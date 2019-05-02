De Britse band Bastille kondigt aan dat hun derde album Doom Days in juni verschijnt. De band rondom zanger Dan Smith lanceert vandaag ook de nieuwe single Joy.

Bastille maakt via Twitter bekend dat Doom Days op 14 juni wordt uitgebracht. Van het elf liedjes tellende album brachten ze eerder al Quarter Past Midnight en titellied Doom Days uit.

Bastille bracht eerder de albums Bad Blood (2013) en Wild World (2016) uit. Op deze platen staan hits als Pompeii, Things We Lost In The Fire en Good Grief.

Bastille trad in maart 2019 nog op in Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Ter promotie van Doom Days kondigden ze tot dusver enkel nog een tour in de Verenigde Staten aan.