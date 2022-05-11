Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van de vijfde etappe van de Giro d'Italia.

  • Sprintersetappe
  • LIVE:
  • Catania-Messina (174 km)
  • Verwachte aankomst: rond 16.00 uur
  • Juan Pedro López in het roze
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 130 km - Het peloton is inmiddels begonnen aan de lange klim van 19,6 kilometer naar de top van de Portella Mandrazzi. Het is de vraag of er ploegen willen proberen om daar sprinters te lossen.
een paar seconden geleden
Mathieu van der Poel is momenteel de trotse leider van het puntenklassement.

  • Puntenklassement:
  • 1. Mathieu van der Poel - 62
  • 2. Biniam Girmay - 55
  • 3. Mark Cavendish - 53
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 155 km - Nu de situatie in de koers de komende kilometers niet lijkt te veranderen, is er tijd om vast vooruit te kijken. Naast de klim staan er ook twee tussensprints op de rol, waarvan de eerste binnen 40 kilometer. De tweede sprint zit in het slot van de rit.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 157 km - De vijf aanvallers zien hun voorsprong oplopen tot iets meer dan vier minuten. Dat is meer dan genoeg, lijken de sprintersploegen te denken. Het verschil loopt nauwelijks meer op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 165 km - De Fin en de vier Italianen krijgen een vrijgeleide en bouwen al snel een voorsprong van twee minuten op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 170 km - Het lijkt erop dat de vlucht van de dag al is gevormd. We herkennen een vijftal renners: Jaakko Hänninen, Alessandro Tonelli, Mattia Bais, Filippo Tagliani en Mirco Maestri.
een paar seconden geleden
Officiële start! Wordt het een sprint of heeft iemand een verrassing in petto? We weten het rond 16.00 uur.
een paar seconden geleden
Neutrale zone - De renners zitten op hun fiets in startplaats Catania, waar de Italiaan Samuele Rivi vandaag zijn 24e verjaardag viert.
een paar seconden geleden
Juan Pedro López draagt vandaag voor het eerst de leiderstrui, nadat hij gisteren als tweede was geëindigd op de Etna. Gezien het profiel van deze etappe is de kans groot dat het roze van de Spanjaard niet in gevaar komt.
een paar seconden geleden
Normaal gesproken is de etappe van vandaag er niet een waarin Vincenzo Nibali een hoofdrol zal spelen. Ondanks de flinke klim van 19,5 kilometer aan 4,4 procent wordt verwacht dat de sprinters zullen strijden om de dagwinst.
een paar seconden geleden
De vijfde etappe is extra bijzonder voor Vincenzo Nibali, want het Giro-peloton rijdt naar de geboortestad van de tweevoudig winnaar van de Giro d'Italia. Het is voor Nibali te hopen dat hij vandaag beter voor de dag komt dan gisteren, want in de vierde etappe moest hij lossen op de Etna.
