Vrijdag 06 december 2019
|
Het laatste nieuws het eerst op NU.nl
Reacties na WK-stunt van handbalsters tegen Noorwegen Liveblog

Reacties na WK-stunt van handbalsters tegen Noorwegen

06 december 2019 12:14 06-12-19 12:14 Laatste update: 12 minuten geleden Update: 12 minuten geleden

De Nederlandse handbalsters hebben vrijdag bij het WK in Japan historie geschreven met een zege op Noorwegen. De ploeg van bondscoach Emmanuel Mayonnade was al zeker van de tweede ronde. Volg hier alle reacties.

  • WK handbal
  • Nederland-Noorwegen
  • Oranje is al door
  • Nederland leidt nipt
WK handbal · 2 minuten geleden
Een schitterend gebaar van Hakim Ziyech! De Ajacied wil in contact komen met de jonge 'veldbestormer', die hem tijdens het duel met Lille en knuffel gaf, om hem zo alsnog een wedstrijdshirt te geven.

ATTENTION followers and whoever this message crosses! I’m trying to get in touch with (the parents of) the kid who ran towards me during Lille - Ajax! Please forward this to them, as I’ve give a man who claimed to be his father my shirt. Apparently he isn’t the father and didn’t give it to him. Send me a DM with one of the family’s instagram/facebook account. People who try to trick me like the man above will be blocked.

Avatar
hziyech
Auteur
hziyech
Moment van plaatsen
13:28 - 6 december 2019
WK handbal · 4 minuten geleden
De eindstand in de groep van Oranje: 

  1. Nederland 5-8 (178-134) 
  2. Noorwegen 5-8 (169-115)
  3. Servië 5-6 (155-143)
  4. Angola 5-4 (150-151)
  5. Slovenië 5-4 (142-150)
  6. Cuba 5-0 (122-223)
WK handbal · 13 minuten geleden
Handbalsters boeken op WK historische zege op angstgegner Noorwegen
De Nederlandse handbalsters schrijven geschiedenis op het WK in Japan. Voor het eerst sinds 1999 verslaat Oranje handbalgrootmacht Noorwegen. Het wordt 30-28 in het Japanse Kumamoto. Oranje gaat dankzij de zege als groepshoofd en met vier punten door naar de tweede ronde op het WK.
WK handbal · 14 minuten geleden
58' Ze kende een lastige eerste helft, maar na de pauze heerst Tess Wester in haar doel. De keepster van Oranje is na rust pas negen keer gepasseerd en onderscheidt zich met fraaie reddingen. Oranje leidt met 30-27.
WK handbal · 18 minuten geleden
55' Weer een treffer van Polman! Oranje leidt met 30-27. Een sensatie lijkt in de maak te zijn op het WK in Japan.
WK handbal · 18 minuten geleden
54' Noorwegen brengt de marge terug naar één punt als Nederlander via Snelder weer uitloopt: 29-27. Slaagt Oranje er voor het eerst sinds 1999 in om weer eens van Noorwegen te winnen?
WK handbal · 21 minuten geleden
53' Voor rust kwam ze niet tot scoren, maar na de pauze is Estavana Polman heerlijk op dreef. Met haar derde doelpunt noteert zij de 28-26.
WK handbal · 22 minuten geleden
52' Polman scoort en maakt er 27-25 van. Dat is maar goed ook, want Noorwegen scoort direct uit de tegenstoot. Oranje leidt nog wel met 27-26.
WK handbal · 23 minuten geleden
51' Voorsprong voor Oranje! Lois Abbingh maakt er met haar vijfde doelpunt 26-25 van.
WK handbal · 26 minuten geleden
48' Via Martine Smeets is het weer gelijk. Kan Oranje vandaag voor het eerste een voorsprong pakken?
WK handbal · 27 minuten geleden
47' Noorwegen staat kort in een overtalsituatie en profiteert daar optimaal van. De Noorse vrouwen leiden weer met 24-25.
WK handbal · 28 minuten geleden
46' Noorwegen scoort, maar Nederland antwoordt via Polman razendsnel: 24-24.
WK handbal · 30 minuten geleden
De paniek slaat lichtelijk toe bij bij Noorwegen dat na de gelijkmaker van Snelder een time-out vraagt.
WK handbal · 32 minuten geleden
43' Het staat weer gelijk in Kumamoto! Snelder knalt raak en maakt er 23-23 van.
WK handbal · 35 minuten geleden
41' Jessy Kramer! Met haar vierde goal maakt zij er 22-23 van.
WK handbal · 35 minuten geleden
40' Het heeft even geduurd, maar ook Estavana Polman staat met een treffer op het scorebord. Noorwegen leidt nog wel met 21-23.
WK handbal · 38 minuten geleden
Oranje houdt het verschil met 20-22 op twee punten.
WK handbal · 40 minuten geleden
36' Noorwegen scoort, maar via Dulfer antwoordt Oranje razendsnel: 19-21.
WK handbal · 41 minuten geleden
35' En daar is opnieuw Snelder, die er 18-20 van maakt. Lukt het Oranje om de marge terug te brengen naar één goal?
WK handbal · 44 minuten geleden
33' Met een zeven meter knalt Abbingh de 17-19 in het doel. Oranje geeft zich nog zeker niet gewonnen.
WK handbal · 44 minuten geleden
32' Noorwegen brengt de marge naar vier goals, maar een aantal seconden later weet Dulfer het verschil weer kleiner te maken: 16-19.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
31' Snelder noteert het eerste doelpunt na rust. Het verschil is met 15-18 weer drie punten.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
31' De speelsters staan weer op het veld en de tweede helft gaat van start. Noorwegen leidt met 14-18.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
Met vier goals is Abbingh topscorer namens Nederland in deze wedstrijd. Oranje moet na rust flink aan de bak om niet te verliezen van Noorwegen.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
30' Het laatste doelpunt uit de eerste helft wordt gemaakt door Oranje via Abbingh. Nederland en Noorwegen gaan rusten met een 14-18-tussenstand.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
30' Noorwegen zet even aan en brengt de marge naar vijf goals. Vlak voor rust staat een 13-18-tussenstand op het scorebord.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
29' En nog een goal voor Noorwegen, dat weer vier punten voorsprong heeft. Het staat 13-17.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
28' Snelder mist en uit de tegenstoot weet Noorwegen wél te scoren: 13-16.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
27' Het antwoord van de Noorse vrouwen laat niet op zich wachten. Met 13-15 is het verschil weer twee punten.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
27' Snelder! Met haar eerste doelpunt van vandaag maakt zij er 13-14 van.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
25' Met een fraai schot via de grond brengt Malestein het verschil terug tot twee goals: 12-14. Oranje leeft nog.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
Een bezorgd gezicht bij bondscoach Emmanuel Mayonnade, die zijn ploeg op achterstand ziet staan tegen Noorwegen.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
22' Met wederom een onderhands schot van Kramer komt Oranje terug tot 10-13.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
21' Freriks haalt uit en maakt het verschil iets kleiner: 9-13.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
20' Met haar derde goal maakt Lois Abbingh er 8-13 van.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
19' Er is op dit moment even geen houden aan voor Oranje, dat zelf te veel kansen mist. Noorwegen blijft wél scoren en komt op een 7-12-voorsprong.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
18' Oranje schiet op de lat en Noorwegen slaat twee keer razendsnel toe. Het verschil is weer vier punten: 7-11.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
17' Beetje bij beetje komt Oranje beter in het spel. Kramer haalt verrassend uit en verkleint de achterstand tot 7-9.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
15' Met een mooi onderhands schot maakt Abbingh er 6-9 van.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
13' Van der Heijden geeft het goede voorbeeld aan Oranje en schiet wél raak. Met de 5-9 noteert zij haar derde goal van de dag.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
13' Polman mist en Noorwegen profiteert - tot twee keer toe - uit een tegenstoot: 4-9.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
11' Problemen voor Oranje. Via Herrem loopt noorwegen uit naar 4-7. Bondscoach Mayonnade vraagt een time-out aan.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
9' Noorwegen scoort twee keer rap achter elkaar en leidt met twee goals verschil: 4-6.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
7' Met haar tweede doelpunt maakt Laura van der Heijden er 4-4 van.
WK handbal · één uur geleden
5' Noorwegen leidt met 3-4. Namens Oranje weten Lois Abbing, Debbie Bont en Laura van der Heijden te scoren.
WK handbal · 2 uur geleden
3' De doelpunten worden in een enorm rap tempo gemaakt. Na drie minuten staat er al een 3-3-tussenstand op het scorebord.
WK handbal · 2 uur geleden
1' De wedstrijd gaat van start en een paar seconden later opent Noorwegen al de score: 0-1.
WK handbal · 2 uur geleden
De Noorse handbalsters speelden liefst 21 finales op grote toernooien en eindigden op het afgelopen WK als tweede. Noorwegen wordt beschouwd als het succesvolste handbalteam uit de historie. Een mooie test dus voor de Nederlandse handbalsters.
WK handbal · 2 uur geleden
Als Nederland vandaag van Noorwegen wint neemt het de twee punten mee naar de volgende ronde. Omdat ook Servië al door is en Nederland van dat land won, is Oranje al zeker van twee punten in de tweede ronde.
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
2  reacties  

Lees meer over:

WK handbal Handbal

WK-stand Formule 1

WK-stand Formule 1
Bekijk de klassementen van de wereldkampioenschappen in de Formule 1.
Bekijk de klassementen

Vacatures

Vacatures

NUshop

NUshop
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden