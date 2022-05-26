- Giro d'Italia
- Dries De Bondt wint
- Carapaz behoudt leiding
🚴🇮🇹 | Huh, wat een finale? Wat gebeurt er allemaal? Dries De Bondt wint in ieder geval en het peloton komt te laat. Past er nog een kers op de taart van Alpecin? 🙌🇧🇪 #Giro 📺 Koers kijk je op discovery+
#Giro The race has apparently split (off-camera) in a X-wind and we are in the 2nd group chasing with best young rider @juanpelopez97! Not quite a straightforward sprint stage!
.@MagnusCort is pushing hard to keep the breakaway in contention for the win at Stage 18 of the Giro 🙌 ⏰ Time: 13'20" 💨 Avg speed: 45.0km/h 🌪 Max speed: 82.8km/h ⚡️ Avg power: 330w 💪 Max power: 620w Follow the race live 👇 _____ 🇮🇹 #Giro
🔥 IL MURO 🔥 #Giro
- Puntenklassement:
- 1. Arnaud Démare - 242 punten (+4)
- 2. Mark Cavendish - 124 punten (+3)
- 3. Fernando Gaviria - 117 punten (-)
📢 The peloton is already pushing hard. Normally at this time the mood is still quite relaxed, but the peloton is already giving its best. It’s no coincidence that the breakaway only has 1’30” left with 100 km to go. #Giro
Today’s stage of the #Giro is a unique day for @BaukeMollema. According to @ProCyclingStats is the 400th start in a Grand Tour stage 👏 102 @giroditalia 214 @LeTour 84 @lavuelta
- Bergklassement:
- 1. Koen Bouwman - 218 punten
- 2. Giulio Ciccone - 103 punten
- 3. Diego Rosa - 94 punten
🇮🇹 #Giro Well deserved 🔥 @mathieuvdpoel is our 3rd most combative rider of the day in this @giroditalia, after @StefanOldani_ (stage 4) and @Bondteke (stage 11).
