronavirus. Alle spelers en leden van de staf die onlangs in contact zijn geweest met de Spanjaard, gaan in quarantaine. Arsenal speelt zaterdag uit tegen Brighton & Hove Albion, maar het is nog onbekend of die wedstrijd doorgaat.
Ook Franse competitie ligt voorlopig stil
In Frankrijk wordt er voorlopig niet gespeeld in de Ligue 1 en Ligue 2. De Franse voetbalbond bepaalt dat alle wedstrijden tot nader order worden uitgesteld. In eerste instantie werd bepaald dat er achter gesloten deuren gespeeld zou worden, maar daar komt de Franse bond nu dus op terug.
Alle sportevenementen in België tot en met 3 april afgelast
Ook in België worden alle sportevenementen geschrapt. Dat betekent dat er voorlopig niet wordt gevoetbald in de Belgische Jupiler Pro League en dat de wielerkoersen Nokere Koerse (18 maart), Bredene Koksijde Classic (20 maart), Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (25 maart), E3 BinckBank Classic (27 maart), Gent-Wevelgem (29 maart) en Dwars door Vlaanderen (1 april) niet doorgaan. De Ronde van Vlaanderen op 5 april gaat vooralsnog wel door.
City-verdediger Mendy preventief in quarantaine
Benjamin Mendy heeft zichzelf preventief in quarantaine geplaatste. Een familielid van de linksback van Manchester City werd eerder opgenomen in het ziekenhuis met symptomen van het virus, waarna Mendy zelf de voorzorgmaatregel instelde. De Fransman trainde vandaag nog wel met zijn ploeggenoten. City heeft nog niet bekendgemaakt of er meerdere spelers in aanraking zijn geweest met het virus of dat er verdere maatregelen worden genomen.
Nog altijd geen officiële beslissing over GP Australië
Hoewel het in lijn der verwachting ligt dat de GP van Australië wordt afgelast vanwege het coronavirus, is dat nog altijd niet officieel beslist. Verschillende media melden al dat het onvermijdelijk is, maar de FIA en de teams zijn nog steeds met elkaar in gesprek om tot een overeenkomst te komen. De eerste vrije training staat over iets meer dan vier uur gepland, dus voor die tijd moet er een beslissing genomen worden.
Van der Sar: 'Moeten schouders eronder zetten'
Edwin van der Sar heeft er alle begrip voor dat er in de rest van de maand niet wordt gevoetbald in de Eredivisie en Keuken Kampioen Divisie. "We moeten met zijn allen onze schouders eronder zetten om te proberen dit zoveel mogelijk in te perken. Dit komt uit de medische hoek, dus we moeten de richtlijnen van het RIVM en de regering volgen", zegt Van der Sar op de website van Ajax.
121 mensen bij Juventus in quarantaine
121 mensen bij Juventus zijn vrijwillig in quarantaine gegaan naar aanleiding van de positieve test van verdediger Daniele Rugani op het coronavirus. Het gaat om spelers, stafleden, directieleden en personeelsleden. Juventus, waar Matthijs de Ligt actief is, zegt behoudens president Andrea Agnelli niet wie zich precies hebben afgezonderd van de buitenwereld.
Renners UAE mogen eindelijk naar huis
Goed nieuws voor de renners en stafleden van UAE Emirates: de niet besmette leden van de wielerploeg mogen eindelijk de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten verlaten. Na een derde testfase besluit de World-formatie dat de gezonde renners en stafleden naar huis mogen.
Ploeg Van der Poel breekt oefenstage in Spanje af
Alpecin-Fenix, de ploeg van Mathieu van der Poel, breekt per direct de oefenstage in het Spaanse Benicasim af vanwege het coronavirus. Van der Poel en zijn ploeggenoten zouden tot zaterdag in Spanje verblijven, maar keren nu uiterlijk morgenochtend al terug. Alle renners keren terug naar hun eigen thuisland, ook de Italiaanse renners Sacha Modolo en Kristian Sbaragli. Alpecin-Fenix wil daarmee vermijden dat de renners hun land niet meer inkunnen vanwege mogelijke lockdowns.
Ierse competitie stilgelegd
In het Verenigd Koninkrijk moet de beslissing nog genomen worden, maar de Ierse voetbalbond legt de Premier Division stil. Ook op alle lagere niveaus wordt er tot in ieder geval 29 maart niet meer gevoetbald. Voorlopig kunnen we ons dus niet vergapen aan Shamrock Rovers-Finn Harps of Cork City-Bohemians.
WK indoor in China jaar uitgesteld
De WK indooratletiek is met een jaar uitgesteld. Het toernooi in het Chinese Nanjing zou dit jaar van 13 tot en met 15 maart plaatsvinden, maar is vanwege het coronavirus verplaatst naar 19 tot en met 21 maart 2021.
Britse regering overweegt alle sportevenementen af te gelasten
In navolging van vele Europese landen overweegt nu ook de Britse regering om alle sportevenementen in het Verenigd Koninkrijk af te gelasten. Volgens de BBC volgt er vandaag nog een spoedoverleg van het Britse kabinet, al lijkt het onwaarschijnlijk dat de maatregel direct ingaat. Vanavond staat onder meer de zesde speelronde van de Premier League Darts in Liverpool op het programma, terwijl er dit weekend vooralsnog gewoon gespeeld wordt in de Premier League.
EK judo uitgesteld naar medio juni
De EK judo in Praag is verplaatst naar 19 tot en met 21 juni. Het toernooi zou begin mei plaatsvinden, maar de Europese judobond besluit het evenement uit te stellen vanwege het coronavirus. Op de EK kunnen de judoka's nog belangrijke punten verdienen voor de olympische ranking.
OKT waterpoloërs uitgesteld, OKT zwemmen afgelast
Het olympisch kwalificatietoernooi (OKT) voor de waterpoloërs is verplaatst naar 31 mei tot en met 7 juni. Het toernooi zou van 22 tot en met 29 maart in Rotterdam worden gehouden, maar kan vanwege het coronavirus niet doorgaan. Het OKT zwemmen van 9 tot en met 12 april in Eindhoven gaat helemaal niet door.
EK-kwalificatieduel handbalsters geschrapt
Ook het EK-kwalificatieduel van de Nederlandse handbalsters met Spanje is afgelast vanwege het coronavirus. Die wedstrijd stond voor 27 maart op het programma in Ahoy.
