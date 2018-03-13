Russische dove kat voorspelt WK voetbal uitslagen

Gepubliceerd: 13 maart 2018 13:32 13-03-18 13:32
De Russische (dove) kat Achilles, die in het Hermitage Museum in Sint-Petersburg leeft, is verkozen tot officiële voorspeller van de wedstrijduitslagen van het WK voetbal in Rusland dat deze zomer plaatsvindt.

Dat meldt persbureau AFP dinsdag. Op internet verschijnt een video van de kat, waarin te zien is dat hij tussen twee bakjes voer kiest, die beide een land vertegenwoordigen. Het bakje waar Achilles voor kiest, is automatisch de winnaar van de wedstrijd.

Achilles heeft zich al eerder bewezen als orakel, nadat hij vorig jaar de winnaar van de Confederations Cup wist te voorspellen. Nu is het zijn taak om Octopus Paul op te volgen, die tijdens het WK in 2010 alle wedstrijden van Duitsland juist voorspelde.

