Djokovic wil dat ATP-toernooien worden afgelast

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt, uitgesteld of afgewerkt zonder publiek vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Real Madrid-spelers in quarantaine na positieve test basketballer
De voetballers en basketballers van Real Madrid zijn donderdag in quarantaine geplaatst, omdat een basketballer van de Spaanse topclub positief is getest op het coronavirus. Real Madrid meldt in een verklaring dat het trainingscomplex Valdebebas volledig gesloten is en dat ook alle medewerkers die daar werken in quarantaine moeten. De voetbalselectie van de 'Koninklijke' zou donderdag om 11.00 uur trainen, maar is na het nieuws over de positieve test direct naar huis gestuurd. De voetballers en basketballers delen veel faciliteiten in het zogenaamde Real Madrid Sports City.
McLaren trekt zich terug voor GP Australië vanwege coronabesmetting
Het team van McLaren trekt zich terug voor de Grand Prix van Australië, zo meldt de renstal bekend in een persbericht. Aanleiding is de besmetting van het coronavirus bij een teamlid. "We hebben deze beslissing niet alleen genomen voor onze werknemers en partners, maar ook voor de andere teams, de fans en andere betrokkenen."
Spaanse voetbalbond stelt komende twee speelrondes uit vanwege coronavirus
De wedstrijden in de Spaanse competitie worden in de komende twee weken afgelast in verband met het coronavirus, meldt de bond in een persbericht. De beslissing is een direct gevolg van een coronabesmetting bij een speler van de basketbalafdeling van Real Madrid. De selecties van zowel het basketbal- als het voetbalteam zijn in quarantaine gebracht. De schorsing geldt in ieder geval voor de komende twee dagen. Eerder werd al bekend dat de wedstrijden in La Liga voorlopig zonder publiek worden gespeeld.
Nederlandse ijshockeycompetities per direct ten einde
De Nederlandse ijshockeybond heeft besloten om alle senioren- en jeugdcompetities per direct de beëindigen in verband met het coronavirus, zo meldt het in het persbericht. Dat betekent onder meer dat de finaleserie in de Eerste Divisie tussen Amsterdam en Eindhoven niet doorgaat. Of ook de Beneliga wordt afgebroken is nog niet bekend, omdat die competitie niet onder IJshockey Nederland valt. De wedstrijden in de Duitse Oberliga, waarin de Tilburg Trappers uitkomen, werden eerder al afgelast.
De Grand Prix van Australië moet worden afgelast vanwege het coronavirus.
Met coronavirus besmette Rugani: 'Het gaat goed met me'
Juventus-speler Daniele Rugani, bij wie het coronavirus is vastgesteld, zegt op Instagram dat we ons geen zorgen om hem hoeven te maken en dat het goed met hem gaat. "Ik wil alle dokters en verpleegsters die hun handen vol hebben aan deze situatie bedanken. Ik wil iedereen erop wijzen om de regels te volgen, want het virus maakt geen uitzonderingen. Laten we het doen voor onszelf en voor de mensen van wie we houden."

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene. In questo momento però sento ancora di più il dovere di ringraziare tutti i medici e gli infermieri che stanno lottando negli ospedali per fronteggiare questa emergenza. Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda. #grazie

Laatste wereldbekerwedstrijd bij skiën afgelast
De laatste wereldbekerwedstrijd van het skiseizoen, die dit weekend in het Sloveense Kranjska Gora zou worden gehouden, gaat niet door vanwege het coronavirus. Dat houdt in dat de eindzege in het algemeen klassement automatisch naar de Noor Aleksander Aamodt Kilde gaat. Hij volgt Marcel Hirscher op als winnaar. Eerder werd al bekend dat de laatste vrouwenwedstrijd van het seizoen, in het Zweedse Are, wordt afgelast.
Belgisch voetbal komende week achter gesloten deuren
De laatste speelronde van de reguliere competitie in België wordt dit weekend zonder publiek gespeeld, zo maakt de Belgische bond bekend. De bekerfinale tussen Club Brugge en Antwerp, die gepland stond op 22 maart, wordt uitgesteld. Ook het amateurvoetbal wordt stilgelegd.
Deens voetbal twee weken stilgelegd
De Deense voetbalbond heeft de wedstrijden van de komende twee weken geschrapt. De beslissing volgt nadat de Deense premier Matte Frederiksen gisteren aangaf dat alle publieke activiteiten moeten worden ingeperkt of zelfs worden afgelast. De beslissing geldt voor zowel het prof- als amateurvoetbal. De interlands van het Deense team worden waarschijnlijk ook geschrapt, maar daarover is de bond in gesprek met de UEFA.
Djokovic wil dat ATP-toernooien worden afgelast
Novak Djokovic is van mening dat de ATP de toernooien in de komende weken moet schrappen, zegt hij tegen de Servische krant Republika. Volgens hem is dat de wens van meerdere spelers op de Tour. "Ik ben het eens met de meeste andere spelers, al begrijp ik waarom er spelers zijn die willen dat het doorgaat. Deze situatie geldt alleen voor de hele wereld, en ik vind dat het toernooi van Miami niet kan worden gehouden onder deze omstandigheden. Mijn advies aan Europese spelers is om binnen 48 uur terug te keren naar Europa. Ik ben nu zelf in Los Angeles en ga waarschijnlijk vandaag terug."
Ook internationale basketbalbond schrapt wedstrijden
In navolging van de Amerikaanse NBA heeft ook de internationale basketbalbond (FIBA) alle geplande wedstrijden geschrapt vanwege het coronavirus. Tot die wedstrijden behoren onder meer interlands, maar ook enkele internationale clubcompetities. "We bekijken per dag of de competities weer kunnen worden hervat", aldus de bond in een persbericht.
Vettel wil graag racen, maar snapt zorgen om coronavirus
Sebastian Vettel vindt het terecht dat een deel van de Formule 1-paddock, onder wie Lewis Hamilton, vraagtekens zet bij het doorgaan van de Australische Grand Prix in Melbourne. Maar de Duitser wil toch vertrouwen op de besluiten van de Formule 1 en de FIA omtrent het coronavirus. "Het is terecht om onszelf af te vragen waarom we hier zijn. Maar we zijn hier nu. We moeten er maar op vertrouwen dat de juiste besluiten worden genomen. Uiteindelijk zijn we hier allemaal heen gekomen. De vluchten werden niet geannuleerd. Er waren geen reisrestricties. Dus ook daarin hebben we vertrouwen gehad."
'Vier crewleden Team Haas in quarantaine'
Vier crewleden van het Formule 1-team van Haas zitten in de komende uren in quarantaine in Melbourne, zo meldt Motorsport.com. Gisteren werd al bekend dat twee personeelsleden in quarantaine waren gezet, maar nu zijn daar dus nog twee teamleden bij gekomen. "We verwachten de resultaten later vandaag", meldt teambaas Günther Steiner. "Tot dat moment weet ik niks, en ik wil niet speculeren. Ik ben geen dokter. Ik hoop dat de resultaten negatief zijn en dat we door kunnen gaan zoals we willen." Bij McLaren is één crewlid in quarantaine gezet.
Cristiano Ronaldo vast op Madeira vanwege coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo keert voorlopig niet terug bij Juventus nu zijn teamgenoot Daniele Rugani is besmet met het coronavirus. Hij mag voorlopig niet vanaf Madeira terugreizen naar Italië. De Portugese superster is deze week op op het eiland om zijn familie te bezoeken. Hij bezocht onder andere zijn moeder, die onlangs met een beroerte werd opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. Bovendien vierde hij er de verjaardag van zijn zus, meldt AS.
Oefentoernooi met België en Portugal afgelast vanwege coronavirus
Opnieuw een afgelasting in de voetbalwereld vanwege het coronavirus: een oefentoernooi in Qatar, dat eind deze maand zou worden gehouden, gaat niet door. Aan het toernooi zouden België, Portugal, Zwitserland en Kroatië meedoen. Het toernooi gold als voorbereidingstoernooi voor het EK deze zomer. De nationale elftallen zullen nu dus naar een alternatief moeten zoeken voor de oefencampagne.
Twee dagen geleden grapte Utah Jazz-speler Rudy Gobert door de microfoons van journalisten aan te raken. Volgens Amerikaanse media is bij hem nu het coronavirus vastgesteld.
De 35-jarige Hamilton had wel een vermoeden waarom de race zondag vooralsnog 'gewoon' doorgaat. "Cash is king, toch? Ik weet het niet. Maar ik wil niet wegduiken en gewoon mijn mening geven." De zesvoudig wereldkampioen beseft dat het in deze periode lastig moet zijn voor de inwoners van Melbourne dat de Formule 1 met ongeveer 2.500 man en vrouw aan personeel op bezoek komt in de miljoenenstad. "Ik hoop gewoon dat iedereen ontsmettende handgel heeft", benadrukte de Engelsman. "En dat de fans ook genoeg voorzorgsmaatregelen nemen. En ik hoop vooral dat we dit weekend doorkomen zonder dat er doden vallen."
Hamilton verrast en geschokt dat Grand Prix van Australië doorgaat
Lewis Hamilton vindt het zeer verrassend dat de Grand Prix van Australië zondag vooralsnog doorgaat, ondanks de wereldwijde problemen met het coronavirus. "Het is echt schokkend dat we hier in deze ruimte zitten", zei de regerend wereldkampioen in de Formule 1 donderdag tijdens een persconferentie. "Ik ben heel erg verrast dat we hier zijn. De rest van de wereld reageert, al is het misschien een beetje laat. Maar we zien nu dat Trump de grens van de Verenigde Staten sluit. De NBA is uitgesteld. Maar de Formule 1 gaat gewoon door." (1/2)
NBA legt competitie voorlopig stil na besmetting bij speler Utah Jazz
De Amerikaanse basketbalbond NBA heeft besloten om de competitie voor onbepaalde tijd stil te leggen, nadat een speler van Utah Jazz woensdag positief testte op het coronavirus. Utah Jazz zou woensdagavond een uitwedstrijd spelen tegen Oklahoma City Thunder. De wedstrijd werd vlak voor de start afgelast toen bekend werd dat een speler van de bezoekers het COVID-19-virus onder de leden heeft. Volgens Amerikaanse media gaat het om Rudy Gobert, maar dat is niet officieel bevestigd. De Fransman, die onlangs nog de spot dreef met het coronavirus door bij een persmoment enkele microfoons en opnameapparatuur van journalisten aan te raken, was niet in het stadion aanwezig.
Juventus-verdediger Rugani besmet met coronavirus
Daniele Rugani test positief op het coronavirus. De verdediger van Juventus heeft volgens zijn club geen ziektesymptonen, maar draagt het virus wel bij zich, zo meldt zijn club. Rugani moet per direct in quarantaine.
Vierlandentoernooi in Qatar afgelast
Een voetbaltoernooi met België, Zwitserland, Portugal en gastland Qatar is afgelast. De reden: het coronavirus. Het oefentoernooi zou eind deze maand worden gehouden.
Koeman weet niet of interland tegen VS doorgaat
Ronald Koeman weet niet of de interland van Oranje tegen de Verenigde Staten op 26 maart doorgaat. "Of de Amerikanen hierheen komen? Ik twijfel", zegt de bondscoach van het Nederlands elftal bij De Wereld Draait Door. "Ik zou het echt niet weten, we houden met alles rekening. Uitstellen kan niet, want er zijn niet meer data voor oefenwedstrijden richting het EK. En zonder publiek, daar ben ik geen fan van. Atalanta tegen Valencia was gisteren niet leuk om naar te kijken." 

Voorzitter organisatiecomité zegt dat er geen plannen zijn voor uitstel Spelen
Yoshiro Mori, de voorzitter van het organisatiecomité van de Olympische Spelen in Tokio, benadrukt dat er geen plannen zijn om het evenement uit te stellen vanwege het coronavirus. "Er is geen plan om onze plannen te veranderen", zegt Mori op een persconferentie in Tokio. De voorzitter reageert daarmee op de uitspraken van Haruyuki Takahashi, een van de leden van het comité. Hij zei dat annuleren van de Spelen vanwege contracten onmogelijk is, maar dat uitstel tot 2021 of 2022 wel een optie is.
Finale Copa del Rey gaat niet door
De Finale van de Copa del Rey, die op 18 april zou worden gehouden, gaat niet door. De oorzaak van de afgelasting laat zich raden: het coronavirus. De Spaanse voetbalbond zoekt nog naar een nieuwe datum.
Streep door Fed Cup Finals en play-offduel Nederland
De Hongaarse overheid heeft de Fed Cup Finals uitgesteld. Het toernooi, dat tussen 14 en 19 april in Boedapest zou worden gehouden, kan niet doorgaan vanwege het coronavirus. Ook het play-offduel tussen Nederland en China op 17 en 18 april kan vanwege het virus niet doorgaan. De wedstrijden zouden in Den Bosch plaatsvinden.
Inter-Getafe en Sevilla-Roma definitief uitgesteld door coronavirus
Onze berichtgeving wordt wat eenzijdig: opnieuw zijn er wedstrijden uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. De Europa League-duels Internazionale-Getafe en Sevilla-AS Roma gaan morgen niet door, zo laat de UEFA weten. Er wordt nog gezocht naar een nieuwe datum om de wedstrijden in te halen.
Ook MotoGP Argentinië uitgesteld door coronavirus
De MotoGP-race in Argentinië op 19 april is uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus, zo meldt motorsportbond FIM. Door afgelastingen van de races in Qatar, Thailand en de Verenigde Staten zou in Argentinië het seizoen worden geopend, maar ook die wedstrijd gaat dus niet door. De eerste race van het jaar staat voor nu op 3 mei gepland op het Spaanse circuit van Jerez. Op 29 november wordt de Argentijnse Grand Prix gehouden.
KNVB wil zo lang mogelijk met publiek blijven spelen
Het is voor de KNVB vooralsnog geen optie om alle wedstrijden in het betaalde voetbal buiten Noord-Brabant zonder publiek te spelen. "We spelen zo lang mogelijk met publiek", zegt directeur Eric Gudde na een vergadering met de profclubs tegen verschillende media. Wel houdt de bond alle veiligheidsrisico's aan. Mochten duels worden uitgesteld, is het een optie om de play-offs aan het eind van het seizoen in te korten.
Finale Coupe de la Ligue uitgesteld
De finale om de Coupe de la Ligue, het tweede bekertoernooi in Frankrijk, is tot nader order uitgesteld. Paris Saint-Germain en Olympique Lyon zouden elkaar aanvankelijk op 4 april treffen, maar vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus gaat die finale niet door. Een nieuwe datum is nog niet gevonden. De verplaatsing heeft ook invloed op de competitiewedstrijden Paris Saint-Germain-FC Metz en Olympique Lyon-Olympique Marseille. Die duels worden nu in het weekend van 4 en 5 april zonder publiek gespeeld.
Ook niemand bij Nottingham Forest besmet
Net als bij de spelers en stafleden van Olympiacos is ook bij Nottingham Forest besmet geraakt met het coronavirus. Beide clubs zijn in handen van Evangelos Marinakis bij wie het COVID-19-virus gisteren werd vastgesteld. De club uit het Championship heeft direct iedereen een test laten ondergaan, maar die kwamen allemaal negatief terug. Hetzelfde was het geval bij de Griekse club.
Speler Hannover 96 heeft coronavirus
Timo Hübers van Hannover 96 is besmet met het coronavirus. De verdediger van de ploeg uit de Tweede Bundesliga zat al enige tijd thuis in quarantaine, omdat een kennis van hem het COVID-19-virus had opgelopen. De club vermoedt dat Hübers de ziekte zaterdag heeft opgelopen. Aangezien hij sindsdien geen collega's heeft gezien, gaat Hannover ervan uit dat niemand anders besmet is geraakt. Toch wordt de hele club nu op het virus getest.
FIFPro: 'Luister naar wensen van spelers'
Het zal niemand verbazen dat spelersvakbond FIFPro de kant van de spelers heeft gekozen vanwege het coronavirus. Volgens de bond moeten clubs luisteren naar de wensen van de speler, als zij bijvoorbeeld niet willen reizen of minder willen trainen vanwege de zorgen rond het virus. "We steunen de spelers en de bonden die hebben gevraagd om uitstel of afgelasting van duels in hun eigen regio. Bovendien worden kleinere clubs financieel zwaarder getroffen als zij in lege stadions moeten spelen. De voetbalwereld moet solidariteit tonen."
James stelt mening over spelen zonder fans bij
LeBron James komt terug op zijn mening om NBA-wedstrijden zonder toeschouwers te spelen vanwege het coronavirus. "Toen ik voor het eerst naar het eventueel spelen zonder fans gevraagd werd, had ik niet in de gaten dat het echt een thema was. Natuurlijk zou ik heel teleurgesteld als we zonder fans moeten spelen, want daar doe ik het voor", aldus de 35-jarige James tegen ESPN. "Aan de andere kant moet je luisteren naar de mensen die de situatie goed in te gaten houden. Als zij het gevoel hebben dat het in het belang van de veiligheid van de spelers en de competitie is, dan zullen we ernaar luisteren."
Dutch Masters gaan wél door, maar zonder publiek
Het paardensportevenement The Dutch Masters gaat komend weekend gewoon door, hoewel het in Den Bosch wordt gehouden. "We hebben alle betrokken partijen gesproken: de ruiters, de sportbonden en partners. Allen steunen de sport en willen de wedstrijden graag laten plaatsvinden", meldt de organisatie. Wel is besloten om vanwege het coronavirus geen publiek toe te laten. De sport is nu via een livestream te volgen.
Sportbonden volgen advies NOC*NSF
Steeds meer nationale sportbonden volgen het advies van het RIVM en NOC*NSF om dit weekend in Noord-Brabant geen sportwedstrijden te houden vanwege het coronavirus. In navolging van de KNVB en de hockeybond hebben onder meer de zwembond, honk- en softbalbond en handbalbond aangekondigd dat alle wedstrijden en evenementen in die provincie dit weekend niet doorgaan. Er zullen ongetwijfeld nog veel andere bonden dit voorbeeld volgen.
Ook E-Prix in Jakarta geschrapt
In navolging van de races in Rome en Sanya is ook de E-Prix van Jakarta geschrapt. Net als bij de races in Italië en China is dat gedaan met het oog op het coronavirus. De race op de baan in Indonesië stond voor 6 juni op het programma. Om het kampioenschap niet te kort te maken, overweegt de organisatie van de Formule E nu om op sommige banen twee keer te racen.
