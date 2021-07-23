Goedendag en welkom bij dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Menno Waebeke en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de eerste dag op de Olympische Spelen in Tokio. Veel plezier! 

Vijf houten olympische ringen worden onthuld, terwijl we verblijd worden met traditionele Japanse dans. De ringen zijn gemaakt van de bomen, die in 1964 in Japan door alle olympische atleten zijn geplant.
We zien de 'stilte in het bos', een choreografie van een bekende Japanse danser en acteur. Er wordt een minuut stilte gehouden voor de slachtoffers van de coronapandemie.
We horen het volkslied van Japan, terwijl de Japanse vlag gehesen wordt.
De vlag van Japan wordt het stadion ingedragen door bekende Japanse sporters, oud-sporters en artiesten. Ook mag een ziekenhuismedewerker de vlag meedragen, dit als blijk van respect naar de zorg en hun harde werk in deze pandemie.
De Olympische Spelen worden straks officieel geopend door de keizer van Japan, Naruhito. Hiermee treedt hij in de voetsporen van zijn grootvader Hirohito, die in 1964 in Tokio de Spelen mocht openen.
Churandy Martina en Keet Oldenbeuving zijn straks als 39e land aan de beurt, Griekenland trapt het binnenbrengen van de vlaggen af.
Genoeg mensen van statuur op de tribune bij deze openingsceremonie. Ook de Franse president Emmanuel Macron is aanwezig in Tokio.
De protesten van buitenaf worden niet helemaal genegeerd door de organisatie. De openingsceremonie van Tokio 2021 zal sober gaan verlopen: geen publiek (alleen een paar honderd officials) en veel minder sporters die aanwezig zijn. Zo zijn er voor Nederland slechts 42 van 288 atleten vertegenwoordigd.
De lokale bevolking in Tokio is het niet bepaald eens met het plaatsvinden van deze Olympische Spelen. Buiten het stadion wordt flink geprotesteerd tegen het organiseren van de Olympische Spelen tijdens deze coronapandemie.
De tweede vlaggendrager voor Nederland is Keet Oldenbeuving, ze is pas 16 jaar en komt voor Nederland uit op een nieuw olympische onderdeel: skateboarden. Oldenbeuving werd in 2019 al Europees kampioen en kan in Tokio een gooi doen naar een medaille.
We hebben vandaag twee vlaggendragers bij Nederland. Een daarvan is Churandy Martina. De 37-jarige sprinter gaat beginnen aan zijn vijfde Olympische Spelen! Twee daarvan kwam hij uit voor de Nederlandse Antillen, sinds Londen 2012 komt Martina uit voor Nederland.
Een jaar later dan gepland, maar vandaag gaan de Olympische Spelen dan toch echt beginnen! We maken ons op voor de openingsceremonie in Tokio.
