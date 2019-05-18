Kandidaten en fans tellen af naar finale Songfestival

Zaterdagavond vindt in Tel Aviv de finale van het Eurovisie Songfestival plaats. Duncan Laurence, de favoriet bij de bookmakers, zingt daarin als twaalfde.
- Het Eurovisie Songfestival is live te volgen via NPO1 vanaf 21.00 uur
- Duncan Laurence zingt als twaalfde; waarschijnlijk is dat rond 22.00 uur
- De uitslag wordt pas na 00.00 uur verwacht
If I had to put into words what today means to me, I would never manage to describe all the days of writing songs, all the hours of hard work, all the tears, all the chances, all the dreams, all the fears... I see today as a reminder: it takes courage to be who you are and to get where you want to be. And even though courage might be the hardest thing to have from time to time. Today is the day that I look back on the past, smile and say: “hey dude, you did it.” 📷 - @merel_pics_photography
