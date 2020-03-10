Adviseur Engeland wil onderzoek naar Liverpool-Atlético Liveblog corona

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 40 minuten geleden Update: 40 minuten geleden

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Wetenschapper en adviseur van de Engelse regering Angela McLean wil dat er onderzoek wordt gedaan naar het Champions League-duel tussen Liverpool en Atlético Madrid. Volgens McLean is de wedstrijd, die op 11 maart werd gespeeld, mogelijk van invloed geweest op de verspreiding van het coronavirus. "Het zou interessant zijn om te zien of er een connectie is tussen het exacte virus dat in Liverpool heerst en het virus dat in Spanje circuleert", zegt McLean tegen The Independent. "Dat zou wel in een later stadium moeten gebeuren als er meer over het virus bekend is."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Minister Beieren: Bundesliga mogelijk op 9 mei hervat
De Bundesliga kan mogelijk op 9 mei al worden hervat. Dat zegt Markus Söder, minister van Sport in de Duitse deelstaat Beieren. "We moeten nu oppassen dat we het niet overdrijven of lichtzinnig zijn", zegt Söder in gesprek met Bild. "Wedstrijden met publiek zijn volkomen ondenkbaar. Maar het is wél denkbaar dat we vanaf 9 mei wedstrijden zonder publiek kunnen spelen."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Arsenal snijdt als eerste Engelse topclub in spelerssalarissen
Arsenal gaat door de coronacrisis als eerste Engelse grootmacht snijden in de salarissen van de spelers en de stafleden. Zij moeten 12,5 procent inleveren om de financiële schade voor de club te beperken. Arsenal meldt op zijn website dat er een "vrijwillige overeenkomst" is bereikt met de spelers en stafleden, maar dat klinkt waarschijnlijk mooier dan dat het is. Vorige week werd volgens diverse media nog het eerste voorstel geweigerd. De Londenaren benadrukken wel dat de spelers en stafleden de kans krijgen om het ingeleverde bedrag terug te winnen.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Bekijk de hoogtepunten uit de virtuele Amstel Gold Race
Video
Bekijk de hoogtepunten uit de virtuele Amstel Gold Race
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Van Vleuten: 'Seizoen zou nog wel eens heel lang kunnen duren'
Annemiek van Vleuten gaat niet bij de pakken neerzitten nu ze na haar 'beste winter ooit qua voorbereiding' geen wedstrijden kan rijden. "Het seizoen kan nog wel eens heel lang gaan duren", zegt Van Vleuten op haar eigen website. "Laten we hopen dat we inderdaad tot november nog allerlei mooie World Tour koersen kunnen gaan inhalen. Maar daarom is het wel goed om jezelf nu niet helemaal mentaal op te branden."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Onderzoek FIFPro: Verdubbeling van aantal spelers met depressiesymptomen
Het aantal profvoetballers met angst- of depressiesymptomen is tijdens de coronacrisis verdubbeld, zo heeft een onderzoek van spelersvakbond FIFPro in samenwerking met de Universiteit van Amsterdam uitgewezen. Bij de mannen kampt 13 procent met symptomen die voorkomen bij een depressie en bij de vrouwen is dat zelfs 22 procent. Veel van die spelers zeggen zich zorgen te maken over hun toekomst als voetballer. Bij een vergelijkbare enquête in december en januari - vóór de coronacrisis - waren de percentages de helft lager.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Ceferin: 'Liever spelen in lege stadions dan niet spelen'
Aleksander Ceferin is geen voorstander van spelen zonder publiek, al ziet de UEFA-president nog wel liever wedstrijden in lege stadions dan helemaal geen wedstrijden. "Voetbal kan de vreugde terugbrengen in de huiskamers, daar ben ik zeker van", zegt Ceferin in gesprek met Corriere dello Sport. "Het is beter om zonder publiek te spelen, dan helemaal niet te spelen. En deze maatregelen zijn niet voor altijd. Na verloop van tijd wordt alles weer normaal."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Spaanse teams mogen weer trainen
De spelers van voetbalclubs in Spanje mogen de training hervatten. Dat is de uitkomst van een gesprek tussen de Spaanse voetbalbond RFEF en afgevaardigden van de overheid. Vanwege het coronavirus ligt La Liga al sinds 23 maart stil. De competitie wordt niet eerder dan eind mei hervat.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'Voortekenen doorgaan GP Oostenrijk erg gunstig'
De plannen voor de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk zonder publiek op 5 juli worden steeds concreter. Mogelijk komt er ook een tweede race de woensdag erna. De Oostenrijkse regering is bezig met een lijst maatregelen waaraan de GP zou moeten voldoen. "En de Formule 1 bekijkt het minimum aantal mensen dat bij de race aanwezig moet zijn", zegt de Oostenrijkse Red Bull-topman Helmut Marko tegen de nationale omroep ÖRF. "De voortekenen zijn er gunstig."
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Koolwijk laat contract ontbinden in Slowakije
Ryan Koolwijk (34) heeft zijn contract bij Trencín laten ontbinden. "Ik stelde mezelf steeds vaker de vraag: wat doen we hier?", schrijft de middenvelder op LinkedIn. "Geen voetbal, trainen zonder doel, hele dagen binnen zitten, huilende kids aan de telefoon die je missen en door de corona niet even snel heen en weer te kunnen. Dat waren voor mij redenen om ervoor te kiezen om lekker terug te gaan naar mijn gezin."
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Bonucci in opspraak na Instagram-foto
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Franse spelers willen dat competitie stopt
UNFP, de spelersvakbond in Frankrijk, vindt dat de competities beëindigd moeten worden. "De economische noodsituatie mag niet prevaleren boven de noodzaak van de volksgezondheid", zegt voorzitter Sylvain Kastenduech (foto). "Onder deze omstandigheden is het beter om de competitie niet te hervatten en ons te richten op een succesvol komend seizoen."
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
Japanse wetenschapper pessimistisch over Spelen in 2021
"Om eerlijk te zijn denk ik niet dat het waarschijnlijk is dat de Olympische Spelen in 2021 wel door kunnen gaan", zegt Kentaro Iwata, professor op het gebied van infectieziektes aan de universiteit van Kobe. "Daarvoor moet COVID-19 in Japan en alle andere landen ter wereld onder controle zijn. Ik denk niet dat dit volgend jaar al het geval is."
Coronavirus · 13 uur geleden
Fulham-spelers te rade bij psycholoog
Volgens Fulham-manager Scott Parker hebben vooral zijn jonge buitenlandse spelers het zwaar in de coronacrisis. Sinds 13 maart worden er geen wedstrijden meer gespeeld in Engeland en moeten mensen zoveel mogelijk binnen blijven. "Voor sommigen is het erg zwaar. We hebben een psycholoog die met hen aan de slag gaat", aldus Parker. "We hebben regelmatig contact met alle spelers, maar ik kan niet ontkennen dat het mentaal zware tijden zijn." Terence Kongolo is de enige Nederlandse speler bij de nummer drie van het Championship.
Coronavirus · 13 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 14 uur geleden
Chinese Super League mikt op start eind juni of begin juli
Het seizoen in de Chinese Super League gaat vermoedelijk eind juni of begin juli van start. Dat zegt Huang Shenghua, voorzitter van Guangzhou R&F, de ploeg van trainer Giovanni van Bronckhorst. De competitie zou eigenlijk op 22 februari beginnen, maar werd uitgesteld vanwege de coronapandemie. De Chinese bond heeft nog geen startdatum gemeld, het grootste obstakel zijn momenteel strenge reisrestricties. De Belgische middenvelder Marouane Fellaini testte als eerste speler in China positief en is na twee weken quarantaine weer thuis.
Coronavirus · 14 uur geleden
Dilemma voor Djokovic bij vaccin
Novak Djokovic staat voor een dilemma als het verplicht zou worden voor tennissers om zich te laten vaccineren tegen het coronavirus. De nummer één van de wereld staat bekend als veganist en is ook tegen vaccinatie. "Ik zou liever niet gedwongen willen worden om een vaccin te nemen om te mogen reizen. Maar als het verplicht wordt, dan zal ik toch een beslissing moeten maken." De verwachting is dat een vaccin voor het virus pas in 2021 beschikbaar komt.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:14
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:02
Casillas blijft na hartaanval hopen op rentree
Iker Casillas hoopt nog altijd stiekem op een rentree. De 38-jarige Spaanse doelman van FC Porto kreeg bijna een jaar geleden een hartaanval tijdens een training en leek daardoor zijn carrière te moeten beëindigen. "Ik moet natuurlijk wel realistisch zijn. Het belangrijkste is uiteraard mijn gezondheid. Het is aan de artsen om te bepalen of een comeback nog mogelijk is. Maar het gaat inmiddels goed met mij", zegt Casillas vandaag tegen FC Porto TV.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:46
Dekker sluit PDC Home Tour af zonder zege
Ook de derde partij van de avond resulteert in een nederlaag voor Jan Dekker, die zo zijn avond op de PDC Home Tour afsluit zonder zege. Scott Waites is de Nederlander met 5-1 de baas. Waites moet nu hopen dat Dave Chisnall in de laatste partij ten onder gaat tegen Jonathan Worsley om kans te maken op de groepswinst.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:26
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:59
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:41
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:18
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:14
Chisnall begint PDC Home Tour met zege
Dave Chisnall wint de eerste partij van de avond op de PDC Home Tour. Hij rekent met 5-2 af met Scott Waites. Jan Dekker is de volgende die aan de beurt is. De Nederlander neemt het op tegen Jonathan Worsley. Hij speelt vanavond ook nog tegen Chisnall en Waites.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:49
Silverstone werkt plan uit voor twee GP's op rij
Als het Formule 1-seizoen alsnog van start gaat, kan het circuit van Silverstone mogelijk twee races op rij organiseren. De leiding van het circuit heeft het plan voorgelegd aan de Formula One Group. "We hebben onder meer besproken of we twee races in een weekend kunnen houden of twee races over twee weekends", zegt circuitdirecteur Stuart Pringle tegen The Guardian. Logistiek is het voor de Formule 1 zeer interessant om meerdere races op de baan in Groot-Brittannië te houden aangezien veel teams daar in de buurt hun thuisbasis hebben.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:33
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:23
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:07
Turkmeense competitie hervat voor 300 fans
In het bijzijn van zo'n driehonderd supporters is er vandaag weer gevoetbald in de hoogste divisie in Turkmenistan. De wedstrijd in de hoofdstad Ashgabat tussen regerend kampioen Altyn Asyr en koploper Kopetdag eindigde in 1-1. Beide doelpunten vielen na rust. Turkmenistan is het derde land, bovendien het derde voormalige Sovjet-land, waar weer wordt gevoetbald. Ook in Wit-Rusland en Tadzjikistan rolt de bal.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:32
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:03
Van Avermaet loopt knieblessure op tijdens lockdown
Greg Van Avermaet moet de komende week rust houden. De Belg heeft deze week een knieblessure opgelopen. "Ik denk dat ik een verkeerde positie had op mijn mountainbike", zegt de coureur van CCC tegen De Morgen. "Het is een overbelasting van de pees boven mijn knie." Van Avermaet is niet van plan de kwetsuur te laten behandelen. "Uit vrees voor besmetting kom ik liever niet met al te veel mensen in contact."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:43
Van Vliet positief dat Amstel Gold Race alsnog wordt verreden
Koersdirecteur Leo van Vliet van de Amstel Gold Race gaat er stiekem vanuit dat de Nederlandse klassieker dit jaar alsnog wordt verreden. Vandaag werd er in ieder geval een digitale editie afgewerkt. "We zijn dan wel geen monument, maar we staan er heel goed op", zegt hij tegen het AD. "Wereldwijd zal er eerst een andere crisis opgelost moeten worden, maar lukt dat, dan zij wij er klaar voor. Ik ben heel positief over ons plekje op een nieuwe kalender. En dan liefst zo laat mogelijk, want ik hoor dat de burgemeesters hier in Limburg ook nog evenementen tot ver in augustus willen verbieden."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:17
Van Seumeren: 'Drie duels om de prijzen'
FC Utrecht-eigenaar Frans van Seumeren pleit er in een interview met VI voor om het huidige seizoen te beëindigen door nog drie duels te spelen. "Die bekerfinale moet doorgaan. Links- of rechtsom. Net zoals het belangrijk is dat je in de competitie met zijn allen uiteindelijk op evenveel wedstrijden staat." Dat betekent dat de bekerfinale tussen Feyenoord en FC Utrecht nog wordt gespeel, net als de inhaalduels FC Utrecht-Ajax en AZ-Feyenoord. "Ik voorspel je dat alle kijkrecords gebroken worden en dan is het seizoen in ieder geval op een eerlijke manier beslist."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:38
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:22
Klaasen en Wade in PDC Home Tour
De PDC heeft inmiddels de volgende zestien deelnemers bekendgemaakt voor de PDC Home Tour. Onder anderen Jelle Klaasen en James Wade maken de komende week hun opwachting in het 'huiskamertoernooi'. Wade speelt woensdag tegen Adrian Gray, Ryan Searle en Andy Boulton. Klaasen komt een dag later in actie tegen Ryan Meikle, Gabriel Clemens en Gavin Carlin. Klik hier voor het volledige overzicht van alle wedstrijden en uitslagen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:38
Kluivert en teamgenoten staan deel salaris af
Justin Kluivert ontvangt samen met de rest van de selectie van AS Roma de komende vier maanden geen salaris. Volgens de club leggen de spelers en technische staf bovendien geld bij zodat alle andere werknemers hun volledige salaris blijven ontvangen. "Met dit vrijwillige gebaar om de rest van het seizoen geen salaris meer te ontvangen, bewijzen de spelers en de technische staf dat we meer dan ooit met elkaar verenigd zijn", schrijft directeur Guido Fienga vandaag op de site van zijn club.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:15
Duizenden deelnemers aan virtuele Amstel Gold Race
Volgens de organisatie waren er in totaal "enkele duizenden" deelnemers aan de virtuele Amstel Gold Race. "In nog geen week tijd hebben we samen met Bkool een virtuele toerversie kunnen opzetten, we zijn de afgelopen dagen echt overweldigd met mooie positieve reacties en aanmeldingen", zegt koersdirecteur Leo van Vliet. "Natuurlijk hopen we erop dat de 'echte' Amstel Gold Race en de toerversie dit jaar nog doorgang kunnen vinden. Maar gezondheid en veiligheid is het allerbelangrijkste. We zijn voor nu enorm blij met deze alternatieve invulling."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:30
Tom Dumoulin deed vandaag mee met de virtuele Amstel Gold Race. De Nederlander reed het rondje van 26 kilometer met onder meer de Cauberg in Valkenburg. Ook Leontien van Moorsel, Chantal Blaak, Niki Terpstra, Suzanne Schulting en Marianne Vos deden mee. Het is nog altijd niet duidelijk of de echte Amstel Gold Race dit jaar wordt verreden. De Nederlandse klassieker stond voor vandaag op het programma.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:15
Na een tussenstop van enkele dagen in Duitsland, keerden de spelers terug naar China, waar de ploeg bij aankomst verplicht drie weken in quarantaine is gegaan. Omdat Wuhan nog altijd hermetisch van de buitenwereld was afgesloten, moesten de voetballers noodgedwongen verblijven in de provincie Guandong, een kleine 1.000 kilometer van Wuhan verwijderd. Nadat de maatregelen in de afgelopen weken steeds verder werden versoepeld, kon de selectie deze week terug naar Wuhan reizen. Daar werden de spelers zaterdag als helden onthaald op het station. (2/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:10
Voetballers Wuhan Zall na maanden zwerven eindelijk weer thuis
De voetballers van Wuhan Zall zijn gisteren na maanden van omzwervingen als helden onthaald op het station van Wuhan, de stad waar het coronavirus als eerste uitbrak. De spelers, die de stad in januari waren ontvlucht, werden door honderden supporters opgewacht. De selectie van Wuhan Zall vertrok in eerste instantie naar het Spaanse Malaga, waar het een trainingskamp belegde. Half maart besloot de ploeg uit Spanje te vertrekken, omdat ook daar het coronavirus in alle hevigheid was uitgebroken. (1/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:30
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:12
Vuelta Holanda: 'Nog geen sprake van uitstel start Vuelta'
Eerder meldden we op basis van de Baskische krant El Diario Vasco dat de start van de komende Vuelta a España niet in Utrecht, maar in Spanje zal zijn. Als 'tegenprestatie' krijgt Nederland dan de Vuelta-start van 2022. La Vuelta Holanda, de organisatie achter de start van de Vuelta in Nederland, laat aan NU.nl echter weten dat dit nog niet aan de orde is:

"Er is momenteel geen sprake van dat we de start van de Vuelta van 2022 gaan organiseren, dat is slechts een van de vele scenario's. We wachten op een nieuwe datum van de UCI en gaan dan onderzoeken of de start in 2020 in Utrecht nog kan. Als dat niet lukt, dan zou 2022 een optie kunnen zijn. Maar dat is echt heel voorbarig nu."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:48
"We hebben altijd gezegd dat we een seizoen van 38 wedstrijden willen spelen. Maar we begrijpen ook dat het einde van het seizoen hoe dan ook onvolmaakt zal zijn vanwege de huidige pandemie", vervolgt Braber. "We leven mee met alle mensen die te maken hebben met het virus. We willen het seizoen afmaken, maar willen ook niet meer druk op de gezondheidszorg leggen. Daar moeten we een balans in zien te vinden, we willen het op een goede en veilige manier doen." (2/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:42
'Premier League-clubs praten niet over annulering'
Volgens Brighton & Hove Albion-directeur Paul Barber is er tijdens vergaderingen van de clubs over de coronacrisis niet gesproken over een definitieve staking van het Premier League-seizoen. "De optie om het seizoen te annuleren is nooit ter sprake gekomen", zegt Barber tegen Sky Sports. "Er is bij alle twintig clubs nog steeds een grote vastberadenheid om het volledige seizoen af te maken, als dat veilig is." (1/2)
