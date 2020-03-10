'Acht clubs tegen Premier League-duels op neutraal terrein' Liveblog corona

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Lyon-voorzitter wil beëindiging competities aanvechten
Jean-Michel Aulas, voorzitter van Olympique Lyon, wil het besluit van de Franse regering om de voetbalcompetetie te beëindigen aanvechten. De ploeg van Memphis Depay en Kenny Tete greep naast Europees voetbal. "We weten nog helemaal niet of er in augustus op een veilige manier wedstrijden gehouden kunnen worden. De andere grote competities worden waarschijnlijk ook hervat. We moeten dit snel bespreken tijdens een algemene vergadering", zegt Aulas tegen L'Épuipe.
Horner: 'Draconische maatregelen in Oostenrijk worden blauwdruk voor seizoen'
Als het Formule 1-seizoen begin juli in Oostenrijk van start kan gaan, dan zal dat met draconische veiligheidsmaatregelen zijn, zo voorspelt Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner. Die maatregelen zullen een blauwdruk voor het verdere seizoen zijn. "We zullen met minder dan tachtig personen per team komen, die allemaal samen reizen en in hetzelfde hotel verblijven. Er zal geen interactie tussen de teams plaatsvinden. En er zal vaak getest worden", zegt de teambaas van Max Verstappen tegen Autosport.
WK zwemmen van 2021 met een jaar uitgesteld
Het WK zwemmen langebaan in het Japanse Fukuoka is uitgesteld naar mei 2022. Het evenement stond voor de zomer van volgend jaar gepland, maar door het uitstel van de Olympische Spelen van Tokio naar dezelfde periode, moest er een nieuwe datum worden gezocht.
14 mei bijeenkomst over financiële gevolgen voor voetbalwereld
Clubs, zaakwaarnemers en de vakbonden voor spelers en trainers gaan op 14 mei onder leiding van de KNVB in overleg over de financiële situatie die ontstaan is door de coronacrisis. Initiatiefnemer en zaakwaarnemer Rob Jansen: "Ik vind dat iedereen zijn eigen plan aan het trekken is. Los van elkaar. Toen heb ik de stap genomen om iedereen bij elkaar te brengen onder coördinatie van de KNVB."
Ajax-directeur Edwin van der Sar heeft een nieuw huisdier in coronatijd. Hond Charlie moet de leegte vullen van de onlangs overleden Sproet.

We welcomed Charlie today in our home. 8 weeks old but he is doing great! The plan was to have the puppy along side Sproet but unfortunately it was not meant to be.

'Acht Premier League-clubs tegen Project Restart'
Acht van de twintig clubs in Engeland zijn volgens The Times tegen de opzet van Project Restart, het plan om de competitie te hervatten. Onder hen zijn de onderste zes clubs op de ranglijst: Brighton & Hove Albion, Watford, West Ham United, Bournemouth, Norwich City en Aston Villa. (1/2)
De clubs vinden het vooral oneerlijk dat er in Project Restart acht stadions worden gebruikt om de competitie af te ronden. Hierdoor vervalt het thuisvoordeel en daarmee wordt de integriteit van de competitie aangetast, betogen zij. Er moeten vrijdag minimaal veertien clubs vóór stemmen om Project Restart door te laten gaan. (2/2)
De moeder van Cristiano Ronaldo is dolblij met de auto die ze van haar zoon heeft gekregen voor haar verjaardag. Maria Dolores heeft op het eiland Madeira bijna twee maanden van haar zoon kunnen genieten, maar Ronaldo zal deze week weer terugkeren naar Italië om met Juventus toe te werken naar de herstart van de competitie.

Obrigada aos meus filhos pelos presentes que hoje recebi. Feliz dia para todas as mães ❤️🌷

Froome zet vraagteken bij Tour zonder veel publiek
Chris Froome vraagt zich af of de organisatie van de Tour de France erin kan slagen om massabijeenkomsten te voorkomen. De wielerronde is uitgesteld tot 29 augustus en in ieder geval tot 1 september zijn evenementen verboden. "Kunnen ze voorkomen dat grote groepen mensen naar ons komen kijken? zegt Froome op Instagram. "In theorie kan de race gehouden worden zonder publiek en kijken mensen alleen op tv. Het zal wel heel anders zijn zonder mensen langs de kant."
Van Basten: 'UEFA gedraagt zich heel ongepast'
Marco van Basten is het grondig oneens met de oplossing die de KNVB heeft gekozen voor het beëindigen van de Eredivisie: geen promotie/degradatie, wel verdeling Europese tickets. In het AD geeft de oud-spits de schuld aan de UEFA. "Die heeft zich op een heel ongepaste manier heel dwingend opgesteld richting de nationale bonden, aangezien de UEFA aan de leiband ligt van de rijke Europese clubs. Het draait om geld, geld, geld. Waarom heeft de KNVB niet gewoon gezegd: 'We doen het op onze manier'? Het is helemaal niet aan de UEFA om zich te bemoeien met een nationale competitie."
Sportcompetities van over de hele wereld kijken met veel interesse naar Zuid-Korea, waar de KBO dinsdag van start gaat. De populaire honkbalcompetitie kan als voorbeeld dienen voor de terugkeer van andere sporten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste coronamaatregelen:

  • Spugen is ten strengste verboden, net als het geven van high fives en het kauwen van pruimtabak.
  • De tribunes blijven leeg.
  • Coaches en scheidsrechters dragen mondkapjes.
  • Bij iedereen wordt vooraf de temperatuur gemeten.
  • Als een speler symptomen krijgt, wordt het stadion waar hij voor het laatst speelde gesloten.
  • Na een positieve test volgt mogelijk het stopzetten van de competitie voor drie weken.
Fraaie goal achter het standbeen in Wit-Russische competitie
Video
Fraaie goal achter het standbeen in Wit-Russische competitie
AZ schaart zich achter Cambuur en De Graafschap
Als het aan AZ ligt, worden SC Cambuur en De Graafschap komend seizoen aan de Eredivisie toegevoegd. De twee ploegen grijpen door de voortijdige beëindiging van de competities naast promotie, maar als het aan directeur Robert Eenhoorn ligt, komen ze alsnog uit op het hoogste niveau. "Daar waren we voorstander van", zegt Eenhoorn tegen de NOS. "Dan had je oog gehad voor de onderkant van de Eredivisie en de bovenkant van de Eerste Divisie." De Eredivisie bestaat in dat geval uit twintig clubs.
Carlsen wint eigen online schaaktoernooi
Magnus Carlsen wint het door hem georganiseerde en naar hem vernoemde online schaaktoernooi. De Noorse wereldkampioen klopt in de finale van de Magnus Carlsen Invitational de Amerikaan Hikaru Nakamura met 2,5-1,5. De Noor had eerder wel verloren van de Nederlander Anish Giri (2,5-1,5), maar dat was niet van invloed op de einduitslag. Carlsen mag door zijn zege 70.000 euro bijschrijven op zijn bankrekening.
Ook PSV hervat training
In navolging van onder andere Ajax en Feyenoord gaat ook PSV weer beginnen met trainen. De selectie van coach Ernest Faber meldt zich morgen op het trainingscomplex. "Vanzelfsprekend zal dat gebeuren met inachtneming van alle geldende regels en protocollen voor de topsport, zoals opgelegd door het kabinet in samenspraak met het RIVM", meldt de club. PSV zal in kleine groepjes verspreid over de dag aan de slag gaan. Ook Jong PSV meldt zich weer.
Bendsneyder derde in virtuele GP van Spanje
Bo Bendsneyder eindigt bij de virtuele Grand Prix van Spanje als derde in de Moto2. De Zuid-Hollander moet in de game MotoGP alleen Lorenzo Baldassarri en Jake Dixon voor zich dulden op de race op het circuit van Jerez. "Het eerste podium voor NTS! Dat is een lekker gevoel. Als we elkaar weer mogen zien, hebben we een reden voor een feestje", reageert hij via zijn team NTS RW Racing GP.
Max Verstappen reed met zijn Formule 1-auto door heel Nederland om de Grand Prix van Zandvoort, die vandaag zou worden verreden, te promoten.
Ode aan GP Zandvoort: Verstappen rijdt met F1-auto door Nederland
Video
Ode aan GP Zandvoort: Verstappen rijdt met F1-auto door Nederland
Speler Stuttgart in quarantaine na coronatest
Een speler van VfB Stuttgart zit in quarantaine omdat hij mogelijk is besmet met het coronavirus, meldt Bild. De uitslag van een test gaf geen duidelijk resultaat, en dus is de speler uit voorzorg in thuisisolatie gezet. Om welke speler van de tweede Bundesliga-club het gaat, wordt door de club niet bekendgemaakt. Hij wordt zo snel mogelijk opnieuw getest, net als de rest van de selectie overigens.
Köln-speler Verstraete heeft spijt van interview en wil seizoen gewoon afmaken
1. FC Köln-middenvelder Birger Verstraete heeft spijt van uitspraken die hij heeft gedaan in een interview. De Belg zei weinig te snappen van de houding van zijn club en de rest van de Bundesliga om het seizoen ondanks de coronacrisis af te willen maken "In plaats van uit emotie een interview te geven, had ik contact moeten opnemen met onze arts. Het was niet mijn bedoeling de autoriteiten of FC Köln de schuld te geven", zegt Verstraete in een verklaring. "Ik voel me in goede handen bij de club, blijf mijn uiterste best doen en wil het seizoen afmaken. Mijn vriendin, die vanwege een hartaandoening tot de risicogroep behoort, reist terug naar België en blijft daar voorlopig."
Belgische fans willen streep door competitie
Als het aan de supporters ligt, wordt de Belgische Pro League net als in Nederland voortijdig beëindigd. Dat blijkt uit een enquête van het overkoepelende fanorgaan Belgian Supporters. Zo'n 80 procent van de ondervraagden stemde voor een competitiestop. De clubs stemden vorige maand al voor een vroegtijdig einde van het seizoen, maar er is nog geen definitief besluit genomen.
Bij ons is het pas over een week Moederdag, maar in Spanje en Portugal worden alle moeders vandaag al in het zonnetje gezet. Cristiano Ronaldo eert op Instagram zijn vrouw Georgina Rodríguez en zijn moeder Maria Dolores. Laatstgenoemde werd onlangs opgenomen in het ziekenhuis vanwege een beroerte, maar zit inmiddels weer thuis.

