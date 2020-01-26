Maandag 27 januari 2020
|
Het laatste nieuws het eerst op NU.nl
Reacties op overlijden basketballegende Kobe Bryant (41) (gesloten) Slowblog

Reacties op overlijden basketballegende Kobe Bryant (41) (gesloten)

26 januari 2020 20:59 26-01-20 20:59 Laatste update: 38 minuten geleden Update: 38 minuten geleden

De Amerikaanse basketballegende Kobe Bryant is zondag op 41-jarige leeftijd overleden bij een helikoptercrash in Calabasas, in de staat Californië. Lees al het nieuws over zijn dood in dit liveblog.

Goedendag en welkom in het liveblog over het overlijden van Kobe Bryant. De 41-jarige basketballegende is zondag omgekomen bij een helikoptercrash in Los Angeles. In dit liveblog lees je alles over de tragische dood van een van de beste basketballers aller tijden en de reacties uit de (basketbal)wereld daarop.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 26 minuten geleden
Ook David Beckham heeft mooie woorden over voor Kobe Bryant.

It’s taken me hours to work out what to write and still my words won’t ever be enough to describe how I am feeling after the tragic loss of Kobe. This was one special athlete, husband, father and friend. Having to write these words is hard enough but also knowing we have lost an amazing human being and his beautiful and talented daughter Gianna is heartbreaking. The commitment Kobe showed to his sport was inspiring, to go through the pain and to finish a game off like only he could inspired me to try to be better. Sometimes I would only go to games just to watch that clock go down to the last 2:00 minutes knowing that we were about to witness something special. Kobe always talked about Vanessa and his beautiful girls and how proud he was of them. Kobe’s passion was his family and basketball. He was determined to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to embrace the sport that he loved. His legacy will live on. My family’s love and prayers go out to Vanessa and the girls, to Kobe’s basketball family, and of course to the families of those who were tragically lost with him yesterday... 💛💜

Avatar
davidbeckham
Auteur
davidbeckham
Moment van plaatsen
13:46 - 27 januari 2020
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 33 minuten geleden
Prachtig!

A minute's silence in memory of Kobe Bryant before our training session. - Minuto de silencio por el fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant antes de nuestro entrenamiento. #RealMadrid

Avatar
realmadrid
Auteur
realmadrid
Moment van plaatsen
12:45 - 27 januari 2020
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · één uur geleden
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 3 uur geleden
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 3 uur geleden
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 3 uur geleden
Een fraaie foto die de enorme status van Kobe Bryant weergeeft. De NBA-legende baant zich een weg door een haag van fans en pers na zijn laatste wedstrijd voor Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 4 uur geleden
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 4 uur geleden
Neymar heeft zondag de verongelukte Kobe Bryant geëerd na een doelpunt voor PSG. De Braziliaan maakte met zijn vingers het getal 24, een van de rugnummers van de basketballer.
Neymar eert Kobe Bryant na doelpunt voor PSG
Neymar eert Kobe Bryant na doelpunt voor PSG
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 5 uur geleden
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 5 uur geleden
Kobe Bryant was ook bij de tennissers geen onbekende sportman. De basketballegende was vorig jaar nog te gast bij de US Open en was een groot fan van de sport.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 5 uur geleden
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 5 uur geleden
Het overlijden van Kobe Bryant levert ook de nodige kunstwerkjes op.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 5 uur geleden
Wederom een fraaie foto in de buurt van het Staples Center, het stadion van de Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe Bryant speelde zijn hele loopbaan (1996-2016) bij de Lakers.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
Ook meerdere voetbalclubs plaatsen op sociale media een eerbetoon voor Kobe Bryant, waaronder FC Barcelona.

Shocked by the death of @KobeBryant, an exemplary athlete both on and off the basketball court. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. Consternats per la mort de @KobeBryant, un esportista exemplar. La seva figura va transcendir les pistes de bàsquet. Una abraçada a la seva familia i èssers estimats. Descansi en pau.

