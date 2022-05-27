- Giro d'Italia
- 19e etappe
- Marano Lagunare naar Santuario di Castelmonte
- 178 km
- Start: 12.25 uur
- Verwachte finish: 17.14 uur
- Favorieten dagzege: Mollema, Carthy, Kämna
- Carapaz in het roze
- Bouwman leidt in bergklassement
Racewalking time 🚶 #Giro
- Giro d'Italia
- Moment van plaatsen
🇮🇹 #Giro What an achievement by @koenbouwman! He takes the maximum points on the Kolovrat and secures the blue mountain jersey 🥳 Provided he stays healthy, he's the first Dutch king of the mountain in the @giroditalia 💪
🇮🇹 #Giro Only four riders left in front of the race and @koenbouwman is still part of that group. @edoardo_affini has been dropped earlier on the climb. 🏁 48 km
🇮🇹 #Giro The reduced breakaway is climbing the Kolovrat with a nine-minute advantage over the bunch. @koenbouwman knows the importance of this climb 😉 🏁 53 km
We can confirm @richie_porte has abandoned the #Giro d'Italia during stage 19 due to sickness.
🇸🇮 Il Giro entra in Slovenia 🤍💙❤️ 🇸🇮 The Giro enters Slovenia 🤍💙❤️ #ifeelsLOVEnia #socavalley #SocaGiro #Giro
🇮🇹 #Giro It’s a bit of a scorcher out there at the feed zone ☀️ 📸: @veloimages
🇦🇺 @richie_porte drops out of the Giro 🙁 🇦🇺 @richie_porte abbandona il Giro 🙁 #Giro
1971 - Joop Zoetemelk (Vuelta)
1988 - Steven Rooks (Tour)
1989 - Gert-Jan Theunisse (Tour)
1. Bouwman 236
2. Ciccone 103
3. Rosa 94
4. Hindley 74
4. Kämna 74
⚡️ Breakaway recap | Stage 1⃣9⃣ 🇮🇹@AndreaVendra 🇦🇹 @TobiasBayer_ 🇮🇹@AleTonelli92 🇩🇰 @MagnusCort 🇫🇷@davy_clement 🇭🇺@ValterAttila 🇮🇹@edoardo_affini 🇳🇱@koenbouwman 🇮🇹@ballero_94 🇨🇭@mauro_schmid 🇧🇪@EdwardTheuns 🇨🇴@FndoGaviria ⏱️ 8'34" 🏁 87 km 💻 Live https://t.co/DnccY4nFLD #Giro
- Bouwman 9
- Ballerini 4
- Affini 2
- Vendrame 1