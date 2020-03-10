Belgische Veiligheidsraad stelt beslissing over sport uit Liveblog corona

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Belgische Veiligheidsraad stelt beslissing over sportwedstrijden uit
De Nederlandse profclubs weten sinds gistermiddag waar ze aan toe zijn, maar hun Belgische collega's moeten nog even wachten. De Belgische Veiligheidsraad heeft de beslissing over het wel of niet organiseren van sportwedstrijden namelijk met een week uitgesteld. De Pro League zou maandag met alle clubs in overleg gaan over wat er met de competitie moet gebeuren, maar die vergadering wordt nu mogelijk uitgesteld. De beslissing van de Veiligheidsraad heeft natuurlijk ook invloed op de organisatie van wielerwedstrijden.
Superster LeBron James werkt hard om fit te blijven voor het geval het NBA-seizoen toch nog wordt hervat.

All band and core work! Let’s work folks! Who with me??? #StriveforGreatness🚀

PSV-directie levert 20 procent van salaris in
De directie van PSV gaat per direct 20 procent van het salaris inleveren om zo de financiële schade te beperken voor de club tijdens de coronavirus. De hoogste bazen bij de Eindhovenaren doen dat zolang er wedstrijden zonder publiek worden gespeeld, wat de club enkele miljoenen aan inkomsten scheelt. "Ik vind dat wij als eerste een gebaar moeten maken, omdat sponsoren door een moeilijke periode gaan en ook van de fans het nodige wordt gevraagd", zegt algemeen directeur Toon Gerbrands bij Op1.
Luton ontslaat volledige technische staf
Luton Town neemt verregaande maatregelen door de coronacrisis. Het bestuur van de Championship-club ontslaat de voltallige technische staf. Manager Graeme Jones en zijn drie assistenten zijn daardoor in één klap werkloos. Luton, dat moet vrezen voor degradatie naar de League One, wil hiermee alvast een begin maken met een ingrijpende bezuinigingsoperatie.
UFC keert op 9 mei terug met evenement zonder publiek in Florida
De UFC zal over twee weken weer beginnen met het houden van MMA-gevechten. De Amerikaanse bond organiseert in mei drie evenementen in Florida, zonder publiek. De UFC keert op 9 mei terug met UFC 249 in de VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Daarna volgen er in datzelfde (lege) stadion in het noorden van Florida nog evenementen op 13 mei en 16 mei.
Ibrahimovic gaat gewoon verder met scoren
Coronacrisis of niet, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gaat gewoon verder met scoren. De Zweedse superster is dit keer trefzeker in een vriendschappelijke wedstrijd in een lege Tele2 Arena van teams die werden gevormd door spelers van Hammarby, Bajans en IK Frey. Ibrahimovic is deels eigenaar van Hammarby en traint sinds kort mee bij die club omdat het voetbal in Italië, waar hij speelt bij AC Milan, nog voor onbepaalde tijd stilligt.
Spaanse voetbalbond maakt wel gebruik van promotie en degradatie
De Spaanse voetbalbond RFEF volgt niet het voorbeeld van de KNVB en maakt wel gebruik van promotie en degradatie als ook bij hen de competitie noodgedwongen moet worden gestaakt. Er zullen hoe dan ook drie clubs promoveren vanuit de Segunda Division A en drie clubs degraderen uit La Liga. Op basis van de huidige ranglijsten zou dat goed nieuws zijn voor Cádiz, Real Zaragoza en Almería en slecht nieuws voor Real Mallorca, Leganés en Espanyol.
Roche wint na diskwalificatie Latour
Nicolas Roche heeft de derde etappe van de digitale Ronde van Zwitserland gewonnen, maar het verhaal van de dag is de diskwalificatie van Pierre Latour. De renner van AG2R La Mondiale leek hard op weg naar de zege, maar hij verdween aan het begin van de slotklim plotseling compleet van de radar en werd even later door de organisatie uit de uitslag geschrapt wegens technische problemen met de hometrainer. Roche profiteerde.
Groenewoud alsnog winnares op Weissensee
Marijke Groenewoud wordt alsnog tot winnares van de Aart Koopmans Memorial op de Weissensee uitgeroepen. De marathonschaatsster was in beroep gegaan tegen de rode kaart die ze na afloop van de jury had gekregen. De tuchtcommissie van de KNSB oordeelt dat de rode kaarten van Groenewoud en ook Carien Kleibeuker ongegrond waren. Volgens de commissie is oneerlijk en onsportief gedrag van de twee schaatssters niet bewezen.
Handballers krijgen geen ticket voor WK
De Nederlandse handballers krijgen geen ticket voor het WK 2021 in Egypte. Nederland was nog een play-off verwijderd van deelname. De ploeg van bondscoach Erlingur Richardsson moest afrekenen met Oostenrijk, maar de die duels gaan vanwege het coronavirus niet door. De EHF bepaalt dat het resultaat op het EK van begin dit jaar de doorslag geeft en daarop werd Oranje zeventiende en Oostenrijk achtste.
Handbalsters zeker van deelname aan EK
De Nederlandse handbalsters zijn zeker van deelname aan het EK 2020 in Denemarken en Noorwegen. De Europese handbalbond EHF besluit de laatste vier rondes in de EK-kwalificatie te schappen en de tickets te verdelen op basis van het vorige EK. Nederland eindigde toen, in 2018, als derde en dat is ruim voldoende voor deelname dit jaar.
FIFA maakt 139 miljoen euro over aan bonden
De FIFA maakt een bedrag van in totaal 150 miljoen dollar (bijna 139 miljoen euro) over naar de 211 aangesloten nationale bonden. Daarmee wil de wereldvoetbalbond de landen helpen tijdens de coronacrisis. "De pandemie zorgt voor ongehoorde uitdagingen voor de hele voetbalgemeenschap en als wereldvoetbalbond is het de plicht van de FIFA om degenen te ondersteunen die dat acuut nodig hebben", zegt voorzitter Gianni Infantino van de FIFA.
Spaanse spelersvakbond kritisch op plan om spelers te testen
De Spaanse spelersvakbond is uiterst kritisch op het plan om de spelers uit de La Liga en de Seguna Division A te testen op het coronavirus. De Spaanse voetbalbond hoopt bij een positieve uitkomst beide competities op korte termijn te hervatten. "Wij willen erop wijzen dat voetballers duidelijk hebben gemaakt dat andere groepen in de samenleving meer behoefte hebben aan tests en toegang tot medische apparatuur", zegt de spelersvakbond.
FIA mag besluiten nemen als meerderheid F1-teams instemt
De FIA voert een ingrijpende wijziging door in de reglementen van de Formule 1. Vanaf heden mag de internationale autosportfederatie belangrijke besluiten nemen als de meerderheid van de teams haar goedkeuring geeft. Eerder kon een besluit alleen worden genomen als alle renstallen in de koningsklasse van de autosport ermee instemden. Vanwege de coronacrisis voelt de FIA zich geroepen om daar verandering in te brengen.
Marko: F1-seizoen start met twee races in Oostenrijk
Adviseur Helmut Marko van Red Bull Racing weet het zeker: De start van het nieuwe Formule 1-seizoen zal op 5 juli plaatsvinden in Oostenrijk en een week later wordt ook de tweede Grand Prix verreden op de Red Bull Ring. Hij zegt tegen Ö3 dat de twee races achter gesloten deuren worden afgewerkt, dus zonder fans en journalisten. De eerstvolgende Grand Prix die echter nu nog op de kalender staat, is die van Frankrijk op 28 juni.
Tristan Wirfs is in de eerste ronde van de NFL Draft als dertiende gekozen. De gebruikelijke show in Las Vegas kon niet doorgaan, maar Wirfs wilde zijn moeder verrassen. Daarom creëerde hij een rodelopermoment in de tuin van zijn moeder.
American Footballspeler verrast moeder met rodelopermoment in tuin
American Footballspeler verrast moeder met rodelopermoment in tuin
Duitse bekerfinale tot nader order uitgesteld
De finale van de DFB-Pokal krijgt een nieuwe datum. De eindstrijd zou op 23 mei gespeeld worden, maar de Duitse voetbalbond streeft er nu naar om de wedstrijd voor 30 juni op het programma te zetten. Er zal in ieder geval geen publiek aanwezig zijn in het Olympiastadion in Berlijn. Er moeten met Bayern München-Eintracht Frankfurt en FC Saarbrücken-Bayer Leverkusen nog wel twee halve finales afgewerkt worden.
WK beachvolleybal 2021 uitgesteld
Het WK beachvolleybal van 2021 in Rome wordt met een jaar uitgesteld om een overlapping met de Olympische Spelen in Tokio te voorkomen. "Wij geloven dat het verplaatsen van het WK 2021 de beste oplossing is gezien het uitstel van de Olympische Spelen van Tokio. We zijn ook heel erg blij dat het evenement in Italië blijft, een land met een rijke sportgeschiedenis", zegt Ary Graça, voorzitter van de internationale volleybalfederatie.
Klaasen plaatst extra camera na beschuldiging
Jelle Klaasen is teleurgesteld dat hij wordt beschuldigd van vals spel in zijn partij van gisteren tijdens de PDC Home Tour en gaat daarom een extra op het dartbord gerichte camera bij hem thuis plaatsen. "Ik verander de set-up op mijn kamer de volgende keer dat ik in actie moet komen: één extra camera zodat ik alles ook voor mezelf kan opnemen en extra materiaal heb dat extra scherp zal zijn, haha. Misschien ook een goede tip voor iedereen die digitaal darts speelt", schrijft Klaasen op Twitter.
Ajax doet donatie aan Amsterdam UMC
Een mooi gebaar van Ajax: de koploper in de Eredivisie doet een "gulle donatie" aan het Amsterdam UMC, zo meldt het ziekenhuis. De donatie is bedoeld voor het Corona Research Fonds, dat is opgericht om fondsen te werven waarmee onderzoekers van het Amsterdam UMC in staat worden gesteld om wetenschappelijk onderzoek te doen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Het is onbekend welk bedrag Ajax schenkt aan het Amsterdam UMC.
Drenthe ook in 2021 gastheer NK wielrennen
Hoewel de KNWU bij voorbaat niet uitsluit dat de NK wielrennen dit jaar nog wordt ingehaald, heeft de wielerbond al wel bepaald dat Drenthe ook volgend jaar de NK mag organiseren. "Een Nederlands kampioenschap moet een feest voor wielerminnend Nederland zijn en dat is op dit moment niet mogelijk", aldus gedeputeerde Henk Brink van de provincie Drenthe. "Er is daarom besloten om het geplande Nederlands kampioenschap wielrennen voor alle voor dit jaar beoogde categorieën op de VAM-berg in de provincie Drenthe door te schuiven naar 2021."
De KNVB gaat vrijdag om 14.30 uur om tafel met de clubs in het betaald voetbal. Er moet een antwoord komen op de volgende vragen: 

  • Wordt er een kampioen uitgeroepen?
  • Hoe worden de Europese tickets verdeeld? 
  • Hoe zit het met de promotie/degradatie-regeling?
KNWU zoekt voorlopig niet meer naar nieuwe data NK wielrennen
De Nederlandse wielerbond KNWU zoekt voorlopig niet meer naar nieuwe data om de NK wielrennen nog dit jaar in te halen. "Een NK is pas aan de orde wanneer de gezondheidssituatie in Nederland onder controle is en wanneer de maatschappij weer meer kan functioneren", aldus algemeen directeur Thorwald Veneberg. "Mocht de situatie in Nederland zich dusdanig positief ontwikkelen én blijken dat de daarvoor benodigde ruimte op de kalender beschikbaar is, dan wordt er tegen die tijd een afweging gemaakt of het mogelijk en wenselijk is om nog dit jaar een NK te organiseren."
Royal Antwerp wil competitie wél hervatten
Het lijkt zo goed als zeker dat de hoogste voetbalcompetitie in België vanwege de coronacrisis niet wordt afgemaakt, maar Royal Antwerp FC weigert zich erbij neer te leggen. De huidige nummer vier van de Jupiler Pro League ziet niet in waarom het seizoen definitief gestaakt moet worden. "Ik pleit ervoor om ten laatste op 1 juli opnieuw te beginnen", zegt Antwerp-voorzitter Paul Gheysens tegen Sporza. "Uiteraard achter gesloten deuren, zolang de virologen dat zeggen. Maar ik zou het huidige seizoen nog uitspelen."
Klaasen naar volgende ronde PDC Home Tour
Jelle Klaasen plaatst zich voor de volgende ronde van de PDC Home Tour. De Nederlander wint zijn eerste twee partijen, waarna hij in zijn laatste wedstrijd een nipte nederlaag lijdt. Hierdoor is Klaasen afhankelijk van het resultaat van Gabriel Clemens, maar de Duitser verliest in zijn slotpartij met 4-5 van de Noord-Ier Gavin Carlin.
Klaasen door nederlaag in afwachting
Jelle Klaasen gaat in zijn laatste partij van de PDC Home Tour verrassend onderuit. 'The Cobra' moet zijn meerdere erkennen in de Engelsman Ryan Meikle: 4-5. Desondanks blijft Klaasen dankzij een net iets beter legsaldo wel koploper, maar moet hij het resultaat van de partij tussen Gabriel Clemens en Gavin Carlin afwachten. Als de Duitser een leg verliest, is Klaasen wel zeker van een plek in de volgende ronde.
Coronavirus · donderdag om 22:25
EK atletiek in Parijs geschrapt
De EK atletiek van komende zomer in Parijs wordt volledig van de kalender gehaald. Bovendien wordt het toernooi in 2021 niet ingehaald. De Europese atletiekbond en het organisatiecomité hebben naar alle mogelijkheden gekeken om de EK te verplaatsen, maar de coronacrisis maakt dat onmogelijk. Het evenement stond van 25 tot en met 30 augustus op het programma.
Klaasen begint Home Tour met winst
Jelle Klaasen kent een goede start tijdens de PDC Home Tour. 'The Cobra' zet in zijn eerste groepswedstrijd van het digitale dartstoernooi de Noord-Ier Gavin Carlin met 5-2 opzij. Later op de avond neemt Klaasen het nog op tegen de Duitser Gabriel Clemens en de Engelsman Ryan Meikle.
Spartak en Zenit bieden stadions aan
Spartak Moskou en FC Zenit stellen beide hun stadion beschikbaar voor het inrichten van noodkampen. De twee accommodaties zijn volgens de Russische clubs qua bereikbaarheid en uitrusting zeer geschikt als tijdelijke opvangplek voor coronapatiënten. "Dokters en ander verplegend personeel kunnen in beide complexen goed hun werk doen."
Deadline seizoensslot Serie A opgeschoven
De Serie A krijgt een maand extra de tijd om het seizoen af te ronden. De Italiaanse voetbalbond (FIGC) besluit de deadline voor het beëindigen van het Serie A-seizoen op te schuiven van 30 juni naar 2 augustus. FIGC-voorzitter Gabriele Gravina benadrukt tijdens een vergadering met Minister van Sport Vincenzo Spadafora nogmaals dat hij de competitie wil uitspelen.
Kruijswijk: 'INEOS uitgebreid geanalyseerd'
Steven Kruijswijk en Laurens De Plus willen dit jaar met Jumbo-Visma nog altijd de Tour de France winnen, al is het nog onduidelijk of de Franse wielerronde doorgaat. De Nederlandse ploeg start sowieso met drie kopmannen en heeft concurrent Team INEOS stevig onder de loep genomen. "Wij hebben ze, net als ze in het voetbal doen, uitgebreid geanalyseerd. We weten waar we hen eventueel pijn kunnen doen", vertelt Kruijswijk in een interview met Het Laatste Nieuws.
Noodlijdende F1-teams krijgen financiële hulp
Enkele Formule 1-teams die in de problemen zitten door de coronacrisis, krijgen financiële hulp. Liberty Media, eigenaar van de koningsklasse in de autosport, maakt premies voor later in het seizoen voortijdig over. Het is onbekend welke ploegen een financiële injectie krijgen. Verschillende teams, waaronder McLaren, Williams en Renault, stuurden een deel van hun personeel de afgelopen maand al op verlof.
De Graafschap-icoon Overgoor (75) overleden
Droevig nieuws: De Graafschap-icoon Henk Overgoor is op 75-jarige leeftijd overleden aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus. De oud-verdediger lag ruim twee weken op de intensive care. Overgoor speelde van 1965 tot en met 1980 bijna vierhonderd wedstrijden voor de Doetinchemmers. Alleen John Leeuwerik, Ron Olyslager en Jan Vreman kwamen vaker uit voor De Graafschap.
Burgemeester wil onderzoek naar Liverpool-Atlético
Burgemeester Steve Rotheram van Liverpool wil dat er een onafhankelijk onderzoek wordt ingesteld naar het doorgaan van het Champions League-duel tussen Liverpool en Atlético Madrid. De wedstrijd van 11 maart op Anfield wordt als een van de oorzaken gezien voor de verspreiding van het coronavirus in de Engelse stad. Het stadion was die avond uitverkocht met 51.000 Engelse supporters en 3.000 uit Madrid afgereisde Spaanse fans.
'La Liga wil alle spelers en trainers testen'
La Liga wil dat alle spelers en trainers dagelijks worden getest op het coronavirus vanaf het moment dat de trainingen worden hervat. Dat wordt duidelijk uit een protocol dat de competitieorganisatoren hebben opgesteld en dat in handen is gekomen van persbureau AP. Het is nog onbekend wanneer de trainingen in Spanje weer kunnen worden hervat.
Mikhail Kukushkin is weliswaar de nummer 91 van de wereld, maar de Kazach heeft duidelijk nogal moeite met de challenge van Roger Federer.
The Federer #tennisathome challenge. Expectation vs Reality By World No. 91 @kukushkin_mikhail 😂 #expectationvsreality #tennis #atptour

'Arsenal wijst vier spelers op richtlijnen'
Arsenal tikt vier spelers op de vingers omdat ze zich niet aan de richtlijnen omtrent het coronavirus hebben gehouden, zo meldt de BBC. Het gaat om Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pépé en Granit Xhaka. Lacazette kwam te dicht in de buurt van iemand die zijn auto schoonmaakte, terwijl David Luiz en Xhaka elkaar hadden opgezocht in een park en Pépé op een pleintje voetbalde met enkele vrienden.
