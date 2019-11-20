Lizzo, Billie Eilish en Lil Nas X hebben woensdag de meeste nominaties voor de jaarlijkse Grammy Awards in de wacht gesleept, de belangrijkste Amerikaanse muziekprijzen. Hieronder een greep uit de nominaties.
Record of the Year
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
Hey, Ma - Bon Iver
7 Rings - Ariana Grande
Hard Place - H.E.R.
Talk - Khalid
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the Year
I, I - Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her - H.E.R.
7 - Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You - Lizzo
Song of the Year
Always Remember Us This Way - Lady Gaga
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker
Hard Place - H.E.R.
Lover - Taylor Swift
Norman Fucking Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Solo Pop Performance
Spirit - Beyoncé
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
7 Rings - Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
Uitreiking
De 62e uitreiking van de Grammy Awards vindt plaats op zondag 26 januari 2020 in het Staples Center in Los Angeles. Er worden prijzen uitgereikt in 84 verschillende categorieën. De uitreiking wordt aan elkaar gepraat door Alicia Keys.