Over een maand zijn de winnaars van de Oscars van 2019 bekend. The Favourite, Roma, A Star Is Born, Green Book en Bohemian Rhapsody maken in ieder geval kans om te winnen op 25 februari. Een overzicht van alle genomineerden in verschillende categorieën.

Beste film

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Beste regie

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Adam McKay - Vice

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity Gate

Christian Bale - Vice

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol

Yalita Aparicio - Roma

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Beste animatiefilm

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Beste originele nummer

I'll Fight - RBG

Shallow - A Star is Born

All the Stars - Black Panther

The Place Where I Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Beste buitenlandse film

Libanon - Capernaum

Mexico - Roma

Polen - Cold War

Duitsland - Never Look Away

Japan - Shoplifters