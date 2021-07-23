- Olympische Spelen
Apart, but not alone. With the emergence of COVID-19, many athletes had to train for this moment in isolation. But they were always connected by their hope and shared passion. ❤️ #StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony
The time has finally arrived. The athletes have overcome many obstacles to reach this moment. Even when things were hard, they never gave up on their dream. Now, the @Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony begins... #StrongerTogether | #Olympics
