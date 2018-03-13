Russische dove kat voorspelt WK voetbal uitslagen

Opmerkelijk Hulpdiensten massaal uitgerukt voor 'levensechte' pop in water bij Groningen 23 x gedeeld De hulpdiensten zijn zondagmiddag massaal uitgerukt nadat iemand een 'lichaam' had zien drijven in het water bij de Paddepoelsterweg in Groningen. Bij nadere inspectie bleek het om een levensechte pop te gaan.