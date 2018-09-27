Nieuw album Barbra Streisand verschijnt in november
Op Walls staat ook de single Don't Lie To Me, die sinds donderdag beschikbaar is. Dat nummer schreef Streisand met een schuin oog naar de politiek.
De 76-jarige Amerikaanse zegt op Twitter dat het album "weergeeft wat zich de laatste tijd in haar hoofd afspeelt". Het is het 36e studioalbum van de zangeres.
Streisand blijft volop aan het werk. Eerder werd al bekend dat de zangeres een rol speelt in de muzikale comedyserie The Politician, waarvan Netflix twee seizoenen besteld heeft.
Thrilled to announce that my new album WALLS is coming out Nov 2nd including a song I co-wrote, “Don’t Lie To Me,” which is out now. This collection of songs reflects what’s been on my mind lately, and I look forward to sharing that with you. #BarbraWalls https://t.co/WXGXXBlchp