Avatar
fcbarcelona
Auteur
fcbarcelona
Moment van plaatsen
22:22 - 26 januari 2020
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
Prachtige woorden van Manchester United-middenvelder Paul Pogba over Kobe Bryant.

Heroes come and go Legends are for ever ❤ R.i.P. Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all the victims my prayers to the families #blackmambaforever

Avatar
paulpogba
Auteur
paulpogba
Moment van plaatsen
00:05 - 27 januari 2020
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
Voor de mensen die het nieuws nog niet hebben meegekregen: 

De Amerikaanse basketballegende Kobe Bryant is zondag op 41-jarige leeftijd omgekomen bij een helikoptercrash in Calabasas, in de staat Californië. Bij hetzelfde ongeval is ook zijn dertienjarige dochter Gianna om het leven gekomen. Bryant was een van de passagiers aan boord van de helikopter, die rond 19.00 uur (Nederlandse tijd) neerstortte. Volgens de Amerikaanse luchtvaartautoriteit FAA waren alle dodelijke slachtoffers aan boord van de helikopter.

In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van het laatste nieuws en de reacties uit binnen- en buitenland. Van Rafael Nadal tot Donald Trump.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
En daar kwamen natuurlijk ook de nodige emoties bij kijken...
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
Kaarsen, bloemen, shirts en ook basketballen. De Amerikanen zorgen voor prachtige eerbetonen voor Kobe Bryant.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
Die mensenmassa leverde ook al snel de nodige herdenkingsplekken op, zoals hier te zien.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
Ook bij het Staples Center, het stadion van de Los Angeles Lakers, verzamelden mensen zich om het overlijden van Kobe Bryant te verwerken.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
Een toch wel prachtige foto van een verslagen fan van Kobe Bryant. In de Verenigde Staten werden shirts van de basketballegende weer massaal uit de kast gehaald als eerbetoon.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
Mensen keken vol ongeloof naar de rampplek in Californië.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
De verslagenheid is groot bij de Amerikanen.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
In de Verenigde Staten verzamelden mensen zich massaal rond de plek waar het mis ging. Kobe Bryant overleed bij een helikoptercrash in Calabasas, in de staat Californië.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 6 uur geleden
Uit alle hoeken van de sportwereld wordt geschokt gereageerd op het overlijden van Kobe Bryant.

RIP kobe 🙏

Avatar
stevengerrard
Auteur
stevengerrard
Moment van plaatsen
22:31 - 26 januari 2020
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 7 uur geleden
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 7 uur geleden
Novak Djokovic, ook nog actief op de Australian Open, kan zijn verdriet nauwelijks omschrijven.

My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. May God bless you and your Gianna. Thank you for being there for me and inspiring the entire world. Thank you for showing all of us athletes how to compete and respect sport. Thank you for the greatest legacy you leave behind with us. I’ll never forget your smile spreading positive energy everywhere you went. You and your daughter will live forever ♾ in our hearts ❤️. RIP amico mio. Ti voglio bene.

Avatar
djokernole
Auteur
djokernole
Moment van plaatsen
03:55 - 27 januari 2020
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 7 uur geleden
Ook Rafael Nadal, die zo in actie komt op de Australian Open, staat stil bij Kobe Bryant en spreekt van "vreselijk nieuws".

Horrible news today. Tragic the death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock.

Avatar
rafaelnadal
Auteur
rafaelnadal
Moment van plaatsen
01:09 - 27 januari 2020
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 7 uur geleden
Ook Rico Verhoeven staat stil bij het overlijden van Kobe Bryant.

