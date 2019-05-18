Kandidaten en fans tellen af naar finale Songfestival

If I had to put into words what today means to me, I would never manage to describe all the days of writing songs, all the hours of hard work, all the tears, all the chances, all the dreams, all the fears... I see today as a reminder: it takes courage to be who you are and to get where you want to be. And even though courage might be the hardest thing to have from time to time. Today is the day that I look back on the past, smile and say: “hey dude, you did it.” 📷 - @merel_pics_photography