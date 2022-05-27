- Giro d'Italia
- 19e etappe
- Bouwman wint etappe
- Bouwman wint officieus bergklassement
- Carapaz behoudt roze trui
1. Carapaz
2. Hindley (+0.03)
3. Landa (+1.05)
4. Nibali (+5.53)
5. Bilbao (+6.22)
1. Bouwman 294
2. Ciccone 103
3. Rosa 94
4. Hindley 74
4. Kämna 74
🇮🇹 #Giro YES YES YES! @koenbouwman takes his second victory in the Giro d'Italia! 🥳
ULTIMO CHILOMETRO #Giro
🇮🇹 #Giro Several attacks on the last part of the ascent, but nobody manages to create a gap. @koenbouwman is looking strong 😉 🏁 2 km
🇮🇹 #Giro We've started the final climb of the day. @koenbouwman and his fellow escapees defend an eight-minute advantage over the bunch. Keep on going, Koen! 💪 🏁 7 km