RIP 🐐

Avatar
ricoverhoeven
Auteur
ricoverhoeven
Moment van plaatsen
21:10 - 26 januari 2020
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 11 uur geleden
Golfer Tiger Woods zei in een reactie dat hij het nieuws kort na een golfwedstrijd te horen kreeg van zijn caddie. Woods zei toen pas eindelijk te snappen waarom mensen die dag tegen hem zeiden dat hij moest winnen 'voor de Mamba'. 'Mamba' verwijst hier naar 'Black Mamba', de bijnaam van Bryant.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 12 uur geleden
Op dezelfde avond als het overlijden van Bryant vindt ook de jaarlijkse Grammy Awards plaats. Aan het begin van dit evenement zei presentator en zangeres Alicia Keys dat Bryant gevierd moet worden bij deze editie van de awardshow, omdat hij erg van muziek hield.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 12 uur geleden
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 14 uur geleden
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · 14 uur geleden
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:59
Waar komt de bijnaam 'Black Mamba' vandaan?
In overlijdensberichten van Kobe Bryant komt ook de bijnaam 'Black Mamba' naar voren. De term was een door hem geïntroduceerde alter ego, om te benadrukken dat zijn basketbalcarrière en privé gescheiden moesten blijven. Bryant werd in 2003 beschuldigd van verkrachting van een kamermeisje, maar die beschuldiging werd nooit doorgezet, omdat volgens hem de seks op vrijwillige basis was gebeurd.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:54
Jordan: 'Kobe was als een kleine broer voor mij'
Michael Jordan, een basketbalicoon en oud-ploeggenoot bij de nationale selectie, brengt een verklaring uit over het overlijden van Kobe Bryant. "Ik ben geschokt door het tragische nieuws over het overlijden van Kobe en zijn dochter Gianna. Ik kan niet onder woorden brengen wat ik nu voel. Ik hield van Kobe - hij was als een kleine broer voor mij. We spraken vaak met elkaar en die gesprekken ga ik missen. Hij was een felle concurrent, een van de grootsten in het basketbal en een creatieve kracht. Hij was een geweldige vader die erg van zijn familie hield en was erg trots dat zijn dochter ook van het basketbal hield."
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:47
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:43
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:40
Sheriff: 'Negen inzittenden, allen overleden'
"Alle inzittenden in de helikopter zijn overleden", zegt de sheriff van Los Angeles bij een persbijeenkomst. Er waren volgens hem negen mensen aan boord van de helikopter, inclusief de piloot. Hij wil tot de identificatie van de lichamen de namen van de overledenen niet noemen en ook niet uitweiden over de details van het ongeluk.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:35
In Calabas licht de plaatselijke sheriff de helikoptercrash verder toe op een persbijeenkomst.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:34
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:33
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:31
Silver: 'Een van de beste spelers uit de geschiedenis'
Adam Silver, de commissaris van de Amerikaanse basketbalcompetitie NBA, reageert ook op persoonlijke titel op de dood van Kobe Bryant bij een helikoptercrash. "Voor twintig seizoenen liet Kobe zien wat mogelijk is wanneer talent worden gekoppeld aan een niet aflatende winnaarsmentaliteit. Hij was een van de beste spelers uit de geschiedenis van het basketbal met legendarische verdiensten. Maar hij zal vooral worden herinnerd als de man die overal ter wereld de mensen aan het basketballen kreeg."
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:25
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:23
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:22
De burgemeester van Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, bevestigt dat de dochter van Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, ook is omgekomen bij de helikoptercrash in Los Angeles.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:18
Lage bewolking en mistig in Los Angeles
Over de oorzaak van de crash is nog niets officieels bekend. Wel is duidelijk dat in de omgeving van Los Angeles, waar Kobe Bryant met zijn dochter Gianni en drie andere inzittenden dodelijk verongelukten, mist en lage bewolking is waargenomen. Bij het opstijgen van de helikopter was het zicht slecht 5 tot 6 kilometer.
Overlijden Kobe Bryant · gisteren om 23:12
Bryant was met helikopter op weg naar wedstrijd
Er komen meer details naar buiten over de tragische reis van Kobe Bryant in de helikopter. De basketballegende werd vandaag verwacht in de Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks voor een basketbalwedstrijd. Zijn dochter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, die ook omgekomen is bij de crash, zou meespelen en Bryant zelf zou fungeren als coach. Beiden zouden daar nooit aan toekomen.
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Getty Images
5  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Kobe Bryant

WK-stand Formule 1

WK-stand Formule 1
Bekijk de klassementen van de wereldkampioenschappen in de Formule 1.
Bekijk de klassementen

Vacatures

Vacatures
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden