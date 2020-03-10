Baas atletiekbond verwacht snel uitsluitsel over Spelen

𝙃𝙀𝙏 𝙄𝙎: 𝙁𝙀𝙔𝙀𝙉𝙊𝙊𝙍𝘿! ✅ @pierrevh17 #feypsv2002
Deze cijfers... Laten we met zijn allen deze lijn doorbreken! Denk goed na. Niet alleen voor jezelf, maar juist ook voor anderen. #houafstand #blijfthuis #stayhome #staysafe #corona #covid19Nederland
Lorenzo Sanz, oud-voorzitter van Real Madrid, is op 76-jarige leeftijd overleden aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus, meldt zijn zoon via Twitter. Sanz werd dinsdag in kritieke toestand opgenomen in het ziekenhuis en in kunstmatige coma gehouden, zo werd eerder vandaag bekend. Onder leiding van Sanz, die van 1995 tot 2000 voorzitter was van De Koninklijke, won Real twee keer de Champions League (1998 en 2000), het WK voor clubteams (1998) en de Spaanse landstitel (1997).
Acaba de fallecer mi padre. No se merecía este final y de esta manera. Se va una de las personas más buenas,valientes,y trabajadoras que he visto en mi vida. Su familia y el Real Madrid eran su pasión. Mi madre y mis hermanos hemos disfrutado de todos sus momentos con orgullo DEP
Wat een spanning, wat een sfeer... Eén ding is zeker: er gaat vanavond een Nederlandse club naar de halve finale van de UEFA Cup. Maar welke? In Eindhoven werd het vorige week 1-1, over een half uurtje de return... ▶️ https://t.co/WoR3ij0wSu #feypsv2002 | #FeyenoordThuis
Paulo Dybala is positief getest op het coronavirus. Dat laat de Argentijnse voetbalster van Juventus weten via zijn eigen officiële kanalen. Dybala zegt dat hij het goed maakt. Dybala is de derde speler bij de regerend landskampioen in Italië die besmet is met het virus, na Blaise Matuidi en Daniele Rugani. Dybala, wiens vriendin Oriana ook besmet is, heeft 29 interlands achter zijn naam staan bij het Argentijnse elftal.
Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.
No more football at home, no problem😜We’re getting better at this 🧻 #StayAtHomeChallenge (Stay tuned for pt. 2 👀)
The Hulk is BACK 👊 @HulkHulkenberg will race in Bahrain's #VirtualGP 🏁 🚨 Watch it LIVE 🚨 🕗 Sunday, 20:00 GMT 📺 #F1 YouTube & Twitch
If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world. #staysafe #playinside #playfortheworld
Voor jullie. 🏥♥️ #KlassiekApplaus 👏
12 years ago there was a Milano-Sanremo. And I won it. Unfortunately, but very logical gives the situation, today there is no race. 😢 @milanosanremo_official What will be with the other races this season? Will there be Olympic Games? Will there be a Tour the France? I will give my insights at 5pm today live at @sporza.be. Everybody can ask questions and I’ll try to answer them. #Stayathome #cycling 📸 @tdwsport
While racing is what we love, it's important to put everyone's health and safety first. Thanks for your support and #TakeCARe fans! ♥️ . #circuitzandvoort
We feel you, @falcao 😂🍽 @loreleitaron
👏 | @Feyenoord en @AFCAjax bedanken de mensen in de zorg. @ErasmusMC
✅ The Boss 🧻 #StayAtHomeChallenge 👇🏼 Zet jouw video in Story en tag @azalkmaar. . . #StayAtHome #corona
Safely landed back in Beijing to finish out the CBA season! Excited to hoop again, but leaving the bay worried and with a heavy heart for the sick, the jobless and all those fighting fear, anxiety and stress over the unknown future. Shoutout to our medical staff in the 50 states for working tirelessly and everyone keep doing your part in slowing the virus! It's been an awesome 2 months camped out in the gym...basketball has never been more meaningful. The world needs basketball now more than ever. I still remember when I went through my toughest moments and worst injuries, you guys were there for me. I hope to return the favor. As all you beloved fans told me the day after my knee injury, keep fighting bc we're #NeverDone ❤️ #14dayquarantine #airportcouchesarenttoobad
I’ve been staying at home and practicing social distancing. I want to make sure I’m doing my part during these uncertain times. Your actions matter and to #stayhome is one thing we can do to flatten the curve. Thank you @voguemagazine and Anna for raising awareness to make sure we take care of one another, even if it’s from your couch. And thank you to all who are out there taking care of us outside of your own home.
Ook onze dierenvriendjes moeten even “wennen” dat we hele dagen thuis zijn. Alhoewel..Mijn katten die doen niet anders nu, dan wanneer ik thuiskom van training, dan wanneer ik thuiskom na 3 weken trainingskamp 🙃🤨😹 wel mooie uitdaging voor baasjes (honden, want Katten hebben personeel 🙈) om meteen het obesitas probleem van de huisdieren een beetje aan te pakken 🤪😂
In het weekend waarin de Klassieker had moeten worden gespeeld slaan Feyenoord en Ajax de handen in elkaar om alle zorgverleners in Nederland te bedanken voor hun inzet. De clubs doen dat met een gezamenlijke advertentie in de ochtendbladen. "Hand op hand voor onze dapp're strijders in de zorg" is natuurlijk een verwijzing naar de clubliederen van beide.
Voor alle dapp’re strijders… ❤️ #KlassiekApplaus 👏
A global crisis almost ensured that we couldn't be together. So that's why we got married last tuesday!! 💍 Few months earlier than planned... But when life gives you lemons.... 🍋🍋➡ 🥤 . . Baby, nothing ever will be regular with you and I love you for it, more than you'll ever know ❤️ . . #GotMarriedACrossTheKebabHut 📸 : @heldenmagazine
