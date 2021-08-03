Goedenacht en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van de twaalfde dag van de Olympische Spelen.

Zeilen · over 2 dagen
Finish! Nederland moest minstens voor Brazilië eindigen om het goud te halen, maar dat is niet gelukt. Het Braziliaanse duo komt als derde over de eindstreep.
Zeilen · over 2 dagen
Noorwegen en Argentinië spelen geen rol meer in het klassement, maar zij zijn als eerste weer terug bij de laatste bovenboei. Brazilië volgt als derde en is op koers voor het goud. De Duitsers op de vierde positie zijn ook buiten bereik en dus is brons het hoogst haalbare. Nu volgt de weg naar de finish.
Zeilen · over 2 dagen
Bekkering en Duetz zijn halverwege, maar het ziet er niet goed uit voor het Nederlandse duo. "We hebben het heel moeilijk", zeggen ze tegen elkaar. Daar hoeven wij weinig aan toe te voegen, want ze hebben een grote achterstand op Duitsland en Brazilië. Brons lijkt het maximaal haalbare.
Zeilen · over 2 dagen
Bij het passeren van de eerste bovenboei zeilt Nederland op de vijfde plek. De Brazilianen hebben duidelijk voor een goede tactiek gekozen, want zij passeren de boei na Argentinië en Noorwegen als derde. Duitsland heeft de vierde plek in handen, waardoor Nederland bij deze stand virtueel het zilver heeft.
Zeilen · over 2 dagen
De Brazilianen wijken direct na de start als enige helemaal uit naar de rechterkant van het deelnemersveld. Het is afwachten of hun keuze wordt beloond.
Zeilen · over 2 dagen
Start! Niemand heeft een valse start: de tien boten zijn weg.
Zeilen · over 2 dagen
De tijd tikt langzaam af tot de start: nog twee minuten.
Zeilen · over 2 dagen
Hoe werkt de medalrace? Het gaat in deze allesbelissende race om dubbele punten. De nummer één krijgt twee punten bijgeschreven bij het totaal en de nummer tien krijgt twintig punten.
Zeilen · over 2 dagen
De stand van zaken in het klassement in de 49er FX-klasse.

  1. Bekkering & Duetz (NED) - 70 punten
  2. Grael & Kunze (BRA) - 70
  3. Lutz & Beucke (DUI) - 73
  4. Echegoyen & Barceló (SPA) - 77
  5. Dobson & Tidey (GB) - 81
  6. Travascio & Sol Branz (ARG) - 88
  7. Sebesi & Dubois (FRA) - 95
  8. Naess & Roenningen (NOR) - 96
  9. Min Lim & Cecilia Low (SIN) - 97
  10. Nielsen & Olsen (DEN) - 98
Olympische Spelen · over 2 dagen
IOC start onderzoek naar Belarussisch comité
Het Internationaal Olympisch Comité (IOC) gaat onderzoek doen naar het nationaal olympisch comité van Belarus. Dat gebeurt naar aanleiding van de zaak rond sprintster Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, die zondag liet weten dat ze uit de olympische ploeg was gezet nadat ze openlijk kritiek had op haar coaches. "We moeten de feiten vaststellen en alle betrokkenen horen", aldus IOC-woordvoerder Mark Adams.
Zeilen · over 2 dagen
De vlaggen wapperen en dus zijn de weersomstandigheden vandaag wel gunstig. De eerste boten uit de 470-klasse liggen al in het water en ook Lobke Berkhout en Afrodite Zegers maken zich klaar voor race negen.
Basketbal · over 2 dagen
Ook interessant: de Amerikaanse basketballers nemen het vanaf 6.40 uur in de kwartfinale op tegen Spanje. Van een 'Dream Team' mag wellicht door het ontbreken van LeBron James en Stephen Curry geen sprake zijn, maar nog altijd heeft Amerika een geweldige basketbalploeg afgevaardigd naar de Spelen. De poule werd ondanks een nederlaag tegen Frankrijk natuurlijk overleefd, maar nu wacht tegen Spanje een serieuze krachtmeting. Kan Spanje het eerste land sinds 2008 (Argentinië) worden dat Amerika van het goud houden?
Zeilen · over 2 dagen
Vooral het duo Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz gaan we vanaf 5.33 uur in de gaten houden. Het tweetal doet het uitstekend in de baai van Enoshima. Ze gaan de allesbeslissende medalrace in met een gedeelde eerste plek. Alleen de Braziliaanse titelverdedigsters Martine Grael en Kahena Kunze hebben net als Bekkering en Duetz 70 punten.
Zeilen · over 2 dagen
We zien de komende uren vooral Nederlanders in actie op het water. Gisteren kon het zeilen niet doorgaan door het gebrek aan wind en daardoor is er vandaag een extra vol programma.

  • 5.05 uur: race 9 en 10, 470
  • Lobke Berkhout en Afrodite Zegers
  • 5.33 uur: Medalrace, 49er FX
  • Annemiek Bekkering en Annette Duetz
  • 6.33 uur: medalrace, 49er 
  • Bart Lambriex en Pim van Vugt
  • 7.33 uur: medalrace, Finn
  • Nicholas Heiner
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Finish! Een goede derde plek voor Burnet, die zich mag opmaken voor de halve eindstrijd. De eerste halve finale begint om 13.50 uur Nederlandse tijd. 

  1. Jereem Richards - 20,52
  2. Shaun Maswanganyi - 20,58
  3. Taymir Burnet - 20,60
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Nog 100 meter - Burnet kan goed mee met de concurrentie en lijkt mee te kunnen strijden om de eerste drie plekken.
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Start - Een prima start van Burnet!
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Tegen wie neemt Taymir Burnet het op in zijn serie?

  • Baanverdeling heat 2:
  • 2. Taymir Burnet (NED)
  • 3. Emmanuel Eseme (KAM)
  • 4. Jereem Richards (TTO)
  • 5. Abdul Hakim Sani Brown (JAP)
  • 6. Shaun Maswanganyi (ZAF)
  • 7. Jan Volko (SLO)
  • 9. Jan Jirka (TSJ)
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Bij het zien van de 200 meter gaan de gedachten van sommige sportliefhebbers wellicht terug naar 2008. Churandy Martina liep toen op de Spelen in Beijing onder de vlag van de Antillen naar de tweede plek. Dat gebeurde niet achter de minste: Usain Bolt. Twee uur na de finale werd hij gediskwalificeerd, omdat hij in de bocht met zijn voet een lijn had geraakt. Martina voldeed dit jaar niet aan de olympische limiet en hij komt alleen uit op de 4x100meter-estafette.
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Taymir Burnet is de derde en laatste Nederlandse atleet die in actie komt in het atletiekstadion. Hij loopt straks in de tweede serie.
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Klaver: 'Het leek wel een stoomcabine'
Lieke Klaver eindigde als derde in haar serie in 51,37 en verzekerde zich direct van een plek in de halve finales van woensdagavond. "Ik voelde me best goed", zegt ze voor de camera van de NOS. "Maar die hitte... Het had vanmorgen geregend en ik dacht dat het daardoor wel af zou koelen, zoals in Nederland ook vaak gebeurt. Maar hier... Het leek wel een stoomcabine."
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Het was kort spannend, maar Lisanne de Witte behoort duidelijk tot de zes tijdsnelsten.

  1. Ama Pipi - 51,17
  2. Aliyah Abrams - 51,44
  3. Lisanne de Witte - 51,68
  4. Kyra Constantine - 51,69
  5. Aauri Bokesa - 51,89
  6. Eleni Artymata - 51,91
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Finish! Dat kan ze zeker! Lieke Klaver eindigt met een tijd van 51,37 als derde achter Marileidy Paulino en de Amerikaanse Wadeline Jonathas. Ze gaat naar de halve eindstrijd, waar ook Lisanne de Witte in actie komt. De Witte behoort namelijk tot de zes tijdsnelsten.
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Nog 200 meter - Klaver loopt ogenschijnlijk op de vierde plek, maar ze wordt links van haar wel voorbij gesneld door Marileidy Paulino uit de Dominicaanse Republiek. Kan ze zelf ook nog een plaatsje naar voren opschuiven?
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Start! Lieke Klaver is goed weg vanuit baan vier.
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Daar is Lieke Klaver! Ze heeft net als De Witte acht concurrenten in de strijd om een plek in de halve finales. Een overzicht van de baanverdeling.

