Reacties op overlijden basketballegende Kobe Bryant (41) (gesloten)

De Amerikaanse basketballegende Kobe Bryant is zondag op 41-jarige leeftijd overleden bij een helikoptercrash in Calabasas, in de staat Californië. Lees al het nieuws over zijn dood in dit liveblog.
It’s taken me hours to work out what to write and still my words won’t ever be enough to describe how I am feeling after the tragic loss of Kobe. This was one special athlete, husband, father and friend. Having to write these words is hard enough but also knowing we have lost an amazing human being and his beautiful and talented daughter Gianna is heartbreaking. The commitment Kobe showed to his sport was inspiring, to go through the pain and to finish a game off like only he could inspired me to try to be better. Sometimes I would only go to games just to watch that clock go down to the last 2:00 minutes knowing that we were about to witness something special. Kobe always talked about Vanessa and his beautiful girls and how proud he was of them. Kobe’s passion was his family and basketball. He was determined to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to embrace the sport that he loved. His legacy will live on. My family’s love and prayers go out to Vanessa and the girls, to Kobe’s basketball family, and of course to the families of those who were tragically lost with him yesterday... 💛💜
A minute's silence in memory of Kobe Bryant before our training session. - Minuto de silencio por el fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant antes de nuestro entrenamiento. #RealMadrid
Still can’t believe this heartbreaking news.. With your talent and passion you raised the sport to a new level 🏀. Both on and off the court you were a true leader and an inspiration for so many. My thoughts are with his family and all families of the other victims onboard 🙏.
No hay palabras para describir esta tragedia. 😢 Gracias por todo lo que nos diste. Una verdadera inspiración. DEP, @kobebryant. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 No words for such a tragedy. 😢 Thank you for everything you gave us. A true inspiration. RIP, @kobebryant. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Devastated by the news of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the others who perished in the crash. The outpouring of mourning in the wake of this tragedy shows just how big Kobe’s impact was on the world, not just the game of basketball. Mamba Forever.
Paying tribute to the late great Kobe Bryant ❤️ @NickKyrgios | #AO2020 | #AusOpen
Shocked by the death of @KobeBryant, an exemplary athlete both on and off the basketball court. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. Consternats per la mort de @KobeBryant, un esportista exemplar. La seva figura va transcendir les pistes de bàsquet. Una abraçada a la seva familia i èssers estimats. Descansi en pau.
Heroes come and go Legends are for ever ❤ R.i.P. Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all the victims my prayers to the families #blackmambaforever
So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔
My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. May God bless you and your Gianna. Thank you for being there for me and inspiring the entire world. Thank you for showing all of us athletes how to compete and respect sport. Thank you for the greatest legacy you leave behind with us. I’ll never forget your smile spreading positive energy everywhere you went. You and your daughter will live forever ♾ in our hearts ❤️. RIP amico mio. Ti voglio bene.
Horrible news today. Tragic the death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock.
Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating....
Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah.
Thoughts and prayers to the family of #Kobe Bryant and those who lost loved ones in today’s tragic crash. Rest In Peace.
Madison Square Garden gialloviola per il derby newyorchese in onore a KOBE #RIPMamba
LeBron James & the Lakers just arrived in LA. So sad man 😢https://t.co/PeFJGt4SZV
Heartbreaking 😔💔 My prayers are with their family and friends. 🙏🏾 Legends are forever #RipKobe
As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken.
Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave
