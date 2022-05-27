Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Hier houden we je op de hoogte van alles rondom de negentiende etappe van de Ronde van Italië. De vluchters krijgen vandaag waarschijnlijk hun laatste kans op een ritzege, dus het zou wel eens heel spectaculair kunnen worden. Veel plezier!

  • Giro d'Italia
  • 19e etappe
  • Marano Lagunare naar Santuario di Castelmonte
  • 178 km
  • Start: 12.25 uur
  • Verwachte finish: 17.14 uur
  • Favorieten dagzege: Mollema, Carthy, Kämna
  • Carapaz in het roze
  • Bouwman leidt in bergklassement
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 17 km - De voet van de slotklim komt over een kilometer of tien in zicht, de Castelmonte. Die is 7,1 kilometer lang en loopt met gemiddeld 7,8 procent op. De laatste kilometers zijn met stukken van 10 procent stijging zeer zwaar.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 21 km - De kopgroep gaat vandaag niet meer bijgehaald worden. Het verschil is nu 6.48. We krijgen straks twee koersen in één etappe: de strijd om de dagzege en de strijd om het klassement.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 30 km - Het is nu stilte voor de storm. Een lange afdaling voordat we in de finale nog klimwerk zien.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 34 km - Vendrame zorgt voor wat actie; hij komt terug in de afdeling en probeert 'erop en erover' te gaan. De vier koplopers kunnen hem bijhalen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 39 km - De vier renners voorop rijden door en worden voorlopig niet bijgehaald in de afdaling.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 43 km - Bouwman is als eerste boven op de Kolovrat! Niemand kan de Nederlander meer inhalen in de strijd om de blauwe trui. Als hij de komende etappes op zijn fiets blijft zitten, wint hij het bergklassement.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 44 km - Nog geen aanvallen uit de kopgroep. Wanneer gaat Bouwman écht versnellen?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 45,5 km - Tonelli kan weer aansluiten bij de kopgroep, die dus weer uit vier man bestaat. Nog 2 kilometer naar de top.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 46 km - Bouwman bepaalt inmiddels het tempo in de kopgroep, maar Schmid en Valter kunnen nog volgen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 47 km - Het is nog 3 kilometer naar de top van de Kolovrat. Bouwman rijdt met Schmid en Valter naar boven, Tonelli zit hier kort achter.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 47,5 km - Wat Zardini met zijn aanval wil bereiken, is onduidelijk. Hij moet meer dan negen minuten goedmaken op de kopgroep.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 48 km - Bouwman doet geen trap te veel in de kopgroep. Hij zit ideaal gepositioneerd om de blauwe trui veilig te stellen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50,5 km - Een aanval uit het peloton, dat ook begint aan de Kolovrat. Het is Edoardo Zardini (Drone Hopper) die ervandoor gaat uit het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 51 km - Ook Vendrame en Cort moeten er nu af. Bouwman kan voorlopig mee met de besten!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 51 km - Nog zes man op kop op de flanken van de Kolovrat: Schmid, Tonelli, Valter, Bouwman, Vendrame en Cort. Bouwman aast op de veertig punten die op de top liggen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 53 km - De kopgroep begint aan de Kolovrat en meteen zijn er de eerste slachtoffers. Het zijn de knechten die moeten lossen: eerder Bayer, Davy en Affini, en nu ook Ballerini.
een paar seconden geleden
Een tegenvaller voor Richard Carapaz, hier in beeld met Richie Porte tijdens de etappe afgelopen zondag. Porte haakte zojuist ziek af en dat betekent dat de Ecuadoriaan door moet zonder een van zijn beste knechten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 62 km - Over een kilometer of tien begint de kopgroep aan het hoofdgerecht van vandaag: de Kolovrat. Een col van de eerste categorie, meer dan tien kilometer lang klimmen en gemiddeld bijna negen procent. Als Koen Bouwman daar als eerste boven is, pakt hij virtueel de eindoverwinning in het bergklassement.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 74 km - BORA trekt de teugels weer aan in het peloton. Het verschil met de kopgroep is nu 8.23. 
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 76 km - De enige drie Nederlanders die het bergklassement wisten te winnen in een grote ronde:

1971 - Joop Zoetemelk (Vuelta)
1988 - Steven Rooks (Tour)
1989 - Gert-Jan Theunisse (Tour)
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 77 km - Als Bouwman ook als eerste boven is op de Kolovrat (eerste categorie), is de voorsprong te groot om nog in te halen voor Ciccone en Rosa.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 78 km - Dit is nu de virtuele top vijf in het bergklassement.

1. Bouwman 236 
2. Ciccone 103
3. Rosa 94
4. Hindley 74
4. Kämna 74
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 83 km - En weer pakt Bouwman de punten! Dat schiet lekker op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 85 km - Pozzovivo sluit weer aan in het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 86 km - Bouwman hangt achterin het kopgroepje van twaalf. Zo min mogelijk werk verzetten, of heeft de Nederlander toch niet al te goede benen...?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 88 km - De BORA-ploeg heeft de wind er goed onder in het peloton. Domenico Pozzovivo, de nummer acht van het klassement, moet passen en rijdt achter het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 90 km - De kopgroep begint zo aan de Passo di Tanamea (8,9 kilometer à 5,5 procent). Weer een col van de derde categorie.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 92 km - In de kopgroep heeft voorlopig niemand snode plannen tussen de beklimmingen in. Hoewel Clément Davy het bergop lastig had met het hoge tempo, heeft hij inmiddels weer aansluiting bij de rest. De twaalf man voorop heeft 9.11 voorsprong op het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Creatief zijn ze wel in Italië...
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 95 km - Het peloton - of wat daar nog van over is - komt boven op de eerste klim van de dag. Richie Porte is de meest prominente renner die gelost is.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 97 km - Richie Porte hangt nu al achter het peloton. Duidelijk geen goede benen. Dat is een tegenvaller voor rozetruidrager Richard Carapaz, die zo een belangrijke knecht ziet wegvallen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 100 km - Nog honderd kilometer tot de finish! Hieronder de vier renners die als eerste boven waren op de eerste klim van de dag:

  1. Bouwman 9
  2. Ballerini 4
  3. Affini 2
  4. Vendrame 1
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 102 km - Bouwman met twee vingers in zijn neus als eerste boven. Met dank aan Affini! Ook het peloton is inmiddels begonnen aan de klim.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 104,5 km - Affini houdt het tempo hoog. Ongetwijfeld zien we straks een attaque van Bouwman, die hier punten wil verzamelen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 107 km - Het zweten is begonnen voor de kopgroep. Tobias Bayer doet voorlopig het meeste kopwerk.
