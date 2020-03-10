Flamengo-coach Jorge Jesus test positief Liveblog coronavirus

Flamengo-coach Jorge Jesus test positief

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 3 minuten geleden Update: 3 minuten geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt, uitgesteld of afgewerkt zonder publiek vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 21 minuten geleden
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Nog meer besmettingen bij Valencia na CL-duel in Italië
Valencia betaalt een behoorlijk hoge tol voor het tripje naar Italië voor de Champions League-wedstrijd tegen Atalanta Bergamo. De Spaanse club meldt dat liefst 35 procent van de afgelegde tests op het coronavirus positief zijn uitgevallen. Gisteren werd nog melding gemaakt van vijf gevallen, onder hen zijn in ieder geval Ezequiel Garay, Eliaquim Mangala en José Gaya. Of ook doelman Jasper Cillessen tot de besmette personen behoort, is onduidelijk. Valencia verloor het duel, dat in Milaan werd afgewerkt, met 4-1 en wist die schade in de return van de achtste finales niet te herstellen.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Toussaint na opheffen teamisolatie: 'Een rollercoaster'
Ook de Nederlandse zwemploeg ondervindt de gevolgen van het coronavirus. De équipe vertrok zaterdag naar een voormalig klooster in Drachten en zou in het nabij gelegen zwemcentrum De Welle trainen, volledig afgesloten van de buitenwereld. Nog geen 24 uur later volgde echter het besluit om alle sportfaciliteiten te sluiten. "Dat nieuws sloeg wel in als een bom", zegt Kira Toussaint tegen NU.nl. "Vrijdag hoorden we van het plan, zaterdag gingen we naar Drachten en sinds zondag zitten we weer thuis. Het was echt een rollercoaster. Het is vervelend dat we niet kunnen zwemmen, maar het is natuurlijk niks vergeleken bij wat er in de rest van de wereld gebeurt nu"
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
'Crisis moet in mei voorbij zijn voor doorgaan Spelen'
Terwijl het EK voetbal al op losse schroeven staat, komt er ook steeds meer twijfel of de Olympische Spelen dit jaar wel door kunnen gaan. "Mijn gevoel zegt dat als we eind mei nog midden in de crisis zitten, het me onmogelijk lijkt dat de Olympische Spelen op de geplande datum plaats kunnen vinden", zegt Denis Masseglia, al jarenlang voorzitter van het Franse olympisch comité, tegen persbureau Reuters. "Als de piek achter ons ligt en de situatie verbetert, moeten we nog wel uitzoeken wie aan de kwalificatie-eisen heeft kunnen voldoen, maar daar vinden we wel een oplossing voor." Het IOC zal woensdag een telefonische conferentie houden met de nationale bonden over de huidige situatie.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Komende speelronde Premier League darts verplaatst
Het kon bijna niet uitblijven: de zevende speelronde van de Premier League darts gaat komende donderdag niet door. Dartsbond PDC heeft de partijen in Newcastle verplaatst naar 1 oktober. "Deze beslissing hebben we genomen na het advies van de overheid om het niet noodzakelijke sociale contact te beperken", staat in een verklaring. Eerder ging er al een streep door de dubbele speelronde in Ahoy, op 9 en 10 september.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Annemiek van Vleuten is blij dat ze gisteren van haar hoogtestage uit Tenerife kon vertrekken, vlak voordat ze het zo goed als afgesloten Spanje mogelijk lange tijd niet had kunnen verlaten. "Mijn hotel werd een paar uur nadat ik was vertrokken gesloten", schrijft de regerend wereldkampioene op Instagram. "Daar kon ik niet meer trainen, in Nederland kan dat gelukkig nog wel. Al zal ik mijn sociale contacten beperken omdat we allemaal onze verantwoordelijkheid moeten nemen." Wel gaat ze binnenkort met haar coach om tafel in een poging om een nieuw programma samen te stellen.

Just left Tenerife in time... Had to go back home very quick to avoid to get stuck at Tenerife for weeks... Hotels are closed (this is my hotel also closed just some hours after I left) and not allowed to train on the road. Happy that this is still possible in NL but we all need to take care. Felt extra strange to leave El Teide because I felt very safe with very low risks of getting infected at the vulcano... Now at home. Thoughts go every where and change day by day. From being worried about races that will be cancelled now worried if we can manage this outbreak all together. 🤞🤞🤞 We are all responsible so I will also try to minimize social contacts. For me I will sit down with my coach this week to set new goals and make a plan for next weeks. Hard to continue now to train without goals. This is only a small personal problem compared to what is happening with #CoronaVirus around us. Shout out to all the people that work so hard these days to manage this situation in best possible way!

