Russische dove kat voorspelt WK voetbal uitslagen
Dat meldt persbureau AFP dinsdag. Op internet verschijnt een video van de kat, waarin te zien is dat hij tussen twee bakjes voer kiest, die beide een land vertegenwoordigen. Het bakje waar Achilles voor kiest, is automatisch de winnaar van de wedstrijd.
Achilles heeft zich al eerder bewezen als orakel, nadat hij vorig jaar de winnaar van de Confederations Cup wist te voorspellen. Nu is het zijn taak om Octopus Paul op te volgen, die tijdens het WK in 2010 alle wedstrijden van Duitsland juist voorspelde.
Russia names a deaf white cat who lives in Saint Petersburg's historic Hermitage Museum as its official prognosticator for the World Cup. Achilles the Cat will hope to repeat the fabled exploits of Paul the Octopus and other "psychic" animals.
