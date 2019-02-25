De Oscars, de belangrijkste prijzen in de filmwereld, zijn weer uitgereikt. Een overzicht van de winnaars in verschillende categorieën.

Beste film

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Beste regie

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Adam McKay - Vice

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Christian Bale - Vice

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Beste animatiefilm

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Beste originele nummer

I'll Fight - RBG

Shallow - A Star is Born

All the Stars - Black Panther

The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Beste buitenlandse film

Libanon - Capernaúm

Mexico - Roma

Polen - Cold War

Duitsland - Never Look Away

Japan - Shoplifters