Djokovic wil dat ATP-toernooien worden afgelast

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene. In questo momento però sento ancora di più il dovere di ringraziare tutti i medici e gli infermieri che stanno lottando negli ospedali per fronteggiare questa emergenza. Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda. #grazie