Avatar
annemiekvanvleuten
Auteur
annemiekvanvleuten
Moment van plaatsen
13:37 - 16 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Omdat de sportwereld momenteel volledig in de ban is van het coronavirus, zullen veel sporters met grote interesse geluisterd hebben naar de toespraak van premier Mark Rutte. Lees er hier alles over.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Eredivisie CV: 'EK moet uitgesteld worden'
Er gaan steeds meer geluiden op om als gevolg van de coronacrisis het voor deze zomer geplande EK uit te stellen. Ook de Eredivisie CV is daar voorstander van. "Het EK moet uitgesteld worden, dat is het meest wenselijke besluit dat de UEFA kan nemen", zegt directeur Mattijs Manders tegen het AD. "Als de grootste problemen achter de rug zijn, moeten we eerst zorgen dat we de landelijke competities weer opstarten en af krijgen. Met of zonder publiek, dat zien we dan wel." Morgen komt de UEFA bijeen om de gevolgen die de crisis heeft voor het voetbal te bespreken.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Spelers topclubs krijgen trainingsschema voor thuis
Ajax, AZ, Feyenoord en PSV hebben hun spelers een trainingsschema gegeven om de komende weken fit te blijven. Terwijl de competitie stil ligt, moeten ze hun conditie thuis op peil houden met een individueel trainingsschema. Bij PSV moeten de spelers zich daarnaast één keer in de week op trainingscomplex De Herdgang melden om een gezondheids- en fitheidscheck te ondergaan. Geblesseerde spelers, zoals Donyell Malen, werken met een fysiotherapeut in individuele sessies aan hun herstel.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
OKT boksen na vanavond uitgesteld
Het avondprogramma van het OKT boksen (met de Nederlander Delano James) wordt vanavond nog afgewerkt, maar daarna gaat er voorlopig een streep door het toernooi in Londen, waar olympische tickets te verdienen zijn. "Veranderende omstandigheden in Londen hebben de organisatie van het OKT tot dit besluit gebracht", weet de Nederlandse boksbond te melden. "Vanmiddag heeft de organisatie de deelnemende landen op de hoogte gesteld van dit besluit."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Bundesliga ligt zeker tot begin april plat
Een verrassing mag het niet worden genoemd, maar de Bundesliga heeft officieel laten weten dat de Duitse competitie zeker tot 2 april stilligt. Afgelopen weekend leefde nog lang de hoop dat er, weliswaar zonder publiek, wedstrijden zouden kunnen worden afgewerkt, maar daar werd op het laatste moment een streep door gezet. Wanneer de Bundesliga kan worden hervat, hangt mede af van de beslissingen die de UEFA morgen zal nemen in een spoedberaad. Gisteren werd al duidelijk dat ook in Nederland tot zeker begin april niet gevoetbald zal worden.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Ook Ronde van Romandië gaat niet door
Opnieuw een koers die sneuvelt in de tijden van het coronavirus. De Ronde van Romandië, die van 28 april tot en met 3 mei zou worden verreden, gaat niet door. De organisatie laat weten dat de rittenkoers ook niet later dit jaar ingehaald zal worden, zodat de komende editie pas in 2021 zal plaatsvinden. De ronde door Zwitserland maakt deel uit van de WorldTour en werd de afgelopen twee jaar gewonnen door Primoz Roglic.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
'Chelsea woest op Mount na schenden thuisisolatie'
Volgens The Daily Mirror heeft Mason Mount, tot grote woede van zijn club Chelsea, zijn thuisisolatie geschonden. Alle spelers van 'The Blues' moeten verplicht thuisblijven nadat Callum Hudson-Odoi positief had getest op het coronavirus. De 21-jarige Mount zou zijn gaan voetballen met West Ham-middenvelder Declan Rice. Volgens de krant kan de voormalig Vitesse-middenvelder een fikse boete van zijn club tegemoetzien.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
WTA zet streep door alle toernooien tot begin mei vanwege coronavirus
Kiki Bertens zal tot minstens 2 mei niet in actie komen. De WTA zet een streep door alle toernooien tot aan 2 mei vanwege het coronavirus. Daardoor zijn onder meer de evenementen in Stuttgart, Istanboel en Praag afgelast. Vorige week werden alle ATP-toernooi al voor de komende zes weken geschrapt.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
'IOC in gesprek met sportbonden over Spelen'
Het IOC gaat volgens verschillende media morgen in gesprek met internationale sportbonden over de Olympische Spelen. Ruim vier maanden voor de start van het toernooi in Tokio komen er vanwege het coronavirus steeds meer vraagtekens achter het toernooi te staan. Een bron die dicht bij het organisatiecomité zou staan, laat aan Reuters weten dat er morgen waarschijnlijk nog geen definitieve uitspraak over het doorgaan van het toernooi zal komen.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
De triatlonbond belegt sinds donderdag een trainingskamp in Spanje voor junioren en onder 23-atleten. Het was de bedoeling om tot en met zondag te blijven, maar de sporters zullen morgenochtend terugkeren naar Nederland nu er een straatverbod geldt in Spanje. "Het waren vreemde dagen", zegt technisch directeur Adrie Berk vanuit Spanje. "Met wat improviseren zijn we toch tot een goed kamp gekomen met fietsen, zwemmen in het zwembad van het hotel en een workshop over het omgaan met teleurstellingen met de aanwezige psycholoog. We moeten het kamp alleen wat inkorten, maar de gezondheid van de bevolking is nu natuurlijk het belangrijkst."
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Atalanta-middenvelder Marten de Roon zit preventief in quarantaine nadat drie spelers van Valencia positief zijn getest op het coronavirus. Vorige week kwam de Nederlander met zijn ploeg in actie tegen de Spaanse club. "Ik had nooit verwacht dat ik zoiets in mijn leven zou moeten meemaken", aldus De Roon.

So I want to give a little update from my side, since I’m getting a lot of questions. With the team we’re now in quarantaine which means we can’t go outside anymore. Three players of Valencia tested positive for COVID-19, and because we played our game against them (and won that’s why we’re in the final 8 of the UCL, I know... not the right time) we’re now in quarantaine. I never thought I’d have to deal with a situation like this. After the game against Valencia we were happy for an hour before we went back to talking about the situation in Italy, Bergamo. ‘Cause it’s really bad. The streets are completely empty. All you hear is the sound of ambulances and the church bells, that ring for the people who sadly passed away. Better days are coming, Italy is strong, but I want to wish everyone strength these coming weeks.

Avatar
martenderoon15
Auteur
martenderoon15
Moment van plaatsen
12:50 - 16 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
De Herdgang, het trainingscomplex van PSV, ligt er verlaten bij. Net als alle andere sportcentra in Nederland houdt PSV de velden tot minstens 6 april gesloten.

𝗣𝗦𝗩 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗨𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗚𝗔𝗡𝗚 = 🔐 Tot en met 6 april is ons trainingscomplex gesloten. Stay safe & stay inside! 😘

Avatar
psv
Auteur
psv
Moment van plaatsen
12:30 - 16 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
'Japanners geloven niet in doorgaan Spelen'
Uit onderzoek van Kyodo News zou blijken dat de meeste Japanners niet geloven dat de Olympische Spelen op de huidige data kunnen worden afgewerkt. Liefst 70 procent van de ondervraagden verwacht dat 24 juli, de eerste dag van het toernooi, te vroeg komt. Het medium meldt niet hoeveel mensen er hebben meegewerkt aan het onderzoek. Japan heeft op dit moment 674 actieve coronabesmettingen. Ter vergelijking: Nederland heeft 1.113 actieve coronagevallen.
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
'Voetbalploeg Van Bronckhorst wil terug naar China'
Verschillende Chinese voetbalploegen zijn China ontvlucht vanwege het coronavirus, maar nu het beter gaat, willen de clubs zo snel mogelijk weer terug. Zo ook het Guangzhou R&F van trainer Giovanni van Bronckhorst, dat een trainingskamp had belegd in Dubai. Volgens RFI wacht de Chinese topclub op goedkeuring van de Chinese overheid om terug te keren.
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
'Amstel Gold Race op losse schroeven'
Het doorgaan van de Amstel Gold Race op 19 april is zeer twijfelachtig. Organisator Roy Packbier acht het onwaarschijnlijk dat de wielerklassieker op de originele datum wordt verreden. "We volgen de besluiten van de overheid", aldus Packbier bij 1Limburg. "Na 6 april zijn er nog geen maatregelen aangekondigd. Maar we moeten wel eerlijk zijn: de kans dat de Amstel Gold Race doorgaat is wel heel erg klein."
Coronavirus · 14 uur geleden
Je moet toch wat op je vrije maandag. Robin Haase maakt er maar het beste van en is aan het puzzelen geslagen.

@kikibertens waar was je nou? #puzzle Geinig concept. #mystery

Avatar
robin_haase
Auteur
robin_haase
Moment van plaatsen
09:15 - 16 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 14 uur geleden
McLaren-teamlid met coronavirus vertoont geen ziektesymptomen meer
Het McLaren-teamlid dat vorige week besmet raakte met het coronavirus lijkt goed te herstellen. De renstal uit Woking trok zich voorafgaand aan de Australische Grand Prix als eerste team terug, omdat een monteur besmet was geraakt met het virus. Ook zitten veertien medewerkers preventief in quarantaine. "Hij herstelt goed en vertoont geen symptomen van de ziekte meer", zegt McLaren-directeur Zak Brown in gesprek met The Race. "Ook met de teamleden in quarantaine gaat het naar omstandigheden goed. Ze blijven optimistisch."
Coronavirus · 15 uur geleden
(2/2) De 72-jarige Hagenaar denkt dat er op zijn vroegst pas eind april weer kan worden gevoetbald. "Als we nu drie weken niets doen, heb je daarna ook zo’n drie weken nodig om weer in je ritme te komen. Minimaal. Vervolgens loop je weer tegen allerlei andere problemen aan", aldus Advocaat, die in het bezit is van een contract dat eind juni afloopt. "Eind maart zou duidelijk worden of ik bij Feyenoord blijf. Nu zal dat wel een aantal maanden langer duren. Je weet ook niet hoe het volgend seizoen eruit komt te zien. Hoe gaat het met de financiën bij de clubs, hoe met transfers? Sowieso is het een moeilijk en onduidelijk verhaal."
Coronavirus · 15 uur geleden
(1/2) Trainer Dick Advocaat is blij met de duidelijkheid nu hij weet dat Feyenoord tot minstens 6 april niet hoeft te spelen. "Niemand wist waar hij aan toe was, maar nu is er tenminste duidelijkheid geschapen tot begin april", aldus Advocaat tegenover De Telegraaf. "Hoe jammer het ook is dat we niet voetballen, het is een juist besluit gegeven de omstandigheden."
Coronavirus · 15 uur geleden
NOC*NSF hoopt snel antwoord te hebben op vragen over route naar Spelen
Sportkoepel NOC*NSF vindt het vervelend dat veel sporters wegens het coronavirus in onzekerheid leven in aanloop naar de Olympische Spelen in Tokio. Technisch directeur Maurits Hendriks hoopt snel duidelijkheid te kunnen geven. "We hebben veel contact met het IOC. Daar is onze boodschap: geef sporters snel duidelijkheid en laten we met elkaar zoveel mogelijk één lijn trekken", zegt Hendriks bij de NOS over het kwalificatietraject richting de Spelen.
Coronavirus · 16 uur geleden
Nairo Quintana moet bij aankomst in Colombia preventief veertien dagen in quarantaine. "Nadat ik mijn land gisteren nog een plezier hebben gedaan, zal ik bij aankomst in Colombia voldoen aan het verzoek om twee weken in een isolement te leven", aldus Quintana, die zaterdag de laatste etappe in Parijs-Nice op zijn naam schreef.

‪Luego de darle ayer una alegría más a mi país, cumpliré con los 14 días de aislamiento preventivo que me han dicho al regresar a Colombia. Gracias por apoyarme siempre.‬ Gracias a mi equipo @arkeasamsic.

