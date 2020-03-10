Djokovic wil dat ATP-toernooien worden afgelast

McLaren Racing withdraws from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.
- McLaren
McLaren trekt zich terug uit Australische GP na positieve test teamlid. #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
Juventus-speler Daniele Rugani, bij wie het coronavirus is vastgesteld, zegt op Instagram dat we ons geen zorgen om hem hoeven te maken en dat het goed met hem gaat. "Ik wil alle dokters en verpleegsters die hun handen vol hebben aan deze situatie bedanken. Ik wil iedereen erop wijzen om de regels te volgen, want het virus maakt geen uitzonderingen. Laten we het doen voor onszelf en voor de mensen van wie we houden."
Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene. In questo momento però sento ancora di più il dovere di ringraziare tutti i medici e gli infermieri che stanno lottando negli ospedali per fronteggiare questa emergenza. Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda. #grazie
- daniruga
The wait is over. We’re back in Melbourne for the first race of the season 🙌🏾 🇦🇺 #AusGP
- Lewis Hamilton
You can watch the Lighting Ceremony LIVE from Olympia, Greece, as we ignite the Olympic flame for #Tokyo2020. 🔥 ⏰ The LIVE stream begins at 17:45pm JST ⏰ 👉https://t.co/DcDrdfsEFz 👈 #UnitedByEmotion #TorchRelay
- #Tokyo2020
✅ Press conference fun ✅ Headshot sessions ✅ Hairodynamic upgrades ✅ Legendary photobombs We're officially back in business 😎 #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1
- Formula 1
2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!
- Stephen Curry
Here’s Rudy Gobert touching a bunch of reporters’ audio equipment 2 days ago. Today, he tested positive for coronavirus.
- ClutchPoints
Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾
- LeBron James
Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid.
- Golden State Warriors
De kans is groot dat de wedstrijd in de Europa League tussen Sevilla en AS Roma morgen niet doorgaat. De Italianen hebben van de Spaanse autoriteiten geen toestemming gekregen om daar te landen met het vliegtuig. De UEFA heeft nog niet op de kwestie gereageerd, maar de enige logische optie lijkt om de wedstrijd uit te stellen.
🔴Breaking news: #ASRoma will not travel to Spain for the @EuropaLeague match against @SevillaFC_ENG after the plane from Italy was not authorised to land in Spain. More details from UEFA soon.
- AS Roma English
