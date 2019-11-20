Lizzo, Billie Eilish en Lil Nas X hebben woensdag de meeste nominaties voor de jaarlijkse Grammy Awards in de wacht gesleept, de belangrijkste Amerikaanse muziekprijzen. Hieronder een greep uit de nominaties.

Record of the Year

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

Hey, Ma - Bon Iver

7 Rings - Ariana Grande

Hard Place - H.E.R.

Talk - Khalid

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

I, I - Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her - H.E.R.

7 - Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You - Lizzo

Song of the Year

Always Remember Us This Way - Lady Gaga

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker

Hard Place - H.E.R.

Lover - Taylor Swift

Norman Fucking Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Solo Pop Performance

Spirit - Beyoncé

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

7 Rings - Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

Uitreiking

De 62e uitreiking van de Grammy Awards vindt plaats op zondag 26 januari 2020 in het Staples Center in Los Angeles. Er worden prijzen uitgereikt in 84 verschillende categorieën. De uitreiking wordt aan elkaar gepraat door Alicia Keys.