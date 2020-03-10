Afgelasting Grand Prix Australië lijkt dichtbij

Als iemand bij ons op de redactie een wat zinloze tip geeft, wordt er vaak gereageerd met 'we houden het in de gaten'. Dat is een eufemisme voor 'we kijken wel effe of we er nog wat mee doen, maar waaschijnlijk niet'. Zo voelt dit ook een beetje. #F1 #AusGP
De Colombiaanse wielrenner Fernando Gaviria bevestigt op Instagram dat de geruchten kloppen en dat hij dus het coronavirus heeft opgelopen. De renner van UAE Team Emirates ligt al twee weken in een ziekenhuis in Abu Dhabi. Daar mag hij voorlopig nog niet weg, ook al zegt hij in een video dat hij zich goed voelt.
Brawn zei een aantal weken geleden dat er alleen voor het kampioenschap geracet zou worden als alle teams in actie konden komen. Dus of we krijgen een race die niet meetelt voor het kampioenschap, maar waarschijnlijker is dat de GP niet doorgaat. #F1 https://t.co/SpvDOABnMC
McLaren Racing withdraws from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.
McLaren trekt zich terug uit Australische GP na positieve test teamlid. #F1
Juventus-speler Daniele Rugani, bij wie het coronavirus is vastgesteld, zegt op Instagram dat we ons geen zorgen om hem hoeven te maken en dat het goed met hem gaat. "Ik wil alle dokters en verpleegsters die hun handen vol hebben aan deze situatie bedanken. Ik wil iedereen erop wijzen om de regels te volgen, want het virus maakt geen uitzonderingen. Laten we het doen voor onszelf en voor de mensen van wie we houden."
Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene. In questo momento però sento ancora di più il dovere di ringraziare tutti i medici e gli infermieri che stanno lottando negli ospedali per fronteggiare questa emergenza. Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda. #grazie
The wait is over. We’re back in Melbourne for the first race of the season 🙌🏾 🇦🇺 #AusGP
You can watch the Lighting Ceremony LIVE from Olympia, Greece, as we ignite the Olympic flame for #Tokyo2020. 🔥 ⏰ The LIVE stream begins at 17:45pm JST ⏰ 👉https://t.co/DcDrdfsEFz 👈 #UnitedByEmotion #TorchRelay
✅ Press conference fun ✅ Headshot sessions ✅ Hairodynamic upgrades ✅ Legendary photobombs We're officially back in business 😎 #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1
2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!
Here’s Rudy Gobert touching a bunch of reporters’ audio equipment 2 days ago. Today, he tested positive for coronavirus.
Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾
Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid.