Avatar
nairoquincoficial
Auteur
nairoquincoficial
Moment van plaatsen
01:17 - 16 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 16 uur geleden
Go Ahead Eagles vraagt werkloosheidsuitkering aan voor spelers
Go Ahead Eagles vraagt een werkloosheidsuitkering aan voor al zijn spelers. De club uit Deventer doet dat nadat het kabinet gisteren heeft besloten om onder meer sportaccommodaties tot en met 6 april te sluiten vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Ons complex gaat sluiten, al is het prematuur om het nu al over consequenties te hebben", zegt algemeen directeur Jan Willem van Dop van Go Ahead tegen De Stentor. "We doen het met beperkte informatie en nu is het zaak om kort te schakelen, maar dat het diep gaat ingrijpen in de organisatie staat vast."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:44
OKT verder achter gesloten deuren
Het Europees olympisch kwalificatietoernooi bij het boksen in Londen is een van de weinige sportevenementen die niet van de kalender is gehaald vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus. De organisatie heeft inmiddels laten weten dat het toernooi, dat nog tot en met 23 maart duurt, vanaf morgen achter gesloten deuren wordt voortgezet. Enrico Lacruz won eerder op de avond zijn eerste partij (klasse tot 63 kilogram), maar voor Artjom Kasparian viel het doek in de categorie tot 81 kilogram.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:35
"Er was een uurtje blijdschap bij ons na de winst, maar daarna ging het alweer snel over wat er hier allemaal aan de hand is. Het is een trieste situatie. Het is hier doodstil op straat. Je hoort alleen de sirenes van de ambulances en de klokken die om het half uur luiden voor de overledenen. Als je de straat opgaat en je wordt gepakt, kan je de cel ingaan", vervolgt De Roon. "Nu moet iedereen thuisblijven en ik zie in Nederland hetzelfde gebeuren. In de tussentijd blijven mensen elkaar besmetten dus dat aantal loopt nog op, dat kan niet anders" (2/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:30
De Roon: 'Het is hier doodstil op straat'
Marten de Roon en zijn teamgenoten van Atalanta kunnen voorlopig hun huis niet verlaten. De Oranje-international speelde vorige week met zijn ploeg in de achtste finales van de Champions League tegen Valencia, waar drie spelers besmet zijn met het coronavirus. "We zitten met het team in quarantaine", zegt De Roon in het Ziggo Sport-programma Rondo. "We mogen niet meer naar buiten, omdat we in aanraking zijn geweest met de spelers van Valencia." (1/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:48
Ajax volgt eveneens de instructies van de autoriteiten. De Amsterdammers laten op de clubsite weten dat Ajax 1 en Jong Ajax "voorlopig geen teamtrainingen afwerken".
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:45
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:28
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:16
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:13
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:02
Het protest van Grêmio (zie hieronder) heeft effect, want zojuist besloot de Braziliaanse voetbalbond alle wedstrijden tot nader order uit te stellen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:55
"Dit protest is om onze steun te tonen om het kampioenschap stil te leggen", zei technisch directeur Paulo Luz van Grêmio na afloop van de wedstrijd. "Het leven moet voorrang hebben." Zonder de mondkapjes won Grêmio de wedstrijd tegen São Luiz in de Campeonato Gaúcho, het kampioenschap van de Braziliaanse staat Rio Grande do Sul, voor eigen publiek in Porto Alegre met 3-2. (2/2)

O silêncio ensurdecedor da Arena marcou uma partida atípica pelo #Gauchão2020. Com portões fechados devido ao COVID-19, vencemos de virada o São Luiz pelo placar de 3x2. Os gols foram marcados por @paulomiranda_3, Thiago Neves e @diegosouzads87,. 💪🏽⚽️🇪🇪 #GRExSLU #VamosTricolor 📸 @lucasuebel | Grêmio FBPA

Avatar
gremio
Auteur
gremio
Moment van plaatsen
17:41 - 15 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:50
Grêmio verschijnt uit protest met mondkapjes
De spelers van Grêmio zijn met mondkapjes op het veld verschenen voorafgaand aan de wedstrijd tegen São Luiz. De ploeg protesteerde daarmee tegen het besluit van de Braziliaanse voetbalbond om de competitie gewoon door te laten gaan. Terwijl vele competities, waaronder de Eredivisie, op dit moment vanwege het coronavirus stilliggen, wordt er in Brazilië nog wel gevoetbald. Dat gebeurt weliswaar achter gesloten deuren, maar Grêmio kan zich daar niet in vinden. De spelers van 'Tricolor dos Pampas' kwamen daarom met mondkapjes uit de spelerstunnel. (1/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:39

ℹ Gezien de meest recente ontwikkelingen rondom het coronavirus zal het Abe Lenstra stadion in ieder geval tot 6 april worden gesloten. ❌ Komende week ook geen activiteiten van het eerste elftal.

Avatar
scheerenveenofficial
Auteur
scheerenveenofficial
Moment van plaatsen
20:36 - 15 maart 2020
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts

WK-stand Formule 1

WK-stand Formule 1
Bekijk de klassementen van de wereldkampioenschappen in de Formule 1.
Bekijk de klassementen
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden