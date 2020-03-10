'Acht clubs tegen Premier League-duels op neutraal terrein'

Het geluid van de ballen... Heracles is begonnen #training
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Fardau Wagenaar
- Moment van plaatsen
We welcomed Charlie today in our home. 8 weeks old but he is doing great! The plan was to have the puppy along side Sproet but unfortunately it was not meant to be.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- edwinvandersar1
- Moment van plaatsen
Welcome to fight week, everyone! 👏 #UFC249
- Avatar
- Auteur
- UFC
- Moment van plaatsen
Obrigada aos meus filhos pelos presentes que hoje recebi. Feliz dia para todas as mães ❤️🌷
- Avatar
- Auteur
- doloresaveiroofficial
- Moment van plaatsen
HETA TOPS THE GROUP!🇦🇺🏆 Damon Heta wins Group 17 of the @unibet Home Tour! Despite suffering a 5-3 loss to Krzysztof Kciuk, the Aussie's two victories earlier in the night are enough to win the group.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
Virtual redemption for @alex_albon at Interlagos! 🏁🏆💪
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
- Moment van plaatsen
⚽🔴 Morgen hervat de selectie de training in Hengelo. Er wordt volgens de richtlijnen van het RIVM getraind, in kleine groepjes en op minimaal anderhalve meter afstand. In verband met de veiligheid zijn de trainingen niet toegankelijk voor supporters. #fctwente
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FC Twente
- Moment van plaatsen
HALF TIME 15 minutes down, 15 to go @mondohoss600 leads with 18 clearances @airlavillenie – 17 @samkendricks – 12 #UltimateGardenClash https://t.co/x3VIWALh9B
- Avatar
- Auteur
- World Athletics
- Moment van plaatsen
Unfortunately no #DutchGP in Zandvoort today…It would have been a huge @F1 party with all the fans going crazy and supporting Max! I think we were all looking forward to this weekend very much. Ik hoop je snel te zien, @f1_dutchgp!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Nico Rosberg
- Moment van plaatsen
Happy Mother's Day to my two special women 🙏💗
- Avatar
- Auteur
- cristiano
- Moment van plaatsen
Time to get working on those chores, excuses ran out😜
- Avatar
- Auteur
- gwijnaldum
- Moment van plaatsen
@dreddy_ja still hitting worldies behind closed doors 😳 (via @exo_tennis) . #tennis #tennistv
- Avatar
- Auteur
- tennistv
- Moment van plaatsen
Still gutted that there is no #DutchGP today. I would have loved to race in front of the #OrangeArmy in my own country Earlier this year we made a fantastic road trip through the Netherlands, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing style Although it is not the same as racing in front of a home crowd, I hope you will enjoy this Full movie 👉 link in bio 🇳🇱
- Avatar
- Auteur
- maxverstappen1
- Moment van plaatsen
#LaPortada El fútbol que viene
- Avatar
- Auteur
- MARCA
- Moment van plaatsen
🥇 Leo #Messi's FIRST CAREER GOAL at the Bernabéu. #OnThisDay 2009 #ElClásico
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FC Barcelona (from 🏠)
- Moment van plaatsen
Nota della Società 📄 https://t.co/m2o3TBii2M #WeAreOne
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Bologna Fc 1909
- Moment van plaatsen
Matthijs de Ligt is zijn corona kapsel beu en wordt geknipt + geschoren door zijn privé kapster @AnnekeeMolenaar. ✂️💈💇🏻♂️ We zijn benieuwd naar het resultaat, wordt het een @bonucci_leo19/@chiellini kapsel? 👩🏼🦲 @mdeligt_04
- Avatar
- Auteur
- BalcioNL ⚽🇮🇹
- Moment van plaatsen
Victory! We have won the Laghi di Cancano stage in the virtual @giroditalia 🏆🥇 . . @robertgesink clocked the best time (53'05") with @stevenkruijswijk finishing third (54'22"). . . Well done guys 👏 . . #samenoverwinnen #staysafetogether #ridebianchi #tjv #teamjumbovisma #jumbovisma #neverstopcycling #girovirtual
- Avatar
- Auteur
- jumbovisma_road
- Moment van plaatsen