Zaterdag 18 mei 2019
Zaterdag 18 mei 2019
|
Het laatste nieuws het eerst op NU.nl
Kandidaten en fans tellen af naar finale Songfestival Liveblog

Kandidaten en fans tellen af naar finale Songfestival

18 mei 2019 17:52 18-05-19 17:52 Laatste update: 18 minuten geleden Update: 18 minuten geleden

Zaterdagavond vindt in Tel Aviv de finale van het Eurovisie Songfestival plaats. Duncan Laurence, de favoriet bij de bookmakers, zingt daarin als twaalfde.

Welkom bij dit liveblog! Mijn naam is Sjan Verhoeven en ik hou jullie vanavond op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom het Songfestival.


  • Het Eurovisie Songfestival is live te volgen via NPO1 vanaf 21.00 uur
  • Duncan Laurence zingt als twaalfde; waarschijnlijk is dat rond 22.00 uur
  • De uitslag wordt pas na 00.00 uur verwacht
4 minuten geleden
Deze foto met tekst deelde Duncan Laurence vanmorgen.

If I had to put into words what today means to me, I would never manage to describe all the days of writing songs, all the hours of hard work, all the tears, all the chances, all the dreams, all the fears... I see today as a reminder: it takes courage to be who you are and to get where you want to be. And even though courage might be the hardest thing to have from time to time. Today is the day that I look back on the past, smile and say: “hey dude, you did it.” 📷 - @merel_pics_photography

Avatar
itsduncanlaurence
Auteur
itsduncanlaurence
Moment van plaatsen
10:02 - 18 mei 2019
13 minuten geleden
14 minuten geleden
Duncan Laurence staat nog altijd bovenaan bij de bookmakers, maar hoe schatten jullie zijn kansen in?
43 minuten geleden
43 minuten geleden
Duncan Laurence is vanavond als twaalfde aan de beurt. We verwachten dat dat rond 22.00 uur zal zijn.
44 minuten geleden
De popgroep Teach-In wist voor Nederland voor het laatst te winnen. Dat gebeurde in 1975 met het nummer Ding-a-dong.
één uur geleden
Het belooft een erg spannende avond te worden! Nederland maakt kans om voor het eerst in 44 jaar weer het Songfestival te winnen.
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: ANP
2  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Eurovisie Songfestival Muziek Duncan Laurence

NUshop

NUshop
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden