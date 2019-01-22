Over een maand zijn de winnaars van de Oscars van 2019 bekend. The Favourite, Roma, A Star Is Born, Green Book en Bohemian Rhapsody maken in ieder geval kans om te winnen op 25 februari. Een overzicht van alle genomineerden in verschillende categorieën.
Beste film
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Beste regie
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Adam McKay - Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity Gate
Christian Bale - Vice
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol
Yalita Aparicio - Roma
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Beste mannelijke bijrol
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Beste animatiefilm
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Beste originele nummer
I'll Fight - RBG
Shallow - A Star is Born
All the Stars - Black Panther
The Place Where I Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Beste buitenlandse film
Libanon - Capernaum
Mexico - Roma
Polen - Cold War
Duitsland - Never Look Away
Japan - Shoplifters