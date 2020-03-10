Bokslegende Tyson overweegt comeback voor goede doel

@neymarjr feat. John Legend coming soon? The PSG man has found a new talent in isolation 🤔🎹
- skysports
Koop een Club mondmasker en steun het goede doel! 💪🏻 Samen tegen Corona! 💙🖤 #NoHeartNoGlory Meer | https://t.co/tZP60mp0WD
- Club Brugge KV
Een mooi gebaar van handboogschutter Sjef van den Berg 🙏 Met zijn 3D-printer maakt hij ear savers voor zorgpersoneel, zodat mondkapjes na lang gebruik niet gaan snijden in de oren 😷 #TeamNL🇳🇱 #coronacrisis @Handboogsport
- TeamNL🇳🇱
Admirable❗️Family🔎 #beloved💕 #nephews #auntsenuncles #covid_19 #stayallsave
- wout.weghorst
16 faces of varying levels of pain! No holding back from any of the riders in Race 5 of the #DigitalSwiss5...
- Velon CC
Dennis has climbed from 4th to 1st in next to no time as he takes the lead. Can anyone catch him? #DigitalSwiss5
- Velon CC
Putting my little soldiers thru that work 🤣
- patrickvanaanholt
A last big climb up to the Lukmanier Pass in today's race 5 of #thedigitalswiss5 🏔💪 Which rider has the best legs today? More information on our website https://t.co/3hRomQwqaY #TDS #DS5 #climbing #lastrace
- Tour de Suisse
Long roads & good weather
- ceylinalvarado
Can't wait to play in the https://t.co/8EqwQRoWqM NHS Charities Together Cup this Monday! A celebrity #FIFA tournament to raise money for those on the front line. More info here: https://t.co/aABkBkNCyQ #Unite4OurNHS #Changethegame #Stayathome #lynxgaming 🏡👩🏼⚕️👨🏽⚕️💙
- Vivianne Miedema
@neymarjr is getting ready to join @johnlegend on tour ⚽🎹
- 433
⛰️👴🚀4️⃣ Ojalá pronto podamos ir a por la Quinta. Mientras tanto, disfrutemos, y recordemos con mucho cariño, estas cuatro Decanas.⠀ ⠀ 💙 Qué honor y qué orgullo, @alejanvalverde. #KingOfTheArdennes #LBL @LiegeBastogneL #SeguimosConectados
- movistar_team
#OnThisDay in 2015, @EliudKipchoge won the @LondonMarathon for the first time. Since then he's taken first in the race on three more occasions. His fastest time in London came in 2019 when he clocked an impressive 2:02:37. Until next time, everyone! #StayHome
- World Athletics
Martijn Kleermaker kroont zich verrassend tot groepswinnaar bij de PDC Home Tour. De Nederlander, die eerder op de avond stuntte tegen Michael Smith, gaat op legsaldo door naar de volgende ronde. Kleermaker kon alleen doorgaan als Smith in de laatste partij met 5-2 of 5-3 won van Matt Clark en de nummer vijf van de wereld triomfeerde met 5-3.
KLEERMAKER WINS THE GROUP!🇳🇱🏆 Martijn Kleermaker has won @unibet Home Tour Group Nine! A 5-3 win for Michael Smith against Matt Clark in the final game of the night was the perfect result for the Dutchman.
- PDC Darts
Lástima no haber podido terminar nuestra meta con el título, pero hay cosas más importantes que el fútbol. Orgulloso de haber podido participar en dejar al @AFCAjax en lo alto de la liga. Además, esta temporada los campeones que se merecen todo los aplausos son ellos. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 A shame we can't complete our target of winning the title, but there are more important things than football. Proud to have been a part of taking @AFCAjax to the top of the table. This season, these are the champions who deserve all our applause.
- tagliafico3
WINNER! Martijn Kleermaker gives himself a chance of winning the group as he concludes a dominant 5-2 victory over Harry Ward! Watch all the action LIVE - https://t.co/6KOZ9IEnDF
- PDC Darts
CLARK WINS! Matt Clark makes it two wins from two as he edges Martijn Kleermaker with a 5-3 victory! Watch all the action LIVE - https://t.co/6KOZ9IEnDF
- PDC Darts
SMITH WINS! Smith hits four 180s on his way to a 5-3 victory over Harry Ward to get his first two points of the evening!
- PDC Darts
KLEERMAKER BEATS SMITH! Martijn Kleermaker produces a huge upset in the opening game of the night, coming from 3-0 down to defeat Michael Smith 5-3!
- PDC Darts
Vanmorgen had ik een samenscholing van personen in Leeuwarden. Ik gaf aan dat ze mochten kiezen: 16 personen vonden het terecht om een PV te krijgen. 9 personen wilden liever geen PV en 9 personen maakte het niets uit. Omdat er geen meerderheid was kreeg niemand een bekeuring.
- Politie Horeca Leeuwarden
TONIGHT'S LIVE DARTS! Here's what's coming up on Night Nine of the @unibet Home Tour. 🖥How to watch: https://t.co/LlnmwoqB2o
- PDC Darts
Been creative in this period 🌳⚽️
- perr_schuurs
💥 WINNER! Stefan Küng holds off Michael Matthews for victory after a thrilling finale to Race 4 of the #DigitalSwiss5! What a finish!
- Velon CC
