Advocaat KKD-clubs: 'Procedure niet goed verlopen'

Today it would be Super Friday of the F1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix. However, all the hard work has paid off, as the track at @CPZtweets was ready for this weekend. Now, our track will be ready for whenever the time is there to race again. 🏁 #DutchGP #F1 #UltimateRaceFestival
Remembering the great Ayrton Senna, 26 years on from his untimely passing. Always with us ❤️ #SennaSempre
Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. 👑
Going to get ‘virtually’ legless celebrating my win online @mutuamadridopen Hope anyone who watched got some sort of enjoyment out of it in these tough times. I’ll be donating half of the 45 thousand dollars prize money to the NHS and the other half to the tennis player relief fund. #tennis #castore #nhs #stayhome
Nice work, @charles_leclerc 🚚📦 . Swapping his Ferrari car for a delivery van, Leclerc has been lending his time and support to the Red Cross in Monaco delivering meals to elderly residents unable to leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic 👏 . #Formula1 #F1 #Charles16 #MonteCarlo (📸Monaco Red Cross)
Defended my title😉🎮 thanks @mutuamadridopen for organizing this great event!! #playathome
Ready for fast track sessions again!🏃♀️ From today on, we are allowed to train @papendal again🙌 Under certain conditions of course, but happy to be back on track @adidas #HomeTeam #createdwithadidas
