Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van de achttiende etappe van de Ronde van Italië.

  • Giro d'Italia
  • Dries De Bondt wint
  • Carapaz behoudt leiding
een paar seconden geleden
We sluiten het liveblog voor vandaag af met de stand in het algemeen klassement.

1. Richard Carapaz - 76.41,15
2. Jai Hindley - +0,03
3. Mikel Landa - +1,05
4. Vincenzo Nibali - +5,48
5. Pello Bilbao - +6,19
6. Ja Hirt - +7,12
7. Emanuel Buchmann - +7,13
8. Domenico Pozzovivo - +12,30
9. Juan Pedro López - +15,30
10. Hugh Carthy - +17,03
een paar seconden geleden
De rituitslag van deze achttiende etappe:

1. Dries De Bondt - 3:21,21
2. Edoardo Affini +"
3. Magnus Cort +"
4. Davide Gabburo +"
5. Alberto Dainese - +0,14
6. Arnaud Démare - +0,14
7. Davide Cimolai - +0,14
8. Mark Cavendish - +0,14
9. Fernando Gaviria - +0,14
10. Simone Consonni - +0,14
een paar seconden geleden
Finish! Jai Hindley, de nummer twee van het algemeen klassement, zien we vrij eenzaam over de meet komen. Het is niet duidelijk wat er met hem is gebeurd, maar het lijkt op een mechanisch probleem in de laatste 3 kilometer. In dat geval krijgt hij dezelfde tijd als Richard Carapaz.
een paar seconden geleden
Finish! Dries de Bondt wint! De Belg komt net voor Edoardo Affini over de meet.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 500 meter - Wie van de vier vluchters wordt het? Affini zet vroeg aan!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 km - De vier koplopers hebben net op tijd de goede samenwerking weer gevonden, zo lijkt het tenminste. Het viertal heeft 22 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 km - Het verschil is 28 seconden om precies te zijn.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 km - De koplopers beginnen al naar elkaar te kijken en direct tikt de voorsprong op het peloton weg! Het viertal heeft nog 30 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 km - López rijdt ondertussen ruim twee minuten achter het peloton. De wittetruidrager gaat dus sowieso plekken verliezen in het algemeen klassement.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 km - Wij durven het inmiddels wel te zeggen: de winnaar zit in de kopgroep. Dries De Bondt en Cort Nielsen lijken de voornaamste kanshebbers op de ritzege.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 km - De voorsprong van de vier koplopers bedraagt nog altijd een minuut. Het ziet er bijzonder goed uit voor de koplopers!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 km - De kopgroep heeft het lokale circuit één keer afgelegd en passeert voor de eerste keer de finish. Wie gaat hier straks als eerste over de meet? Een van de vluchters of toch een van de sprinters?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 16 km - Het gaat erom spannen voor de vier vluchters! Hun voorsprong blijft al even stabiel en ze zullen met de seconde meer hoop krijgen op dagsucces.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 18 km - Het lijkt erop dat het peloton simpelweg is gebroken door het hoge tempo. De sprinters zitten overigens wel nog gewoon in het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 20 km - Wat is daar gebeurd? Juan Pedro López rijdt in zijn witte trui opeens een minuut achter het peloton. De kopgroep heeft nog ruim een minuut.
een paar seconden geleden
Zijn de vluchters kansrijk voor de ritzege?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 30 km - De voorsprong van De Bondt, Affini, Cort en Gabburo slinkt langzaam maar zeker. Het viertal heeft nog iets meer dan anderhalve minuut.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 40 km - Zowel in de kopgroep als in het peloton wordt er serieus tempo gemaakt. Het verschil tussen beide groepen bedraagt ruim twee minuten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50 km - Ook het peloton heeft de klim van de Muro di Ca'del Poggio erop zitten. De sprintersploegen houden de touwtjes in handen en brengen alle favorieten zonder kleerscheuren boven.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 54 km - Hoewel Edoardo Affini het even moeilijk had, komen de vier koplopers samen boven. Dries De Bondt pakt opnieuw de bergpunten. Hij brengt zijn totaal in het bergklassement op zes, 212 minder dan blauwetruidrager Koen Bouwman.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 60 km - De kopgroep van vier blijft op zo'n twee minuten van het peloton. Over ongeveer 5 kilometer beginnen zij aan de tweede en laatste klim van de dag: de Muro di Ca'del Poggio. Het is een korte (1,1 kilometer), maar steile klim (12,3 procent).
een paar seconden geleden
Van der Poel wil energie sparen
Mathieu van der Poel rijdt vandaag in de luwte en dat heeft een logische verklaring. "Ik probeer vandaag zo zuinig mogelijk te rijden", zei hij voor de start in Borgo Valsugana. "De tijdrit van zondag moet mij wel liggen, dus ik probeer daar mijn energie voor te sparen. Heel misschien dat ik morgen nog mee ga, dat is afhankelijk van de groep die er ontstaat."
een paar seconden geleden
Als we zien hoe goed de sprintersploegen in het peloton samenwerken, is deze kopgroep kansloos voor de ritzege.
14 minuten geleden
Nog 83 km - Davide Gabburo is de enige met serieuze interesse in de tussensprint. Bijna twee minuten later komt ook het peloton voorbij, waar de renners niet veel geven om de punten.

  • Puntenklassement:
  • 1. Arnaud Démare - 242 punten (+4)
  • 2. Mark Cavendish - 124 punten (+3)
  • 3. Fernando Gaviria - 117 punten (-)
21 minuten geleden
Nog 85 km - Het peloton verkleinde de voorsprong zojuist zelfs tot één minuut, maar besluit nu weer even in te houden. Achteraan maken een paar renners van het moment gebruik voor een plaspauze.
één uur geleden
De huidige kopgroep in beeld.
één uur geleden
Nog 115 km - Het peloton wil de voorsprong niet te ver op laten lopen en gunt de vier voortvluchtigen niet meer dan drie minuten.
één uur geleden
Nog 131 km - De kopgroep is al boven op het eerste klimmetje van de dag, dat weinig voorstelde. Dries De Bondt pakt drie bergpunten, maar vormt in het klassement geen enkel gevaar voor Koen Bouwman.

  • Bergklassement:
  • 1. Koen Bouwman - 218 punten
  • 2. Giulio Ciccone - 103 punten
  • 3. Diego Rosa - 94 punten
2 uur geleden
Nog 134 km - In het peloton meldt Team DSM, de ploeg van Alberto Dainese, zich aan kop. Ondertussen is de kopgroep met een voorsprong van twee minuten begonnen aan de eerste klim van de de dag (2,6 kilometer à 4,3 procent).
2 uur geleden
Nog 144 km - Het viertal werkt goed samen en dus lijkt de vlucht van de dag gevormd. De Bondt, Gabburo, Cort en Affini hebben al ruim een minuut.
2 uur geleden
Nog 150 km - Dries De Bondt, Davide Gabburo, Magnus Cort en Edoardo Affini slaan een gaatje. Slaagt het viertal erin definitef weg te rijden?
2 uur geleden
Nog 154 km - De mannen van Quick Step controleren de koers voor Mark Cavendish. De Belgische ploeg is niet van plan zomaar een groepje weg te laten rijden.
2 uur geleden
Nog 156 km - Oscar Riesebeek schudt even aan de boom, maar het lijkt vooralsnog zonder succes.
2 uur geleden
Officiële start! De groene vlag wappert en dat kan maar één ding betekenen: de achttiende etappe is begonnen. Wie is geïnteresseerd in de vroege vlucht?
2 uur geleden
Neutrale zone - Het peloton rijdt in afwachting van de officiële start door de smalle straatjes van Borgo Valsugana. De neutrale zone heeft een lengte van bijna 4 kilometer.
2 uur geleden
Nieuwe ritzege voor Cavendish?
Mark Cavendish heeft goede herinneringen aan finishplaats Treviso. De vorige keer dat een rit in de Giro hier eindigde, pakte de Brit de dagzege door voor Nacer Bouhanni en Luka Mezgec over de streep te komen. Vandaag is hij opnieuw kanshebber, maar heeft hij in een eventuele massasprint concurrentie van onder anderen Arnaud Démare, Fernando Gaviria en Alberto Dainese.
Terug omhoog