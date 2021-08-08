Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen op de Olympische Spelen. Veel plezier!

Dat was het voor nu, maar niet getreurd: over minder dan zes maanden beginnen de Olympische Winterspelen in Peking.
De olympische vlam die op 24 juli werd ontstoken door Naomi Osaka wordt langzaam maar zeker gedoofd. De Spelen zijn nu écht voorbij.
Bach eindigt: "Overeenkomstig de traditie roep ik de jeugd van de wereld op zich over drie jaar te verzamelen in Parijs, om daar de Spelen van de 33e Olympiade met ons te vieren." Er staat ons nog één ding te wachten: het doven van de olympische vlam.
Vervolgens richt Bach zich tot de Japanse bevolking. "Jullie, het Japanse volk, mogen enorm trots zijn op wat jullie gepresteerd hebben. Namens alle sporters zeggen wij: dank je wel Tokio, dank je wel Japan."
"Wat het extra bijzonder maakte, waren alle uitdagingen die jullie het hoofd moesten bieden vanwege de pandemie. We maken allemaal zware tijden door, maar jullie gaven de wereld een kostbaar geschenk: hoop."
Hij begint met het bedanken van de sporters. "De afgelopen zestien dagen hebben jullie ons versteld doen staan met jullie sportprestaties. Door jullie kwaliteiten, vreugde en tranen waren deze Spelen magisch."
Terug naar Tokio, waar Thomas Bach nog een speech zal houden.
Olympische Spelen afgesloten met vuurwerkshow boven stadion
Het moment waarop Anne Hidalgo de vlag uit handen van IOC-voorzitter Thomas Bach ontvangt.
Het Franse volkslied klinkt in het olympisch stadion in Tokio. Zet de datum van de openingsceremonie maar vast in je agenda: 26 juli 2024.
We naderen het einde van de ceremonie, want de Parijse burgemeester Anne Hidalgo komt op het podium. Ze krijgt uit handen van Thomas Bach de vlag van de Olympische Spelen. Daarmee kan de focus langzaam maar zeker op de 33e editie van het evenement in Frankrijk.
Hij brandt nog heel even, maar lang zal het niet duren tot de olympische vlam gedoofd wordt.
Na de huldiging van de marathonlopers worden de vrijwilligers in het zonnetje gezet. Mede door het coronavirus was het organiseren van de Spelen dit jaar misschien nog wel een grotere klus dan ooit tevoren.
Daar staat Abdi Nageeye vol trots met zijn zilveren medaille. Naast hem staat Bashir Abdi, een van zijn vrienden. Lees hier het verhaal over zijn band met Abdi.
De 32-jarige Nageeye is pas de tweede Nederlander die een medaille verovert op de olympische marathon. Bij de Spelen van 1980 liep Gerard Nijboer in Moskou ook naar de tweede plek.
We gaan door met de laatste medaille-uitreiking van deze Spelen. We zien Abdi Nageeye, die eerder vandaag stuntte door op de olympische marathon zilver te veroveren.
De festiviteiten vinden plaats onder de klanken van verschillende trompetten en gitaren. Ze maken er een vrolijke boel van in het olympisch stadion.
Alle atleten die nog in Tokio en omgeving waren, zijn nu ook binnen. Het licht gaat uit en er komt een fraaie lichtshow.
De kleine groep Nederlanders onder in het beeld. Nog steeds komen er vanuit alle hoeken van het stadion sporters binnengelopen.
Ook aanwezig: IOC-voorzitter Thomas Bach en de Japanse kroonprins Akishino.
Nederland is dus met een kleine afvaardiging bij de slotceremonie. De groep bestaat vooral uit begeleiders en sporters die op de laatste twee dagen in actie kwamen.
Alle vlaggendragers zijn binnen en kort daarna is het de beurt aan de overige sporters. Uit alle hoeken van het stadion komen de overgebleven sporters uit de verschillende landen.
Daar is ook Sifan Hassan! De winnaar van het goud op de 5.000 en 10.000 meter wappert vol trots met de Nederlandse vlag.
De sluitingsceremonie is een veel minder lange zit dan de openingsceremonie. Er komen in hoog tempo 206 vlaggendragers het stadion in. Het gaat om 205 landen en één olympische vlag van het vluchtelingenteam.
Zo ligt het olympisch stadion er momenteel bij in Tokio.
Het is nog altijd zo'n 30 graden Celsius in het benauwde Tokio, maar goed nieuws voor de aanwezigen: ze hoeven zich niet erg in te spannen.
De Japanse vlag wordt het stadion binnengedragen en daarmee gaat de sluitingsceremonie van start.
We zien straks een klein Nederlands team op de sluitingsceremonie. De meeste sporters hebben Tokio namelijk al verlaten. Vlaggendrager Sifan Hassan en marathonloper Abdi Nageeye, die zijn zilveren medaille krijgt, zijn er wel bij.
We nemen nog één keer een kijkje in Tokio, waar de sluitingsceremonie op het punt van beginnen staat.
Er is helaas geen sport meer op deze Olympische Spelen, maar over twee uur volgt nog wel de sluitingsceremonie. Daar zal Sifan Hassan de Nederlandse vlag dragen.
Met de waterpolofinale is de laatste beslissing gevallen op deze Olympische Spelen in Tokio. Onder de streep staan 36 medailles voor Nederland, een absoluut record. Daarvan waren er tien goud, twaalf zilver en veertien brons, al met al goed voor een zevende plaats in de medaillespiegel. De Verenigde Staten zijn de absolute grootmacht op deze Spelen met liefst 113 medailles, waarvan 41 goud.
Waterpolo · over 2 dagen
Afgelopen! Servië blijkt uiteindelijk toch te sterk voor Griekenland en prolongeert het olympisch goud: 13-10.
Waterpolo · over 2 dagen
Servië lijkt dan toch het beslissende gat geslagen te hebben: 10-13 met drie minuten te gaan. Of is dat buiten de veerkracht van de Grieken gerekend?
Waterpolo · over 2 dagen
Ondanks de veerkracht van Griekenland weten de Serviërs ook het derde kwart af te sluiten met een nipte voorsprong: 9-10.
Waterpolo · over 2 dagen
Griekenland pakte nog nooit een medaille in het waterpolo (bij de mannen) én het land pakte in Tokio nog geen enkele keer goud. Het is dus in meerdere opzichten een grote wedstrijd voor de Grieken, die opnieuw veerkracht tonen en de stand wederom gelijk trekken: 9-9.
Waterpolo · over 2 dagen
Het is een intense strijd tussen Griekenland en Servië, met een continu wisselend scoreverloop. Nu is het weer Servië dat het heft in handen neemt en met 7-9 leidt in het derde kwart.
Waterpolo · over 2 dagen
Op de valreep sluit Servië het kwart tóch af met een voorsprong. Andrija Prlainovic smijt de bal via de onderkant van de lat binnen en zorgt voor een ruststand van 7-8.
