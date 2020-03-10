Courtois vervangt Verstappen bij virtuele GP China

Stay home, stay healthy, stay in shape. Restez actifs. Faites du sport. #HomeTeam
- zidane
Working on the tanlines. ☀️🏔🇦🇩🚲🐹 • • #EveryDayRiding #ShotOnIphone #RideRecoverRepeat #RideBianchi #NeverStopCycling
- robertgesink
Маска на месте, перчатки на месте - все меры предосторожности соблюдены. Это самая быстрая доставка продуктов в мире! Павел Кулижников помог развезти продукты пенсионерам. За кадром - Татьяна Каранникова, которая вместе с Павлом поработала волонтером 😉 #коньки #teamrussia #covid19 #коронавирус #коломна #коломнакатит
- russianskating
Max Verstappen wins the 1st race at Silverstone from pole position! Stay tuned for race 2 of 'A Tribute To Motorsport Legends' of Real Racers Never Quit by @TeamRedlineSim 👉https://t.co/JwcTKmzyTh
- Max Verstappen
The news about @LeTour makes me look forward to race again! I hope you all stay safe. 📸 James Startt / Agence Zoom
- PHILIPPE GILBERT
I’ll be driving this orange beast tonight in @TeamRedlineSim's Real Racers Never Quit. Looking forward to racing with this group of drivers again 🙌 Live from 20.45 via 👉 https://t.co/gAN82jgIp9 #CarNext 🦁 #UnleashTheLion #TeamRedline
- Max Verstappen
Max 🗣"I want to a say a big thank you to @supercars for letting me drive in the series and also to @RedBull for organising this." #VASC
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
Exactly 𝟙 year ago...🛫 We were flying to Turin for a special @ChampionsLeague matchday. 🇮🇹 #OnThisDay | @TUInederland
- afcajax
Specially dressed with original @FulhamFC jersey during my video meeting with @adidas. Taking no chances with screenshots as we discussed season 21/22 kit colours and styles. adidias have been my loyal partner for 15 years during my career and still taking care with shoes and clothes for myself and the family. 👟 From which season is this Fulham shirt? 🔍 #VdSarShirts #coyw
- edwinvandersar1
De oplossing om nu al te kunnen starten met voetballen | The solution to be able to play football again 🤣 #joke #funny #solution #nietomdathetmoetmaaromdathetkan
- dannymakkelie
Seeing those smiles makes our day 🥰 #StayHome, keep active and stay in touch with family and friends ❤️
- liverpoolfc
Social distancing rule ... nobody else allowed in the Yellow 👌🏻🟡🐝🌼☀️🙏🏻 #TakeItSeriously #SocialDistancing #StaySafe #StanTheMan #PetalToTheMetal
- Stanislas Wawrinka
Teammates. Team meeting. Teamwork. 🙌 Trabajo en equipo. Treball en equip. 💙❤️ #CulersAtHome
- fcbarcelona
