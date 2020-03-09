Netflix voegde onlangs verschillende grote films toe, maar intussen verdwijnen er ook met regelmaat titels. Bekijk hieronder wat binnenkort niet meer op de streamingdienst te vinden is.
Netflix-kijkers hebben deze week voor het laatst de kans om populaire familiefilms als Peter Rabbit en A Dog's Purpose te kijken. Ook de comedy Trainwreck met Amy Schumer is binnenkort niet meer te zien op de streamingdienst.
11 maart:
Ainsley Eats the Streets
Encounters With Evil
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Mega Food
Money for Nothing
Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords
12 maart:
And So It Goes
The Hundred-Foot Journey
13 maart:
The Lamb
The Legend of Hercules
14 maart:
3096 Tage
Blair Witch
Les Blues – Une Autre Histoire de France 1996-2016
A Dog's Purpose
Little Lunch
Little Lunch: The Halloween Horror Story
Little Lunch: The Nightmare Before Graduation
Peter Rabbit
Paul, Apostle of Christ
Proud Mary
Space Racers
Sunrise
Trainwreck
17 maart:
Huntik
SamSam
22 maart:
Big Dreams, Small Spaces
Fake or Fortune
Mary Portas: Secret Shopper
Monty Don's French Gardens
Monty Don's Italian Gardens
30 maart:
The Affair
Saints and Strangers
31 maart:
Cash Cab
Derren Brown: Apocalypse and Fear
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Gevoel voor Tumor
Great Interior Design Challenge
The Heroic Legend of Arslan
In Vlaamse Velden
The Only Way is Essex
Worst Cooks in America Collection
The Undateables
4 april:
Chewing Gum