Duncan Laurence en concurrenten maken zich op voor halve finale

If someone would have told me at age 6 that I 2019 would be representing Sweden in the biggest music competition in the world - I wouldnt have believed that person. I always wanted to sing. I always sang. When the other boys in my class played sports and singing wasn't really considered cool - I still knew that singing was my dream. And here we are now. Semi finals in Eurovision Song Contest and I will be there- on that stage, representing my country. All I have to say now is thank you - thank you to all the wonderful people supporting me. And thank you to the 6 year old me who never stopped dreaming.