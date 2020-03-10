Baas atletiekbond verwacht snel uitsluitsel over Spelen Liveblog coronavirus

Baas atletiekbond verwacht snel uitsluitsel over Spelen

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: een uur geleden Update: een uur geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
'Komende dagen en weken duidelijkheid over Spelen'
Volgens Sebastien Coe, voorzitter van de internationale atletiekfederatie, wordt snel duidelijk wat er met de Olympische Spelen gaan gebeuren. "Dat kan in de komende dagen en weken al gebeuren", schrijft hij in een verklaring aan het Amerikaanse persbureau Reuters. De Spelen staan vooralsnog gepland van 24 juli tot en met 9 augustus in het Japanse Tokio, maar door de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus roepen veel sportbonden op het evenement uit te stellen. "We moeten de Olympische Spelen niet ten koste van alles houden, zeker niet ten koste van de veiligheid van atleten. Niemand wil dit zo, de atleten niet en de fans ook niet."
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
In navolging van wielerbond KNWU moet sportkoepel NOC*NSF oproepen tot een uitstel van de Olympische Spelen van komende zomer in Japan.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Polling vanuit Italië: 'Voel me een bofkont'
Judoka Kim Polling is een van de vele Nederlandse sporters die door de coronacrisis noodgedwongen thuis moeten trainen om fit te blijven voor de Olympische Spelen. De geboren Groningse woont ook nog in het door het COVID-19-virus geteisterde Noord-Italië, maar ze vindt dat ze ten opzichte van andere topsporters juist in een luxepositie zit. "Ik heb de mazzel dat mijn vriend ook een judoka is, waardoor we mooi samen kunnen trainen. We kunnen alles ook thuis doen. Als je mijn situatie vergelijkt met die van andere topsporters, dan voel ik me echt een bofkont", zegt de 29-jarige Polling in gesprek met NU.nl.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Harit krijgt reprimande na bezoek shishabar
Amine Harit heeft een reprimande gekregen van de clubleiding van Schalke 04 voor het bezoeken van een shishabar. De 22-jarige middenvelder werd in de nacht van donderdag op vrijdag gespot in een waterpijpcafé toen de politie het pand wilde sluiten vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Het was een fout, dat weet hij nu", aldus technisch directeur Jochen Schneider in de Duitse krant BILD. "Ik heb hem opnieuw uitgelegd hoe serieus de huidige situatie is. In deze crisistijd zijn dingen die gisteren normaal waren nu niet meer acceptabel."
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Ex-preses Real Madrid in coma door coronavirus
Lorenzo Sanz, oud-voorzitter van Real Madrid, ligt in kritieke toestand in het ziekenhuis door het coronavirus, meldt zijn zoon via Twitter. Sanz (76) verblijft momenteel op de intensive care en wordt kunstmatig in coma gehouden. Onder leiding van Sanz, die tussen 1995 en 2000 de scepter zwaaide bij De Koninklijke, won Real Madrid twee keer de Champions League, het WK voor clubs en de Spaanse landstitel.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Ook AC Milan-icoon Maldini positief getest op virus
Paolo Maldini is positief getest op het coronavirus. De technisch directeur van AC Milan vertoont ook symptomen van het besmettelijke virus en blijft ook de komende weken in zelfquarantaine, laat de Italiaanse club weten in een persbericht. Ook de zoon van Maldini, Daniel, heeft een positieve test afgelegd. Hij speelt in de jeugdopleiding van AC Milan. Maldini is een clubicoon in San Siro en speelde 647 officiële wedstrijden bij de Rossoneri.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Wielerbond vindt doorgaan Spelen 'onverantwoord'
Wielerbond KNWU wil dat de Olympische Spelen van komende zomer in Japan worden uitgesteld. Daarmee is de KNWU de eerste Nederlandse sportbond die zich uitspreekt tegen het doorgaan van de Spelen vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus. "In de huidige omstandigheden in de wereld achten wij het onverstandig en bijna onverantwoord dat atleten en hun begeleiders hier en in de rest van de wereld zich onder vreselijk moeilijke en ongezonde omstandigheden blijven voorbereiden op de Spelen", zegt KNWU-voorzitter Marcel Wintels tegen persbureau ANP.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Ook Brazilië roept op tot uitstel Olympische Spelen
Ook het Braziliaans olympisch comité (COB) roept op tot een jaar uitstel van de Olympische Spelen, die van 24 juli tot 9 augustus op het programma staan in Japan. Volgens COB-president Paulo Wanderley moeten atleten over de hele wereld zich in de beste omstandigheden kunnen voorbereiden op de Spelen. Door de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus kunnen veel topsporters niet trainen op topsportlocaties en liggen alle sportevenementen stil. Het international olympisch comité (IOC) wil nog niet denken aan uitstel, ondanks oproepen uit onder meer de Verenigde Staten (zwembond), Spanje en het Verenigd Koninkrijk (atletiekbond).
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Cagliari stelt trainingen toch uit na kritiek
De voetballers van Cagliari hervatten maandag toch niet de groepstraining. De club uit de Italiaanse Serie A zou aanvankelijk na dit weekend gaan trainen na een wekenlange onderbreking door de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus, maar kreeg de laatste dagen veel kritiek op het plan van trainer Walter Zenga. Cagliari heeft de spelers tot 1 april naar huis gestuurd. De Italiaanse spelersvakbond wil de trainingsactiviteiten in groepsverband tot zeker 5 april staken. Italië is met 4.825 doden wereldwijd het zwaarst getroffen door het coronavirus.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Juventus: Dybala vertoont geen symptomen
In een verklaring op zijn officiële website geeft Juventus meer details vrij over de positieve test van Paulo Dybala op het coronavirus. Volgens de club vertoont de Argentijnse aanvallende middenvelder geen symptomen van het besmettelijke virus en verblijft hij sinds 11 maart op vrijwillige basis in thuisquarantaine. Juventus zegt hem zoals altijd te blijven monitoren.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Ook Juventus-speler Costa terug naar thuisland
In navolging van Gonzalo Higuaín is ook Juventus-speler Douglas Costa teruggekeerd naar zijn thuisland, meldt het doorgaans goed ingevoerde Goal. De Braziliaan verliet enkele uren geleden vrijwillig het isolement in Italië, dat het zwaarst getroffen is door de coronacrisis en in de afgelopen 24 uur een recordaantal doden (793) noteerde. Het is nog onduidelijk wanneer de trainingen bij Juventus, waar Matthijs de Ligt negatief testte op het coronavirus, worden hervat.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:15
Besmette voetballer: 'Coronavirus wordt onderschat'
Manolo Gabbiadini waakt voor onderschatting in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De voetballer van de Italiaanse club Sampdoria was de tweede speler in de Serie A die het besmettelijke virus opliep, terwijl hij minimale klachten had. "Ik denk dat veel meer mensen besmet kunnen zijn zonder dat zij dat weten", zegt Gabbiadini tegen La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Ik heb zelf ook geen idee hoe ik het virus heb opgelopen. Dit gevecht kan dus alleen gewonnen worden met sociaal isolement, het respecteren van de regels en zelfisolatie. Ik denk dat iedereen het probleem wat onderschat heeft en er niemand was die dacht dat dit een pandemie zou worden."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:00
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:45
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:16
Lewandowski doneert 1 miljoen euro aan instellingen
Robert Lewandowski scoort niet alleen binnen de lijnen, maar ook daarbuiten punten. De Poolse spits van Bayern München doneert met zijn vrouw Anna 1 miljoen euro voor de inzamelingsactie van zijn teamgenoten Joshua Kimmich en Leon Goretzka, die de opbrengst storten op de rekeningen van liefdadigheidsinstellingen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:01
Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic afgelast
De Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic is afgelast. De organisatie van de wielerkoers in de Utrechtse plaats, die verreden zou worden op 9 mei, heeft het besluit genomen vanwege de ontwikkelingen rondom het coronavirus. Tot 1 mei zijn alle wielerkoersen door de internationale wielerfederatie UCI afgelast. "Natuurlijk is dit een moeilijke beslissing geweest, maar onze klassieker is in deze crisis slechts bijzaak", zegt bestuursvoorzitter André Homma in een reactie.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:16
Marko: 'Ik hoopte dat Formule 1 signaal zou afgeven'
Red Bull-adviseur Helmut Marko is het niet eens met de afgelastingen in de Formule 1 vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus. De eerste zes Grands Prix van de kalender in 2020 zijn door het virus uitgesteld. De GP van Monaco wordt dit jaar helemaal niet meer verreden. "Ik hoopte echt dat de Formule 1 een signaal zou afgeven", zegt Marko tegen OE24. "In Australië waren de lokale promotor en de lokale autoriteiten ook gewoon bereid om te rijden. Maar toen kregen we met de positieve test bij McLaren te maken en kreeg Toto Wolff van zijn baas een startverbod opgelegd voor het Mercedes-team."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:01
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:55
Ook WK ijshockey van de kalender gehaald
De lijst met afgelaste sportwedstrijden wordt langer en langer. Dit keer komt daar het WK ijshockey bij. Het toernooi, dat van 8 tot en met 24 mei zou plaatsvinden in Zwitserland, wordt ook niet later dit jaar ingehaald. "Dit is een harde realiteit voor de internationale ijshockeyfamilie, maar een die we moeten accepteren", aldus voorzitter René Fasel van de internationale ijshockeybond (IIHF). "Het coronavirus is een wereldwijd probleem en vereist grote inspanningen van overheidsinstanties om verspreiding tegen te gaan. De IIHF moet alles in het werk stellen om deze strijd te steunen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:01
Cristiano Ronaldo zit nog in quarantaine, maar ook thuis kan hij gewoon werken aan zijn fitheid.

