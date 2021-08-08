Koning Willem-Alexander en Koningin Máxima blikken terug op Olympische Spelen van #TeamNL: https://t.co/SeBuIIJK2Q #Tokyo2020
- Koninklijk Huis
GOOSEBUMPS! The Olympic Flame has been extinguished! 😍🤩 But the Olympic spirit we've witnessed at @Tokyo2020 will keep burning bright. Even when we are far apart, we are all connected and #StrongerTogether. #ClosingCeremony #Tokyo2020
- Olympics
For the first time ever, the #ClosingCeremony features live and spectacular celebrations from the next host city, @Paris2024, as the people of Paris and France 🇫🇷 embrace their role as hosts of the Games. #Tokyo2020 | #Paris2024 | @Paris2024
- Olympics
The parade of athletes has begun! The athletes walk in together to celebrate everything they have given these past few weeks. Alone we are small but together we are giants! #StrongerTogether | #ClosingCeremony | #Tokyo2020
- Olympics
And with the #Waterpolo final being decided just now, all 339 #Tokyo2020 medals have been awarded! 👏👏👏
- Olympics