  • Baanverdeling heat 6
  • 2. Marileidy Paulino (DOM)
  • 3. Shalysa Wray (KY)
  • 4. Lieke Klaver (NED)
  • 5. Christine Botlogetswe (BWA)
  • 6. Wadeline Jonathas (VS)
  • 7. Aauri Bokesa (SPA)
  • 8. Barbora Malikova (TSJ)
  • 9. Eleni Artymata (CYP)
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
In serie vijf wordt er (buiten de top drie) niet sneller gelopen dan De Witte en dus mag ze zich normaal gesproken klaar gaan maken voor de halve finales. We gaan nu kijken naar de laatste serie met Lieke Klaver in baan vier.
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Na vier series wordt het er niet minder spannend op voor Lisanne de Witte. Haar tijd is tot nu de derde tijd van de tijdsnelsten, van wie de zes snelsten zich alsnog kwalificeren voor de halve eindstrijd.
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Finish! De Witte komt net tekort en eindigt als vierde in haar heat. Ze finisht in 51,68 en moet nu in de wachtkamer. Er staan nog vier heats op de rol.

  1. Jodie Williams - 50,99
  2. Quanera Hayes - 51,07
  3. Catia Azevedo - 51,26
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Nog 200 meter - Lisanne de Witte loopt in de beginfase ogenschijnlijk ietwat achterop, maar kan nog volop strijden voor de derde plek.
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Start! De Witte is weg vanuit baan vijf. Na haar optreden bij de gemengde estafette is nu haar individuele toernooi begonnen.
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
In de eerste heat gaan Sada Williams, Roxana Gomez en Shaunae Miller in ieder geval door naar de halve finales. Shaunae Miller pakte op de Spelen van 2016 het goud op de 400 meter. Op naar de tweede heat met Lisanne de Witte.
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
Lisanne de Witte is op deze afstand de best geplaatste atlete op de wereldranglijst in haar heat. Ze staat daarop achtste, terwijl de Britse Jodie Williams op de vijftiende plaats na de Nederlandse de beste geklasseerde atlete is.

  • Baanverdeling heat 2
  • 2. Amantle Montsho (BOT)
  • 3. Jodie Williams (GB)
  • 4. Quanera Hayes (VS)
  • 5. Lisanne de Witte (NED)
  • 6. Bendere Oboya (AUS)
  • 7. Catia Azevedo (POR)
  • 8. Meleni Rodney (GRE)
  • 9. Aliya Boshnak (JOR)
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
De kwalificaties zijn bij de 400 meter verdeeld over zes heats. De eerste drie van elke heat gaan automatisch naar de halve finales en daarnaast krijgen ook de zes snelste overige atleten toegang tot de halve eindstrijd. De Witte begint in heat 2, Klaver in de zesde en laatste heat.
Atletiek · over 2 dagen
De eerste Nederlandse atleten die vandaag in actie komen zijn Lieke Klaver en Lisanne de Witte. Zij lopen de series van de 400 meter en we zien hen net als Taymir Burnet in de ochtendsessie in Tokio.

  • 2.45 uur: series 400 meter (v)
  • Lieke Klaver en Lisanne de Witte
  • 4.05 uur: series 200 meter (m)
  • Taymir Burnet
Olympische Spelen · over 2 dagen
Olympische Spelen · over 2 dagen
Langzaam maar zeker maakt Tokio zich op voor de elfde sportdag op de Olympische Spelen. Het is een dag met mooie medaillekansen bij het zeilen en baanwielrennen, maar we beginnen in het atletiekstadion.
