Vermaak in tijden van corona: Shawn en Camila geven thuisconcert

As you all know by now, we couldn’t hop in the EU-tourbus today and come to you physically. But what we can do is try to entertain you virtually! So, here’s the Ziggo Dome 2017 Cinema film, for you to watch for free, right now, on YouTube. Show us your best home quarantaine dance moves via stories, or just enjoy the concert. And remember: be kind to each other, help each other and follow the instructions provided by the authorities. Now is the time to be smart and sensible. Stay safe and enjoy the (YouTube) show! ♥️✨ (link in bio)