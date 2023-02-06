Dit zijn de belangrijkste winnaars van de Grammy's

Zondagavond werden voor de 65e keer de Grammy Awards uitgereikt. Dit zijn de winnaars in de belangrijkste categorieën op een rijtje.
Album van het jaar
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles - Harry's House
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Lizzo - Special
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Lied van het jaar
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Opname van het jaar
- ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Beste nieuwe artiest
- Anitta
- Domi & JD Beck
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Molly Tuttle
- Muni Long
- Omar Apollo
- Samara Joy
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Wet Leg
Beste pop solo performance
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Beste pop vocaal album
- Abba – Voyage
- Adele – 30
- Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
- Lizzo – Special
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Beste lied geschreven voor visuele media (soundtrack)
- Beyoncé - Be Alive (King Richard)
- Taylor Swift - Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
- Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Jessy Wilson - Keep Rising (The Woman King)
- 4*Town - Nobody Like U (Turning Red)
- Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno (Encanto)
Beste videoclip
- Adele - Easy On Me
- BTS - Yet To Come
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film