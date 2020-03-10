Advocaat KKD-clubs: 'Procedure niet goed verlopen' Liveblog corona

Advocaat KKD-clubs: 'Procedure niet goed verlopen'

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: een uur geleden Update: een uur geleden

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 9 minuten geleden
Kiki Bertens schreef gisteren het virtuele tennistoernooi van Madrid op haar naam. De Wateringse was op de PlayStation in de finale met 6-2 te sterk voor de Française Fiona Ferro. Beelden van haar knap staaltje gamen.
Kiki Bertens pakt ook op de PlayStation titel in Madrid
Video
Kiki Bertens pakt ook op de PlayStation titel in Madrid
Coronavirus · 23 minuten geleden
Brawn denkt aan hermetisch afgesloten circuits
Ross Brawn, directeur van de Formule 1, heeft details prijsgegeven over het vervolg van de Formule 1. De topman denkt aan hermetisch afgesloten circuits waar de coureurs verblijven en racen. "Een van de logistieke problemen is om iedereen getest en gekeurd te krijgen om in de paddock en de race-omgeving te werken. Als we dat eenmaal geregeld hebben, is het zeer aantrekkelijk om iedereen ook in die omgeving te houden, in een soort van biosfeer, afgesloten tot de volgende race", zegt hij in de podcast F1 Nation. (1/2)
Coronavirus · 24 minuten geleden
De eerstvolgende Grand Prix op de kalender is de race in Oostenrijk (5 juli). "In de praktijk kunnen we iedereen binnen die omgeving van de buitenwereld afsluiten. Als we er eenmaal zijn, dan is het dus aanlokkelijk om er een week later nog een race te houden", laat Brawn een proefballonetje op. (2/2)
Coronavirus · 36 minuten geleden
Polsstokhoogspringers in achtertuincompetitie
De beste drie polsstokhoogspringers in de wereld hebben een unieke achtertuincompetitie bedacht. Wereldrecordhouder Armand Duplantis, tweevoudig wereldkampioen Sam Kendricks en olympisch kampioen Renaud Lavillenie gaan zondag in hun achtertuin proberen zo vaak mogelijk over vijf meter proberen te springen. De atleten zijn te volgen via een livestream.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
De Graafschap en SC Cambuur hebben recht op een plek in de Eredivisie.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
'Gaan niet vragen om Eredivisie met twintig clubs'
SC Cambuur en De Graafschap gaan tijdens het kort geding volgende week vrijdag niet vragen om een Eredivisie met twintig clubs. "Maar het zou een uitkomst kunnen zijn", zegt Dolf Segaar, de advocaat van beide clubs, tegen NU.nl. "Er zijn verschillende varianten. We vragen niet om een ander KNVB-besluit, maar om het ongedaan maken van het huidige besluit. Het is vervolgens aan de planners hoe dat dan moet worden vormgegeven." (1/2)
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
'Procedure KNVB niet goed verlopen'
"Cambuur en De Graafschap vinden dat het besluit beleidstechnisch en inhoudelijk niet goed is genomen", vervolgt Segaar. "Het is qua procedure niet goed verlopen, omdat het reglement andere mogelijkheden bood. De clubs vinden dat er een formelere procedure gevolgd had moeten worden. Dat hopen we volgende week vrijdag te bepleiten." (2/2)
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Ook Feyenoord hervat vanaf vandaag de training op trainingscomplex 1908. De Rotterdammers doen dat volgens de voorschriften van de overheid in kleine groepjes, zoals hier met Marcos Senesi en Renato Tapia.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Ligue 1 voorbeeld voor De Graafschap en Cambuur
SC Cambuur en De Graafschap vinden dat ze recht hebben op promotie naar de Eredivisie, omdat ze als respectievelijke nummers één en twee van de Keuken Kampioen Divisie aan het einde van het seizoen een stap omhoog zouden maken. In Frankrijk is tijdens de afwikkeling van Ligue 1 bijvoorbeeld wel besloten om clubs te laten degraderen en promoveren. Ook in Italië klinken serieuze geluiden over promotie/degradatie.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Kort geding tegen KNVB dient op 8 mei
Het kort geding dat SC Cambuur en De Graafschap hebben aangespannen tegen de KNVB dient op 8 mei om 10.00 uur in Utrecht, maakt de rechtbank Midden-Nederland bekend. De twee clubs uit de Keuken Kampioen Divisie zijn het niet eens met het besluit van de voetbalbond om af te zien van promotie en degradatie in het profvoetbal.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Het kabinet moet voldoen aan het noodpakket van sportkoepel NOC*NSF en in totaal 150 miljoen euro overmaken aan de sportclubs.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Het noodpakket ter waarde van 150 miljoen euro zou een extra steun zijn voor de sportclubs. Zij kunnen al een beroep doen op enkele noodregelingen van de overheid, zoals een tegemoetkoming in de loonkosten voor werknemers en een eenmalige gift van 4.000 euro. Niettemin lopen de clubs in totaal miljoenen aan inkomsten mis, waaronder uit de horeca en kaartverkoop.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
NOC*NSF vraagt om steunpakket van 150 miljoen
Sportkoepel NOC*NSF dringt bij het Ministerie van Volksgezondheid en Sport aan op een extra noodpakket van 150 miljoen euro om de ongeveer 25.000 sportclubs te compenseren in de coronacrisis. Het geld is vooral bedoeld voor de accommodatiehuur van de clubs. "We kunnen het ons als maatschappij niet veroorloven dat sportverenigingen zouden verdwijnen, juist nu het belang van sport en bewegen voor onze gezondheid zo evident is gebleken", aldus NOC*NSF-voorzitter Anneke van Zanen.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Haaland heeft Cristiano Ronaldo als voorbeeld
Erling Braut Haaland, de doelpuntenmachine van Borussia Dortmund, heeft Cristiano Ronaldo als voorbeeld. "Je ziet aan het gezicht van Ronaldo dat "ik vandaag de man ben" en "vandaag doelpunten maak", en dat doet hij dan ook", zegt de Noor in gesprek met ESPN. "Dat is wat mij het meest in hem aanspreekt, hoe toegewijd en hongerig hij is om successen te behalen."
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Dit zijn de eerstvolgende drie races in de Formule 1:

5 juli: GP Oostenrijk (zonder publiek)
19 juli: GP Groot-Brittannië (zonder publiek)
2 augustus: GP Hongarije (zonder publiek)
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
GP Hongarije sowieso zonder publiek
De Grand Prix van Hongarije wordt op 2 augustus sowieso zonder publiek verreden, zo hebben officials besloten. De Hongaarse regering verlengde gisteren het verbod op evenementen met meer dan 500 mensen tot 15 augustus, waardoor toeschouwers niet welkom kunnen zijn op de Hungaroring. Fans die al een kaartje hadden gekocht, kunnen die verlengen naar de editie van 2021 of hun geld terugvragen.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
AS Roma-speler heeft geen moeite met salarisoffer
Davide Santon, verdediger van AS Roma, heeft geen enkele moeite om zestien weken salaris op te geven om de toekomst van zijn club te waarborgen. "Zo veel mensen in het voetbal hebben niet ons salaris. Daarom is het goed dat we andere mensen helpen", zegt hij tegen Sky Sports. "Vier maanden is veel, maar we geven om de mensen die voor ons werken. Voetbal bestaat niet alleen uit voetballers en coaches, er zijn veel mensen die rondom het voetbal werken."
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Riis hekelt 'egoïstische' Brailsford na Tour-uitspraken
Bjarne Riis heeft geïrriteerd gereageerd op uitspraken van Team INEOS-ploegleider Dave Brailsford over de Tour de France. Brailsford liet onlangs weten dat hij Team INEOS zou terugtrekken voor de Tour van later dit jaar als hij het gevoel heeft dat de situatie vanwege het coronavirus onveilig is. "Ik kan me daar niet in vinden. Het is niet aan hem om zo'n beslissing te nemen, maar aan overheden en organisatoren. Ik ken Tour-baas Christian Prudhomme heel goed en hij zou de Tour echt niet door laten gaan als het onveilig is", zegt Riis tegen onder meer Cyclingnews.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Jeugdteams Feyenoord trainen op Varkenoord
De jeugdteams van Feyenoord trainen vanaf vandaag weer op trainingscomplex Varkenoord. Dat doen ze de komende tweeënhalve week in groepen van zes tot acht personen, waarbij de kinderen van dertien tot en met achttien jaar de afstandsregels in acht moeten nemen. Ook zijn de kleedkamers en andere ruimtes gesloten. Ouders en publiek zijn niet welkom op het complex.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
'Promotie/degradatie als Serie A niet wordt afgerond'
Mocht het seizoen in de Italiaanse Serie A alsnog voortijdig beëindigd worden, dan vindt er 'gewoon' promotie/degradatie plaats. Dat hebben volgens Sky Sport Italia de clubs gisteren besloten in een gezamenlijk overleg. Het is hoogst onzeker of de Italiaanse competitie wordt hervat. De Italiaanse minister van Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, achtte onlangs de kans klein dat de competitie wordt afgerond.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Heracles tegen Eredivisie met twintig clubs
Heracles Almelo is tegen een Eredivisie met twintig clubs, laat directeur Rob Toussaint weten aan Tubantia. "Je moet eerder beginnen met de competitie, omdat er meer wedstrijden worden gespeeld. Dat kost geld, want als er in het begin zonder publiek wordt gespeeld, heb je geen inkomsten. Er moeten vervolgens vijf clubs degraderen, niemand wil bij de onderste vijf zitten, dus gaan clubs grote financiële risico’s nemen om erin te blijven. Dat wordt een catastrofe die helemaal niet goed is voor de bedrijfstak." (1/2)
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
De Graafschap en SC Cambuur lobbyen
De Graafschap en SC Cambuur zijn een lobby gestart voor een tijdelijk uitbreiding van de Eredivisie, nu beide clubs door het besluit van de KNVB vorige week niet promoveren naar de hoogste voetbalcompetitie. Beide clubs sturen aan op een algemene vergadering betaald voetbal, waarin het plan ter stemming kan worden gebracht. Anders stappen De Graafschap en SC Cambuur naar de voorzieningsrechter. (2/2)
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
São Paulo houdt rekening met later vertrek Antony
São Paulo houdt rekening met een later vertrek van Antony naar Ajax. De Amsterdammers zouden normaal gesproken vanaf 1 juli beschikken over de twintigjarige aanvaller, waarvoor 15,75 miljoen euro is neergeteld, maar door de coronapandemie is reizen naar Nederland vanuit Brazilië niet mogelijk. "Niets is duidelijk", zegt Antony's zaakwaarnemer Junior Pedroso tegen Globo. "Ik denk dat het tot in augustus kan duren."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Agüero: 'Bang om alweer te beginnen'
Sergio Agüero, sterspeler van Manchester City, vreest voor een snelle hervatting van de Premier League. "Het merendeel van de spelers is bang om nu alweer te beginnen. Zij hebben ook een gezin en kinderen", verwijst de spits in gesprek met het Argentijnse televisiestation El Chiringuito naar de wereldwijde verspreiding van het coronavirus. De Premier League wil op 8 juni de competitie hervatten, wat betekent dat de spelers op 18 mei weer in training moeten.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'Dit doet zoveel meer dan individueel trainen'
Topsprinter Dafne Schippers is blij dat ze donderdag voor het eerst weer op de atletiekbaan op Papendal stond, nadat het sportcomplex op 15 maart werd gesloten vanwege het coronavirus. "Het is heel fijn om weer met een klein groepje te kunnen trainen. het doet zoveel meer dan alleen individueel trainen. Een klein beetje sociale contacten hebben is ook weer fijn", zegt ze bij de NOS.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Zusters Williams en Osaka doen mee aan benefiet
Tenniskampioenen Serena en Venus Williams en Naomi Osaka doen zondag mee aan een virtueel benefiettennistoernooi, waarvan de opbrengsten gaan naar goede doelen. Tijdens het toernooi vormen de tennissterren een koppel met musici, modellen en dj's, waarmee ze het op de Nintendo Switch tegen elkaar opnemen. Ieder deelnemend team krijgt 25.000 dollar (22.800 euro) om te doneren, de winnaar krijgt nog eens één miljoen dollar (913.000 euro) te besteden.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'Hebben weer wat uit te leggen bij ministerie'
De stiekeme trainingen van enkele zwemmers op het nationale zwemcomplex in Zeist hebben geen consequenties voor zwembond KNZB, aldus Anneke van Zanen, voorzitter van sportkoepel NOC*NSF, in De Telegraaf. "Voor zover ik kan overzien niet, maar je spreekt elkaar er wel op aan. Want als je het op deze manier doet, is de kans kleiner dat het ons wordt gegund om weer een volgende stap te maken. Nu hebben we bij VWS weer wat uit te leggen." (1/3)
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
De Volkskrant meldde deze week dat meerdere zwemmers de afgelopen drie weken incidenteel trainden in het zwembad in Zeist, terwijl alle topsportlocaties op last van de overheid zijn gesloten. Toen NOC*NSF vorige maand lucht kreeg van de trainingen, greep de sportkoepel in en werd de zwembond op de vingers getikt. (2/3)
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'Niet solidair in zware tijden'
"Ik begrijp dat iedereen in de topsport probeert tot het randje te gaan. Maar dit was gewoon riskant, want je kunt hiermee de rest van de topsportgroep duperen", vervolgt Van Zanen in De Telegraaf. "Je neemt een risico voor alle topsporters. Het heeft ook iets met solidariteit te maken. We zitten allemaal in hetzelfde schuitje en dit was gewoon niet solidair in zware tijden." (3/3)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:00
NASCAR keert op 17 mei terug met race zonder fans
De Amerikaanse autosportklasse NASCAR keert op 17 mei weer terug op de kalender, maakt de organisatie bekend. Er wordt op die datum zonder publiek geracet op het circuit van Darlington (South Carolina). Later in de maand vinden er nog zes races plaats. Het is de eerste grote autosportklasse die weer wordt opgestart sinds het begin van de coronacrisis.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:42
Meulenkamp wint derde en laatste partij vanuit huis
Ron Meulenkamp heeft zijn derde en laatste partij van de avond gewonnen. De darter versloeg tijdens de Home Tour de Ier Ciaran Teehan met 5-1. Omdat Meulenkamp eerder met diezelfde cijfers verloor van Chris Dobey, is groepswinst echter niet meer mogelijk. Meulenkamp won in zijn eerste partij van Kai-Fan Leung.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:30
Andy Murray viert zijn zege op de virtuele Madrid Open met een goed glas champagne. De Schot schenkt het prijzengeld aan twee goede doelen: de Britse gezondheidszorg en het steunfonds voor tennissers.

Going to get ‘virtually’ legless celebrating my win online @mutuamadridopen Hope anyone who watched got some sort of enjoyment out of it in these tough times. I’ll be donating half of the 45 thousand dollars prize money to the NHS and the other half to the tennis player relief fund. #tennis #castore #nhs #stayhome

Avatar
andymurray
Auteur
andymurray
Moment van plaatsen
21:52 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:19
Meulenkamp verliest tweede partij bij Home Tour
Ron Meulenkamp is er tijdens de veertiende speelronde van de PDC Home Tour niet in geslaagd om te stunten tegen Chris Dobey. De Nederlander, die eerder op de avond nog won van Kai-Fan Leung, moest buigen voor de nummer 20 van de wereld: 5-1. Meulenkamp speelt later vanavond nog zijn derde en laatste partij tegen de Ier Ciaran Teehan.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:00
Ferrari-coureur Charles Leclerc heeft zich van zijn beste kant laten zien. De Monegask schoot het Rode Kruis in Monaco te hulp en bezorgde voedsel aan ouderen die nu noodgedwongen niet hun huis uit kunnen.

Nice work, @charles_leclerc 🚚📦 . Swapping his Ferrari car for a delivery van, Leclerc has been lending his time and support to the Red Cross in Monaco delivering meals to elderly residents unable to leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic 👏 . #Formula1 #F1 #Charles16 #MonteCarlo (📸Monaco Red Cross)

Avatar
f1
Auteur
f1
Moment van plaatsen
21:40 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:46
Olympique Lyon overweegt juridische stappen na misgrijpen Europees ticket
Olympique Lyon is het kind van de rekening nu de Ligue 1 definitief is afgebroken en de Franse bond de Europese tickets op basis van de ranglijst vóór de coronacrisis heeft verdeeld. De club van Memphis Depay en Kenny Tete stond op dat moment zevende. Lyon-voorzitter Jean-Michel Aulas stelde voor om play-offs te spelen voor de Europese tickets, maar dat voorstel is door de Franse bond afgewezen. De club overweegt nu om naar de rechter te stappen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:33
Meulenkamp wint eerste wedstrijd tijdens Home Tour
Ron Meulenkamp heeft zijn eerste wedstrijd van de PDC Home Tour gewonnen. Hij was met 5-4 te sterk voor Kai-Fan Leung, een speler uit Hong Kong. Meulenkamp speelt later op de avond nog tegen Ciaran Teehan en Chris Dobey.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:09
Een stralende glimlach bij Kiki Bertens, die eerder vandaag de titel pakte bij de virtuele editie van de Madrid Open.

Defended my title😉🎮 thanks @mutuamadridopen for organizing this great event!! #playathome

Avatar
kikibertens
Auteur
kikibertens
Moment van plaatsen
18:29 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:42
EK zwemmen in Boedapest verplaatst naar volgend jaar
De EK zwemmen in Boedapest zijn donderdag voor de tweede keer uitgesteld. Het toernooi is nu verplaatst naar volgend jaar. De EK stond dit jaar eerst van 11 tot en met 24 mei op het programma. Vanwege de coronacrisis stelde de Europese zwembond (LEN) het evenement uit naar 17 tot en met 30 augustus. Volgens de organisatie van de EK is die periode ook niet haalbaar, waardoor het toernooi dus opnieuw verplaatst is. Waarschijnlijk maakt de LEN tijdens een congres in november een nieuwe termijn voor het evenement bekend.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:30
We gaan zometeen beginnen aan de veertiende speelronde van de PDC Home Tour. Ron Meulenkamp zorgt voor de Nederlandse inbreng. Hij neemt het op tegen Chris Dobey, Kai Fan Leung en Ciaran Teehan.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:50
Besluit over herstart Bundesliga uitgesteld naar volgende week
De Duitse clubs moeten langer wachten op het besluit over een herstart van de Bundesliga. Bondskanselier Angela Merkel maakte donderdag duidelijk dat het onderwerp is doorgeschoven naar volgende week woensdag. "Dan bekijken we of en zo ja, onder welke voorwaarden competities kunnen worden hervat", liet Merkel weten tijdens een conferencecall met de minister-presidenten van de deelstaten. Er werd verwacht dat er ook een besluit zou worden genomen over een hervatting van de Bundesliga. Als streefdatum voor de eerste wedstrijden wordt door verschillende Duitse media nu 16 mei genoemd.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:35
Darter Kyle Anderson hersteld van coronavirus
Mooi nieuws voor Kyle Anderson: hij mag eindelijk uit quarantaine. De Australische darter testte eind maart positief op het coronavirus en moest vervolgens in quarantaine. Anderson heeft in totaal ruim een maand in quarantaine gezeten.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:20
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:35
Selectie AZ vanaf maandag weer in training 
De selectie van AZ hervat komende maandag de training, zo maakt de club bekend. De club werkt in de komende drie weken achter gesloten deuren in kleine groepen. De spelers komen in shifts naar de club en lossen elkaar af. Buitenlandse spelers die eerder naar eigen land vertrokken, keren terug om aan te sluiten bij de aangepaste trainingen. Ook Jong AZ staat vanaf maandag weer op het veld. Eerder werd al bekend dat Feyenoord, Ajax, FC Twente, RKC Waalwijk, Willem II en ADO Den Haag weer gaan trainen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:15
Bertens wint virtuele editie van WTA-toernooi van Madrid
Kiki Bertens heeft de digitale editie van het tennistoernooi van Madrid gewonnen. De Wateringse, die vorig jaar tijdens de 'normale' editie van het toernooi ook al de beste was, versloeg in de finale de Française Fiona Ferro met 6-2. Eerder op de dag versloeg ze Caroline Wozniacki in de halve finale. De finale bij de mannen gaat zo tussen Andy Murray en David Goffin.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:49
Nadine Visser is blij dat ze vanaf vandaag weer mag trainen op de atletiekbaan van Papendal.

Ready for fast track sessions again!🏃‍♀️ From today on, we are allowed to train @papendal again🙌 Under certain conditions of course, but happy to be back on track @adidas #HomeTeam #createdwithadidas

Avatar
nadine_visser
Auteur
nadine_visser
Moment van plaatsen
17:23 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:40
Burgemeester vreest voor chaos bij eventueel kampioenschap Liverpool
Burgemeester Joe Anderson van Liverpool denkt dat het niet verstandig is om de Premier League te hervatten. Hij vreest voor chaotische situaties als supporters uit zijn stad een eventuele titel van Liverpool zullen vieren, ook als de club op neutraal terrein kampioen wordt. "Zelfs als het achter gesloten deuren zou gebeuren, zouden er vele duizenden mensen buiten Anfield opduiken", zegt Anderson donderdag tegen de BBC. "Er zullen niet veel mensen zijn die onze uitspraken zullen respecteren. Een hoop mensen zullen het komen vieren, dus ik denk dat een herstart niet handig is." De Premier League heeft de clubs laten weten dat alleen "goedgekeurde locaties" zullen worden gebruikt als de competitie wordt hervat.
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden

Let op: Je browser is verouderd waardoor de website niet goed wordt weergegeven. Upgrade je browser via instellingen