Kendrick Lamar en Drake hebben vrijdag de meeste nominaties voor de jaarlijkse Grammy Awards in de wacht gesleept, de belangrijkste Amerikaanse muziekprijzen. Hieronder een overzicht van de belangrijkste nominaties.

Record of the Year

I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

The Joke - Brandi Carlile

This Is America - Childlish Gambino

Shallow - Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

All the Stars - Kendrick Lamar, SZA

Rockstar - Post Malone, 21 Savage

The Middle - Zedd, Grey, Maren Morris

Album of the Year

Invasion of privacy - Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile

Scorpion - Drake

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone

Dirty Computers - Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year

All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar, SZA

Boo'd Up - Ella Mai

God's Plan - Drake

In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

The Joke - Brandi Carlile

The Middle - Zedd, Grey, Maren Morris

Shallow - Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

This Is America - Childish Gambino

Best Music Video

Apesh*t - The Carters

This Is America - Childish Gambino

I'm Not Racist - Joyner Lucas

Pynk - Janelle Monáe

Mumbo Jumbo - Tierra Whack

Best Music Film

Life in 12 Bars

Whitney

Quincy

Itzhak

The King

Uitreiking

De 61ste uitreiking van de Grammy Awards vindt plaats op zondag 10 februari 2019 in het Staples Center in Los Angeles. Nieuw aan de lijst is dat de categorieën Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year en Best New Artist zijn uitgebreid van vijf naar acht genomineerden.