If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world. #staysafe #playinside #playfortheworld

Avatar
cristiano
Auteur
cristiano
Moment van plaatsen
14:57 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:41
Bach: 'Annuleren Spelen minst eerlijke oplossing'
IOC-president Thomas Bach noemt het eventuele annuleren van de Olympische Spelen de "minst eerlijke oplossing" voor alle atleten die mee zouden doen. Dat zegt hij in een interview met het Duitse Südwestdeutscher Rundfunk. "De annulering zou de olympische droom van 11.000 atleten van 206 Nationale Olympische Comités en het IOC-vluchtelingenteam vernietigen." Hij is ook geen fan van uitstellen, blijkt uit het interview. "Je kunt de Olympische Spelen niet uitstellen als een voetbalwedstrijd van aanstaande zaterdag."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:34
Drie spelers Portsmouth besmet met coronavirus
Bij Portsmouth, dat uitkomt op het tweede niveau in Engeland, is bij drie spelers het coronavirus geconstateerd. Dat maakt de club bekend. Het gaat om James Bolton, Andy Cannon en Sean Raggett. De spelers zitten in zelfisolatie en hebben geen ernstige klachten. Portsmouth speelde onlangs voor de FA Cup tegen Arsenal, waar trainer Mikel Arteta langs de zijlijn stond. Die bleek later besmet te zijn.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:25
Voorzitter Olympique Lyon: 'Stop met Champions League, competities belangrijker'
Als het aan voorzitter Jean-Michel Aulas van Olympique Lyon ligt, gaat er voor dit seizoen definitief een streep door de Champions League, Europa League en interlands. Dat meldt L'Équipe."Laat de Champions en Europa League, de bekerfinales en interlands gaan. Focus je op de competitie. Het is belangrijk om niet te laat te zijn met het oog op volgend seizoen." Olympique Lyon is nog actief in de Champions League. De Fransen wonnen het eerste duel van de achtste finale met 1-0 van Juventus.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:03
Ook Amerikaanse atletiekbond vraagt om uitstel Spelen
De Amerikaanse atletiekbond heeft in navolging van de zwembond gevraagd om uitstel van de Olympische Spelen, meldt persbureau Reuters. "In het belang van onze atleten en de samenleving, zullen we onze atleten niet dwingen om onder deze omstandigheden te proberen om te trainen. We zullen geen delegatie sturen als de wedstrijden plaatsvinden zoals gepland."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:46
Inmiddels staat het rijdende billboard van Feyenoord en Ajax voor het AMC in Amsterdam. Eerder vandaag werd er al ééntje gespot voor het Erasmus UMC in Rotterdam. De clubs, die dit weekend eigenlijk de Klassieker zouden spelen, kwamen vanmorgen met een gezamenlijk statement als steunbetuiging voor alle zorgmedewerkers in Nederland.

Voor jullie. 🏥♥️ #KlassiekApplaus 👏

Avatar
afcajax
Auteur
afcajax
Moment van plaatsen
13:20 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:36
'De Ligt test negatief op coronavirus'
Matthijs de Ligt heeft negatief getest op het coronavirus, zegt zijn schoonvader Keje Molenaar tegen het Italiaanse Tuttosport. De selectie en medewerkers van Juventus zitten in quarantaine sinds de positieve test van verdediger Daniele Rugani. Molenaar is opgelucht dat zijn schoonzoon geen positieve test kreeg. "Je bent toch een beetje bang voor de uitslag. Ook omdat mijn dochter de afgelopen tijd veel is omgegaan met de vriendin van Rugani."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:19
Normaal gesproken was dit de dag geweest waar vele wielerfans reikhalzend naar hebben uitgekeken, want dan zou Milaan-San Remo worden verreden. Fabian Cancellara denkt terug aan twaalf jaar geleden, toen de Zwitser het monument won.

12 years ago there was a Milano-Sanremo. And I won it. Unfortunately, but very logical gives the situation, today there is no race. 😢 @milanosanremo_official What will be with the other races this season? Will there be Olympic Games? Will there be a Tour the France? I will give my insights at 5pm today live at @sporza.be. Everybody can ask questions and I’ll try to answer them. #Stayathome #cycling 📸 @tdwsport

Avatar
fabian_cancellara
Auteur
fabian_cancellara
Moment van plaatsen
12:39 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:14
Circuit Zandvoort kreeg na het nieuws over het uitstellen van de race veel steunbetuigingen binnen. Met dit filmpje bedankt de organisatie de fans.
Video

While racing is what we love, it's important to put everyone's health and safety first. Thanks for your support and #TakeCARe fans! ♥️ . #circuitzandvoort

Avatar
circuitzandvoort
Auteur
circuitzandvoort
Moment van plaatsen
12:30 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:31
Horner oneens met kritiek op Formule 1 na late afgelasting GP Australië
Christian Horner is het niet eens met de kritiek die de FIA en de Formule 1 krijgen nadat de Grand Prix van Australië vorige week op het allerlaatste moment werd afgelast, terwijl al op de donderdag voor de race het virus vastgesteld bij een medewerker van McLaren. Volgens de teambaas van Red Bull Racing was er sprake van een extreem moeilijke situatie. "Ik denk dat de situatie voor iedereen erg lastig was", zegt Horner tegen Autosport. "Toen we arriveerden in Melbourne was er nog niemand positief getest. Maar vervolgens kregen we allemaal te maken met een steeds veranderende situatie. Als bij die jongen al voor vertrek het virus was vastgesteld, hadden we helemaal niet hoeven te komen. Dan was deze trip ons bespaard gebleven. Achteraf is het wel erg makkelijk om kritiek te hebben."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:17
Nu Radamel Falcao net als alle voetballers veel thuis is, ontkomt hij niet aan de huishoudelijke taken. Zijn vrouw Lorelei Tarón heeft hem aan het afwassen gekregen.
Video

We feel you, @falcao 😂🍽 @loreleitaron

Avatar
433
Auteur
433
Moment van plaatsen
11:03 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 11:27
Bondscoach Martínez vreest niet voor te oud België op EK 2021
Roberto Martínez is niet bang dat de verplaatsing van het EK van 2020 naar 2021 desastreus uit gaat pakken voor België. De gemiddelde leeftijd van zijn selectie, met name in de defensie, is relatief hoog. Thomas Vermaelen (34), Vincent Kompany (33), Jan Vertonghen (32) en Toby Alderweireld (31) zijn allemaal de dertig al gepasseerd. "We hebben een geweldige kwalificatiereeks achter de rug en daarin heeft onze defensie erg goed gepresteerd", wijst Martínez tegen Sporza op de eenvoudige manier waarop België zich plaatste het EK. "Natuurlijk worden ze er niet jonger op, maar dat weten we." De Spanjaard zegt niet te verwachten dat er spelers zijn die nog voor de zomer van 2021 afzwaaien bij de 'Rode Duivels'. "Dat hoop ik niet en daar is ook geen reden voor. Het EK was het eerste doel, nu is dat de Nations League met mooie wedstrijden tegen Engeland, IJsland en Denemarken."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 11:06
Coronavirus · gisteren om 10:53
Usain Bolt heeft duidelijk wat geleerd tijdens zijn korte periode als profvoetballer in Australië. De Jamaicaan doet ook mee aan de 'Stay At Home Challenge'.
Video

@1dividennis @leonbailey_9 @sterling7 @steven.h.m @ricardobibigardner #stayathomechallenge

Avatar
usainbolt
Auteur
usainbolt
Moment van plaatsen
23:59 - 20 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 10:23
AZ-trainer Arne Slot laat zien dat hij nog een aardig potje kan hooghouden. Ook hij doet mee aan de 'Stay At Home Challenge'.
Video

✅ The Boss 🧻 #StayAtHomeChallenge 👇🏼 Zet jouw video in Story en tag @azalkmaar. . . #StayAtHome #corona

Avatar
azalkmaar
Auteur
azalkmaar
Moment van plaatsen
09:31 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 09:56
Basketballer Jermy Lin is blij dat hij binnenkort weer kan spelen in China, meldt hij op Instagram. "Veilig geland in Peking om het seizoen af te maken. Juist nu heeft basketbal voor mij veel betekenis." In hetzelfde bericht uit hij zijn steun voor alle Amerikanen die tegen het coronavirus vechten. "Shoutout naar alle zorgmedewerkers voor het harde werken en aan iedereen die meewerkt om de verspreiding van het virus tegen te houden."

Safely landed back in Beijing to finish out the CBA season! Excited to hoop again, but leaving the bay worried and with a heavy heart for the sick, the jobless and all those fighting fear, anxiety and stress over the unknown future. Shoutout to our medical staff in the 50 states for working tirelessly and everyone keep doing your part in slowing the virus! It's been an awesome 2 months camped out in the gym...basketball has never been more meaningful. The world needs basketball now more than ever. I still remember when I went through my toughest moments and worst injuries, you guys were there for me. I hope to return the favor. As all you beloved fans told me the day after my knee injury, keep fighting bc we're #NeverDone ❤️ #14dayquarantine #airportcouchesarenttoobad

Avatar
jlin7
Auteur
jlin7
Moment van plaatsen
15:34 - 19 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 09:41
Basketballers keren terug naar China voor geplande herstart competitie
In China zijn de afgelopen drie dagen geen lokale besmettingen meer geteld, en dus komt het openbare leven her en der voorzichtig weer op gang. Dat betekent mogelijk ook dat er over niet al te lange tijd weer wordt gesport. De Chinese basketbalbond mikt naar verluidt op een herstart van de profcompetitie op 15 april, en dus zijn meerdere voormalige NBA-spelers alweer teruggekeerd naar China. Onder hen bevindt zich onder meer Jeremy Lin, die in het verleden onder meer speelde voor de New York Knicks. Hij speelt nu voor de Beijing Ducks. De buitenlandse spelers moeten eerst veertien dagen in quarantaine voordat ze weer in actie mogen komen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 09:36
Serena Williams zit net als velen momenteel meer op de bank dan haar lief is. De 23-voudig Grand Slam-winnares drukt haar volgers op Instragram op het hart dat zij dit ook moeten doen. Eerder liet ze via het sociale medium TikTok weten dat ze erg bang is voor het virus. "Elke keer dat iemand dicht bij mij niest of hoest, word ik gek. Mijn dochter hoestte en ik werd boos op haar. Maar dat maakte me dan weer verdrietig. Zou er iets mis zijn met haar? Is er iets dat ik kan doen? Ik weet gewoonweg niet wat ik zou moeten doen en dus in plaats van rustig te zijn, verga ik van de stress."

