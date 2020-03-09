Netflix voegde onlangs verschillende grote films toe, maar intussen verdwijnen er ook met regelmaat titels. Bekijk hieronder wat binnenkort niet meer op de streamingdienst te vinden is.

Netflix-kijkers hebben deze week voor het laatst de kans om populaire familiefilms als Peter Rabbit en A Dog's Purpose te kijken. Ook de comedy Trainwreck met Amy Schumer is binnenkort niet meer te zien op de streamingdienst.

11 maart:

Ainsley Eats the Streets

Encounters With Evil

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Mega Food

Money for Nothing

Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords

12 maart:

And So It Goes

The Hundred-Foot Journey

13 maart:

The Lamb

The Legend of Hercules

Video A Dog's Purpose - trailer

14 maart:

3096 Tage

Blair Witch

Les Blues – Une Autre Histoire de France 1996-2016

A Dog's Purpose

Little Lunch

Little Lunch: The Halloween Horror Story

Little Lunch: The Nightmare Before Graduation

Peter Rabbit

Paul, Apostle of Christ

Proud Mary

Space Racers

Sunrise

Trainwreck

17 maart:

Huntik

SamSam

22 maart:

Big Dreams, Small Spaces

Fake or Fortune

Mary Portas: Secret Shopper

Monty Don's French Gardens

Monty Don's Italian Gardens



30 maart:

The Affair

Saints and Strangers

114 Video Bekijk hier de trailer van Peter Rabbit

31 maart:

Cash Cab

Derren Brown: Apocalypse and Fear

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Gevoel voor Tumor

Great Interior Design Challenge

The Heroic Legend of Arslan

In Vlaamse Velden

The Only Way is Essex

Worst Cooks in America Collection

The Undateables

4 april:

Chewing Gum