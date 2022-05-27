Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Hier houden we je op de hoogte van alles rondom de negentiende etappe van de Ronde van Italië. De vluchters krijgen vandaag waarschijnlijk hun laatste kans op een ritzege, dus het zou wel eens heel spectaculair kunnen worden. Veel plezier!

  • Giro d'Italia
  • 19e etappe
  • Bouwman wint etappe
  • Bouwman wint officieus bergklassement
  • Carapaz behoudt roze trui
een paar seconden geleden
Dat was het voor vandaag. Morgen is er weer een nieuw liveblog over de Giro. Er staat een zware etappe met veel klimwerk op het programma, dus dat wordt weer een schitterende dag voor de wielerliefhebber. Tot dan!
een paar seconden geleden
En om af te sluiten de top vijf van het algemeen klassement. 

1. Carapaz
2. Hindley (+0.03)
3. Landa (+1.05)
4. Nibali (+5.53)
5. Bilbao (+6.22)
een paar seconden geleden
een paar seconden geleden
Dit is het bergklassement na etappe 19:

1. Bouwman 294
2. Ciccone 103
3. Rosa 94 
4. Hindley 74
4. Kämna 74
een paar seconden geleden
Mauro Schmid (op de achtergrond met zijn armen wijd) zegt tegenover Eurosport dat hij boos is over de finale. "Dit was geen eerlijke sprint, dat was volgens mij duidelijk. Hij duwde me weg, dat zag je in de laatste 100 meter. Ik kon niets doen. Ik vond het niet eerlijk, maar dat is mijn mening. De tweede plek is de eerste verliezer, dus ik ben heel teleurgesteld."
een paar seconden geleden
Bouwman wist niet dat laatste bocht zo scherp zou zijn
Giro-revelatie Koen Bouwman blikt terug op de finale waarin hij de andere vier renners af wist te troeven. "Ik wist dat er een bocht was, maar niet dat-ie zo scherp zou zijn. Ik wist dat ik moest gaan en de binnenbocht moest pakken. Ik hoop dat niemand hard ten val is gekomen." De Gelderlander kan nog moeilijk bevatten dat zijn Giro zo succesvol verloopt. "Na mijn eerste etappezege zei ik dat ik realistisch moest zijn. Dat was pas mijn tweede overwinning als prof. Ik heb nu twee etappes gewonnen in de Giro, wauw, ik heb er geen woorden voor. Het hoofddoel was vandaag de blauwe trui, en dan ook nog de dagzege... Ik kan het niet geloven!"
een paar seconden geleden
een paar seconden geleden
Uit de herhaling blijkt dat Bouwman in de finale Schmid licht aantikte. Het lijkt niet zwaar genoeg voor een correctie van de jury.
een paar seconden geleden
Carapaz lijkt een seconde voor Landa binnen te komen. Hindley blijft echter tot aan de allerlaatste trap in zijn wiel. Het verschil tussen de twee blijft drie seconden. De Ecuadoriaan behoudt zijn roze trui.
een paar seconden geleden
Carapaz heeft inmiddels de aanval van Landa gepareerd. Het duo rijdt samen met Hindley ruim voor de andere favorieten.
een paar seconden geleden
Wat een Giro voor Koen Bouwman: twee etappezeges en het bergklassement.
een paar seconden geleden
Wat een spektakel in de finale; Schmid vloog uit de bocht en mede daardoor kon Bouwman relatief onbedreigd naar de streep rijden.
een paar seconden geleden
BOUWMAN WINT!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 300 meter - Aanval Bouwman!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 400 meter - In de groep met favorieten gaat Landa er in zijn eentje vandoor. Tegelijkertijd rijdt de kopgroep richting de streep.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 500 meter - De kopgroep gaat met z'n vijven naar de finish toe. Wordt het dan een sprint?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 700 meter - Carapaz plaatst een aanval, Hindley reageert meteen!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 800 meter - Nog altijd Bouwman op kop. Wat duurt het lang voordat we een definitieve aanval zien in deze finale! De spanning stijgt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 900 meter - In de groep met favorieten is Buchmann inmiddels gelost.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1,2 km - Bouwman op kop in de kopgroep. De laatste kilometer komt in zicht.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1,5 km - In de groep met favorieten bepaalt INEOS via Sivakov het tempo.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1,7 km - Het valt weer stil en dus komt Vendrame terug.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 km - Bouwman op kop. Nog 2 kilometer.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2,1 km - Valter met de aanval, maar Bouwman reageert. Voor Vendrame gaat het te snel; hij haakt af.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2,3 km - Oh, oh, oh wat is het hier steil. Je ziet de renners afzien.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2,7 km - Bouwman valt aan! Maar ook deze aanval kan gepareerd worden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 km - De eerste aanval komt van Tonelli, maar de andere vier renners kunnen reageren.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 km - Zowel vooraan als in het peloton nog geen vuurwerk. De voorsprong is zo groot dat de kopgroep kan pokeren en naar elkaar kan kijken.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5,3 km - In het peloton rijdt INEOS inmiddels op kop, en niet langer BORA.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5,5 km - Het venijn zit vandaag in de staart. De laatste 2 kilometer is het constant steiler dan 10 procent.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 km - Er wordt naar elkaar gekeken in de kopgroep. Niemand wil in deze fase natuurlijk te veel werk doen. Wie plaatst de eerste aanval?
een paar seconden geleden
Wint Bouwman de etappe?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 km - Het klimmen is begonnen voor de vijf mannen vooraan!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 km - BORA heeft een groot gedeelte van de dag op kop gereden. Dat zou kunnen betekenen dat kopman Jai Hindley wat gaat proberen in de finale. Ook dat onderdeel van de etappe kan nog erg interessant worden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 km - We gaan bijna klimmen. Hoe goed is Bouwman? Daar komen we snel achter.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 km - De winnaar wordt Vendrame, Tonelli, Valter, Schmidt of Bouwman. Zij rijden 7.31 voor het peloton. Wie van de vijf trekt de ritzege naar zich toe?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 km - Wat is BORA vandaag allemaal aan het doen? Eerst laat het de kopgroep negen minuten wegrijden, dan brengt het deze voorsprong op een halfbakken manier terug tot zeven minuten en nu stoppen ze er in het geheel mee. Wat een rare tactische aanpak vandaag.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 17 km - De voet van de slotklim komt over een kilometer of tien in zicht, de Castelmonte. Die is 7,1 kilometer lang en loopt met gemiddeld 7,8 procent op. De laatste kilometers zijn met stukken van 10 procent stijging zeer zwaar.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 21 km - De kopgroep gaat vandaag niet meer bijgehaald worden. Het verschil is nu 6.48. We krijgen straks twee koersen in één etappe: de strijd om de dagzege en de strijd om het klassement.