Happy Mother's Day to my two special women 🙏💗

Zelfs Georginio Wijnaldum ontkomt er niet meer aan: ook hij is aan het klussen geslagen.

Time to get working on those chores, excuses ran out😜

Duitse minister staat achter plan herstart Bundesliga
Horst Seehofer, de Duitse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken, staat achter het plan van de Bundesliga-organisator DFL om de competitie later deze maand achter gesloten deuren te herstarten. "Ik vind de tijdspanne van de voetbalbond plausibel en sta achter een herstart in mei", zegt hij tegen Bild. "Maar het moet ook duidelijk zijn dat er geen extra privileges voor de voetbalcompetitie komen." Hij zou wel graag willen zien dat een heel team in quarantaine gaat als er bij een speler het coronavirus is vastgesteld, een voorstel dat niet is opgenomen in het plan van de DFL.
Ricciardo gaat niet simracen: 'Fysieke training productiever'
Veel van zijn collega's leggen zich in deze periode toe op het simracen, maar Renault-coureur Daniel Ricciardo doet er niet aan mee. "Ik weet van mezelf dat ik er door mijn fanatisme heel veel uren in zou steken, als ik thuis een simulator zou hebben", zegt hij tegen The New Daily. "Voor je het weet, mis je een trainingssessie omdat je te lang in de simulator zit. Ik heb gewoon het gevoel dat fysiek trainen veel productiever is."
'Giro en Vuelta overlappen elkaar op nieuwe kalender'
Naar verwachting wordt komende week de nieuwe wielerkalender gepresenteerd en een concept daarvan is in handen van het Spaanse AS. Het opvallendste op het schema is dat de Giro d'Italia van 3 tot en met 25 oktober duurt en dat de Vuelta a España op 20 oktober begint, wat dus inhoudt dat de grote rondes elkaar overlappen. Verder gaat het seizoen verder op 1 augustus met de Strade Bianche en is de Tour de France van 1 tot en met 20 september. De Ronde van Lombarije is op 14 november de laatste koers van het jaar.
Tennisfans kennen Dustin Brown vooral van zijn overwinning op Rafael Nadal tijdens Wimbledon 2015. Tijdens een speciaal toernooi in Duitsland, dat achter gesloten deuren wordt gehouden, laat hij zien dat hij nog altijd kan toveren.
Video

@dreddy_ja still hitting worldies behind closed doors 😳 (via @exo_tennis) . #tennis #tennistv

Zaterdag stonden fans van SC Cambuur lang in de file om hun club uit de brand te helpen. De voetbalclub uit Leeuwarden haalde geld op om het kort geding tegen de KNVB te bekostigen.
Supporters SC Cambuur massaal in rij voor donatie aan club
Video
Supporters SC Cambuur massaal in rij voor donatie aan club
MGM Resorts nodigt NBA uit om seizoen af te werken in Las Vegas
Hotel- en casinoketen MGM Resorts International, dat onder meer dertien hotels bezit op de befaamde The Strip in Las Vegas, heeft de NBA uitgenodigd om de competitie in hotels en casino's af te werken in de bekende gokstad. Dat meldt The New York Times. Volgens het bedrijf kunnen zo'n 24 congreszalen worden omgebouwd tot basketbalzalen. De spelers, coaches, officials en familieleden kunnen dan in quarantaine in de hotels blijven. De NBA heeft eerder al een vergelijkbaar voorstel van Disney World in Orlando gekregen.
Max Verstappen baalt er nog steeds flink van dat hij vandaag niet voor tienduizenden uitzinnige fans kan racen. Eerder dit jaar nam hij in Nederland samen met zijn teamgenoot Alexander Albon deze spectaculaire video op.
Video

Still gutted that there is no #DutchGP today. I would have loved to race in front of the #OrangeArmy in my own country Earlier this year we made a fantastic road trip through the Netherlands, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing style Although it is not the same as racing in front of a home crowd, I hope you will enjoy this Full movie 👉 link in bio 🇳🇱

Directeur FC Köln: 'Niemand heeft roekeloos gehandeld'
FC Köln kreeg deze week een storm van kritiek over zich heen toen bleek dat de club ondanks drie positieve coronatests de groepstrainingen door liet gaan. Sportief directeur Horst Heldt is zich echter van geen kwaad bewust. "Niemand binnen de club heeft roekeloos gehandeld", zegt hij tegen Bild. "Feit is dat we drie besmette medewerkers en meer dan vijftig niet-besmette medewerkers hebben. We gaan er nog steeds vanuit dat de maatregelen op de club werken." Bij de club werden twee spelers en een fysiotherapeut positief getest. Zij zitten twee weken in quarantaine.
Brighton tegen plannen om op neutraal terrein te spelen
Een van de ideeën om de Premier League weer op te kunnen starten, is om de resterende wedstrijden af te werken op neutraal terrein. Het idee is om de helft van de beschikbare stadions hiervoor te gebruiken. Het Brighton & Hove Albion van Davy Pröpper keert zich echter al tegen die plannen, zo laat directeur Paul Barber weten. "We begrijpen heel goed dat het spelen achter gesloten deuren waarschijnlijk een compromis is om het seizoen te kunnen hervatten. Maar op dit cruciale punt in het seizoen heeft in onze ogen het spelen op neutraal terrein een effect op de integriteit van de competitie."
'De Jong keert vandaag terug in Barcelona'
Het leek vanwege het beperkte vliegverkeer tussen Nederland en Spanje even een probleem te worden om Frenkie de Jong op tijd te laten terugkeren bij FC Barcelona, maar de club meldt tegenover AS dat hij als het goed is vandaag weer voet op Catalaanse grond zet. Barcelona wil de selectie snel testen, zodat later deze week de trainingen weer kunnen worden opgestart. De Jong vloog voorafgaand aan de coronacrisis naar Nederland. Ook de Deen Martin Braithwaite, die tijdelijk in een Madrileens hotel woont, kan volgens de club aansluiten.
Trainer Henk de Jong is verheugd met de actie van de supporters. "Dit is niet normaal, dit is Cambuur", zegt de 55-jarige coach in een videoboodschap. "We laten ons niet kisten. Vorige week hebben we een klap gehad, maar die is helemaal weg. Ik hoop dat iedereen in Zeist zijn verstand gaat gebruiken. Deze club hoort in de Eredivisie." (3/3)
Op het hoogtepunt stond er rond het stadion van Cambuur ruim 2 kilometer file. "De steun die we hebben mogen ervaren en de saamhorigheid die we hebben gevoeld zijn werkelijk hartverwarmend en onvergetelijk", schrijft Cambuur op de eigen site. "Van een jonge supporters die zijn spaarpot kwam brengen tot een tot een man die zich verontschuldigde voor zijn donatie omdat hij in de schuldsanering zit. Wat er volgende week ook gaat gebeuren: dit pakken ze ons nooit meer af en deze saamhorigheid is sterker dan welke storm dan ook." (2/3)
Cambuur haalt ruim 45.000 euro aan donaties op
SC Cambuur heeft de afgelopen dagen ruim 45.000 euro opgehaald aan donaties. Met de bijdrage van de fans moet de juridische procedure worden bekostigd, waarmee de Friese club alsnog promotie naar de Eredivisie hoopt af te dwingen. Supporters van SC Cambuur konden in de afgelopen twee dagen met hun auto door het stadion rijden en daar stickers op hun auto laten plakken. In ruil daarvoor deden de fans een donatie. De hoogte van die donatie mochten zij zelf bepalen. (1/3)
Een virtuele etappe in de Giro d'Italia vandaag voor sommige renners. De winst ging naar... Robert Gesink!

Victory! We have won the Laghi di Cancano stage in the virtual @giroditalia 🏆🥇 . . @robertgesink clocked the best time (53'05") with @stevenkruijswijk finishing third (54'22"). . . Well done guys 👏 . . #samenoverwinnen #staysafetogether #ridebianchi #tjv #teamjumbovisma #jumbovisma #neverstopcycling #girovirtual

Barcelona gokt deze zomer op ruildeals
De komende transferperiode zal anders verlopen dan gebruikelijk, zo verwachten ze bij FC Barcelona. De club denkt dat er creatiever gehandeld moet worden dankzij de coronacrisis. "Het inzetten van diverse spelers van onze club bij ruildeals wordt een onderdeel van het spel. Zo gaat de transfermarkt er komende zomer uit zien", aldus vicevoorzitter Jordi Cardoner tegen ESPN. "Bijvoorbeeld dus een ruildeal waarbij een speler van club A naar B gaat, een speler van club B naar C, en een speler van club C naar A."
