Adele, Beyoncé, Lizzo

Dit zijn de belangrijkste winnaars van de Grammy's

Door onze entertainmentredactie
06 feb 2023 om 07:00Update: een uur geleden
Zondagavond werden voor de 65e keer de Grammy Awards uitgereikt. Dit zijn de winnaars in de belangrijkste categorieën op een rijtje.

Album van het jaar

  • ABBA - Voyage
  • Adele - 30
  • Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Beyoncé - Renaissance
  • Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
  • Harry Styles - Harry's House
  • Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Lizzo - Special
  • Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Lied van het jaar

  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Gayle - ABCDEFU
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
  • Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Opname van het jaar

  • ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Beste nieuwe artiest

  • Anitta
  • Domi & JD Beck
  • Latto
  • Maneskin
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Muni Long
  • Omar Apollo
  • Samara Joy
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Wet Leg

Beste pop solo performance

  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Beste pop vocaal album

  • Abba – Voyage
  • Adele – 30
  • Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
  • Lizzo – Special
  • Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Beste lied geschreven voor visuele media (soundtrack)

  • Beyoncé - Be Alive (King Richard)
  • Taylor Swift - Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
  • Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Jessy Wilson - Keep Rising (The Woman King)
  • 4*Town - Nobody Like U (Turning Red)
  • Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno (Encanto)

Beste videoclip

  • Adele - Easy On Me
  • BTS - Yet To Come
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