I’ve been staying at home and practicing social distancing. I want to make sure I’m doing my part during these uncertain times. Your actions matter and to #stayhome is one thing we can do to flatten the curve. Thank you @voguemagazine and Anna for raising awareness to make sure we take care of one another, even if it’s from your couch. And thank you to all who are out there taking care of us outside of your own home.

Avatar
serenawilliams
Auteur
serenawilliams
Moment van plaatsen
23:53 - 20 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:53
Volgens Amels leeft de kwestie binnen de atletencommissie. "Daar hoor je hetzelfde geluid. Het is voor iedereen een struggle. Of we vinden dat de IOC naar de atleten moet luisteren? Absoluut", zegt hij. "Ik zou zeggen: laat de datum los en geef atleten de ruimte om te handelen naar wat het beste is voor iedereen. Zorg dat de Spelen worden gehouden op een moment waarop de rust in de wereld is teruggekeerd en alle atleten een eerlijke kans hebben gehad op kwalificatie." (2/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:49
Nederlandse atleten willen uitstel van Spelen: 'IOC moet naar ons luisteren'
Veel Nederlandse atleten voelen zich er niet goed bij dat het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) vooralsnog vasthoudt aan het doorgaan van de Olympische Spelen op 24 juli. Hoogspringer Douwe Amels (foto), voorzitter van de atletencommissie van de Atletiekunie, pleit voor uitstel. "Het plaatst ons voor een heel lastig dilemma", zegt Amels in gesprek met NU.nl. "Ik merk bij mezelf en bij de atleten om me heen dat iedereen het liefst gehoor wil geven aan de richtlijnen van het RIVM, zo veel mogelijk binnen wil blijven en even geen prioriteit aan de sport wil geven." (1/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:27
Gisteren zagen we al Dafne Schippers die thuis met haar hond aan het trainen was, vandaag zien we Ranomi Kromowidjojo en haar katten. Ook voor de huisdieren van de topsporters is het allemaal wennen in deze periode.

Ook onze dierenvriendjes moeten even “wennen” dat we hele dagen thuis zijn. Alhoewel..Mijn katten die doen niet anders nu, dan wanneer ik thuiskom van training, dan wanneer ik thuiskom na 3 weken trainingskamp 🙃🤨😹 wel mooie uitdaging voor baasjes (honden, want Katten hebben personeel 🙈) om meteen het obesitas probleem van de huisdieren een beetje aan te pakken 🤪😂

Avatar
ranomikromo
Auteur
ranomikromo
Moment van plaatsen
07:59 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:16
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:06
We beginnen de dag met leuk nieuws, want zwemster Femke Heemskerk is getrouwd! Ze zou pas later dit jaar met Guido Frackers in het huwelijksbootje stappen, maar door de coronacrisis en alle onzekerheden daaromtrent zijn de twee afgelopen dinsdag al in het huwelijk getreden. Heemskerk en Frackers zijn sinds 2016 een setje.

A global crisis almost ensured that we couldn't be together. So that's why we got married last tuesday!! 💍 Few months earlier than planned... But when life gives you lemons.... 🍋🍋➡ 🥤 . . Baby, nothing ever will be regular with you and I love you for it, more than you'll ever know ❤️ . . #GotMarriedACrossTheKebabHut 📸 : @heldenmagazine

Avatar
femheemskerk
Auteur
femheemskerk
Moment van plaatsen
02:33 - 21 maart 2020
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts

WK-stand Formule 1

WK-stand Formule 1
Bekijk de klassementen van de wereldkampioenschappen in de Formule 1.
Bekijk de klassementen
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden