Op 10 februari werden de grootste filmprijzen, de Oscars, voor de 92e keer uitgereikt. Een overzicht van de winnaars van de meest in het oog springende categorieën.
Beste film
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
Beste regie
Bong Joon-ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol
Antonio Banderas - Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Beste mannelijke bijrol
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Beste internationale film
Corpus Christi (Polen)
Honeyland (Noord-Macedonië)
Les Misérables (Frankrijk)
Dolor y Gloria (Spanje)
Parasite (Zuid-Korea)
Beste animatiefilm
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
J'ai perdu mon corps
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Beste originele lied
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into The Unknown - Frozen 2
Stand Up - Harriet
Beste originele filmmuziek
1917
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Beste camerawerk
1917
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood