Op 10 februari werden de grootste filmprijzen, de Oscars, voor de 92e keer uitgereikt. Een overzicht van de winnaars van de meest in het oog springende categorieën.

Beste film

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Beste regie

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol

Antonio Banderas - Dolor y Gloria

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Beste internationale film

Corpus Christi (Polen)

Honeyland (Noord-Macedonië)

Les Misérables (Frankrijk)

Dolor y Gloria (Spanje)

Parasite (Zuid-Korea)

Beste animatiefilm

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

J'ai perdu mon corps

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Beste originele lied

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman

I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough

Into The Unknown - Frozen 2

Stand Up - Harriet

Beste originele filmmuziek

1917

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Beste camerawerk

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood