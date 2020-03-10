Bokslegende Tyson overweegt comeback voor goede doel Liveblog corona

Bokslegende Tyson overweegt comeback voor goede doel

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 54 minuten geleden Update: 54 minuten geleden

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
De Graafschap wil inzage in stemming
De Graafschap eist bij de KNVB volledige inzage in de stemming over promotie/degradatie. "Wij willen de stemming inzichtelijk hebben", zegt algemeen directeur Hans Martijn Ostendorp van de Doetinchemmers tegen VI. "Transparantie is een groot goed. Dat zegt de KNVB ook zelf altijd. Er leven te veel vragen om het hierbij te laten. Het gehele proces moet tegen het licht worden gehouden. De vraag is of het wel helder genoeg is geweest, ook voor de KNVB zelf. Een gedetailleerde reconstructie zou op zijn plaats zijn, zodat de waarheid aan het licht komt."
Terwijl vrijwel de gehele sportwereld stilligt, wordt er in Nicaragua 'gewoon' gebokst. Bokspromotor Rosendo Álvarez organiseert een boksavondje, waarbij zestien boksers het tegen elkaar opnemen. Naar schatting waren er 1.000 toeschouwers op het evenement afgekomen, die allen een mondmasker droegen. Tussen hen werd ook afstand bewaard.
Neymar laat tijdens de coronacrisis zien ook over andere talenten te beschikken.
@neymarjr feat. John Legend coming soon? The PSG man has found a new talent in isolation 🤔🎹

skysports
skysports
12:53 - 26 april 2020
Medische topman FIFA wil spugen en groepsknuffels verbieden
Michel D'Hooghe, voorzitter van het medische comité van de FIFA, pleit ervoor om spugen op het veld en groepsknuffels na het vieren van doelpunten te verbieden. "Je ziet vaak voetballers die spugen op het veld. Dat zit er een beetje ingebakken, maar dat zal in de toekomst waarschijnlijk moeten veranderen", zegt de Belg in het tv-programma De zevende dag. "Spugen verbieden, zou een goeie maatregel zijn, want het is hoe dan ook niet hygiënisch. Ook het vieren met een groepsknuffel zoals we dat kennen, is in de huidige omstandigheden uitgesloten."
Mike Tyson overweegt comeback voor goede doel
Bokslegende Mike Tyson denkt aan een comeback in de ring voor het goede doel. "Ik zal zorgen dat ik de goede vorm weer beet krijg", zegt de 53-jarige Amerikaan in de podcast Hotboxin'. Tyson laat verder niets weten over een datum of mogelijke tegenstander. De opbrengst van de comeback zal naar de daklozen- en drugsverslaafdenhulp gaan. In 2005 stond Tyson, in 1986 op twintigjarige leeftijd de jongste wereldkampioen in het zwaargewicht ooit, voor het laatst in de ring.
Menzo kan training hervatten in China
Stanley Menzo kan na twee weken in quarantaine in China zijn werkzaamheden hervatten als trainer van de beloften van Beijing Guoan. "Ik ben wel happy op dit moment dat ik mijn werk kan doen", zegt de oud-doelman tegen het AD. Menzo heeft geen enkele angst om zelf besmet te raken met het coronavirus. "Mijn spelers zijn net twee weken in quarantaine geweest. Als het goed is, zijn ze allemaal schoon van het virus. Onze spelers wonen allemaal op het complex en ze komen verder niet in contact met mensen van buiten, waardoor ze niet besmet zouden kunnen raken."
Viviani: 'Wielrenners vormen geen gevaar'
Elia Viviani hoopt zo snel mogelijk weer te kunnen fietsen in Italië en wijst erop dat volgens hem wielrenners geen gevaar vormen wat betreft de verspreiding van het coronavirus. "Het wielrennen moest stoppen om de toenemende druk op de ziekenhuizen te verlichten, niet omdat wielrenners het coronavirus verspreidden", zegt de sprinter tegen L'Équipe. "Het aantal besmettingen neemt af en ik denk dat we onder strikte voorwaarden weer kunnen fietsen. Wielrenners kunnen makkelijk een paar uur in hun eentje de weg op en hun normale training oppikken. Daarmee vormen we geen gevaar voor anderen."
Wout Weghorst heeft een creatieve manier gevonden om toch kraambezoek te kunnen ontvangen. De aanvaller van VfL Wolfsburg werd deze week voor de tweede keer vader.

Admirable❗️Family🔎 #beloved💕 #nephews #auntsenuncles #covid_19 #stayallsave

wout.weghorst
wout.weghorst
14:37 - 26 april 2020
Dennis wint vijfde en laatste etappe Digital Swiss 5
Rohan Dennis heeft de vijfde en laatste etappe van de Digital Swiss 5 gewonnen. De Australiër, die ook al de eerste rit won, hield nummer twee Nicholas Roche achter zich. Team Jumbo-Visma-renner Jonas Vingegaard eindigde als derde. Bauke Mollema en Wout Poels zorgden vandaag voor de Nederlandse inbreng, maar speelden geen rol van betekenis.
Thiem wil niet meebetalen aan steunfonds voor tennissers
Dominic Thiem ziet het niet zitten om mee te betalen aan het door Novak Djokovic bedachte steunfonds voor lager geklasseerde spelers, die vooral op Future-niveau spelen. "Ik ken de Future Tour goed, ik heb er twee jaar gespeeld. Er zijn daar veel spelers die niet alles over hebben voor de sport", zegt de Oostenrijkse nummer drie van de wereld tegenover Krone Zeitung. "Ik zie niet in waarom ik die spelers geld zou moeten geven. Ik geef het liever aan mensen of instellingen die het echt nodig hebben."
'KNVB vreest schadepost van 400 miljoen en trekt aan de bel bij kabinet'
De KNVB luidt de noodklok bij het kabinet vanwege de enorme financiële schade die clubs oplopen vanwege de coronacrisis, meldt de NOS. De omroep heeft een brief van directer betaald voetbal Eric Gudde in handen, waarin staat dat de bond de schade nu al raamt op zo'n 300 miljoen euro. Dat verlies kan zelfs nog met zo'n 100 miljoen euro oplopen, in het geval dat komend seizoen deels zonder publiek moet worden gespeeld. De bond vraagt de regering om 'reatieve, reële en beschikbare oplossingen voor het betaalde voetbal'.
Crystal Palace-speler Patrick van Aanholt geeft zijn kinderen boksles. Zijn zoontje blijkt over een aantal goede stoten te beschikken.
Putting my little soldiers thru that work 🤣

patrickvanaanholt
patrickvanaanholt
13:49 - 26 april 2020
Wereldkampioene veldrijden Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado geniet tijdens haar trainingsrondje van het mooie weer en het landschap.

Long roads & good weather

ceylinalvarado
ceylinalvarado
13:19 - 26 april 2020
Kleermaker viert stunt op PDC Home Tour alleen op kamer: 'Gekke ervaring'
Martijn Kleermaker vond het een aparte gewaarwording om zaterdag in het huis van zijn broer de stunt te vieren op de PDC Home Tour. De Gelderlander werd mede dankzij een zege op Michael Smith winnaar van groep 9 op het nieuwe digitale dartstoernooi. "Het was een gekke ervaring. Normaal ga je zo'n overwinning op Smith vieren met het publiek, maar nu moest ik eerst naar de presentator roepen dat het "game shot" was, nog een klein interviewtje geven en toen stond ik maar wat in mijn eentje in de kamer, zegt Kleermaker tegen NU.nl. "Ik stuurde mijn vriendin maar een appje met dat ik had gewonnen van Smith."
Dortmund-topman: 'Bundesliga ten onder als we niet spelen in mei'
De Bundesliga moet in mei worden hervat, anders stort de competitie zoals we hem nu kennen in. Dat zegt Borussia Dortmund-topman Hans-Joachim Watzke in gesprek met Sky Sports. "Als we niet gaan spelen, dan dreigen er faillissementen. Dan komen er investeerders die de clubs willen redden, maar dan moeten die clubs wel de 50+1-regel laten vallen. En dan gebeuren de dingen die we nu juist altijd willen voorkomen, zoals hoge ticketprijzen en buitensporige transfersommen." De 50+1-regel van de Bundesliga houdt in dat elke club minimaal voor 51 procent in handen moet zijn van de vereniging, zodat supporters bij grote beslissingen altijd het laatste woord hebben.
'Franse renners mogen vanaf 11 mei weer buiten trainen'
In Nederland kunnen wielrenners natuurlijk gewoon buiten trainen, maar in Frankrijk is dat sinds de totale lockdown verboden. Volgens L'Équipe mogen professionele renners vanaf 11 mei weer de weg op om te trainen. Dat mag voorlopig alleen nog individueel. De krant meldt dat de versoepeling van de maatregelen komende dinsdag door de regering zal worden aangekondigd.
Neymar gebruikt deze voetballoze periode om aan zijn pianospel te werken. Hij heeft het nummer All Of Me van John Legend al aardig onder de knie.
@neymarjr is getting ready to join @johnlegend on tour ⚽🎹

433
433
10:03 - 26 april 2020
ADO-coach Pardew: 'We dachten echt dat we het konden gaan redden'
ADO Den Haag-trainer Alan Pardew is ervan overtuigd dat de club zich alsnog veilig had gespeeld als de Eredivisie wel had mogen worden afgemaakt. Tegen Voetbal International zegt hij dat er bij de selectie nog veel vertrouwen was. "Ik zeg niet dat we alles hadden gewonnen, maar ik proefde voor de wedstrijd tegen Fortuna Sittard die werd afgelast, wel veel zelfvertrouwen. Of beter gezegd, vastberadenheid. Wij dachten echt dat we het konden gaan redden, alleen zullen we nooit weten of dat zou zijn gelukt." 
Vanwege het coronavirus gaat de wielerklassieker Luik-Bastenaken-Luik vandaag niet door. De wedstrijd is op het lijf geschreven van alleskunner Alejandro Valverde, die de wedstrijd al vier keer won.

⛰️👴🚀4️⃣ Ojalá pronto podamos ir a por la Quinta. Mientras tanto, disfrutemos, y recordemos con mucho cariño, estas cuatro Decanas.⠀ ⠀ 💙 Qué honor y qué orgullo, @alejanvalverde. #KingOfTheArdennes #LBL @LiegeBastogneL #SeguimosConectados

movistar_team
movistar_team
09:35 - 26 april 2020
'Enkele NBA-teams mogen trainingsfaciliteiten weer openen'
De NBA geeft toestemming aan enkele teams om eind volgende week hun trainingsfaciliteiten te openen voor individuele trainingen, meldt ESPN. Het gaat om de teams uit staten die in de komende week een aantal beperkende maatregelen zullen versoepelen. Een van die staten is Georga, waar de Atlanta Hawks zijn gevestigd. Groepstrainingen zijn nog altijd verboden. Volgens de NBA houdt de heropening van de faciliteiten beslist nog niet in dat de competitie snel zal worden hervat.
Everton-speler Kean in opspraak om 'lockdown party'
Everton-aanvaller Moise Kean neemt het niet zo nauw met de coronaregels in Engeland, zo blijkt. De Italiaanse voetballer plaatse zaterdag een filmpje op Snapchat waarop te zien is hoe hij in zijn huis in Cheshire feest viert. Het feestje vond vrijdagavond plaats. Volgens boulevardkrant Daily Star was op de beelden te zien hoe vrouwen lapdances en 'andere suggestieve handelingen verrichtten'. Everton laat weten 'geschokt' te zijn en kondigt disciplinaire maatregelen aan.
Ook Tadzjikistan zet streep door voetbalcompetitie
Het aantal landen waarin nog wordt gevoetbald is gereduceerd tot vier, want ook in Tadzjikistan rolt de bal voorlopig niet. De nationale voetbalbond aldaar heeft de competitie opgeschort tot 10 mei. In het Centraal-Aziatische land zijn nog geen officiële besmettingen gemeld. Er wordt nu alleen nog in Wit-Rusland, Burundi, Nicaragua en Turkmenistan gevoetbald.
Een mooie boodschap van Nicolás Tagliafico. "Jammer dat we ons doel om de titel te pakken niet kunnen voltooien, maar er zijn belangrijkere dingen dan voetbal. Trots dat ik er een aandeel in had om Ajax naar de kop van de ranglijst te leiden. Maar dit seizoen zijn dit de kampioenen die al ons applaus verdienen", doelt de linskback van Ajax op de medewerkers in de zorg.

Lástima no haber podido terminar nuestra meta con el título, pero hay cosas más importantes que el fútbol. Orgulloso de haber podido participar en dejar al @AFCAjax en lo alto de la liga. Además, esta temporada los campeones que se merecen todo los aplausos son ellos. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 A shame we can't complete our target of winning the title, but there are more important things than football. Proud to have been a part of taking @AFCAjax to the top of the table. This season, these are the champions who deserve all our applause.

tagliafico3
tagliafico3
20:44 - 25 april 2020
Arsenal hervat volgende week training
De spelers van Arsenal krijgen toestemming om de training te hervatten in Londen. "We zullen dat doen met strikt respect voor de richtlijnen om de verspreiding van het coronavirus tegen te houden. De spelers zullen te allen tijde de afgesproken sociale afstand respecteren", aldus een woordvoerder van de Engelse club.
Nicaragua organiseert bokstoernooi met fans
In Nicaragua gaat vandaag 'gewoon' een bokstoernooi van start. Tweevoudig wereldkampioen Rosendo Alvarez organiseert een boksavond met publiek die live op televisie wordt uitgezonden. "Wij zijn hier niet bang voor dat virus en er is geen quarantaine. De drie mensen die gestorven zijn kwamen van het buitenland en niemand in het land is tot nu besmet", laat Alvarez weten. "We moeten boksen, want Nicaragua is een arm land. Boksers moeten eten. Ze kunnen niet thuis blijven zitten en wachten."
Giri pakt eerste punt bij Carlsen Invitational
Anish Giri sleept in de vierde ronde van de Magnus Carlsen Invitiational zijn eerste punt binnen. De Nederlander speelt bij het digitale schaaktoernooi over vijf rapidpartijen met 2,5-2,5 gelijk tegen de Chinees Ding Liren. Giri staat zevende en is zo goed als kansloos voor de halve finales. De Noorse wereldkampioen Carlsen gaat met elf punten aan de leiding en is morgen de tegenstander van Giri.
Montpellier-speler Sambia niet langer in coma
De situatie van Montpellier-speler Junior Sambia is inmiddels iets verbeterd. De middenvelder, die is besmet met het coronavirus, werd in een kunstmatige coma gehouden, maar ademt inmiddels weer zelfstandig. "Ze zijn gestopt met de beademing. Het is een lang proces, maar hij is niet langer in coma", laat zijn zaakwaarnemer Frédéric Guerra weten aan RTL Foot. "Het gaat de goede kant op, daar is geen twijfel over. Hij ademt weer zelfstandig, dat is positief."
Stemming over stoppen Belgische competitie uitgesteld
De onzekerheid over het stoppen van de Belgische competitie zal waarschijnlijk nog tot 4 mei voortduren. De raad van bestuur van de Pro League zal op de algemene vergadering van komende maandag vragen om de stemming over het beëindigen van de competitie uit te stellen, zo is besloten na een videocall. Begin april kwam de raad van bestuur van de Pro League al tot het besluit om het seizoen vanwege de coronacrisis vroegtijdig stop te zetten, maar de clubs wachten nog op duidelijkheid van de nationale veiligheidsraad.
Kleermaker stunt tegen Smith bij Home Tour
Martijn Kleermaker zorgt voor een stunt in zijn openingspartij van de PDC Home Tour. De Nederlander komt met 0-3 achter tegen Michael Smith, maar staat daarna geen legs meer af tegen de nummer vijf van de wereld: 5-3.
Ajax-verdediger Perr Schuurs werkt tijdens de coronacrisis op creatieve wijze aan zijn kopvaardigheden.
Been creative in this period 🌳⚽️

perr_schuurs
perr_schuurs
19:44 - 25 april 2020
Spelers Aston Villa leveren deel salaris in
Anwar El Ghazi en zijn ploeggenoten bij Aston Villa leveren de komende vier maanden 25 procent van hun salaris in. Ook de trainers en het management van de Premier League-club doen dat om 'The Villans' te helpen tijdens de coronacrisis. Over vier maanden worden de maatregelen opnieuw bekeken.
Duizenden ondertekenen petitie voor promotie Cambuur en De Graafschap
Ruim 3.800 mensen ondertekenen een petitie om zowel SC Cambuur als De Graafschap alsnog te laten promoveren naar de Eredivisie. De twee clubs kregen gisteren van de KNVB te horen dat ze ook volgend seizoen in de Keuken Kampioen Divisie uitkomen, ondanks dat de koploper en de nummer twee een ruime voorsprong op de concurrentie hadden.
Jumbo-Visma grijpt net naast ritzege in virtuele Giro
Jumbo-Visma slaagt er net niet in om de derde etappe van de virtuele Giro d'Italia te winnen. Timo Roosen en Christoph Pfingsten zijn over 26,9 kilometer op Circuit San Daniele del Friuli 25 seconden langzamer dan Veljko Stojnic en Andrea Bartolozzi, die uitkomen voor Vini Zabú-KTM. Domenico Pozzovivo is de snelste renner van de dag. Bij de vrouwen gaat Ellen van Dijk samen met Audrey Cordon Ragot namens Trek-Segafredo met de zege aan de haal.
Mogelijk alleen elite in marathon van Londen
De marathon van Londen overweegt alleen een wedstrijd te houden voor elitelopers. "Dat is een van de vele scenario's die we bekijken", laat wedstrijddirecteur Hugh Brasher weten aan de BBC. "We moeten naar het totaalplaatje kijken, met 750.000 toeschouwers, de medische kant, de liefdadigheidsinstellingen. Er zijn wel tien scenario's denkbaar en die veranderen voortdurend." De Londense marathon werd vanwege de coronacrisis al verzet van 26 april naar 4 oktober en telt normaal gesproken 43.000 deelnemers.

