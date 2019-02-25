De Oscars, de belangrijkste prijzen in de filmwereld, zijn weer uitgereikt. Een overzicht van de winnaars in verschillende categorieën.

Beste film
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite

Julia Roberts overhandigt Oscar aan makers Green Book
Julia Roberts overhandigt Oscar aan makers 'beste film' Green Book

Beste regie
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Adam McKay - Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Christian Bale - Vice

Rami Malek wint Oscar: 'Dankbaar dat ik deel van Queen mag zijn'
Rami Malek wint Oscar: 'Dankbaar dat ik klein deel van Queen mag zijn'

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Beste mannelijke bijrol
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Winnaars beste bijrol Oscars emotioneel in speeches
Winnaars beste bijrol Oscars emotioneel in speeches

Beste animatiefilm
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Beste originele nummer
I'll Fight - RBG
Shallow - A Star is Born
All the Stars - Black Panther
The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow (A Star Is Born)
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Beste buitenlandse film
Libanon - Capernaúm
Mexico - Roma
Polen - Cold War
Duitsland - Never Look Away
Japan - Shoplifters

Nabeschouwing Oscars: 'Green Book was niet de gedoodverfde winnaar'
Nabeschouwing Oscars: 'Green Book was niet de gedoodverfde winnaar'