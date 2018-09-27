Nieuw album Barbra Streisand verschijnt in november

Gepubliceerd: 27 september 2018 12:48 27-09-18 12:48 Laatste update: 27 september 2018 13:49 27-09-18 13:49
Barbra Streisand brengt in november haar nieuw album Walls uit.

Op Walls staat ook de single Don't Lie To Me, die sinds donderdag beschikbaar is. Dat nummer schreef Streisand met een schuin oog naar de politiek.

De 76-jarige Amerikaanse zegt op Twitter dat het album "weergeeft wat zich de laatste tijd in haar hoofd afspeelt". Het is het 36e studioalbum van de zangeres.

Streisand blijft volop aan het werk. Eerder werd al bekend dat de zangeres een rol speelt in de muzikale comedyserie The Politician, waarvan Netflix twee seizoenen besteld heeft.

Door: NU.nl 2 reacties  
