Koeman weet niet of interland tegen VS doorgaat

Ronald Koeman weet niet of de interland van Oranje tegen de Verenigde Staten op 26 maart doorgaat. "Of de Amerikanen hierheen komen? Ik twijfel", zegt de bondscoach van het Nederlands elftal bij De Wereld Draait Door. "Ik zou het echt niet weten, we houden met alles rekening. Uitstellen kan niet, want er zijn niet meer data voor oefenwedstrijden richting het EK. En zonder publiek, daar ben ik geen fan van. Atalanta tegen Valencia was gisteren niet leuk om naar te kijken."