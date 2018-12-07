Kendrick Lamar en Drake hebben vrijdag de meeste nominaties voor de jaarlijkse Grammy Awards in de wacht gesleept, de belangrijkste Amerikaanse muziekprijzen. Hieronder een overzicht van de belangrijkste nominaties.
Record of the Year
I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
The Joke - Brandi Carlile
This Is America - Childlish Gambino
Shallow - Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
All the Stars - Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Rockstar - Post Malone, 21 Savage
The Middle - Zedd, Grey, Maren Morris
Album of the Year
Invasion of privacy - Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile
Scorpion - Drake
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone
Dirty Computers - Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar
Song of the Year
All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Boo'd Up - Ella Mai
God's Plan - Drake
In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
The Joke - Brandi Carlile
The Middle - Zedd, Grey, Maren Morris
Shallow - Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
This Is America - Childish Gambino
Best Music Video
Apesh*t - The Carters
This Is America - Childish Gambino
I'm Not Racist - Joyner Lucas
Pynk - Janelle Monáe
Mumbo Jumbo - Tierra Whack
Best Music Film
Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzhak
The King
Uitreiking
De 61ste uitreiking van de Grammy Awards vindt plaats op zondag 10 februari 2019 in het Staples Center in Los Angeles. Nieuw aan de lijst is dat de categorieën Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year en Best New Artist zijn uitgebreid van vijf naar acht genomineerden.